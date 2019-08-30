Drive Chart
IDAHO
PSU

Idaho-Penn St. Preview

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford is in as good a spot as anyone to evaluate Penn State's defense.

Throughout summer camp, the Nittany Lions have been challenging the young quarterback. Snap after snap, one attribute stands out.

''Speed,'' Clifford said. ''I can tell you that they are a fast team. They're going to give you a lot of different looks and they're going to come at you with a lot of heat. I'm excited to see what they are going to do this season.''

Clifford, who'll start his first game when the No. 15 Nittany Lions host Idaho on Saturday, is looking forward to watching the defense attack the FCS opponent.

Led by defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and standout linebacker Micah Parsons, the Nittany Lions are young, but also have depth and talent unlike previous seasons under coach James Franklin.

''In years past, we've had pieces that are really exciting,'' Franklin said. ''But in terms of d-line, linebacker and secondary, we feel really good about them right now. Game time is going to be another evaluation.''

Defensive tackle Robert Windsor, linebacker Jan Johnson, safety Garrett Taylor and cornerback John Reid are all fifth-year seniors and among the team's most dependable players. Defensive end Shaka Toney, linebacker Jesse Luketa and safety Lamont Wade are the only players who haven't yet started a game. But all three played heavy snap counts in nearly every game last season.

''The two deep, three deep dudes can all move,'' Reid said. ''Every team in the Big Ten is transitioning now where you have linebackers who are running fast, you've got speed off the edge. I think it's been great playing with it all throughout camp.''

NO MORAL VICTORIES

The Nittany Lions haven't played an FCS team for seven seasons and have opened against just three of them in the past two decades. Penn State has outscored them 151-31.

Idaho coach Paul Petrino was asked this week if it would be a win of sorts to keep the game close.

''You never talk like that,'' Petrino said. ''I think the very first goal is every single guy wants to go out there and play the very best they can play. Every guy wants to go out there and be disciplined, do everything exactly right, assignment wise, have their eyes in the right place, take the right first step, play with great effort, play with toughness. If everyone does that, you always have a chance.''

QB ROTATION

The Vandals will use two quarterbacks, likely throughout the game, but Petrino isn't sure just how the rotation between Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson will shake out. Mason Petrino has the edge experience-wise, playing in 11 games last season to Richardson's six.

No. 1 THREAT

Idaho coaches and players will be wary of the speedster wearing No. 1 - wideout K.J. Hamler, Penn State's most dangerous player. The shifty junior led the team with 42 catches for 754 yards last season and chipped in five touchdowns. Hamler added 523 yards on kickoff returns and was close to breaking one for a score on multiple occasions.

He's helped ease Clifford's transition with another great training camp. Hamler capped practice on Wednesday with a nice catch over the middle to split a pair of linebackers, then turned upfield and smoked the scout team safeties clean for an easy touchdown.

GOOD LUCK WISHES

Clifford, who's replacing the program's all-time winningest quarterback Trace McSorley, got a call from the Baltimore Ravens quarterback earlier this week who wished him good luck in his first start.

Tommy Stevens, who was expected to battle Clifford for the starting spot but transferred to Mississippi State, also reached out with well wishes.

''When I heard that he won the job down there, that he got elected captain, it just warms my heart,'' Clifford said.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
PSU
6 Pass
127 Rush
72 YDS
5:31 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
15:00
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
+4 YD
2ND & 4 IDAHO 4
0:19
7-W.Levis complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1ST & 9 IDAHO 9
0:45
28-D.Ford to IDA 4 for 5 yards (4-R.Miller).
+8 YD
4TH & 4 IDAHO 17
0:52
7-W.Levis complete to 82-Z.Kuntz. 82-Z.Kuntz to IDA 9 for 8 yards (4-R.Miller).
No Gain
3RD & 4 IDAHO 17
1:33
7-W.Levis incomplete.
+7 YD
2ND & 11 IDAHO 24
2:06
7-W.Levis complete to 23-W.Carr. 23-W.Carr to IDA 17 for 7 yards (24-S.Shannon27-T.Dedmon).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 IDAHO 23
2:32
7-W.Levis to IDA 24 for -1 yard (7-C.Haywood).
+1 YD
2ND & 1 IDAHO 24
3:07
7-W.Levis complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to IDA 23 for 1 yard (24-S.Shannon).
+9 YD
1ST & 10 IDAHO 33
3:32
7-W.Levis complete to 23-W.Carr. 23-W.Carr to IDA 24 for 9 yards (6-W.Noil).
+5 YD
2ND & 1 IDAHO 38
4:02
21-N.Cain to IDA 33 for 5 yards (24-S.Shannon21-C.Nash).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:51
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
65
Touchdown 15:00
7-W.Levis complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
72
yds
05:31
pos
0
64
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:28
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
58
Touchdown 11:35
21-N.Cain runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
6
yds
01:36
pos
0
57
Point After TD 13:11
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
51
Touchdown 13:16
4-J.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
0
50
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
92-J.Pinegar 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
55
yds
00:43
pos
0
44
Point After TD 1:39
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
41
Touchdown 1:48
14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
76
yds
01:16
pos
0
40
Point After TD 4:27
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
34
Touchdown 4:42
28-D.Ford runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
95
yds
0:45
pos
0
33
Point After TD 10:28
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
27
Touchdown 10:38
14-S.Clifford complete to 1-K.Hamler. 1-K.Hamler runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
50
yds
01:02
pos
0
26
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:50
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 1:56
3-R.Slade runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
35
yds
01:44
pos
0
19
Point After TD 5:03
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
13
Touchdown 5:12
4-J.Brown runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
54
yds
01:59
pos
0
12
Field Goal 8:45
98-J.Stout 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
00:51
pos
0
6
Field Goal 12:22
92-J.Pinegar 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
23
yds
01:14
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 25
Rushing 0 9
Passing 2 15
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 0-12 1-8
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 29 559
Total Plays 41 65
Avg Gain 0.7 8.6
Net Yards Rushing -24 242
Rush Attempts 20 31
Avg Rush Yards -1.2 7.8
Net Yards Passing 53 317
Comp. - Att. 12-21 22-34
Yards Per Pass 2.5 9.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-48 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-42 2-15
Touchdowns 0 8
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 10-34.2 2-22.5
Return Yards 0 53
Punts - Returns 0-0 4-28
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-25
Kicking 0/0 11/11
Extra Points 0/0 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Idaho 0-0 00000
15 Penn State 0-0 202414765
PSU -44
Beaver Stadium University Park, PA
 53 PASS YDS 317
-24 RUSH YDS 242
29 TOTAL YDS 559
Idaho
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Petrino 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 51 0 1 77.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 51 0 1 77.4
M. Petrino 7/12 51 0 1
C. Richardson 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 50 0 0 102.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 50 0 0 102.2
C. Richardson 5/9 50 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Carter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
A. Carter 11 25 0 14
L. Kendall 32 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
L. Kendall 2 0 0 0
C. Richardson 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
C. Richardson 3 -17 0 -5
M. Petrino 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -32 0
M. Petrino 5 -32 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Cotton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 0
J. Cotton 5 77 0 38
M. Noil 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Noil 1 9 0 9
C. Haywood 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
C. Haywood 3 7 0 5
J. Byers 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Byers 1 4 0 4
N. Romano 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
N. Romano 2 4 0 3
A. Carter 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Carter 0 0 0 0
C. Whitney 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Whitney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Shannon 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Shannon 6-0 0.0 0
T. Walker 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
T. Walker 6-2 0.0 0
R. Miller 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Miller 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jenkins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Jenkins 4-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
C. Akanno 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Akanno 3-0 0.0 0
N. Degraw 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Degraw 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kim 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kim 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dedmon 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Dedmon 2-2 0.0 0
L. Hightower 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Hightower 2-1 0.0 0
C. Haywood 7 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Haywood 2-0 0.0 0
S. Escalante 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Escalante 2-0 0.0 0
C. Nash 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Nash 1-2 0.0 0
R. Crawford 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ginwright 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ginwright 1-1 0.0 0
W. Noil 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Noil 1-0 0.0 0
N. Elliss 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Elliss 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Coffey 15 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
10 34.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 34.2 1
C. Coffey 10 34.2 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cotton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Cotton 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 280 2 0 191.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 280 2 0 191.8
S. Clifford 14/23 280 2 0
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 37 1 0 131.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 37 1 0 131.0
W. Levis 8/11 37 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 87 1
D. Ford 3 87 1 81
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
S. Clifford 7 57 0 25
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 38 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 38 2
J. Brown 5 38 2 23
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
N. Cain 7 33 1 9
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
K. Hamler 2 32 0 16
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 1
R. Slade 5 9 1 5
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
W. Levis 3 2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 115 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 115 2
K. Hamler 4 115 2 36
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Shorter 3 36 0 17
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Brown 2 31 0 18
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
D. George 2 28 0 20
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
R. Slade 1 26 0 26
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
P. Freiermuth 1 25 0 25
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
W. Carr 2 16 0 9
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 2 13 0 14
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Dotson 1 13 0 13
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Z. Kuntz 1 8 0 8
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Ford 2 2 0 1
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Chisena 0 0 0 0
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Bowers 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wade 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Wade 3-1 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 3-1 0.0 0
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Castro-Fields 3-0 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.5
Y. Gross-Matos 2-1 2.5 0
J. Oweh 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Oweh 2-0 1.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Simmons 2-0 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Brooks 2-1 0.0 0
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
J. Reid 2-0 1.0 1
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 2-0 0.0 0
S. Toney 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Toney 1-0 1.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Luketa 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Luketa 1-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Brown 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. Gordon 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 1-0 0.0 0
A. Isaac 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Isaac 1-0 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
J. Brisker 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Brisker 0-1 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Windsor 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
J. Stout 2/2 53 0/0 6
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 8/8
SEASON FG XP
2/2 8/8
J. Pinegar 2/2 38 8/8 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 19.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 19.3 1
B. Gillikin 3 19.3 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 7.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 7.0 25 0
K. Hamler 4 7.0 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IDAHO 25 0:46 4 9 Downs
11:34 IDAHO 25 1:01 3 -8 Punt
8:40 IDAHO 25 0:53 3 5 Punt
5:03 IDAHO 25 0:43 4 -13 Punt
1:50 IDAHO 25 0:46 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 IDAHO 38 1:33 4 -5 Punt
10:28 IDAHO 25 1:02 3 9 Punt
8:22 IDAHO 15 1:53 4 36 Punt
4:27 IDAHO 25 1:11 3 3 Punt
1:39 IDAHO 25 0:40 3 -4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 IDAHO 25 0:00 1 75 INT
11:28 IDAHO 25 0:57 3 3 Punt
8:57 PSU 45 2:26 7 17 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 IDAHO 34 1:14 5 23 FG
9:36 IDAHO 35 0:51 3 0 FG
7:11 PSU 46 1:59 5 54 TD
3:40 IDAHO 35 1:44 5 35 TD
0:34 IDAHO 46 0:12 6 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 PSU 45 1:02 4 55 TD
9:20 PSU 23 0:51 5 30 Punt
5:51 PSU 5 1:09 3 95 TD
3:04 PSU 24 1:16 4 76 TD
0:53 PSU 40 0:43 4 40 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 PSU 25 0:00 5 75 TD
13:11 IDAHO 6 1:36 4 6 TD
10:25 PSU 32 1:21 3 0 Punt
5:50 PSU 28 5:31 14 72 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores