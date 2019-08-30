Drive Chart
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Les Miles walked around the office on the first Monday of his first game week at Kansas wearing a dapper pinstriped suit, sharp red tie and a broad grin that made him look like a kid.

The 65-year-old coach oozed anticipation and excitement.

''There's a point in time,'' Miles said happily, ''where you have to get to the field.''

That point comes Saturday, when Miles leads his new-look Jayhawks against Indiana State in their season opener. The coach who built Oklahoma State into a winner before leading LSU to a national title has spent the past 10 months doing legwork - he overhauled the coaching staff, brought in new players, reshaped the program inside and out - and now gets to put everything in motion.

''I've done this before. There will be some recall but I'll enjoy it,'' said Miles, who is 142-55 as a head coach. ''It's an honor any time you take the field and represent a quality football team and a group of men that sacrificed to play some really quality football, big-time, come-after you football.''

If the Jayhawks even approach quality, it would be a step in the right direction.

They haven't had a winning season since 2008, the penultimate year of Mark Mangino's tenure, and churned through four head coaches and an interim since their Insight Bowl appearance that year.

Fan apathy reached such a nadir last season, when David Beaty was leading the team to a 3-9 finish, about 10,000 fans would show up on game day. By halftime, half that was left in the stadium.

The resume that Miles brought gives him instant credibility, and the solid class that he put together in a condensed recruiting cycle helped raise expectations. And now, optimistic fans believe the Jayhawks can challenge for a middle-of-the-pack finish in the wide open Big 12.

''New team, new coaches, new energy,'' wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. said. ''We don't focus on last year or anything that happened before that. This is a new year. New goals.''

Part of the Miles resume includes an assistant coaching stint at Michigan, where he helped tutor a young linebacker name Curt Mallory. Fast-forward three decades and Mallory will be staring across the field as the coach of Indiana State on Saturday.

''It'll be exciting. A great opportunity to get going,'' said Mallory, who went winless his first year but ended last season with five straight wins to go 7-4. ''We have a great challenge ahead of us.''

QB QUESTIONS

The Jayhawks are likely to play veteran quarterback Carter Stanley and transfer Thomas MacVittie, and Miles declined to say who would start. He did say they have slightly different skillsets and the key would be utilizing them.

BACKFIELD COMMITTEE

Standout running back Pooka Williams will serve his one-game suspension for an off-the-field incident, so the Jayhawks will lean on Dom Williams and Khalil Herbert in the backfield. Both have plenty of experience, and they are backed by talented freshman Velton Gardner.

''It'll be nice to get Pooka back,'' Williams said, ''but it gives us a chance to show what we can do. And when Pooka gets back, it'll be even better.''

BEWARE THE FCS

Kansas should know better than to underestimate a Football Championship Subdivision foe. Nicholls State rolled into Lawrence and won the opener last season, and South Dakota State - from the same league as Indiana State - shocked the Jayhawks to open the 2015 season.

SYCAMORES TO WATCH

Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith is on the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the best defensive player at the FCS level. Ryan Boyle is back at quarterback after he was picked the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the year last season. Running back Ja'Quan Keys had 13 touchdowns rushing in seven games for the Sycamores last season.

SPEAKING OF EXCITEMENT

Kansas fans may be jazzed about their new coach, but Indiana State fans are just as excited about their future. The Sycamores' five Valley wins last season tied for most in school history.

''There's anticipation,'' Mallory said, ''and an expectation to be a championship program here.''

INST
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:08 POS
No Gain
2ND & 9 INST 16
8:20
10-R.Boyle incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Caton.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 INST 15
8:28
9-P.Kerlegrand to INDS 16 for 1 yard (95-D.Terry).
KANSAS
0 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
2:15 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 KANSAS 42
8:37
80-K.Thompson punts 47 yards from KAN 42. 83-D.Caton to INDS 15 for 4 yards (3-E.Hempstead).
No Gain
3RD & 20 KANSAS 43
9:20
9-C.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Charlot.
Sack
2ND & 14 KANSAS 49
9:58
9-C.Stanley sacked at KAN 42 for -7 yards (42-I.Fotu).
-4 YD
1ST & 10 INST 47
10:18
25-D.Williams to KAN 49 for -4 yards (6-C.Glasco).
+27 YD
2ND & 9 KANSAS 26
10:52
25-D.Williams to INDS 47 for 27 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 KANSAS 25
10:52
10-K.Herbert to KAN 26 for 1 yard (43-M.Thompson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:52
38-J.Nunez kicks 65 yards from INDS 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
INST
5 Pass
255 Rush
82 YDS
1:45 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:58
38-J.Nunez extra point is good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:52
38-J.Nunez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
16
Touchdown 10:58
10-R.Boyle complete to 19-D.Jones. 19-D.Jones runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
77
yds
01:45
pos
9
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:40
46-L.Jones extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
3
16
Touchdown 8:47
9-C.Stanley complete to 82-J.Sosinski. 82-J.Sosinski runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
03:09
pos
3
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:10
38-J.Nunez 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
63
yds
01:51
pos
3
10
Field Goal 7:00
46-L.Jones 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
02:31
pos
0
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:43
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:53
10-R.Boyle incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-H.Defense at KAN 43. 13-H.Defense runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
57
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 16
Rushing 9 6
Passing 8 9
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-11 3-9
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 310 275
Total Plays 62 47
Avg Gain 5.0 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 132 109
Rush Attempts 33 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.4
Net Yards Passing 178 166
Comp. - Att. 20-29 16-22
Yards Per Pass 6.1 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 1-7
Penalties - Yards 4-35 7-49
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-40.3 3-49.3
Return Yards 32 105
Punts - Returns 3-15 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 2-24
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-70
Kicking 2/4 2/4
Extra Points 1/1 1/2
Field Goals 1/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Indiana State 0-0 030710
Kansas 0-0 736016
KANSAS -5, O/U 53.5
Memorial Stadium Lawrence, KS
 178 PASS YDS 166
132 RUSH YDS 109
310 TOTAL YDS 275
Indiana State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Boyle 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 184 1 2 119.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 184 1 2 119.8
R. Boyle 20/29 184 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McCoy 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 88 0
T. McCoy 14 88 0 19
P. Kerlegrand 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
P. Kerlegrand 7 23 0 12
R. Boyle 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 15 0
R. Boyle 10 15 0 5
C. Childers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Childers 2 6 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones II 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
D. Jones II 4 79 1 42
D. Hendrix 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 57 0
D. Hendrix 8 57 0 12
R. Morgan 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Morgan 2 24 0 21
D. Caton 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Caton 2 11 0 8
D. Dafney 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Dafney 1 6 0 6
P. Kerlegrand 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Kerlegrand 1 4 0 4
H. Woodcock 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Woodcock 1 2 0 2
D. Collins 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Collins 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Glasco 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Glasco 6-0 0.0 0
Mi. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Mi. Thomas 4-0 0.0 0
M. Thompson 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Griffith 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Griffith 3-1 0.0 0
K. Brewer 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Brewer 3-0 0.0 0
H. Barndt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Barndt 2-0 0.0 0
M. Ware 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ware 2-0 0.0 0
T. Turner II 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Turner II 2-0 0.0 0
H. Oyedele 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Oyedele 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cummings 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cummings 1-0 0.0 0
I. Moala 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Moala 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hambright 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hambright 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ghant Jr. 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ghant Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
I. Fotu 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
I. Fotu 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Nunez 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/3 1/1
J. Nunez 1/3 20 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Reiner 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 1
T. Reiner 3 40.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Caton 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Caton 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hendrix 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 7 0
D. Hendrix 2 5.5 7 0
D. Caton 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
D. Caton 1 4.0 4 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 173 1 0 153.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 173 1 0 153.8
C. Stanley 16/22 173 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 78 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 78 0
K. Herbert 13 78 0 33
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
D. Williams 9 34 0 27
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
C. Stanley 3 -3 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 101 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 101 0
A. Parchment 6 101 0 32
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Charlot 4 31 0 12
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Sosinski 2 25 1 15
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Robinson Jr. 1 14 0 14
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
V. Gardner 2 3 0 4
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
D. Moragne 7-0 1.0 0
D. Prox 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Prox 5-0 0.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Torneden 5-0 0.0 0
K. Mayberry 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 5-0 0.0 0
Mi. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Mi. Lee 3-0 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Kamara 3-0 1.0 0
S. Burt 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Burt 3-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ferguson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. Arnold 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Arnold 1-0 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McCullough 1-0 0.0 1
C. Cole III 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cole III 1-0 0.0 0
Ma. Lee 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ma. Lee 1-1 0.0 0
D. Terry 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Terry 1-0 0.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
H. Defense 1-0 0.0 1
M. Harris 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
L. Jones 1/2 36 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 1
K. Thompson 3 49.3 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
J. Dineen 1 8.0 8 0
K. Logan Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
K. Logan Jr. 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
K. Lassiter II 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 INST 31 2:06 6 67 INT
8:43 INST 25 3:43 8 24 Punt
2:28 INST 49 1:48 5 18 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 INST 37 2:24 6 36 FG Miss
6:21 INST 17 1:23 4 5 Punt
2:01 INST 38 1:51 9 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 INST 25 0:00 7 -12 INT
8:40 INST 25 1:27 5 17 Punt
2:04 INST 23 1:45 16 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:28 INST 15 0:08 2 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 18 2:45 6 51 FG Miss
4:20 KANSAS 9 1:13 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:26 KANSAS 33 2:25 9 3 Fumble
9:31 KANSAS 27 2:31 8 55 FG
4:18 KANSAS 18 1:38 4 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 KANSAS 13 3:09 7 87 TD
6:36 KANSAS 38 3:58 10 41 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 KANSAS 25 2:15 5 18 Punt
NCAA FB Scores