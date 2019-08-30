Drive Chart
  Aug 30, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas is back? The Longhorns should try winning a season-opener first.

Tom Herman's first two years at No. 10 Texas got off to rough starts as the Longhorns lost twice to Maryland. So, no more first-game Power Five opponents the next few years.

Texas opens the 2019 season against Louisiana Tech of Conference USA on Saturday night. Despite being a heavy underdog, the Bulldogs might be a much tougher matchup than they're given credit for with senior starter J'Mar Smith at quarterback and playmakers on both sides of the ball.

''Starting 1-0 would be nice,'' Herman said this week. ''That's always the goal.''

That goal got flattened the last two years by Maryland. Texas recovered well enough last year to finish second in the Big 12 and go 10-4 with a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia.

''I feel like the first game is nerve-wracking, especially for the younger guys,'' Texas senior wide receiver Collin Johnson said. ''We have to play relaxed with a chip on our shoulder.''

Herman clearly likes this schedule setup better, particularly with No. 6 LSU coming to Austin a week later. Herman noted that Texas and Southern California were the only programs in the country in 2017 and 2018 that played 11 Power Five opponents.

There's no point scheduling that way if the rest of the country isn't doing the same, Herman said.

''Everybody wants to talk about expanding playoffs and this, that and the other, some form of unified scheduling model across all conferences is something, I think, we need to tackle much sooner than worrying about the playoffs,'' Herman said. ''And you've got teams in other conferences only playing eight conference games and four non-Power 5 schools. So you're comparing apples to oranges when you talk about schedule and toll on these kids' bodies.''

The 10-team Big 12 requires its schools to play a round-robin schedule and at least one Power Five non-conference opponent on future schedules.

''It's something I expressed displeasure in as well that we're hurting ourselves if we're mandating all of these schedule issues,'' Herman said. ''You certainly want to do it week two rather than week one.''

Maybe that's good for Louisiana Tech: Catch Texas early.

''I think it's good for college football when Texas is winning,'' Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz said. ''I know what type of challenge we have in front of us.''

TEXAS BACKFIELD

The Longhorns are hurting for running backs after a rash of training camp injuries left only two scholarship backs available. Starter Keaontay Ingram has fought through a knee bruise and has been held out of contact for weeks. Behind him is freshman Jordan Whittington. If either one gets hurt before Texas plays LSU, it could be big trouble for the offense.

SIZE ADVANTAGE

At 6-6, 220 pounds, Johnson is a monster of a matchup for most cornerbacks. He'll likely face the Bulldogs' 5-9 Amik Robertson, who had four interceptions as a freshman. Texas also starts John Burt, who is 6-3.

''Their receivers are huge ,'' Holtz said. They can reduce it down to one of their 6-6 wide receivers in a jump ball with a 5-9 corner.''

BIG PLAY BULLDOGS

Texas' rebuilt secondary will have its hands full. Smith passed for more than 3,000 yards last season and his top target is Texas native wide receiver Adrian Hardy, who had 75 catches for 1,145 yards and six touchdowns last season. Herman called Hardy ''a guy that can play anywhere in the country.''

PUNT RETURNS

Texas has two speedsters fielding punts. Senior Devin Duvernay and freshman Jake Smith both have the wheels to quickly get to the end zone if they can find a crack in coverage. Texas had one punt return for a touchdown last season, and the Bulldogs didn't surrender any.

MISTAKE-FREE FOOTBALL

Turnovers can swing a game toward an underdog, but the Bulldogs might not get many chances. Sam Ehlinger threw just five interceptions last season and went a Big 12 record 308 consecutive passes without getting picked off.

---

No Text
LATECH
1 Pass
3 Rush
18 YDS
0:38 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 41
9:48
8-J.Smith scrambles to LT 43 for 2 yards.
+12 YD
3RD & 6 LATECH 29
9:52
8-J.Smith complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 41 for 12 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 6 LATECH 29
10:26
8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 25
10:26
22-I.Tucker to LT 29 for 4 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:26
17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
TEXAS
1 Pass
1 Rush
37 YDS
0:35 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:33
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
+28 YD
2ND & 1 LATECH 28
11:00
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 37
11:08
26-K.Ingram to LT 28 for 9 yards.
TEXAS
2 Pass
7 Rush
25 YDS
1:44 POS
+7 YD
3RD & 3 TEXAS 30
11:36
33-J.Henderson to LT 37 FUMBLES (36-J.Jones). 19-B.Jones to LT 37 for no gain.
+6 YD
2ND & 9 LATECH 24
12:09
8-J.Smith complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 30 for 6 yards.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:26
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 10:33
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:35
pos
0
20
Point After TD 13:20
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 13:27
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
02:07
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:40
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:45
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
57
yds
02:15
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 11
Rushing 2 5
Passing 4 5
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-6 4-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 121 202
Total Plays 25 29
Avg Gain 4.8 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 17 75
Rush Attempts 12 11
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 6.8
Net Yards Passing 104 127
Comp. - Att. 9-13 15-18
Yards Per Pass 8.0 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-25 0-0
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-32.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 31 36
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-31 1-36
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/1 3/4
Extra Points 0/0 3/3
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 0-0 00--0
10 Texas 0-0 714--21
TEXAS -19.5, O/U 55.5
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 104 PASS YDS 127
17 RUSH YDS 75
121 TOTAL YDS 202
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 104 0 0 136.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 104 0 0 136.4
J. Smith 9/13 104 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
I. Tucker 6 12 0 6
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
J. Henderson 3 11 0 7
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Dancy 1 -2 0 -2
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
J. Smith 2 -4 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
G. Hebert 3 34 0 18
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
I. Tucker 2 21 0 12
C. Jay Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Jay Powell 2 17 0 11
I. Graham 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Graham 1 6 0 6
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Hardy 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
B. Hale 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Farlow 29 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 32.0 0
B. Farlow 1 32.0 0 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Harris 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 20 0
S. Harris 2 15.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 127 3 0 197.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 127 3 0 197.6
S. Ehlinger 15/18 127 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 49 0
K. Ingram 6 49 0 19
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
S. Ehlinger 4 24 0 8
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
De. Duvernay 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
B. Eagles 1 28 1 28
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
Ja. Smith 3 27 0 18
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 22 1
De. Duvernay 5 22 1 9
Co. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
Co. Johnson 2 21 1 15
J. Whittington 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Whittington 2 17 0 14
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Ingram 1 8 0 8
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Epps 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
C. Dicker 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
De. Duvernay 1 36.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 LATECH 23 4:05 10 51 FG Miss
5:02 LATECH 25 2:12 7 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 LATECH 12 1:44 5 25 Fumble
10:26 LATECH 25 0:38 4 18
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 43 2:15 7 57 TD
7:50 TEXAS 26 2:43 9 49 Fumble
2:11 TEXAS 26 2:07 11 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 LATECH 37 0:35 2 37 TD
