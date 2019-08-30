Drive Chart
Miami (Ohio)-Iowa Preview

  Aug 30, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) For the first time in school history, No. 20 Iowa will open a season with a home game at night.

The game against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday night will also mark the debut of wide receiver Oliver Martin, a highly touted transfer who has finally been cleared to suit up for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa spent all summer wondering whether Martin, a four-star recruit who spurned the Hawkeyes for Michigan out of high school would be a part of its offense in 2019. The Hawkeyes found out the good news Wednesday.

Martin, who caught 11 passes for the Wolverines in 2018, might not have to be the savior he was hyped to be as a four-star recruit out of Iowa City West High. Junior receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith have emerged as key cogs in Iowa's passing game with freshman Nico Ragaini in the slot.

Still, Martin's first game as a Hawkeye will only add more juice to an opener that will also mark the debut of Iowa's completed north end zone.

''If we get the green light, he'll be in there playing at some point, absolutely,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday, a day before learning of Martin's eligibility.

Iowa is looking for its 18th win in 19 openers dating to 2001.

SCOUTING THE REDHAWKS

Miami was picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference's East division. The RedHawks return 12 starters, but quarterback Gus Ragland has graduated after tossing 56 TD passes in 28 starts. Miami has listed three underclassmen - Jackson Williamson, AJ Mayer and Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of NFL QB Blaine Gabbert - as potential starters under center. Whoever gets the nod will face Miami's second-biggest crowd of the season outside of a trip to Ohio State on Sept. 21.

''It's not even that it's Saturday night at Iowa and it's a big crowd and it's noisy. It's more the Iowa defense,'' Miami coach Chuck Martin said.

IOWA'S DEFENSE

Martin is right to be wary of Iowa's defense. The Hawkeyes return many of their key players, including first-team preseason All-American A.J. Epenesa at defensive end, from a unit that was one of just nine nationally to allow less than 300 yards a game in 2018.

BACK-TO-BACK?

Juniors Mekhi Sargent and Toren Young will get the bulk of Iowa's carries this season after separating themselves from a crowded group of running backs. They'll be looked upon to spring open a running game that's been unusually stagnant over the past two years, ranking just 95th nationally in rushing yards in 2018.

''Both guys have improved a great deal. I really think they were better players in the spring than they were last fall, and I think we've seen growth and improvement this August,'' Ferentz said.

EXTRA POINTS

Arizona State transfer Michael Sleep-Dalton won Iowa's punting competition. The Australia native can punt with either foot. ... The RedHawks averaged 34 points a game in finishing 6-3 down the stretch a year ago. ...The Hawkeyes picked off 41 passes in 2017-18, the most in the country. ... Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and was second nationally with a 29.5-yard average on kick returns.

HE SAID IT

''You watch games and they just plod along, and the other team is up and it looks like they're being outplayed, and then you look up in the fourth quarter and Iowa has the lead because Iowa just does what it does.'' - Martin.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No Text
1 Pass
3 Rush
10 YDS
0:51 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 5 IOWA 40
1:50
5-B.Gabbert scrambles to IOW 35 for 5 yards (32-D.Colbert26-K.Merriweather).
+2 YD
2ND & 7 IOWA 42
2:31
23-D.Johnson to IOW 40 for 2 yards (94-A.Epenesa49-N.Niemann).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 45
2:41
5-B.Gabbert complete to 31-M.Thomas. 31-M.Thomas to IOW 42 for 3 yards (32-D.Colbert).
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
1:27 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 IOWA 14
2:41
22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 31 yards from IOW 14 out of bounds at the IOW 45.
Penalty
4TH & 1 IOWA 29
2:50
Team penalty on IOW Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at IOW 29. No Play.
No Gain
3RD & 1 IOWA 29
3:28
4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
+3 YD
2ND & 4 IOWA 26
3:59
28-T.Young to IOW 29 for 3 yards (3-M.Brown49-B.Baratti).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 IOWA 20
4:08
28-T.Young to IOW 26 for 6 yards (90-D.Lemon).
1 Pass
31 Rush
38 YDS
4:08 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 MIAOH 48
4:12
9-K.Kramer punts 52 yards from MOH 48 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 5 MIAOH 48
4:33
5-B.Gabbert incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Blakely.
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:20
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 8:25
4-N.Stanley complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
84
yds
03:29
pos
7
9
Point After TD 11:54
79-S.Sloman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 12:00
5-B.Gabbert complete to 13-J.Sorenson. 13-J.Sorenson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
00:58
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:57
3-K.Duncan 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
79
yds
06:18
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 10
Rushing 2 5
Passing 4 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-7 4-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 141 216
Total Plays 25 32
Avg Gain 5.6 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 39 104
Rush Attempts 13 16
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 6.5
Net Yards Passing 102 112
Comp. - Att. 9-12 10-16
Yards Per Pass 8.5 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-30 3-31
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-45.0 1-31.0
Return Yards 36 19
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 1-19
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 2/2
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (OH) 0-0 07--7
20 Iowa 0-0 37--10
IOWA -25, O/U 47.5
Kinnick Stadium Iowa City, IA
 102 PASS YDS 112
39 RUSH YDS 104
141 TOTAL YDS 216
Miami (OH)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 102 1 0 173.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 102 1 0 173.9
B. Gabbert 9/12 102 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Bester 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
J. Bester 5 16 0 6
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Johnson 2 11 0 9
B. Gabbert 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
B. Gabbert 4 8 0 5
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
M. Thomas 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Mayock 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 65 0
L. Mayock 3 65 0 30
J. Sorenson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
J. Sorenson 3 30 1 13
A. Homer 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Homer 1 3 0 3
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Thomas 1 3 0 3
D. Johnson 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Johnson 1 1 0 1
J. Walker 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Walker 0 0 0 0
C. Blakely 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Blakely 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. McWood 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. McWood 4-1 0.0 0
S. Weatherford 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
S. Weatherford 4-3 0.0 0
M. Brown 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
E. Rugamba 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Rugamba 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Raymond 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Raymond 2-0 0.0 0
D. Costin 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Costin 2-0 0.0 0
M. Reid 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Reid 2-0 0.0 0
B. Baratti 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Baratti 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lemon 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lemon 1-0 0.0 0
K. Burse 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Burse 1-0 0.0 0
C. Turner 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Sloman 79 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
S. Sloman 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Kramer 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
K. Kramer 2 45.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Thomas 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 21 0
M. Thomas 2 18.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 112 1 0 141.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 112 1 0 141.9
N. Stanley 10/16 112 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 47 0
M. Sargent 7 47 0 17
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
T. Young 6 36 0 12
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
N. Stanley 1 16 0 16
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Ross 1 3 0 3
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
M. Sargent 3 55 0 41
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
B. Smith 3 26 1 12
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 17 0 17
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Beyer 1 3 0 3
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Ragaini 0 0 0 0
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Tracy Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 3-2 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Colbert 3-0 0.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Reiff 2-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Golston 2-0 0.0 0
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Stone 2-0 0.0 0
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 2-0 0.0 0
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Hankins 2-0 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Epenesa 1-0 0.0 0
K. Welch 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Welch 1-1 0.0 0
D. Nixon 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Nixon 1-0 0.0 0
K. Merriweather 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Merriweather 1-3 0.0 0
N. Niemann 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Niemann 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
K. Duncan 1/1 21 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 31.0 0
M. Sleep-Dalton 1 31.0 0 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 MIAOH 36 1:41 4 8 Punt
1:20 MIAOH 23 0:58 12 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:20 MIAOH 21 4:08 10 27 Punt
2:41 IOWA 45 0:51 3 10
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 3:36 9 39 Downs
8:15 IOWA 18 6:18 12 79 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 IOWA 21 3:29 10 79 TD
4:08 IOWA 20 1:27 4 -6 Punt
