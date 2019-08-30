Drive Chart
Missouri-Wyoming Preview

  • Aug 30, 2019

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) When Wyoming coach Craig Bohl looks at the Missouri offense this year, he doesn't see signs of any drop-off from an offense that averaged 36.6 point a game last year behind quarterback Drew Lock, who has since moved on to the NFL.

Rather, Bohl sees that the Tigers heading to Laramie on Saturday to meet the Cowboys have reloaded at the quarterback position with the addition of Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant.

''It's an explosive offense; he's an explosive player,'' Bohl said.

Bryant led Clemson to the 2017 national championship game before losing his job to Trevor Lawrence after four games last season and has a 16-2 career record as a starter. At Missouri, he'll be asked to replace Lock, who accounted for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns over his career and led the Tigers to bowl games each of the past two years.

Bryant has a strong and experienced supporting cast that includes receiver Johnathon Johnson, who had 59 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns last season, and running back Larry Rountree III, who ran for 1,216 yards as a sophomore and ended the 2018 season with three consecutive 100-yard games.

''I like the group that we got going into week one,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''I'm at ease with the group that we've got and our entire organization because I know that everyone's aligned with the vision that we want and how we're going to move this program forward.''

Bohl also likes his team heading into the new season.

''There comes a point where there's a confidence that a team has and as a head coach you always look forward to how the team is going to play,'' he said. ''And typically you're going to play how you practice, and I think we've been practicing well.''

Wyoming's offense will be led by quarterback Sean Chambers, who played in four games last year and accounted for 595 total yards and five touchdowns before breaking his right leg in the second-to-last game of the season.

Other things to know heading into Saturday's game:

SEC IN LARAMIE

Missouri's visit to Laramie is only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC opponent. In 2004, Wyoming hosted Ole Miss and defeated the Rebels 37-32. The Cowboys played at Missouri last year and lost 40-13. Overall, Wyoming has a 3-10 record against SEC teams. Wyoming last defeated an SEC opponent when it beat Tennessee 13-7 in 2008.

2018 MOMENTUM

Both teams finished their 2018 seasons strong. Missouri won five of its last seven games to finish 8-5, while the Cowboys ended last season with four straight wins to finish 6-6. However, Missouri has lost four straight season-openers on the road since a 3-0 victory at Notre Dame to begin the 1978 season.

No Text
0 Pass
1 Rush
75 YDS
0:04 POS
+75 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 25
2:11
12-S.Chambers runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:15
19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
2 Pass
63 Rush
75 YDS
3:55 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 WYO 5
2:20
19-T.McCann 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 5 WYO 5
2:20
7-K.Bryant incomplete.
3RD & 5
2:27
7-K.Bryant incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at WYO 5. 21-C.Coldon to WYO 5 for no gain.
No Gain
2ND & 5 WYO 5
2:49
7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Massey.
+2 YD
1ST & 7 WYO 7
3:07
34-L.Rountree to WYO 5 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
+3 YD
3RD & 1 WYO 10
3:30
1-T.Badie to WYO 7 for 3 yards (46-C.Maluia48-C.Muma).
+7 YD
2ND & 8 WYO 17
4:00
1-T.Badie to WYO 10 for 7 yards (48-C.Muma46-C.Maluia).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 19
4:26
34-L.Rountree to WYO 17 for 2 yards (30-L.Wilson94-C.Godbout).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 2:11
12-S.Chambers runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:04
pos
17
23
Field Goal 2:20
19-T.McCann 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
-15
yds
03:55
pos
17
17
Point After TD 6:15
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 6:24
6-X.Valladay runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
61
yds
00:19
pos
14
16
Point After TD 7:54
40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 8:40
7-K.Bryant to MIZ 30 FUMBLES (5-E.Gandy). 21-C.Coldon runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
0
yds
00:33
pos
14
9
Field Goal 9:17
40-C.Rothe 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
53
yds
05:43
pos
14
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:19
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:22
34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
04:30
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:04
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:09
7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
04:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 7
Rushing 7 5
Passing 6 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-9 1-5
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 216 217
Total Plays 44 24
Avg Gain 4.9 9.0
Net Yards Rushing 80 190
Rush Attempts 27 17
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 11.2
Net Yards Passing 136 27
Comp. - Att. 10-17 2-7
Yards Per Pass 8.0 3.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-10 3-15
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-50.5 3-43.0
Return Yards 7 31
Punts - Returns 1-7 2-31
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 3/3
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Missouri 0-0 143--17
Wyoming 0-0 023--23
WYO 16.5, O/U 53
Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 136 PASS YDS 27
80 RUSH YDS 190
216 TOTAL YDS 217
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 136 1 0 145.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 136 1 0 145.4
K. Bryant 10/17 136 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 44 1
L. Rountree III 13 44 1 14
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
T. Badie 8 22 0 7
K. Bryant 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
K. Bryant 6 14 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
J. Johnson 4 40 0 19
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 0
A. Okwuegbunam 1 32 0 32
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
K. Scott 1 29 0 29
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Knox 1 13 0 13
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Parker Jr. 1 10 0 10
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Badie 1 9 0 9
J. Nance 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Nance 1 3 1 3
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Banister 0 0 0 0
M. Massey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Massey 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Garrett 5-0 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Bolton 4-0 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 2-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 1-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Holmes 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hansford 28 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hansford 1-0 0.0 0
J. Elliott 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Elliott 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ware 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
T. McCann 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 50.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 50.5 0
T. McCann 2 50.5 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Floyd 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
R. Floyd 1 7.0 7 0
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 27 0 0 61.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 27 0 0 61.0
S. Chambers 2/7 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 81 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 81 1
S. Chambers 5 81 1 75
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 80 1
X. Valladay 6 80 1 61
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
T. Smith 3 15 0 16
T. Swen 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
T. Swen 3 14 0 9
J. Burroughs 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Burroughs 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Ismail Jr. 1 16 0 16
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Eberhardt 1 11 0 11
J. Harshman 33 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Harshman 0 0 0 0
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Crow 0 0 0 0
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Conway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Halliburton 6-1 0.0 0
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
L. Wilson 6-1 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 4-0 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Muma 4-2 0.0 0
R. Weber 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Weber 4-1 0.0 0
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
M. Mora 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mora 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 86 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Maluia 1-2 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Crall 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Coldon 1-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Godbout 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
C. Rothe 1/1 19 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.0 1
R. Galovich 3 43.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 17 0
A. Conway 2 15.5 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 MIZZOU 35 4:37 12 65 TD
7:52 MIZZOU 26 4:30 11 74 TD
1:29 MIZZOU 19 1:06 5 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:13 MIZZOU 25 0:33 4 10 TD
7:54 MIZZOU 25 1:05 3 7 Punt
6:15 MIZZOU 25 3:55 14 70 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 1:11 3 4 Punt
9:04 WYO 25 0:39 3 9 Punt
3:19 WYO 25 1:29 5 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 45 5:43 11 53 FG
6:43 WYO 39 0:19 2 61 TD
2:15 WYO 25 0:04 1 75 TD
