Middle Tennessee-Michigan Preview

  • Aug 30, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Shea Patterson is back as Michigan's starting quarterback, directing a new offense that is very familiar to him.

The senior said the no-huddle, hurry-up offense scheme the seventh-ranked Wolverines will unveil Saturday against Middle Tennessee is a lot like the one he ran for two years at Ole Miss.

''It definitely feels a lot more natural,'' Patterson said.

Jim Harbaugh, coming off his fourth season at Michigan, made a major move in the offseason he is hoping pays off right away. He hired Josh Gattis away from Alabama to be the team's offensive coordinator, giving him control after being involved in the play-calling process in the past.

''We'll study a little what Alabama did, but we'll mostly focus on the players they've got returning at Michigan,'' Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said.

The Wolverines are expected to play to their strengths on offense, leaning on Patterson as a dual threat with a heavy dose of run-pass options behind an experienced offensive line with a formidable trio of receivers trying to live up to Gattis' desire to have speed in space.

Harbaugh has made it clear he intends to play redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, who played six games last year before a broken collarbone ended his season.

''Would like to definitely play both,'' Harbaugh said earlier this week.

Later in the same day, Patterson made it clear he would rather get all the snaps he can possibly get in the season-opening game and beyond.

''I want to be out there every single play,'' he said. ''I always want the ball in my hands, but that's up to coach Harbaugh.''

Here are some other things to watch at the Big House.

THE OTHER BLUE

The Blue Raiders won eight games last year and played in a fourth straight bowl game for the first time since joining the top tier of college football in 1999. Extending the streak may be a challenge with a lot of new starters, especially at quarterback.

Middle Tennessee will be breaking in a new quarterback because Brent Stockstill, the coach's son, exhausted his eligibility and is on Lane Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic.

WHO'S BACK THERE?

Michigan could've potentially had a backfield with Karan Higdon and Chris Evans this season, but both are not with the team. Higdon skipped his senior season to enter the NFL draft and is playing for the Houston Texans. Evans announced in February on Twitter that he was going through academic issues.

Tru Wilson, a former walk-on, is expected to start after averaging nearly 6 yards per carry on 62 rushing attempts last season. He will likely rotate with Christian Turner, who ran for 99 yards over three games last season, and highly touted freshman Zach Charbonnet.

HE SAID IT

Stockstill was trying to say the right things about his overlooked team, entering his 14th season at the Conference-USA program based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

''A lot of our players played in that 2015 Alabama game when they had 100,000 at Alabama,'' he said. ''We know we're going to play a really good team, but we're not going to walk in there in awe of them.''

GOOD TO GREAT

Michigan is one of 14 programs at the highest level of college football to have won at least 10 games three times over the previous four years. Another 10-win season, though, is not what the Wolverines need this season. They're expected to win the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and to perhaps compete for a national championship that has eluded college football's winningest program since 1997.

''We put in so much work these past six, seven months,'' Patterson said. ''We're just ready to go.''

MICH
3 Pass
0 Rush
24 YDS
0:50 POS
Penalty
3RD & 10 MTSU 37
1:22
2-S.Patterson sacked at MTS 42 for -5 yards. Penalty on MTS 25-D.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 37. No Play. (95-T.Philpots).
No Gain
2ND & 10 MTSU 37
1:28
2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MTSU 37
1:42
2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 MTSU 47
1:45
2-S.Patterson complete to 6-C.Johnson. 6-C.Johnson to MTS 37 for 10 yards (25-D.Anderson).
+9 YD
2ND & 5 MICH 44
2:05
2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon to MTS 47 for 9 yards (6-K.Brooks).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 39
2:12
2-S.Patterson complete to 24-Z.Charbonnet. 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 44 for 5 yards (49-J.Starling).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:12
18-C.Holt kicks 59 yards from MTS 35. 15-G.Jackson to MICH 39 for 33 yards (95-T.Philpots).
MTSU
6 Pass
3 Rush
33 YDS
2:52 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:20
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
+2 YD
3RD & 2 MICH 2
2:37
10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
2ND & 1 MICH 1
2:56
10-A.O'Hara complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson to MICH 2 for -1 yard (31-V.Gray).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:12
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:20
10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
33
yds
02:52
pos
13
24
Point After TD 7:08
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 7:13
2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:11
pos
7
23
Point After TD 12:54
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:00
2-S.Patterson complete to 4-N.Collins. 4-N.Collins runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
67
yds
01:21
pos
7
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 0:29
2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:40
pos
7
9
Field Goal 7:46
2-J.Moody 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
57
yds
05:06
pos
7
3
Point After TD 12:52
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:59
10-A.O'Hara runs 18 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MICH 70-J.Stewart Offside declined.
4
plays
42
yds
01:54
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 15
Rushing 3 4
Passing 6 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-8 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 144 254
Total Plays 36 36
Avg Gain 4.0 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 54 71
Rush Attempts 14 14
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 5.1
Net Yards Passing 90 183
Comp. - Att. 15-22 15-22
Yards Per Pass 4.1 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 1-5
Penalties - Yards 3-17 2-10
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-32.5 2-39.5
Return Yards 0 76
Punts - Returns 1-0 3--1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-75
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-2
Kicking 2/2 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 0-0 77--14
7 Michigan 0-0 1014--24
MICH -36, O/U 56
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 90 PASS YDS 183
54 RUSH YDS 71
144 TOTAL YDS 254
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 94 1 1 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 94 1 1 116.8
A. O'Hara 13/19 94 1 1
C. Cunningham 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 4 0 0 77.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 4 0 0 77.9
C. Cunningham 2/3 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
A. O'Hara 8 44 1 18
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. West 2 4 0 4
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
C. Mobley 3 3 0 2
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 0
T. Lee 2 35 0 18
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Mobley 3 14 0 7
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Windham 1 12 0 12
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Anderson 1 11 0 11
R. Garnett 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Garnett 1 10 0 10
T. West 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. West 1 7 0 7
J. Bruce 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Bruce 1 7 0 7
D. Frantz 47 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Frantz 1 0 0 0
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Johnson 1 -1 0 -1
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Anderson 4-1 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
T. Philpots 2-1 0.5 0
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 2-0 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Render 2-0 0.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 2-1 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 2-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 2-0 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Melton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Brooks 1-1 0.5 0
Q. Riley 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Riley 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Shepherd 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Holt 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 32.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 32.5 0
K. Ulbrich 4 32.5 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 188 3 0 185.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 188 3 0 185.0
S. Patterson 15/22 188 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
C. Turner 7 37 0 11
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
Z. Charbonnet 2 17 0 14
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
S. Patterson 4 14 0 15
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Wilson 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 80 1
T. Black 4 80 1 36
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
N. Collins 3 49 1 28
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 1
S. McKeon 2 37 1 28
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Johnson 1 10 0 10
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
Z. Charbonnet 2 9 0 5
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Turner 1 2 0 2
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Bell 0 0 0 0
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Eubanks 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Ross 5-0 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 5-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Glasgow 3-0 1.0 0
V. Gray 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Gray 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hudson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Thomas 2-0 0.0 1
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 2-1 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mason 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
M. Danna 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Danna 1-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Metellus 0-2 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Kemp 0-1 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Uche 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
J. Moody 1/1 34 0/0 3
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
Q. Nordin 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 2
W. Hart 2 39.5 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 33 0
G. Jackson 3 25.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 0 0
L. Hill 3 -0.3 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 MICH 42 1:54 4 42 TD
7:40 MTSU 25 1:32 5 11 Punt
2:11 MTSU 5 0:56 4 -2 Punt
0:21 MTSU 25 0:05 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 MTSU 25 1:23 5 16 INT
8:41 MTSU 3 1:17 6 32 Fumble
7:08 MTSU 25 1:15 4 6 Fumble
5:12 MICH 33 2:52 8 33 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 27 0:00 1 15 Fumble
12:52 MICH 27 5:06 11 57 FG
5:28 MICH 48 2:36 6 25 Punt
1:09 MTSU 39 0:40 2 39 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 MICH 33 1:21 4 67 TD
11:03 MICH 41 2:18 6 14 Punt
7:24 MTSU 28 0:11 2 28 TD
2:12 MICH 39 0:50 6 14
