New Mexico St.-Washington St. Preview

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

Anthony Gordon has barely seen the field in three seasons at Washington State but the Cougars are his team now.

Gordon emerged as the starter from fall camp and will be under center Saturday when No. 23 Washington State opens the season against New Mexico State.

''He had a really good spring and then he really didn't break stride from spring to fall camp. He was very steady in camp,'' coach Mike Leach said. ''Steady, but also explosive.''

Gordon beat out graduate transfer Gage Gubrud for the right to succeed Gardner Minshew, the graduate transfer who led Washington State to a team-record 11 victories last year.

Gordon, a senior, played one year at City College of San Francisco, throwing for 3,800 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has completed just three of five passes for 17 yards with one interception at Washington State, but he's expected to produce in the Air Raid offense.

He's already made a mark by topping Gubrud, a former Eastern Washington starter who has thrown for 9,900 yards and 86 touchdowns in his career but was less consistent in camp.

New Mexico State is led by sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins, who threw for 2,563 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. The Aggies are trying to rebound from a 3-9 season during which they only beat one FBS opponent.

Other things to know heading into Saturday's game in Pullman:

SEASON-OPENING WOES:

Washington State is looking to improve on its 2-5 record in season openers under Leach and help set the stage for an unprecedented fifth consecutive bowl game appearance. The Cougars lost their first five openers under Leach, including twice to FCS teams, but have won the last two. New Mexico State has not won an opener since 2014.

NOTABLE AGGIES

New Mexico State linebacker Javahn Fergurson led the nation in tackles per game last year. Running back Jason Huntley rushed for 505 yards and also posted 529 receiving yards last season. He led the nation with three kickoff return touchdowns.

WASHINGTON STATE RECEIVERS

Gordon will have plenty of help in his first season leading the Air Raid. The Cougars have a deep corps of returning wide receivers, including Tay Martin, Easop Winston Jr. and Dezmon Patmon, and typically play eight deep. Also back is sophomore running back Max Borghi, who caught 53 passes last season.

NO NEGATIVES

One secret to Washington State's success last year was that the Cougars cut back on the number of plays that got negative yardage. They had 57 negative plays last year, compared to 87 the year before.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No Text
WASHST
3 Pass
7 Rush
75 YDS
0:00 POS
+20 YD
2ND & 7 NMEXST 20
12:45
18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 23
13:24
21-M.Borghi to NMS 20 for 3 yards (20-J.Hood).
+15 YD
2ND & 10 NMEXST 38
13:44
21-M.Borghi to NMS 23 for 15 yards (19-A.Perkins).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NMEXST 38
13:52
18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Harris.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 WASHST 50
14:18
18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin runs ob at NMS 38 for 12 yards.
+23 YD
3RD & 8 WASHST 27
14:22
21-M.Borghi to NMS 50 for 23 yards (22-S.Lomax19-A.Perkins).
No Gain
2ND & 8 WASHST 27
15:00
18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Arconado.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 WASHST 25
15:00
18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin to WST 27 for 2 yards (19-A.Perkins).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:18
18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
NMEXST
2 Pass
3 Rush
25 YDS
0:52 POS
+17 YD
2ND & 21 NMEXST 33
0:31
25-C.Gibson to NMS 50 for 17 yards (26-B.Beekman).
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 12:45
18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
7
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:23
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 1:28
21-M.Borghi runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
05:23
pos
7
34
Point After TD 9:55
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 10:04
18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
54
yds
0:00
pos
7
27
Point After TD 11:07
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 11:15
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
91
yds
02:38
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:11
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:22
18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:03
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:25
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:31
1-J.Huntley to WST 3 FUMBLES (3-D.Isom). 14-J.Adkins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
4
yds
0:00
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:21
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:28
18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
2:27
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 21
Rushing 4 5
Passing 7 16
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-8 3-3
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 181 441
Total Plays 38 39
Avg Gain 4.8 11.3
Net Yards Rushing 67 77
Rush Attempts 16 11
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 7.0
Net Yards Passing 114 364
Comp. - Att. 16-22 25-28
Yards Per Pass 5.2 13.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-0 4-30
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-31.3 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/2 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 0-0 700-7
23 Washington St. 0-0 14216-41
WASHST -33, O/U 65.5
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 114 PASS YDS 364
67 RUSH YDS 77
181 TOTAL YDS 441
New Mexico St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 120 0 0 118.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 120 0 0 118.5
J. Adkins 16/22 120 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
J. Huntley 7 54 0 27
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
C. Gibson 4 25 0 17
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -12 1
J. Adkins 5 -12 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
O. Clark 5 38 0 18
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Nicholson 3 22 0 12
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Huntley 2 18 0 16
I. Lottie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
I. Lottie 1 17 0 17
R. Downs III 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
R. Downs III 3 11 0 6
T. Abraham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Abraham 1 11 0 11
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Gibson 1 3 0 3
D. Richardson 3 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Richardson 0 0 0 0
T. Warner 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Warner 0 0 0 0
D. Dan 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Dan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Perkins 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
A. Perkins 5-3 0.0 0
T. Brohard 80 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
T. Brohard 5-2 0.0 0
R. McGraw II 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. McGraw II 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hood 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Hood 4-0 0.0 0
S. Jackson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
S. Lomax 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Lomax 2-1 0.0 0
X. Yarberough 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
X. Yarberough 2-1 0.0 0
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Hodge Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Buford Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fergurson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Richardson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Richardson 1-2 0.0 0
R. Lopez 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lopez 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hartfield 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hartfield 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
D. Brown 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Theisler 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 31.3 0
P. Theisler 3 31.3 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
89.3% 364 5 0 257.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
89.3% 364 5 0 257.4
A. Gordon 25/28 364 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 74 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 74 1
M. Borghi 9 74 1 23
C. Markoff 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Markoff 1 2 0 2
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Gordon 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 92 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 92 2
T. Harris 3 92 2 54
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
B. Arconado 6 66 0 17
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 1
D. Patmon 3 66 1 48
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 1
R. Fisher 2 52 1 41
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 1
E. Winston Jr. 5 51 1 19
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
D. Martin 4 25 0 12
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Borghi 1 9 0 9
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Woods 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Isom 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Isom 6-0 0.0 0
B. Beekman 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Beekman 4-0 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Strong 3-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Woods 3-2 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Thomas 2-2 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Rogers 2-1 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
D. Sherman 2-1 0.5 0
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Stone Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
W. Rodgers III 1-2 1.0 0
F. Fa'avae 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Fa'avae 1-0 0.0 0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 1-0 0.0 0
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Oguayo 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
B. Mazza 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 25 2:39 8 41 FG Miss
9:21 NMEXST 25 2:50 8 75 TD
5:11 NMEXST 25 1:55 6 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 NMEXST 25 0:51 3 -7 Punt
9:55 NMEXST 25 3:04 9 38 Punt
1:23 NMEXST 25 0:52 5 25 Halftime
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:40 WASHST 34 2:12 5 66 TD
6:25 WASHST 25 1:03 3 75 TD
3:09 WASHST 24 2:38 13 76 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:11 WASHST 46 0:07 1 54 TD
6:51 WASHST 20 5:23 11 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 WASHST 25 0:00 8 75 TD
