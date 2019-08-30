Drive Chart
NOIOWA
IOWAST

N. Iowa-Iowa St. Preview

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State fans have never been more excited for a season to get started.

The Cyclones were ranked in the preseason poll for the first time in 41 years behind a punishing defense, a young quarterback who seems destined for stardom and a coach who always seems to push the right buttons.

And yet, the enthusiasm of Iowa State's supporters might give way to a tiny bit of pause when they see Northern Iowa - the Cyclones' longtime FCS nemesis - scheduled for Saturday's opener. The Panthers have beaten the 21st-ranked Cyclones three times since 2007, and they spoiled coach Matt Campbell's debut at Iowa State with a 25-20 win three years ago.

But this might be the best Cyclones team the Panthers have ever seen as they make their seventh trip this decade to Ames. Iowa State was picked third in the Big 12 preseason poll, by far its best showing since the league went to 10 teams in 2012.

''They're a handful,'' UNI coach Mark Farley said. ''This isn't a fluke by any means why they're picked that high ... they're very, very good.''

SCOUTING THE PANTHERS

Northern Iowa returns 16 starters from last year's team, which made the FCS playoffs, and it was picked 20th in the national preseason coaches' poll. But quarterback Eli Dunne has moved on after starting for three seasons, and the Panthers will go with redshirt Will McElvain as his replacement. McElvain was the first player in the history of Iowa's highest prep classification to throw for over 2,000 yards and run for at least 1,000 in the same season, and he originally committed to Iowa State as a preferred walk-on before the Panthers offered him a full ride.

''I love his leadership, I really love his demeanor. It doesn't surprise me he's put himself in the position to lead this football team,'' Campbell said.

BACK AT IT

Iowa State listed five different backs on its depth chart this week as it looks to replace departed star David Montgomery. Veteran Kene Nwangwu might be iffy because of a hamstring injury, but expect at least four backs - including promising freshmen Breece Hall and Jirehl Brock - to get touches on Saturday.

''Until that happens, and it's proven, I think we're still at a little bit of a loss to say, `Yeah we've definitely got guys that can do that,''' Campbell said.

ABOUT THAT QUARTERBACK

Brock Purdy enters his sophomore season with a career completion percentage of 66.4, the second-best in school history. His passing efficiency rating broke the NCAA record for a true freshman, and he went 7-2 as a starter last year. Purdy did have two picks without a touchdown in Iowa State's 28-26 loss to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl, but he also threw for 315 yards.

TIDBITS

Iowa State has four of the 11 players on the Big 12's preseason first-team defense: linemen Ray Lima and JaQuan Bailey, linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. and safety Greg Eisworth. ... The Cyclones have eight starters in all back from a defense that surrendered just 22.9 points a game. ''Their front seven is excellent,'' Farley said. ... Northern Iowa led the FCS in turnover margin in 2018. ...The Cyclones have five starters back at offensive line, and four of them are seniors.

HE SAID IT

''To be able to build it through the offensive line and quarterback is where you would love to be as a program. We're finally at that point as our foundation.'' - Campbell.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
IOWAST
5 Pass
31 Rush
61 YDS
3:43 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NOIOWA 21
4:15
8-D.Jones to UNI 18 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2ND & 3 NOIOWA 25
4:41
25-S.Croney to UNI 21 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 NOIOWA 32
4:53
15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton to UNI 25 for 7 yards.
+6 YD
4TH & 4 NOIOWA 38
5:37
15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to UNI 32 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
3RD & 6 NOIOWA 40
5:44
25-S.Croney to UNI 38 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2ND & 6 NOIOWA 40
6:12
15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Akers.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 NOIOWA 44
6:29
25-S.Croney to UNI 40 for 4 yards.
+10 YD
2ND & 6 IOWAST 46
6:59
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones to UNI 44 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 IOWAST 42
7:23
25-S.Croney to ISU 46 for 4 yards.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 IOWAST 30
7:51
15-B.Purdy complete to 89-D.Souhner. 89-D.Souhner to ISU 42 for 12 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
97-M.Cook extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
10
Touchdown 0:17
15-B.Purdy sacked at UNI 47 for -1 yard FUMBLES (16-E.Smith). 9-X.Williams runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
46
yds
0:00
pos
12
10
Field Goal 1:47
97-M.Cook 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
75
yds
5:58
pos
6
10
Point After TD 8:31
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 8:35
15-B.Purdy complete to 7-L.Pettway. 7-L.Pettway runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:27
pos
3
9
Field Goal 13:07
97-M.Cook 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
33
yds
00:00
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:03
96-C.Assalley 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
64
yds
02:34
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 20
Rushing 5 4
Passing 9 14
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-13 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 206 354
Total Plays 55 67
Avg Gain 3.7 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 33 142
Rush Attempts 25 35
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 4.1
Net Yards Passing 173 212
Comp. - Att. 17-30 24-32
Yards Per Pass 5.8 6.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 2-11
Penalties - Yards 4-40 3-35
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.5 3-38.3
Return Yards 26 23
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-26 1-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 2/3
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Northern Iowa 0-0 0013013
21 Iowa State 0-0 307010
IOWAST -18.5, O/U 41.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 173 PASS YDS 212
33 RUSH YDS 142
206 TOTAL YDS 354
Northern Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. McElvain 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 179 0 0 106.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 179 0 0 106.8
W. McElvain 17/30 179 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
T. Allen 10 21 0 8
A. Soko 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
A. Soko 6 5 0 7
W. McElvain 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 4 0
W. McElvain 8 4 0 10
J. James 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. James 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Weston 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 48 0
I. Weston 2 48 0 26
T. Bohr 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
T. Bohr 2 28 0 18
B. Moore 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
B. Moore 4 26 0 10
J. James 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. James 2 25 0 16
D. McShane 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
D. McShane 4 23 0 10
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
T. Allen 1 19 0 19
J. Rima 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Rima 1 7 0 7
A. Soko 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Soko 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Thomas 1-0 1.0 0
E. Smith 16 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Smith 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Cook 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
M. Cook 2/2 50 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Kibby 38 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.5 3
Z. Kibby 6 39.5 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McShane 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
D. McShane 2 13.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.8% 230 1 0 144.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.8% 230 1 0 144.3
B. Purdy 25/33 230 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 59 0
J. Lang 13 59 0 12
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
B. Hall 11 47 0 9
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
K. Nwangwu 4 30 0 12
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
S. Croney Jr. 4 14 0 4
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jones 1 3 0 3
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -11 0
B. Purdy 2 -11 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
13 117 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 117 0
D. Jones 13 117 0 20
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
C. Kolar 3 31 0 15
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
T. Milton 3 25 0 11
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
L. Akers 1 21 0 21
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
L. Pettway 2 17 1 10
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Soehner 1 11 0 11
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Wilson 1 4 0 4
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Allen 1 4 0 4
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Croney Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
O. Vance 1-0 1.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Spears Jr. 0-1 0.5 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Rose 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
C. Assalley 1/2 42 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Rivera 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 38.3 3
J. Rivera 3 38.3 3 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
K. Nwangwu 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 NOIOWA 9 4:35 10 32 Punt
5:06 NOIOWA 12 1:24 3 4 Punt
0:58 NOIOWA 25 0:47 11 36 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:07 NOIOWA 12 0:46 3 1 Punt
3:47 NOIOWA 41 2:02 6 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 NOIOWA 35 0:00 6 33 FG
8:31 NOIOWA 11 5:58 14 75 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 NOIOWA 20 1:20 5 12 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 23 2:21 7 27 Punt
8:02 IOWAST 16 2:20 6 36 Punt
3:37 IOWAST 41 2:34 8 34 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 IOWAST 16 2:30 6 39 Punt
5:09 NOIOWA 50 1:19 4 9 Downs
1:40 IOWAST 12 0:50 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 IOWAST 25 4:27 9 75 TD
1:47 IOWAST 35 1:28 6 65 TD
0:06 IOWAST 35 0:00 10 52 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:58 IOWAST 21 3:43 11 61
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores