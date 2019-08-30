Drive Chart
PORTST
ARK

Portland St.-Arkansas Preview

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Chad Morris told a large gathering of media and athletic officials at his first news conference in December 2017 that he ''would walk backward from Texas to Fayetteville'' to get the chance to lead the Arkansas football program.

The second-year Razorbacks coach could have saved himself a few thousand steps by jumping on a bulldozer to make that trip. That kind of heavy equipment, metaphorically speaking, would come in handy with the demolition work Morris has launched in rebuilding one of the SEC's most dormant programs.

''This can be done. I promise you it can be done or I wouldn't be here,'' Morris said as the Razorbacks prepared to open the season at home Saturday against Portland State. ''This is not an overnight fix. I've said it since I got here. This doesn't happen overnight, especially when you look at a snapshot of Razorback football the last 10-12 years. I think that we're building something special in the program and I'm committed to doing that.

''So without a doubt, I would walk backward to Fayetteville, because this is going to be a special place.''

Arkansas was 2-10 in Morris' first season and winless in the SEC. After that, Morris and his coaches began an almost complete overhaul of the roster. Despite the dismal season, Arkansas had its best recruiting haul ever, according to multiple recruiting outlets.

The roster heading into the opener features a whopping 53 freshmen, including 36 true freshmen. The two-deep roster features 13 freshmen, including nine true freshmen. And the newcomers aren't just of the fresh-out-of-high-school variety. Senior transfer quarterback Ben Hicks (SMU) will get the start against the Vikings after Morris named him ahead of fellow transfer Nick Starkel (Texas A&M).

''Ben has earned the right to be the starter in week one,'' Morris said. ''We feel confident in his overall knowledge of the offense his command of knowing where everyone should be. We're playing a lot of young guys and that alone was the main deciding factor. His ability to know where everyone is supposed to be and the line to provide the right protection and do it at the pace we need.''

Arkansas is not just all wet-behind-the-ears newcomers. Junior Rakeem Boyd returns after leading the team with 734 yards rushing. Boyd rushed for more than 100 yards three times in 2018.

Portland State is also hoping to see a rebound from a 4-7 season in 2018. The Vikings return nine starters on offense and eight on defense. Tight end Charlie Taumoepeau is the headliner after catching 28 passes for 580 yards last season despite missing several games with injuries. Quarterback Davis Alexander started 10 games last season and compiled more than 2,000 yards passing and rushing.

''We're going to have to play one hell of a game,'' Portland State fifth-year coach Bob Barnum said in a WholeHogsports interview. ''The odds guys in Las Vegas don't give us a snowball's shot in hell to win, but we have to make sure we don't lose the game before we get there.

YOUTHFUL OFFENSE

There are seven freshmen listed on Arkansas' two-deep roster on offense, including five true freshmen. Two of the three receiver spots are topped by freshmen, including Treylon Burks and Trey Knox. Freshman T.Q. Jackson will back up Knox, while two sophomores are behind Burks. Mike Woods, a sophomore, is the other starting receiver.

The offensive line lists true freshmen Beau Limmer as a backup at center and Ricky Stromberg at right guard. Redshirt freshmen Ryan Winkel is the backup at right tackle. John Stephen Jones is listed third at quarterback.

BACK ON GRASS

After last season, Arkansas tore out the synthetic surface in Razorback Stadium and replaced it with natural grass. The grass surface was something Morris mentioned when he was hired, but a stadium building project delayed the turf replacement until this offseason.

SEC WOES

Arkansas has lost 11 consecutive conference games dating back to Oct. 28, 2017, when it defeated Ole Miss 38-37. The Razorbacks have lost 15 of their last 16 SEC games.

BIG VIKING

Portland State junior offensive lineman John Krahn literally stands out in a crowd. The transfer from Riverside Community College is listed at 6-10, 410 pounds on the Vikings' depth chart. His arm length is measured at 36.5 inches.

OFFSEASON TRAGEDY

Deante Strickland, a senior for the Vikings, spent two seasons on the Portland State men's basketball team, but was set to join the football team this season before he was killed on Aug. 2. He was 22. Strickland's sister, Tamena Strickland, was arrested in the shooting. Two other family members were also shot.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
ARK
0 Pass
1 Rush
-3 YDS
0:08 POS
No Gain
2ND & 13 ARK 30
7:17
6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Harrell.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 ARK 33
7:25
21-D.Whaley to ARK 30 for -3 yards (53-N.Yunker).
PORTST
0 Pass
0 Rush
80 YDS
0:00 POS
Int
1ST & 10 PORTST 20
7:35
6-D.Alexander incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Talalemotu INTERCEPTED by 4-J.McClellion at ARK 33. 4-J.McClellion to ARK 33 for no gain (81-M.Talalemotu).
ARK
1 Pass
1 Rush
19 YDS
1:02 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 PORTST 37
7:42
42-S.Loy punts 37 yards from PRST 37 to PRST End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 4 PORTST 37
7:47
6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
No Gain
2ND & 4 PORTST 37
8:25
6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 PORTST 43
8:38
5-R.Boyd to PRST 37 for 6 yards (3-S.Inos47-R.Holt).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 ARK 44
8:44
6-B.Hicks complete to 5-R.Boyd. 5-R.Boyd to PRST 43 for 13 yards (47-R.Holt).
PORTST
3 Pass
3 Rush
-1 YDS
4:19 POS
Punt
4TH & 21 PORTST 21
8:44
96-S.Vernon punts 35 yards from PRST 21 out of bounds at the ARK 44.
Penalty
4TH & 16 PORTST 26
8:50
Team penalty on PRST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PRST 26. No Play.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 14:54
57-C.Williams 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
45
yds
03:02
pos
6
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:16
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:24
21-D.Whaley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
64
yds
04:18
pos
3
9
Field Goal 9:45
19-C.Limpert 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
3
3
Field Goal 13:15
57-C.Williams 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
27
yds
01:45
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 15
Rushing 4 5
Passing 4 8
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 1-9 3-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 120 242
Total Plays 40 49
Avg Gain 3.0 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 50 102
Rush Attempts 20 22
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 4.6
Net Yards Passing 70 140
Comp. - Att. 10-20 14-27
Yards Per Pass 3.5 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-11 1-2
Penalties - Yards 6-45 3-40
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-40.3 4-36.5
Return Yards 17 61
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-16
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-16
Int. - Returns 1-17 2-29
Kicking 2/2 2/2
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Portland State 0-0 330-6
Arkansas 0-0 1000-10
ARK -30.5, O/U 60.5
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 70 PASS YDS 140
50 RUSH YDS 102
120 TOTAL YDS 242
Portland State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Alexander 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 81 0 2 64.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 81 0 2 64.0
D. Alexander 10/20 81 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Hoffman 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
S. Hoffman 4 28 0 20
D. Alexander 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 19 0
D. Alexander 12 19 0 22
E. Holtz 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
E. Holtz 2 2 0 1
C. Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
C. Martin 2 1 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Hoffman 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
S. Hoffman 3 29 0 15
C. Taumoepeau 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
C. Taumoepeau 3 24 0 14
D. Koetter 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Koetter 1 16 0 16
E. Daigbe 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
E. Daigbe 1 7 0 7
M. Talalemotu 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Talalemotu 1 5 0 5
C. Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Martin 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Gunt 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
R. Gunt 8-0 0.0 0
R. Holt 47 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
R. Holt 3-2 0.0 1
A. Adams 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Adams 3-0 0.0 0
B. Davis 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
S. Inos 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Inos 3-0 0.0 0
N. Yunker 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Yunker 2-0 0.0 0
N. Ah Sam 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Ah Sam 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hanley 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hanley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Porter 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Porter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Crayon 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Crayon 1-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
T. West 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. West 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lesch 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Lesch 1-2 0.0 0
A. Del Toro 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Del Toro 0-1 0.0 0
S. Richard 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Richard 0-1 0.5 0
Z. Mandera 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Z. Mandera 0-2 0.0 0
S. Kofe 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
S. Kofe 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Williams 57 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
C. Williams 2/2 50 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Vernon 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.3 0
S. Vernon 4 40.3 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kelly 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Kelly 1 0.0 0 0
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 94 0 0 85.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 94 0 0 85.2
B. Hicks 10/21 94 0 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 48 0 1 120.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 48 0 1 120.6
N. Starkel 4/5 48 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
R. Boyd 11 60 0 12
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Warren 1 17 0 17
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 1
D. Whaley 5 11 1 11
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
C. Hayden 3 8 0 4
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Hicks 2 6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
T. Knox 1 38 0 38
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Burks 2 32 0 20
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
G. Gunter 3 16 0 9
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Boyd 2 16 0 13
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Morris 1 15 0 15
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
C. Harrell 1 14 0 14
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
M. Woods 3 7 0 5
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Hayden 1 4 0 4
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Whaley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 2.0
K. Curl 4-0 2.0 1
M. Mason 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Mason 4-0 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 2.0
M. Agim 3-2 2.0 0
B. Pool 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
B. Pool 2-4 0.0 0
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
TJ. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
TJ. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Mo. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Mo. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gerald 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gerald 1-0 0.0 0
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Foucha 1-0 0.0 0
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McClellion 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Bell 0-1 0.5 0
G. Richardson 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
G. Richardson 0-2 0.5 0
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hayden 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Limpert 1/1 34 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.7 1
S. Loy 3 36.7 1 40
R. Bauer 28 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
R. Bauer 1 36.0 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
D. Warren 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 11 0
T. Burks 2 8.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PORTST 25 1:45 6 27 FG
9:45 PORTST 25 1:24 4 -2 Punt
3:16 PORTST 25 3:02 10 45 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 PORTST 35 2:48 7 24 Punt
3:45 PORTST 20 0:40 3 62 INT
1:32 PORTST 22 0:38 5 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 PORTST 12 4:19 9 9 Punt
7:35 PORTST 20 0:00 1 80 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 ARK 30 3:20 8 54 FG
7:42 ARK 36 4:18 11 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 ARK 27 1:31 3 2 Punt
9:20 ARK 20 4:47 10 40 Punt
2:56 PORTST 18 0:35 3 -60 INT
0:44 ARK 35 0:18 4 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 ARK 35 0:00 6 20 Punt
8:44 ARK 44 1:02 4 19 Punt
7:25 ARK 33 0:08 2 -3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores