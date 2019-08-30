Drive Chart
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Scott Frost's second year at Nebraska begins Saturday against South Alabama, and all indications are his turnaround project is heading the right direction.

''Last year,'' he said, ''I was a little apprehensive about going into the start of the season. This year, I'm excited.''

The 24th-ranked Cornhuskers are projected to be one of the most improved teams in the nation. Even though they finished 4-8 following an 0-6 start, they're in the preseason Top 25 for the first time since 2014 and a popular pick to win the Big Ten West.

''We have a lot of momentum right now, a lot of belief, a lot of buy-in,'' linebacker Mohamed Barry said. ''It's emotional. Everything is so high right now. If we come out there - when we come out there - and we do what we're supposed to do, you're going to see everyone actually believe in the process.''

The fans hope Frost can bring back the Cornhuskers as quickly as he resuscitated Central Florida. Frost inherited a UCF team that went winless in 2015 and got it to 6-7. The next year the Knights went 13-0 and Frost was hired away by his alma mater.

The Huskers are five-touchdown favorites against South Alabama. It's the second straight season Nebraska will play an opponent from the Sun Belt Conference. Last year it was Troy, which left Lincoln with a 24-19 win. Nebraska had been 9-0 against Sun Belt teams but was without injured quarterback Adrian Martinez for that game.

''We need to learn from some of the things that happened last year,'' Frost said. ''Getting beat by a good Troy team here certainly wasn't one of our brightest moments. I think they're doing everything they can to be ready for this one and try not to let that happen.''

The Jaguars, 3-9 last season, will earn a $1.2 million guarantee.

''If you could draw up a season opener anyway you wanted to, this is the way you would draw it up,'' USA coach Steve Campbell said. ''You have the chance to open up against a perennial power on national television at 11 a.m. on the opening weekend of college football.''

Here are some other things to know entering Nebraska's 130th season:

THE LAST TIME

In the Huskers' only previous meeting with South Alabama, in 2015, they amassed 561 yards of total offense and held the Jaguars to 19 yards rushing in a 48-9 win.

The only current players who were on the field are cornerback Jalen Thompson and nose tackle Tyree Turner for South Alabama and backup linebacker Tyrin Ferguson for Nebraska.

''It's going to be the atmosphere every kid wants to play in,'' Thompson said. ''There'll be 90,000 people screaming, happy, jumping around. Every kid's dream.''

WASHINGTON STATUS UNKNOWN

Frost said the decision on whether running back Maurice Washington plays might not be made until close to game time. Washington has a court hearing scheduled Tuesday in California on pornography charges dating to an incident when he was in high school. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video. He has pleaded not guilty.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

South Alabama is opening on the road against an opponent from a Power Five conference for the third time in four years. The Jaguars beat Mississippi State 21-20 in 2016 and lost 47-27 to Mississippi in 2017.

RAIN AGAIN?

Lightning and heavy rain forced the cancellation of Nebraska's 2018 opener against Akron. There's a chance of rain Saturday morning, and lightning is a possibility. The afternoon forecast is dry. ''If there's lightning at 11 o'clock,'' Frost said, ''I think we'll have time the rest of the day to figure something out.''

THE STREAK CONTINUES

Nebraska's nation-leading sellout streak, which began in November 1962, will reach 369 games Saturday. Notre Dame, with the second-longest streak, goes into the season with 268 straight.

SALA
1 Pass
3 Rush
17 YDS
0:40 POS
-4 YD
1ST & 10 NEB 28
11:05
15-K.Baker to NEB 32 for -4 yards (19-M.Dismuke).
+19 YD
2ND & 8 NEB 47
11:36
2-C.Johnson complete to 15-K.Baker. 15-K.Baker to NEB 28 for 19 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 NEB 49
11:45
2-C.Johnson to NEB 47 for 2 yards (95-B.Stille).
SALA
1 Pass
1 Rush
19 YDS
0:11 POS
+13 YD
2ND & 4 SALA 36
12:09
26-D.Mills to NEB 46 FUMBLES (13-J.Domann6-D.Rockette). 6-D.Rockette to NEB 49 for no gain.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NEB 30
12:20
2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 36 for 6 yards (22-T.Stewart46-N.Mobley).
SALA
0 Pass
31 Rush
14 YDS
2:26 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 SALA 37
12:27
92-J.Brooks punts 41 yards from SAB 37. 10-J.Spielman pushed ob at NEB 30 for 8 yards (12-C.Sutherland).
No Gain
3RD & 6 SALA 37
13:00
2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+2 YD
2ND & 8 SALA 35
13:15
21-J.Wilson to SAB 37 for 2 yards (94-K.Davis).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 33
13:40
5-T.Minter to SAB 35 for 2 yards (7-M.Barry).
+3 YD
2ND & 3 SALA 30
14:30
41-T.Avery to SAB 33 for 3 yards (13-J.Domann44-G.Nelson).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:53
97-D.Jorgensen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 0:37
2-C.Johnson sacked at SAB 1 for -12 yards FUMBLES (5-C.Taylor). 22-A.Davis runs no gain for a touchdown.
2
plays
86
yds
00:10
pos
21
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:17
97-F.Onate extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 2:24
2-C.Johnson complete to 84-K.Taylor. 84-K.Taylor runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
58
yds
02:50
pos
20
28
Point After TD 6:47
97-F.Onate extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 6:52
2-C.Johnson complete to 1-D.Flenord. 1-D.Flenord runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
13
yds
01:32
pos
13
28
Point After TD 11:32
97-D.Jorgensen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 11:50
92-J.Brooks punts 49 yards from SAB 27. 10-J.Spielman runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
0:00
pos
7
27
Point After TD 13:11
97-D.Jorgensen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 13:21
2-C.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 6-E.Lee at SAB 38. 6-E.Lee runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
38
yds
0:00
pos
7
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:15
97-D.Jorgensen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 9:19
26-D.Mills runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
42
yds
4:23
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:32
97-F.Onate extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:38
2-C.Johnson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
32
yds
03:12
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:19
97-D.Jorgensen extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:27
26-D.Mills runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
02:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 7 6
Passing 8 8
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 5-14 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 202 250
Total Plays 65 59
Avg Gain 3.1 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 80 84
Rush Attempts 41 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 2.3
Net Yards Passing 122 166
Comp. - Att. 14-24 13-22
Yards Per Pass 5.1 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-24 2-12
Penalties - Yards 7-44 6-49
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 3
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 4-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 7-40.9 4-46.5
Return Yards 91 194
Punts - Returns 1-0 4-79
Kickoffs - Returns 5-74 3-77
Int. - Returns 1-17 1-38
Kicking 3/4 5/6
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Alabama 0-0 7014021
24 Nebraska 0-0 7714735
NEB -36, O/U 66
Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) Lincoln, NE
 122 PASS YDS 166
80 RUSH YDS 84
202 TOTAL YDS 250
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 146 2 1 128.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 146 2 1 128.6
C. Johnson 14/24 146 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
T. Minter 9 34 0 12
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
K. Baker 5 27 0 15
C. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 9 1
C. Johnson 16 9 1 8
T. Avery 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
T. Avery 3 8 0 3
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
J. Wilson 4 7 0 2
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
C. Davis 3 -3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 59 0
K. Baker 4 59 0 25
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
T. Minter 5 47 0 27
D. Flenord 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
D. Flenord 2 16 1 9
K. Taylor 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
K. Taylor 1 13 1 13
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Tolbert 1 11 0 11
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Sutherland 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
N. Mobley 6-4 0.0 0
R. Yancey 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Yancey 5-1 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
A. DeShazor 4-1 0.0 1
T. Young 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Young 4-1 0.0 0
R. Cole 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Cole 3-0 1.0 0
D. Daniels 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Daniels 3-3 0.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Rockette 3-0 0.0 0
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Gallmon 3-1 0.0 0
J. Thompson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Stewart 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Stewart 1-0 0.0 0
T. Reed 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Reed 1-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 74 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
S. Brown 1-2 0.5 0
C. Henderson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Beaton 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Beaton 1-0 0.0 0
R. McWilliams 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. McWilliams 1-1 0.0 0
D. Trotter 11 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Trotter 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
G. Nave 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Nave 1-0 0.0 0
J. Whatley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
J. Whatley 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
F. Onate 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
F. Onate 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 40.9 2
J. Brooks 8 40.9 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 14.8 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 14.8 17 0
T. Minter 5 14.8 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Minter 1 0.0 0 0
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 184 0 1 119.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 184 0 1 119.4
A. Martinez 14/23 184 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 41 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 41 2
D. Mills 15 41 2 10
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
M. Washington 3 29 0 16
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
W. Robinson 4 21 0 10
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
W. Mazour 4 12 0 7
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 1 0
A. Martinez 10 1 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
J. Stoll 3 66 0 42
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
W. Robinson 4 39 0 15
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Spielman 2 36 0 19
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
W. Mazour 1 13 0 13
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
M. Washington 1 13 0 13
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Allen 1 8 0 8
J. McQuitty 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. McQuitty 1 6 0 6
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Mills 1 3 0 3
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Noa 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
M. Barry 5-4 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Domann 4-0 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Stille 4-0 0.0 0
C. Taylor 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Taylor 4-0 1.0 0
C. Miller 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 3-0 0.0 0
E. Sullivan 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Sullivan 3-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
C. Tannor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Tannor 3-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Jackson 2-0 1.0 0
Da. Daniels 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Da. Daniels 2-0 0.0 0
Da. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Da. Daniels 2-1 0.0 0
M. Dismuke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Dismuke 2-1 0.0 0
W. Honas 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
W. Honas 2-1 1.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bootle 1-0 0.0 0
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Lee Jr. 1-0 0.0 1
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-2 0.0 0
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
G. Nelson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Nelson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Jorgensen 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
D. Jorgensen 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 1
I. Armstrong 4 46.5 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.7 39 0
W. Robinson 3 25.7 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 17.4 76 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.4 76 1
J. Spielman 5 17.4 76 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 SALA 25 2:07 6 23 Punt
8:50 NEB 41 3:12 11 41 TD
4:01 SALA 49 0:43 3 -17 Fumble
1:07 SALA 9 0:56 5 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 SALA 23 2:24 6 26 Punt
3:09 SALA 21 0:49 3 -2 Punt
0:24 SALA 20 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 SALA 12 0:00 5 17 INT
13:11 SALA 20 0:38 3 7 TD
11:32 SALA 16 2:27 7 12 Fumble
8:24 NEB 13 1:32 3 13 TD
5:14 SALA 42 2:50 6 58 TD
0:47 SALA 12 0:10 2 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 SALA 23 2:26 6 14 Punt
11:45 NEB 49 0:40 3 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEB 19 2:33 12 81 TD
10:08 NEB 11 1:11 3 -2 Punt
5:32 NEB 27 0:55 5 24 Downs
3:04 NEB 32 1:26 4 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 SALA 42 4:35 14 42 TD
6:20 NEB 21 2:43 7 5 Punt
2:09 NEB 35 1:39 10 51 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:47 NEB 25 1:05 5 17 INT
2:17 NEB 39 1:01 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 NEB 30 0:11 2 19 Fumble
