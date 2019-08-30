Drive Chart
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Georgia Bulldogs shouldn't have to worry about too much crowd noise - even in a rare SEC road opener.

Their fans are combining the Labor Day holiday weekend with a popular trip to Nashville, so No. 3 Georgia should have plenty of support Saturday night when they play Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

''It's a limited number of seats all together compared to most SEC stadiums, so it will be a tough ticket to get, and it should be that way,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''Our players are excited about playing in that kind of atmosphere against a really good football team. I think it is very different when you open with a conference team because of the enormous amount of pressure that comes.''

The Bulldogs haven't opened the season against an SEC opponent since 1995 or on the road playing a league game since 1994. But Georgia, the two-time SEC East champ, puts its 13-game winning streak in division play on the line by opening in Nashville against Vanderbilt for the first time since 1956.

The Bulldogs are trying to pick up and improve over last season when they lost the SEC title game to Alabama and then the Sugar Bow l to Texas.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 6-7 season and a second bowl berth in three seasons under coach Derek Mason. Even though Mason likes the size, depth and experience he has on his roster, he knows Georgia will be a big test.

''It's nothing like lining up and playing against an SEC opponent to see exactly where you are,'' Mason said.

Some other things to know about Georgia's rare SEC road opener at Vandy:

WHO'S CATCHING

Smart has quarterback Jake Fromm back off a strong season where the Bulldogs scored an average of 37.9 points a game and rolled up 464.9 yards of offense per game. But Fromm will be throwing to a bunch of new receivers after losing the top five pass-catchers from 2018, four of whom went to the NFL. Tyler Simmons is the most experienced receiver back, though the senior has caught only 14 passes in his career.

TALENTED VANDY TRIO

Mason has quite the offensive talent back himself led by Ke'Shawn Vaughn, the SEC's top returning rusher with 1,244 yards last season, wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb and tight end Jared Pinkney. Vanderbilt averaged 411.2 yards total offense last season.

''For three players that chose to not come out of the draft to come back, it gets your attention ...,'' Smart said. ''Each one of those guys has done a lot to earn the respect of our players. If you can do it in our league, it grabs the attention of the room.''

STINGY D

Georgia has seven starters back, including the top three tacklers, on a defense that ranked 15th nationally allowing just 19.2 points per game last season. This will be the debut for new defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who joined Georgia last year as outside linebackers coach, with Mel Tucker now head coach at Colorado.

NEW COORDINATOR, NEW QB

Vanderbilt also has a new coordinator. Gerry Gdowski, who's been with Mason since he arrived at Vandy in 2014, took over the offense when Andy Ludwig left for Utah. The Commodores got on quite the roll last season as one of seven FBS teams scoring 28 points - and more - in each of their final five games. Now they will have a new quarterback in either graduate transfer Riley Neal or Deuce Wallace.

QUOTABLE

''We're playing a team that literally goes around and hits all 12 opponents that they play in the mouth. They don't give up. They don't let up. They're going to come at you over and over and over again and you got to be able and willing to sit in there and take it. And return some punches of your own,'' Pinkney said.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No Text
VANDY
1 Pass
1 Rush
25 YDS
0:37 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 VANDY 45
0:40
6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Vaughn.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 VANDY 35
1:06
6-R.Neal complete to 83-C.Bolar. 83-C.Bolar to VAN 45 for 10 yards (20-J.Reed).
+15 YD
1ST & 10 VANDY 20
1:17
5-K.Vaughn to VAN 35 for 15 yards (2-R.LeCounte).
UGA
1 Pass
1 Rush
13 YDS
1:08 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 UGA 35
1:22
90-J.Camarda punts 65 yards from UGA 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3RD & 10 UGA 35
1:27
11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
No Gain
2ND & 10 UGA 35
1:30
11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Simmons.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UGA 35
1:37
11-J.Fromm incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson.
+6 YD
2ND & 3 UGA 29
2:19
11-J.Fromm complete to 89-C.Woerner. 89-C.Woerner pushed ob at UGA 35 for 6 yards (21-K.Hebert3-T.Daley).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 UGA 22
2:25
7-D.Swift to UGA 29 for 7 yards (17-F.Afemui23-J.Mahoney).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:30
98-R.Guay kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 4-J.Cook to UGA 22 for 22 yards (13-B.Harris88-M.Owusu).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:30
98-R.Guay 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
73
yds
4:41
pos
21
3
Point After TD 8:01
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 8:05
35-B.Herrien runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
04:07
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:03
4-J.Cook runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
99
yds
05:41
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:01
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:07
11-J.Fromm complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:53
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 9
Rushing 10 6
Passing 5 2
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 1-2 2-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 249 127
Total Plays 30 28
Avg Gain 8.3 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 146 79
Rush Attempts 18 16
Avg Rush Yards 8.1 4.9
Net Yards Passing 103 48
Comp. - Att. 8-12 9-12
Yards Per Pass 8.6 4.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-40 6-43
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-65.0 2-45.5
Return Yards 28 17
Punts - Returns 1-6 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 1-17
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/3 1/1
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Georgia 0-0 147--21
Vanderbilt 0-0 03--3
VANDY 23.5, O/U 57.5
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 103 PASS YDS 48
146 RUSH YDS 79
249 TOTAL YDS 127
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 103 1 0 166.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 103 1 0 166.3
J. Fromm 8/12 103 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 74 0
D. Swift 8 74 0 16
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
B. Herrien 7 30 1 11
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 1
J. Cook 1 18 1 18
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Robertson 1 15 0 15
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Simmons 1 9 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
L. Cager 1 38 0 38
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
M. Landers 2 26 0 15
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 1
D. Robertson 2 20 1 17
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Cook 2 13 0 7
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Woerner 1 6 0 6
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Simmons 0 0 0 0
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Jackson 0 0 0 0
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Pickens 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Crowder 3-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 3-0 0.0 0
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Rice 3-2 0.0 0
A. Ojulari 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ojulari 2-1 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
J. Young 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Young 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 1-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
T. Walker 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Campbell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0
D. Marshall 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Marshall 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 65.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 65.0 0
J. Camarda 1 65.0 0 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Cook 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
K. Jackson 1 6.0 6 0
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 48 0 0 108.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 48 0 0 108.6
R. Neal 9/12 48 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 42 0
K. Vaughn 7 42 0 15
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 23 0 23
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 11 0
R. Neal 7 11 0 10
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jerkins 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
K. Vaughn 2 12 0 8
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Pinkney 2 11 0 9
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Bolar 1 10 0 10
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
K. Lipscomb 2 5 0 3
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 5 0 5
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Johnson 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 5-0 0.0 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
F. Afemui 3-2 0.0 0
D. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
M. Worship 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Worship 2-0 0.0 0
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. George 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Hebert 1-1 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mintze 1-0 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Daley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 1-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 1-1 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
D. Davis 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. McAllister 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
R. Guay 1/1 26 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 1
H. Smith 2 45.5 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Wakefield 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 25 3:53 8 75 TD
6:44 UGA 11 5:41 11 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:12 UGA 20 4:07 8 80 TD
2:30 UGA 22 1:08 5 13 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 VANDY 25 3:38 7 16 Punt
0:56 VANDY 25 0:44 9 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:01 VANDY 20 4:41 11 73 FG
1:17 VANDY 20 0:37 3 25
