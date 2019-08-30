Drive Chart
Virginia Tech-Boston College Preview

  • AP
  • Aug 30, 2019

BOSTON (AP) There's no chance to ease into it for Boston College this season.

No tuneup against Maine or Howard turning into such a blowout that they let the clock run to shorten the second half. No non-Power 5 UMass or Northern Illinois allowing the Eagles to notch a win before embarking on the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule.

This time it's Virginia Tech, and BC coach Steve Addazio knows the Eagles will have to be ready.

''You're ruining my Thursday now. I mean, really,'' he said this week when a reporter asked about opening with a conference rival for just the second time in his tenure in Chestnut Hill. ''What happens is the anxiety starts to mount on you. It's real. But it's fun. It's exciting.

''Sometimes when you play an opener that you're a heavy favorite to win in, it can get equally frustrating and get sloppy. This has your full attention. There is an energy level that comes with this.''

BC (7-5 last year, 4-4 ACC) has tended to dip its toe in the waters under Addazio, opening outside the Power 5 in five of his first six seasons. In two of those years the Eagles had two games against non-major conference schools (2015, Maine and Howard; 2018, UMass and Holy Cross) before facing their first ACC opponent. (That first ACC foe in three of those years: Wake Forest.)

Virginia Tech (6-7, 4-4) is coming off its first losing season since 1992, including a 31-21 loss to BC in Blacksburg. That snapped a three-game winning streak against the Eagles, and it was just the Hokies' third loss to BC since 2008.

Addazio doesn't expect them to be down for long.

''We're excited to have an opportunity to play an elite team opening day. That's had our attention of our team throughout the winter, spring, and certainly preseason camp,'' Addazio said. ''Opening day, sometimes you don't know who you're going to exactly get. No matter what you do, you're never going to manufacture the bright lights and pressure of the day. It's amazing to me what happens.''

Virginia Tech starts against an ACC rival for the second year in a row and would love to have the same outcome as last year, when the 19th-ranked Hokies won 24-3 at 20th-ranked Florida State.

''Boston College would be a tremendous challenge if they were Week 1 or Week 6 or 9 or 12,'' Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. ''They happen to be Week 1.''

Here are some other things to look for in Saturday's game:

SIGNAL CALLER

The best hope for Boston College to break out of its seven-win rut is to see improvement at quarterback, where junior Anthony Brown is back for his third season as starter. He was injured as a freshman and missed the final three games; last year he was transported to the hospital during the Clemson game when 315-pound defensive tackle Christian Wilkins landed on him.

''He's been through it, whether it be through injury and up and downs in different games,'' Addazio said. ''So we're at the point we're looking for big things out of him this year. ... We've got some other things we need to get done, but he's in position and we're excited about him.''

SIGNAL CALLER II

Incumbent Ryan Willis won a camp-long battle to retain his job as the Hokies' starting quarterback, but the length of the competition could mean that Hendon Hooker is poised to be called upon if Willis struggles. Willis was solid last season after replacing the injured Josh Jackson, throwing for 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

STOPPING THE RUN

The Eagles ran for 219 yards and three touchdowns in their victory last season, and Fuente has made slowing down A.J. Dillon a goal.

''Actually doing it is the challenge,'' Fuente said. ''They can get the quarterback involved in the run game as well, which poses a whole other set of issues.''

Dillon ran for 1,108 yards last season after rushing for 1,589 as a freshman.

ADJUSTING THE LINE

Virginia Tech was hoping the NCAA would reverse its decision denying transfer offensive lineman Brock Hoffman the right to play right away, but the body ruled against him on Tuesday.

Hoffman transferred after two years at Coastal Carolina, in part, to be closer to his family in Statesville, North Carolina; his mother is battling a non-cancerous brain tumor. Hoffman has been working in the line rotation as the Hokies hoped he would win his appeal.

---

AP Sports Writer Hank Kurz Jr. contributed to this story.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
VATECH
1 Pass
1 Rush
13 YDS
0:52 POS
+24 YD
3RD & 21 VATECH 30
7:57
5-R.Willis complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley to BC 46 for 24 yards (20-E.Jones).
Sack
2ND & 13 VATECH 38
8:36
5-R.Willis sacked at VT 30 for -8 yards (16-J.Luchetti).
-3 YD
1ST & 10 VATECH 41
8:49
33-D.McClease to VT 38 for -3 yards (48-T.Karafa16-J.Luchetti).
BC
0 Pass
1 Rush
-4 YDS
0:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 BC 16
8:54
95-G.Carlson punts 43 yards from BC 16 Downed at the VT 41.
No Gain
3RD & 14 BC 16
9:29
13-A.Brown incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
Sack
2ND & 8 BC 22
9:42
13-A.Brown sacked at BC 16 for -6 yards (23-R.Ashby).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BC 20
9:50
4-Z.Flowers runs ob at BC 22 for 2 yards.
VATECH
0 Pass
15 Rush
-38 YDS
1:29 POS
Int
1ST & 10 BC 30
10:19
5-R.Willis incomplete. Intended for 8-P.Patterson INTERCEPTED by 10-B.Sebastian at BC End Zone. 10-B.Sebastian touchback.
+3 YD
4TH & 1 BC 33
10:40
5-R.Willis to BC 30 for 3 yards (28-J.Lamot).
+2 YD
3RD & 3 BC 35
11:20
5-R.Willis scrambles out of bounds at the BC 33.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:15
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 2:15
13-A.Brown runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:16
pos
14
27
Point After TD 6:20
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 6:29
13-A.Brown complete to 9-K.White. 9-K.White runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
17
yds
00:40
pos
14
20
Point After TD 7:58
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 8:04
2-A.Dillon runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
2:55
pos
14
13
Point After TD 11:29
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 11:36
5-R.Willis complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
88
yds
00:00
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:43
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:52
5-R.Willis complete to 6-H.Grimsley. 6-H.Grimsley runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
02:48
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:01
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:08
13-A.Brown complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
01:21
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 13
Rushing 5 5
Passing 12 8
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 6-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 273 345
Total Plays 53 51
Avg Gain 5.2 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 59 93
Rush Attempts 25 29
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.2
Net Yards Passing 214 252
Comp. - Att. 18-28 12-22
Yards Per Pass 7.6 11.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-19 1-6
Penalties - Yards 2-10 5-20
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.4 5-37.2
Return Yards 56 65
Punts - Returns 2-9 3-30
Kickoffs - Returns 2-47 2-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-0
Kicking 2/3 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Virginia Tech 0-0 770-14
Boston College 0-0 7210-28
BC 4.5, O/U 58
Alumni Stadium Chestnut Hill, MA
 214 PASS YDS 252
59 RUSH YDS 93
273 TOTAL YDS 345
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 233 2 2 143.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 233 2 2 143.5
R. Willis 18/28 233 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
K. King 6 19 0 9
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
J. Holston 6 19 0 10
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
D. McClease 4 15 0 8
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Turner 1 7 0 7
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
Z. Debose 1 0 0 0
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -1 0
R. Willis 8 -1 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 1
H. Grimsley 3 90 1 55
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 1
T. Robinson 4 51 1 20
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
T. Turner 4 41 0 12
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
K. Smith 2 29 0 25
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Mitchell 1 11 0 11
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. McClease 1 6 0 6
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. King 1 3 0 3
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
D. Keene 2 2 0 2
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Patterson 0 0 0 0
I. Seisay 29 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Seisay 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 1.0
R. Ashby 6-4 1.0 0
A. Tisdale 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Tisdale 5-0 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Deablo 3-1 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Waller 3-1 0.0 0
R. Floyd 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Floyd 3-2 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Farley 2-0 0.0 0
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Conner 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 2-1 0.0 0
M. Kendricks 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Kendricks 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Debose 1-0 0.0 0
J. Becton 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Becton 1-1 0.0 0
J. Griffin 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 1-0 0.0 0
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
K. Artis 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Artis 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pollard 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Pollard 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Johnson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 1
O. Bradburn 5 45.4 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
D. McClease 1 18.0 18 0
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
T. Robinson 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 7 0
H. Grimsley 2 4.5 7 0
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 258 2 0 183.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 258 2 0 183.1
A. Brown 12/22 258 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 44 1
A. Dillon 15 44 1 17
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
D. Bailey 7 19 0 7
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Flowers 2 18 0 16
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 1
A. Brown 4 13 1 28
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 91 1
Z. Flowers 2 91 1 58
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
K. White 3 73 1 56
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
H. Long 3 48 0 25
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
D. Bailey 1 27 0 27
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
K. Idrizi 2 20 0 13
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Burt 0 0 0 0
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Lewis 0 0 0 0
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Garrison 0 0 0 0
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Levy 0 0 0 0
E. Williams 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Williams 0 0 0 0
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Glines 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
Br. Sebastian 5-0 0.0 1
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
M. Richardson 5-3 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Haynes 5-0 1.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Sparacio 4-0 0.0 1
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. Palmer 3-3 0.0 0
K. Bennermon 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Bennermon 3-1 0.0 0
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. El Attrach 2-0 0.0 0
S. Sillah 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Sillah 2-0 0.0 0
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Glines 1-0 0.0 0
E. Jones 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Barlow 1-0 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rayam 1-0 0.0 0
J. Luchetti 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Luchetti 1-1 1.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Lamot 1-2 0.0 0
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Karafa 1-1 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Valdez 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tieide 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tieide 1-0 0.0 0
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Borgersen 1-0 0.0 0
V. DePalma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
V. DePalma 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
A. Boumerhi 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 37.2 1
G. Carlson 5 37.2 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 19 0
T. Levy 2 17.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 12 0
T. Levy 3 10.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:27 VATECH 35 0:52 3 0 Punt
12:01 VATECH 19 1:05 3 9 Punt
7:40 VATECH 21 2:48 6 79 TD
3:05 VATECH 16 0:48 4 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 VATECH 12 0:00 9 88 TD
7:58 VATECH 25 0:06 4 58 Fumble
6:20 VATECH 30 1:13 3 3 Punt
2:15 VATECH 25 1:51 10 -5 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 VATECH 25 0:00 5 28 Punt
11:48 BC 42 1:29 5 -38 INT
8:49 VATECH 41 0:52 3 13
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 25 0:27 4 -1 Punt
13:29 BC 33 1:21 5 67 TD
10:32 BC 30 2:14 8 49 FG Miss
4:43 BC 17 1:11 5 67 Downs
2:11 BC 41 2:01 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:29 BC 25 3:25 10 75 TD
7:09 VATECH 17 0:40 3 17 TD
4:39 BC 21 2:00 6 16 Fumble
2:31 VATECH 28 0:16 2 28 TD
0:24 BC 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 BC 13 0:59 3 -1 Punt
9:50 BC 20 0:56 3 -4 Punt
