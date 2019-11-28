Drive Chart
APLST
TROY

Appalachian St.-Troy Preview

  • FLM
  • Nov 28, 2019

TROY, Ala. (AP) Appalachian State coach Eliah Drinkwitz wants his players to “clear the clutter” and focus on their regular season finale.

The 22nd-ranked Mountaineers have already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Louisiana entering Friday’s game at Troy. But the game does have some things at stake, from Appalachian State’s national and College Football Playoff rankings to home-field advantage in the title game.

The Mountaineers (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt, No. 25 CFP) will host the league championship game with a win over the Trojans (5-6, 3-4) or a Louisiana loss Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe.

“Our message to our team has been very clear,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re not done yet.

“There’s more for us to accomplish. The season’s not over, and we need to finish it the right way.”

The Trojans, meanwhile, must win to become bowl eligible and earn a chance at their fourth straight postseason trip in coach Chip Lindsey’s debut season. They’re coming off a 53-3 loss at Louisiana in a performance that Lindsey called “unacceptable.”

“We’ve had a reality check this week and I think our team will respond the right way,” Lindsey said.

Appalachian State is a 13-point favorite. The Mountaineers are seeking their second straight 11-win season and third since 2015.

“When you look at App State on film you see why they’re 10-1 and the Sun Belt East Division winners,” Lindsey said. “They��re a really well-rounded football team, which is why they’re 10-1 and going to play for a conference championship.”

Some other things to know about Friday’s Appalachian State-Troy matchup:

MISSING SUTTON

Appalachian State’s leading receiver Corey Sutton suffered a torn ACL in the last game against Texas State. The Kansas State transfer had 41 catches for 601 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games. He had eight catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia State.

“We are definitely going to miss Corey Sutton,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s going to be a very significant loss.”

HOMECOMING

Appalachian State has four players from Alabama, including quarterback Zac Thomas (Trussville), safety Josh Thomas (Montgomery), offensive lineman Cole Garrison (Pinson) and injured running back Camerun Peoples (Lineville).

MALZAHN TIES

Both head coaches formerly worked under Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. Drinkwitz was a quality control assistant during the Tigers’ 2010 national championship season when Malzahn was offensive coordinator. He was Malzahn’s running backs coach two years later at Arkansas State. Lindsey was Malzahn’s offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018.

ROAD SUCCESS

Appalachian State has won seven straight road games, which is tied with No. 5 Alabama for the second-longest active streak. No. 3 Clemson has won 11 straight road games. Only eight FCS teams are unbeaten on the road this season.

RANKED VISITORS

Appalachian State is only the third Top 25 team to visit Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans beat No. 17 Missouri 24-14 in 2004 and lost to No. 22 Boise State 56-20 last season.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

TROY Trojans

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(14:18 - 4th) 35-J.Woods to APP 44 for 12 yards. Penalty on APP 6-D.Franklin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 44.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(14:31 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 44 for 11 yards (13-K.Smith).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 21
(14:47 - 4th) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 33 for 12 yards (12-S.Jones).
Kickoff
(14:54 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for 19 yards (19-M.Price).

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 37 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:54 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25
(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(0:21 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 25 for no gain (20-J.Hayes90-E.Griffin).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 30
(0:58 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to TRY 25 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(1:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 30 for 7 yards (18-R.Steward).

TROY Trojans
- Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - TROY 37
(1:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 30
(1:56 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 37 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 30
(2:05 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(2:12 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 20
(2:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 30 for 10 yards (12-S.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 18
(3:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 20 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson59-J.Fehr).

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - APLST 38
(3:06 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 38 to TRY 18 fair catch by 83-L.Whittemore.
No Gain
3 & 3 - APLST 38
(3:11 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 32
(3:59 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 38 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(4:32 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 32 for 1 yard (22-K.Nixon).

TROY Trojans
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 20
(4:43 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 49 yards from TRY 20 to the APP 31 downed by 12-S.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 20
(4:53 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:21 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 83-L.Whittemore. 83-L.Whittemore to TRY 20 for 3 yards (2-W.Edwards).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:27 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 4
(5:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 17 for 13 yards (20-N.Cook).

APLST Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - APLST 43
(5:55 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 53 yards from APP 43 to the TRY 4 downed by 19-M.Price.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - APLST 34
(6:33 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to APP 43 for 9 yards (29-O.Lacey).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 31
(7:10 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 34 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines).
Penalty
2 & 8 - APLST 36
(7:17 - 3rd) Penalty on APP 75-V.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(7:45 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 36 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).

TROY Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 38
(7:55 - 3rd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 28 yards from TRY 38 Downed at the APP 34.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 38
(8:02 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 37
(8:29 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 38 for 1 yard (8-S.Jean-Charles).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(8:32 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 26
(8:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 37 for 11 yards (6-D.Franklin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(9:14 - 3rd) 7-K.Barker scrambles to TRY 26 for 1 yard (52-D.Jackson48-D.Taylor).
Kickoff
(9:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:14 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 6
(9:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
-3 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 3
(9:55 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 6 for -3 yards (35-J.Woods94-T.Sailo).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - APLST 5
(10:40 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to TRY 3 for 2 yards (22-K.Nixon35-J.Woods).
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 10
(10:45 - 3rd) Penalty on TRY 5-W.Choloh Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at TRY 10. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - APLST 21
(11:19 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 10 for 11 yards (4-C.Slocum2-C.Martial).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - APLST 24
(11:25 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 21 for 3 yards (49-A.Showers).
Penalty
2 & 9 - APLST 19
(11:57 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 10 for 9 yards (7-K.Robertson). Penalty on APP 88-H.Pearson Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 19. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20
(12:30 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 19 for 1 yard (31-A.Smiley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 31
(12:42 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 20 for 11 yards (29-O.Lacey).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 31 for 13 yards (29-O.Lacey).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36
(13:10 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 44 for 20 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 27
(13:50 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 36 for 9 yards (22-K.Nixon).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 30
(14:34 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to APP 27 for -3 yards (2-C.Martial).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 30 for 5 yards (7-K.Robertson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.

TROY Trojans
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16
(0:14 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to TRY 21 for 5 yards (26-M.Williams59-J.Fehr).

APLST Mountaineers
- Interception (15 plays, -14 yards, 5:06 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 25 - APLST 25
(0:27 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-K.Nixon at TRY 1. 22-K.Nixon to TRY 16 for 15 yards (5-T.Hennigan).
Penalty
2 & 20 - APLST 20
(0:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on APP Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at TRY 20. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 5 - APLST 5
(0:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TRY 5. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 6 - APLST 6
(1:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 5 for 1 yard (58-T.Mathis2-C.Martial).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 13
(1:28 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 6 for 7 yards (49-A.Showers8-T.Harris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17
(2:01 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 13 for 4 yards (2-C.Martial).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 29
(2:21 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 17 for 12 yards (49-A.Showers19-D.Pettus).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 29
(2:28 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 35
(2:46 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to TRY 29 for 6 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 40
(3:28 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 35 for 5 yards (19-D.Pettus7-K.Robertson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 43
(3:43 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to TRY 40 for 3 yards (30-J.Hines).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(3:58 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 43 for 17 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 38
(4:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 40 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial19-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 36
(5:11 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 38 for 2 yards (19-D.Pettus).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 30
(5:28 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for 6 yards (2-C.Martial).
Kickoff
(5:33 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 43 yards from TRY 35. 3-D.Evans to APP 30 for 8 yards (4-C.Slocum).

TROY Trojans
- FG (12 plays, 53 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 15 - TROY 22
(5:40 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TROY 22
(5:45 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
No Gain
2 & 15 - TROY 22
(5:50 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Billingsley.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:50 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 6-K.McClain False start 5 yards enforced at APP 17. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(5:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Clark.
+17 YD
4 & 7 - TROY 34
(6:08 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to APP 17 for 17 yards (6-D.Franklin).
Penalty
4 & 2 - TROY 29
(6:27 - 2nd) Penalty on TRY 78-K.Kelley False start 5 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 28
(7:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 29 for -1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 28
(7:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(7:42 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to APP 28 for 9 yards (26-N.Ross).
+30 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 33
(7:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to APP 37 for 30 yards (3-D.Evans).
+24 YD
2 & 26 - TROY 9
(8:16 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 33 for 24 yards (48-D.Taylor).
-16 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(8:49 - 2nd) to TRY 9 for -16 yards.
Kickoff
(8:49 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:49 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - APLST 9
(8:59 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24
(9:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 9 for 15 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 33
(9:31 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 24 for 9 yards (11-O.Fletcher16-J.Dunmore).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 40
(10:14 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 33 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(10:22 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 49
(10:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 13-K.Watson. 13-K.Watson to TRY 40 for 11 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44
(11:18 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 49 for 5 yards (2-C.Martial).

TROY Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - TROY 18
(11:30 - 2nd) 98-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from TRY 18 to APP 44 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
Sack
3 & 7 - TROY 28
(12:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 18 for -10 yards (52-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 28
(12:10 - 2nd) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(12:40 - 2nd) 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 28 for 3 yards (91-T.Dawkins20-N.Cook).
Kickoff
(12:40 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:47 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 8
(13:47 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 12
(13:27 - 2nd) 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 8 for 4 yards (11-O.Fletcher2-C.Martial).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 14
(14:03 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to TRY 12 for 2 yards (48-M.Webb5-W.Choloh).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26
(14:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 14 for 12 yards (9-J.McDowell22-K.Nixon).
+43 YD
3 & 15 - APLST 31
(14:54 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 26 for 43 yards (8-T.Harris).
No Gain
2 & 15 - APLST 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
No Gain
1 & 15 - APLST 31
(0:51 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 31 for no gain (22-K.Nixon2-C.Martial).
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 36
(0:51 - 1st) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 36. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(1:13 - 1st) 26-M.Williams to APP 36 for 11 yards (30-J.Hines).
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 40 yards from TRY 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 3-D.Evans.

TROY Trojans
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:13 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 1
(1:18 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 1 - TROY 1
(1:58 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to APP 1 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(2:25 - 1st) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 1 for 9 yards (26-N.Ross).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 32
(2:48 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles to APP 10 for 22 yards (7-J.Thomas26-N.Ross).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(3:13 - 1st) 7-K.Barker scrambles pushed ob at APP 32 for 4 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
+31 YD
2 & 12 - TROY 33
(3:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 20-D.Billingsley. 20-D.Billingsley to APP 36 for 31 yards (7-J.Thomas26-N.Ross).
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(4:28 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 33 for -2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 29
(4:51 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 35 for 6 yards (3-S.Jolly).
Sack
1 & 5 - TROY 30
(5:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 29 for -1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(5:37 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 29 for 4 yards (6-D.Franklin). Penalty on APP 6-D.Franklin Offside 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(5:37 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 5-J.Daughtry-Frye.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:37 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 5
(5:43 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - APLST 8
(6:08 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to TRY 5 for 3 yards (2-C.Martial).

TROY Trojans
- Interception (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - TROY 2
(6:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Franklin at TRY 28. 6-D.Franklin to TRY 8 for 20 yards (69-J.Gaston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 2
(6:25 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete.
Kickoff
(6:25 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to TRY 2 fair catch by 24-T.Gibson.

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:25 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+52 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 48
(6:35 - 1st) 3-D.Evans runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(7:01 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 48 for 7 yards (9-J.McDowell).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 31
(7:24 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 41 for 10 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+6 YD
2 & 14 - APLST 25
(8:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 31 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29
(8:34 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for -4 yards (5-W.Choloh).

TROY Trojans
- Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - TROY 38
(8:42 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter punts 33 yards from TRY 38 to APP 29 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
Sack
3 & 11 - TROY 48
(8:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at TRY 38 for -10 yards (59-J.Fehr).
Penalty
3 & 11 - TROY 48
(8:54 - 1st) 7-K.Barker sacked at APP 35 for 17 yards. Penalty on APP 59-J.Fehr Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 48. No Play. (59-J.Fehr).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 48
(9:38 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 33-T.Woolfolk. 33-T.Woolfolk to TRY 48 for -4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49
(9:45 - 1st) 33-T.Woolfolk to APP 48 for 3 yards (6-D.Franklin59-J.Fehr).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(10:04 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 49 for 35 yards (3-S.Jolly).
Kickoff
(10:10 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 14 for 14 yards (33-J.Mitchell).

APLST Mountaineers
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(10:10 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is no good.
+44 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 44
(10:19 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 50
(10:39 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 44 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - APLST 39
(11:07 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 50 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris11-O.Fletcher).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 37
(11:48 - 1st) 11-J.Virgil to APP 39 for 2 yards (16-J.Dunmore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(11:56 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Watson.
Kickoff
(12:01 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 30 yards from TRY 35. 88-H.Pearson to APP 37 for 2 yards (14-M.Murphy).

TROY Trojans
- FG (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TROY 9
(12:06 - 1st) 98-T.Sumpter 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TROY 9
(12:12 - 1st) 7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 15
(12:29 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to APP 9 for 6 yards (7-J.Thomas).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 16
(13:00 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to APP 15 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
+25 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 41
(13:18 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to APP 16 for 25 yards (6-D.Franklin).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 47
(13:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to APP 41 for 6 yards (20-N.Cook57-E.Diarrassouba).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TROY 42
(13:53 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 78-K.Kelley False start 5 yards enforced at APP 42. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(14:20 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to APP 42 for 4 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(14:42 - 1st) 7-K.Barker to TRY 39 for no gain (31-N.Hampton). Penalty on APP 59-J.Fehr Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 39. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(14:55 - 1st) 7-K.Barker complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 39 for 13 yards (6-D.Franklin).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 52 yards from APP 35. 24-T.Gibson to TRY 26 for 13 yards (31-N.Hampton).
TROY
2 Pass
1 Rush
35 YDS
0:36 POS
+12 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 44
14:18
35-J.Woods to APP 44 for 12 yards. Penalty on APP 6-D.Franklin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TRY 44.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 33
14:31
7-K.Barker complete to 23-B.Clark. 23-B.Clark to TRY 44 for 11 yards (13-K.Smith).
+12 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 21
14:47
7-K.Barker complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 33 for 12 yards (12-S.Jones).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:54
91-C.Staton kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 5-J.Daughtry-Frye to TRY 21 for 19 yards (19-M.Price).
APLST
2 Pass
3 Rush
37 YDS
1:09 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:54
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+25 YD
2ND & 10 TROY 25
15:00
12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 25
0:21
26-M.Williams to TRY 25 for no gain (20-J.Hayes90-E.Griffin).
+5 YD
2ND & 3 TROY 30
0:58
12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans to TRY 25 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 37
1:30
3-D.Evans to TRY 30 for 7 yards (18-R.Steward).
APLST
3 Pass
0 Rush
19 YDS
1:24 POS
No Gain
4TH & 3 APLST 37
1:37
7-K.Barker incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Letton.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:54
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
13
Touchdown 15:00
12-Z.Thomas complete to 3-D.Evans. 3-D.Evans runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
37
yds
01:09
pos
47
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:14
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
13
Touchdown 9:19
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
05:46
pos
40
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:40
98-T.Sumpter 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
03:09
pos
34
13
Point After TD 8:49
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
10
Touchdown 8:59
3-D.Evans runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
56
yds
02:29
pos
33
10
Point After TD 12:40
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
10
Touchdown 12:47
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
00:22
pos
26
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:13
98-T.Sumpter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Touchdown 1:18
20-D.Billingsley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
04:24
pos
20
9
Point After TD 5:37
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
3
Touchdown 5:43
12-Z.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:31
pos
19
3
Point After TD 6:25
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
3
Touchdown 6:35
3-D.Evans runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
71
yds
02:09
pos
12
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 10:10
91-C.Staton extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
3
Touchdown 10:19
12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
01:51
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:06
98-T.Sumpter 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
55
yds
02:54
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 14
Rushing 6 1
Passing 17 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-12 3-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 476 275
Total Plays 62 1
Avg Gain 7.7 275.0
Net Yards Rushing 150 21
Rush Attempts 28 17
Avg Rush Yards 5.4 1.2
Net Yards Passing 326 254
Comp. - Att. 28-34 22-37
Yards Per Pass 9.6 6.9
Penalties - Yards 7-55 4-20
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-48.5 4-37.0
Return Yards 30 61
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-10 3-46
Int. - Returns 1-20 1-15
Safeties 0 0
1234T
25 App. St. 10-1 20147748
Troy 5-6 1030013
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, Alabama
 326 PASS YDS 254
150 RUSH YDS 21
476 TOTAL YDS 275
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 326 4 1 195.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 326 4 1 195.8
Z. Thomas 28/34 326 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 82 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 82 2
D. Evans 13 82 2 52
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
M. Williams Jr. 7 41 0 12
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 1
Z. Thomas 2 11 1 6
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
D. Harrington 3 10 0 5
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Hennigan 1 4 0 4
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Virgil 2 2 0 2
M. Evans 18 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Evans 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 140 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 140 0
T. Hennigan 11 140 0 43
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 1
J. Virgil 5 95 1 44
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 2
Ma. Williams 6 42 2 11
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
D. Evans 3 27 1 25
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
K. Watson 2 20 0 11
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Pearson 1 2 0 2
M. Evans 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Evans 0 0 0 0
M. Tucker 18 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Tucker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Franklin 5-0 0.0 1
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Davis-Gaither 3-0 1.0 0
N. Hampton 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
N. Hampton 3-0 1.0 0
J. Thomas 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Jackson 3-0 1.0 0
N. Cook 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Cook 2-1 0.0 0
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jean-Charles 2-0 0.0 0
N. Ross 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Ross 2-2 0.0 0
S. Jones 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jolly 2-0 0.0 0
T. Dawkins 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dawkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
J. Fehr 1-3 1.0 0
W. Edwards 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-1 0.0 0
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Evans 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cobb 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cobb 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Diarrassouba 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/7
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/7
C. Staton 0/0 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 2
X. Subotsch 2 48.5 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
D. Evans 1 8.0 8 0
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
H. Pearson 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 261 0 1 113.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 272 0 1 115.8
K. Barker 21/36 261 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 1
D. Billingsley 4 14 1 9
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
T. Woolfolk 2 6 0 3
K. Barker 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 5 0
K. Barker 9 5 0 22
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 0
R. Todd 5 82 0 35
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
K. McClain 3 48 0 30
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
D. Billingsley 4 48 0 31
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
T. Eafford 2 38 0 25
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
K. Geiger 3 27 0 11
B. Clark 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
B. Clark 2 19 0 17
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Whittemore 1 3 0 3
S. Letton 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Letton 0 0 0 0
T. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Woolfolk 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
C. Martial 8-4 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 6-1 0.0 0
D. Pettus 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Pettus 6-2 0.0 0
Ky. Nixon 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
Ky. Nixon 4-1 0.0 1
O. Lacey 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Lacey 3-0 0.0 0
A. Showers 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Showers 3-0 0.0 0
TJ. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
TJ. Harris 3-1 0.0 0
J. Hines Jr. 30 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hines Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
J. McDowell 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McDowell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Webb 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
C. Slocum 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Slocum 1-0 0.0 0
A. Smiley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Smiley 1-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Mathis 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hayes 20 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
W. Choloh Jr. 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Choloh Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
J. Dunmore 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dunmore 1-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 35 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-1 0.0 0
R. Steward 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 0
E. Griffin 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Griffin 0-1 0.0 0
T. Sailo 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Sailo 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
T. Sumpter 2/2 39 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.0 0
T. Sumpter 4 37.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Gibson 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 14 0
T. Gibson 2 13.5 14 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Daughtry-Frye 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 APLST 37 1:51 5 63 TD
8:34 APLST 29 2:09 5 71 TD
6:08 TROY 8 0:31 2 8 TD
1:13 APLST 25 0:22 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 APLST 44 2:29 7 56 TD
5:33 APLST 30 5:06 15 -14 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 25 5:46 14 75 TD
7:45 APLST 34 1:50 4 9 Punt
4:32 APLST 31 1:26 3 7 Punt
1:30 TROY 37 1:09 4 37 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 26 2:54 9 65 FG
10:10 TROY 14 1:28 5 39 Punt
6:25 TROY 2 0:05 2 90 INT
5:37 TROY 25 4:24 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 TROY 25 1:10 3 -7 Punt
8:49 TROY 25 3:09 12 53 FG
0:14 TROY 16 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 TROY 25 1:19 5 13 Punt
5:41 TROY 4 0:58 4 16 Punt
3:01 TROY 18 1:24 6 19 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TROY 21 0:36 3 50
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores