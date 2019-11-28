Drive Chart
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Iowa’s run of success against Nebraska has been predicated on its ground game. Recently, it hasn’t been working so well.

The 19th-ranked Hawkeyes have rolled up more than 260 yards rushing in each of the last three meetings with Nebraska and have had a running back go for more than 100 four straight years, all wins.

Iowa (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) comes to Lincoln on Friday having averaged just 2.6 yards per carry over its last seven games and just one individual 100-yard rusher in 11 games. The Hawks ran for 79 on 32 carries against Illinois last week.

“We didn't run the ball very effectively at all Saturday,” coach Kirk Ferentz said, “and we're going to have to do at least a somewhat better job on this Friday to have any chance in this football game.”

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) has allowed 223 rushing yards per game against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State, Minnesota and Wisconsin all ran for more than 300 against the Cornhuskers.

The Hawks should see a motivated opponent on what is forecast to be a rainy afternoon with temperatures in the upper 30s. The Huskers need a win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

“We know what’s at stake,” Huskers linebacker Collin Miller said. “Senior day, bowl game eligibility, rival game. So we just want to go out there and play how we play and end up with a victory.”

The Hawks outscored Nebraska 124-44 from 2015-17 before winning 31-28 in Iowa City last year on a 41-yard field goal in the rain as time expired.

“All I know is it took us every play in the game to win the game,” Ferentz said. “It was really tough, hard-fought, and my guess is that that's what it’s going to be. So that's where our focus is. I expect them to be fully ready. It's their senior day, too, and they'll have 89,000 people there screaming, so I think we know what we're walking into.”

RIVALRY TALK

Other than Miller saying he doesn’t think the Hawks respect Nebraska and that the teams have never liked each other much, there’s been no trash talk between the border rivals. Ferentz said he teaches his players to respect all opponents and that he doesn’t know where Miller got the idea about a lack of respect. The coach said he considers every Big Ten West opponent a rival.

BRUISERS BACK OFF

Iowa prides itself on playing a physical brand of football, and a former Nebraska defensive coordinator paid the Hawkeyes the ultimate compliment after the 2016 loss when he said the Hawkeyes’ practices must have been a “bloodbath.” Now comes word Iowa had no contact in practices this week. Ferentz said he typically cuts back on hitting this time of year to keep the team fresh.

“If you leave the game on the practice field,” he said, “that's just a bad thing.”

UTILITY PLAYER

Iowa’s defense is going to need to keep track of Luke McCaffrey. The freshman lined up at receiver against Maryland last week and threw 28 yards to JD Spielman on a reverse pass and caught a 12-yard pass. He took mop-up snaps and completed three more passes and ran 10 times for 83 yards.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said McCaffrey’s future is at quarterback and that he played receiver only because the Huskers are thin at that spot.

THAT GUY’S GOOD

NFL scouts love Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, and Frost can see why when he watches the man in black and gold torment quarterbacks.

“He just looks like a Sunday guy when you look at him on tape. That just will be a Steelers uniform,” Frost said. “That is how he is built. That is how he plays.”

SENIOR SWAN SONG

Nebraska will honor 22 seniors before the game. The group has never beaten Iowa and has gone 22-26 over four seasons, with redshirted players having gone 28-33 over five. A half-dozen of the seniors were recruited by the staff of Bo Pelini, who was fired in December 2014, and played for Mike Riley and Frost.

“These seniors have been through a lot by now,” Frost said. “It has certainly experienced some ups and downs. The guys that are still here out of this senior class have fought through a lot and we appreciate so much the effort they have given.”

NEB Cornhuskers
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NEB 39
(9:30 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 35 yards from IOW 39 Downed at the IOW 4.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NEB 39
(9:36 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 39
(9:45 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 39
(9:45 - 1st) 10-J.Spielman incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Martinez.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 46
(9:45 - 1st) Penalty on IOW 91-B.Reiff Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 46. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35
(10:00 - 1st) 16-N.Vedral complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 32
(10:25 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 35 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 25
(10:57 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 32 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 25
(11:04 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
Kickoff
(11:04 - 1st) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.

IOWA Hawkeyes
- TD (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:12 - 1st) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 45
(11:12 - 1st) 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44
(11:39 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to NEB 45 for 11 yards.

NEB Cornhuskers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NEB 19
(11:46 - 1st) 98-I.Armstrong punts 37 yards from NEB 19 to IOW 44 fair catch by 19-M.Cooper.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - NEB 18
(12:30 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to NEB 19 for 1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 17
(13:08 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman to NEB 18 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13
(13:50 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 17 for 4 yards.

IOWA Hawkeyes
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - IOWA 42
(13:50 - 1st) 22-M.Sleep-Dalton punts 45 yards from IOW 42 Downed at the NEB 13.
No Gain
3 & 5 - IOWA 42
(13:50 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 19-M.Cooper.
No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWA 42
(13:55 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Tracy.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 37
(14:32 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 42 for 5 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-N.Stanley complete to 3-T.Tracy. 3-T.Tracy to IOW 37 for 12 yards.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.Pickering kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to IOW 25 fair catch by 17-D.Young.
NEB
1 Pass
3 Rush
21 YDS
1:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 IOWA 39
9:30
98-I.Armstrong punts 35 yards from IOW 39 Downed at the IOW 4.
No Gain
3RD & 10 IOWA 39
9:36
16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
No Gain
2ND & 10 IOWA 39
9:45
16-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Spielman.
No Gain
1ST & 10 IOWA 39
9:45
10-J.Spielman incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Martinez.
Penalty
1ST & 10 IOWA 46
9:45
Penalty on IOW 91-B.Reiff Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 46. No Play.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 NEB 35
10:00
16-N.Vedral complete to 26-D.Mills. 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
3RD & 3 NEB 32
10:25
2-A.Martinez to NEB 35 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 NEB 25
10:57
26-D.Mills to NEB 32 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEB 25
11:04
2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:04
10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to NEB 25 fair catch by 38-B.Belt.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:12
3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:04
6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
56
yds
00:27
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 3
Rushing 2 1
Passing 1 1
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 0-1 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 73 27
Total Plays 6 10
Avg Gain 12.2 2.7
Net Yards Rushing 61 15
Rush Attempts 3 4
Avg Rush Yards 20.3 3.8
Net Yards Passing 12 12
Comp. - Att. 1-3 2-6
Yards Per Pass 4.0 2.0
Penalties - Yards 1-15 0-0
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-45.0 2-36.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
17 Iowa 8-3 7---7
Nebraska 5-6 0---0
Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium Lincoln, Nebraska
 12 PASS YDS 12
61 RUSH YDS 15
73 TOTAL YDS 27
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 12 0 0 66.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 12 0 0 66.9
N. Stanley 1/3 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 45 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 45 1
I. Smith-Marsette 1 45 1 45
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
T. Goodson 2 16 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Tracy Jr. 1 12 0 12
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Cooper 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
K. Duncan 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
M. Sleep-Dalton 1 45.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
N. Vedral 1/3 11 0 0
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 1 0 0 54.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 1 0 0 54.2
A. Martinez 1/2 1 0 0
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Spielman 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Mills 2 11 0 7
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
A. Martinez 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Mills 1 11 0 11
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Spielman 1 1 0 1
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Stoll 0 0 0 0
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Martinez 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
I. Armstrong 2 36.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 25 1:10 4 17 Punt
11:39 IOWA 44 0:27 2 56 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 NEB 13 2:04 3 6 Punt
11:04 NEB 25 1:34 7 21 Punt
