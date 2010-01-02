Drive Chart
SO
ALCORN

No Text

No Text

ALCORN Braves

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 46
(11:55 - 4th) 48-J.Sims to SU 48 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - ALCORN 34
(12:20 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton complete to 14-T.Bedford. 14-T.Bedford to SU 46 for 12 yards (21-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ALCORN 34
(12:42 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Bedford.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 32
(13:15 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton to SU 34 for 2 yards (51-D.Henderson).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - ALCORN 23
(13:24 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton complete to 86-D.Richardson. 86-D.Richardson to SU 32 for 9 yards (20-A.Bruce).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 20
(13:55 - 4th) 2-D.Benn to SU 23 for 3 yards (32-Q.Cole61-C.Monroe).
Kickoff
(14:02 - 4th) 34-G.Blue kicks 55 yards from ALCST 35. 19-K. Jones to SU 30 for 20 yards (14-C.Key). Penalty on SU 55-K.Tate Holding 10 yards enforced at SU 30.

SO Jaguars

Result Play
+2 YD
(14:02 - 4th) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
+56 YD
2 & 17 - SO 44
(14:02 - 4th) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - SO 49
(14:46 - 4th) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 FUMBLES. 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - SO 48
(15:00 - 4th) 5-N.Duffey to SU 49 for 3 yards (93-C.Bryant).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SO 40
(0:25 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 48 for 8 yards (20-D.Brumfield54-D.Cotton).

ALCORN Braves
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - ALCORN 20
(0:36 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas punts 39 yards from SU 20. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 40 for -1 yard (4-H.Register).
-1 YD
3 & 9 - ALCORN 21
(1:19 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton to SU 20 for -1 yard (33-M.Webb).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ALCORN 21
(1:26 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Tucker.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 20
(1:55 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 21 for 1 yard (49-S.Muhammad44-J.Wren).

SO Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - SO 16
(2:00 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+6 YD
3 & 14 - SO 22
(2:44 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to SU 16 for 6 yards (42-J.Davis).
-4 YD
2 & 10 - SO 18
(3:24 - 3rd) 82-L.Pringle to SU 22 for -4 yards (51-J.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SO 18
(3:28 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - SO 46
(3:42 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to SU 18 for 36 yards (7-J.Pappillion20-D.Brumfield).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SO 42
(4:17 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 46 for 4 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - SO 37
(4:46 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair to ALCST 42 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 33
(5:08 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 3-D.Waller. 3-D.Waller pushed ob at ALCST 37 for 4 yards (47-C.Carter).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SO 31
(5:46 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 33 for 2 yards (1-C.Lunkins5-M.Gaines).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - SO 25
(6:14 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper scrambles to ALCST 31 for 6 yards (51-J.Lewis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SO 22
(6:40 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 25 for 3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
Kickoff
(6:44 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas kicks 43 yards from SU 35. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 22 FUMBLES. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 22 for no gain.

ALCORN Braves
- Missed FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - ALCORN 24
(6:50 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ALCORN 24
(6:56 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - ALCORN 23
(7:32 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn to ALCST 24 for -1 yard.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 24
(8:10 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 23 for 1 yard (28-C.Hart51-D.Henderson).
+26 YD
2 & 6 - ALCORN 50
(8:30 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 24 for 26 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 46
(8:42 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 50 for 4 yards (28-C.Hart).

SO Jaguars
- FG (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - SO 31
(8:55 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Brumfield at ALCST 42. 20-D.Brumfield pushed ob at ALCST 41 for 1 yard. Penalty on SU 1-C.Lunkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ALCST 39.

SO Jaguars

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SO 20
(9:29 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 6-A.McNair. 6-A.McNair to ALCST 31 for 11 yards (1-C.Lunkins).

ALCORN Braves
- Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 7 - ALCORN 7
(10:13 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Taylor at ALCST End Zone. 21-J.Taylor touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 9 - ALCORN 9
(10:13 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 7 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).

SO Jaguars

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SO 19
(10:13 - 3rd) Penalty on ALCST 64-F.Smith Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ALCST 19.

SO Jaguars
- Interception (2 plays, -71 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - SO 4
(10:23 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough punts 35 yards from ALCST 4. 24-B.Hinton to ALCST 34 for 5 yards (64-F.Smith42-D.Anderson). Penalty on ALCST 33-M.Webb Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ALCST 34.
No Gain
3 & 8 - SO 4
(10:29 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SO 2
(11:04 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 4 for 2 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SO 2
(11:08 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.

ALCORN Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - ALCORN 42
(11:20 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas punts 37 yards from ALCST 42. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 2 for -3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
+8 YD
3 & 22 - ALCORN 50
(12:04 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn to ALCST 42 for 8 yards (21-J.Taylor32-Q.Cole).
-2 YD
2 & 20 - ALCORN 48
(12:36 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 50 for -2 yards (42-D.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 20 - ALCORN 48
(12:41 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 48-J.Sims.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ALCORN 38
(12:59 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton runs ob at ALCST 24 for 14 yards. Penalty on SU 64-J.Abby Holding 10 yards enforced at ALCST 38. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 49
(13:25 - 3rd) 6-J.Washington pushed ob at ALCST 38 for 11 yards (42-D.Anderson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ALCORN 48
(13:54 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 49 for 3 yards (42-D.Anderson58-M.Holbert).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - ALCORN 42
(14:25 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 48 for 6 yards (22-T.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 39
(14:55 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 42 for 3 yards (42-D.Anderson58-M.Holbert).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Blue kicks 49 yards from ALCST 35. 19-K. Jones to SU 39 for 23 yards (41-J.Pitts).

SO Jaguars
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 14 - SO 33
(0:05 - 2nd) 30-C. Barajas 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
Sack
3 & 6 - SO 25
(0:47 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton sacked at ALCST 33 for -8 yards (42-D.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SO 25
(0:54 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton to ALCST 25 for no gain (45-J.Morrison).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 29
(1:21 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 25 for 4 yards (45-J.Morrison).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - SO 39
(1:41 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 29 for 10 yards (49-S.Muhammad).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SO 48
(2:01 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 39 for 9 yards (44-J.Wren).

SO Jaguars
- Halftime (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - SO 26
(2:09 - 2nd) 19-C.McCullough punts 22 yards from ALCST 26 Downed at the ALCST 48.
No Gain
3 & 12 - SO 26
(2:17 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
Penalty
3 & 7 - SO 31
(2:42 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to ALCST 40 for 9 yards (22-K.Davis). Penalty on ALCST 11-C.Blair Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ALCST 31. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SO 31
(2:47 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Warren.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SO 28
(3:20 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper to ALCST 31 for 3 yards.

ALCORN Braves
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - ALCORN 43
(3:27 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 24-B.Hinton INTERCEPTED by 33-M.Webb at ALCST 28. 33-M.Webb to ALCST 28 for no gain (24-B.Hinton).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - ALCORN 43
(3:44 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 43 for 14 yards (33-M.Webb).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 39
(4:06 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to SU 43 for 4 yards (45-J.Morrison).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - ALCORN 34
(4:30 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to SU 39 for 5 yards (22-T.Wilson).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ALCORN 27
(5:06 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton to SU 34 for 7 yards (42-D.Anderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25
(5:49 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to SU 27 for 2 yards (33-M.Webb).

SO Jaguars
- Interception (6 plays, 3 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 2 - SO 24
(5:53 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to SU 25 for -1 yard (91-D.Champion).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - SO 25
(6:30 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to SU 24 for 1 yard (1-C.Lunkins5-M.Gaines).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - SO 29
(7:10 - 2nd) 82-L.Pringle to SU 25 for 4 yards (47-C.Carter).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SO 32
(7:42 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to SU 29 for 3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SO 47
(7:49 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson. Penalty on SU 20-D.Brumfield Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SU 47. No Play.

ALCORN Braves
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 48
(7:57 - 2nd) 2-D.Benn to ALCST 47 FUMBLES (21-J.Taylor). 49-S.Muhammad to SU 47 for 6 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - ALCORN 39
(8:26 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 86-D.Richardson. 86-D.Richardson to SU 48 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 35
(8:58 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to SU 39 for 4 yards (51-D.Henderson45-J.Morrison).
Kickoff
(8:58 - 2nd) 34-G.Blue kicks 38 yards from ALCST 35 out of bounds at the SU 27.

SO Jaguars
- Fumble (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:58 - 2nd) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SO 3
(9:04 - 2nd) 25-T.Turner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - SO 31
(9:44 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to SU 3 for 28 yards (20-D.Brumfield).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SO 43
(10:04 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to SU 31 for 26 yards (7-J.Pappillion).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SO 25
(10:31 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 43 for 18 yards (5-M.Gaines7-J.Pappillion).
Kickoff
(10:33 - 2nd) 30-C. Barajas kicks 40 yards from SU 35 to ALCST 25 fair catch by 6-A.McNair.

ALCORN Braves
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:33 - 2nd) 36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - ALCORN 3
(10:39 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 5 - ALCORN 5
(10:57 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 6 for -1 yard (49-S.Muhammad). Penalty on ALCST 21-J.Taylor Offside 2 yards enforced at ALCST 5. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 9 - ALCORN 9
(11:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 5 for 4 yards (15-K.Kinsler33-M.Webb).
+13 YD
3 & 8 - ALCORN 22
(12:16 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 14-T.Bedford. 14-T.Bedford to ALCST 9 for 13 yards (1-D.Burks).
+7 YD
2 & 15 - ALCORN 29
(12:56 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 22 for 7 yards (15-K.Kinsler).
No Gain
1 & 15 - ALCORN 29
(13:04 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ALCORN 24
(13:27 - 2nd) Penalty on SU 78-J.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at ALCST 24. No Play.
+15 YD
3 & 11 - ALCORN 39
(13:58 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton pushed ob at ALCST 24 for 15 yards (22-T.Wilson).
Sack
2 & 10 - ALCORN 38
(14:46 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton sacked at ALCST 39 for -1 yard (44-J.Wren).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ALCORN 38
(14:46 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Mackey.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ALCORN 47
(14:46 - 2nd) Penalty on ALCST 94-T.Huntley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SU 47.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-C.Mackey to SU 47 for 17 yards (1-D.Burks94-T.Huntley).

SO Jaguars
- TD (11 plays, 55 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - SO 34
(0:03 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 36 yards from ALCST 34 out of bounds at the SU 30.
Sack
3 & 6 - SO 40
(0:25 - 1st) 2-F.Harper sacked at ALCST 34 for -6 yards (3-E.Small).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SO 40
(0:31 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 36
(1:00 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 40 for 4 yards (5-M.Gaines).
Kickoff
(1:06 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas kicks 54 yards from SU 20. 16-J.Anthony to ALCST 36 for 10 yards (48-J.Sims).

ALCORN Braves
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
2 & 9 - ALCORN 4
(1:15 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Washington. Penalty on SU 77-J.Harris Holding 4 yards enforced at SU 4. No Play. to SU 4 for no gain safety.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 3
(1:53 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to SU 4 for 1 yard (20-A.Bruce32-Q.Cole).
Kickoff
(1:56 - 1st) 34-G.Blue kicks 60 yards from ALCST 35. 24-B.Hinton to SU 3 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the SU 3.

SO Jaguars

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:56 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
Kickoff
(2:07 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas kicks 54 yards from SU 35. 45-J.Morrison runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:07 - 1st) 36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - SO 32
(2:16 - 1st) 48-J.Sims runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - SO 42
(2:41 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 82-T.Tucker. 82-T.Tucker to ALCST 32 for 10 yards (1-D.Burks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SO 43
(3:24 - 1st) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 42 for 1 yard (33-M.Webb49-S.Muhammad).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SO 41
(3:31 - 1st) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 43 for 16 yards (1-D.Burks32-Q.Cole). Team penalty on ALCST Offside declined.
+26 YD
2 & 8 - SO 15
(4:01 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 48-J.Sims. 48-J.Sims to SU 41 for 26 yards (32-Q.Cole).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SO 13
(4:33 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 4-H.Register. 4-H.Register to SU 15 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor44-J.Wren).

ALCORN Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - ALCORN 48
(4:44 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 39 yards from ALCST 48 Downed at the SU 13.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ALCORN 48
(4:50 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Anthony.
-3 YD
2 & 7 - ALCORN 49
(5:31 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 48 for -3 yards (91-D.Champion1-C.Lunkins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 48
(5:56 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to SU 49 for 3 yards (40-J.Williams).

SO Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - SO 21
(6:01 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas punts 31 yards from SU 21 to ALCST 48 fair catch by 82-L.Pringle.
No Gain
3 & 9 - SO 21
(6:11 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SO 20
(6:52 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn to SU 21 for 1 yard (21-J.Taylor).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SO 24
(7:12 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to SU 30 for 6 yards (35-N.Herron). Penalty on SU 4-H.Register Holding 10 yards enforced at SU 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 20
(7:38 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton to SU 24 for 4 yards.

ALCORN Braves
- Interception (1 plays, -78 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 2 - ALCORN 2
(7:46 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Pappillion at SU 2. 7-J.Pappillion touchback.

SO Jaguars
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
2 & 5 - SO 11
(8:00 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 14 FUMBLES (49-S.Muhammad). 49-S.Muhammad to SU 2 for 84 yards (48-D.Lewis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SO 16
(8:29 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 6-J.Washington. 6-J.Washington to ALCST 11 for 5 yards (22-T.Wilson).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - SO 26
(9:00 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn pushed ob at ALCST 16 for 10 yards (22-T.Wilson).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - SO 29
(9:35 - 1st) 6-J.Washington to ALCST 26 for 3 yards (21-J.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SO 32
(10:05 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 29 for 3 yards (21-J.Taylor33-M.Webb).

ALCORN Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - ALCORN 17
(10:15 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 37 yards from ALCST 17. 24-B.Hinton pushed ob at ALCST 32 for 22 yards (86-K.Everett).
-7 YD
3 & 2 - ALCORN 24
(10:54 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 17 for -7 yards (5-M.Gaines).
No Gain
2 & 2 - ALCORN 24
(11:30 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 24 for no gain (1-C.Lunkins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 16
(11:55 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 24 for 8 yards (19-K. Jones).

SO Jaguars
- Fumble (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SO 20
(12:03 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 16 FUMBLES (32-Q.Cole). 42-D.Anderson to ALCST 16 for no gain.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SO 31
(12:32 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 6-J.Washington. 6-J.Washington to ALCST 20 for 11 yards (21-J.Taylor).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - SO 44
(12:57 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton scrambles to ALCST 31 for 13 yards (32-Q.Cole).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SO 50
(13:26 - 1st) 2-D.Benn to ALCST 44 for 6 yards (45-J.Morrison51-D.Henderson).

ALCORN Braves
- Interception (5 plays, 34 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - ALCORN 39
(13:33 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair INTERCEPTED by 26-T.Smith at ALCST 50. 26-T.Smith to ALCST 50 for no gain.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - ALCORN 32
(13:50 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle pushed ob at ALCST 39 for 7 yards (7-J.Pappillion).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ALCORN 32
(13:55 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 29
(14:27 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 32 for 3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ALCORN 16
(14:55 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 16-J.Anthony. 16-J.Anthony to ALCST 29 for 13 yards (5-M.Gaines).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas kicks 52 yards from SU 35. 45-J.Morrison to ALCST 16 for 3 yards (29-R.Rhem).
SO
2 Pass
7 Rush
28 YDS
2:07 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SO 46
11:55
48-J.Sims to SU 48 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).
+12 YD
3RD & 8 SO 34
12:20
8-L.Skelton complete to 14-T.Bedford. 14-T.Bedford to SU 46 for 12 yards (21-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2ND & 8 SO 34
12:42
8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Bedford.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SO 32
13:15
8-L.Skelton to SU 34 for 2 yards (51-D.Henderson).
+9 YD
2ND & 7 SO 23
13:24
8-L.Skelton complete to 86-D.Richardson. 86-D.Richardson to SU 32 for 9 yards (20-A.Bruce).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SO 20
13:55
2-D.Benn to SU 23 for 3 yards (32-Q.Cole61-C.Monroe).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:02
34-G.Blue kicks 55 yards from ALCST 35. 19-K. Jones to SU 30 for 20 yards (14-C.Key). Penalty on SU 55-K.Tate Holding 10 yards enforced at SU 30.
ALCORN
2 Pass
7 Rush
60 YDS
0:00 POS
+2 YD
0 SO 2
14:02
2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
+56 YD
2ND & 17 ALCORN 44
14:02
2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
-7 YD
1ST & 10 SO 49
14:46
5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 FUMBLES. 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:02
2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
plays
yds
pos
11
22
Touchdown 14:10
2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
17
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
30-C. Barajas 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
30
yds
01:52
pos
17
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:58
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 9:04
25-T.Turner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:35
pos
14
15
Point After TD 10:33
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
9
Touchdown 10:39
8-L.Skelton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
58
yds
04:27
pos
13
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 1:15
8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Washington. Penalty on SU 77-J.Harris Holding 4 yards enforced at SU 4. No Play. to SU 4 for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
7
9
Point After TD 1:56
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:07
30-C. Barajas kicks 54 yards from SU 35. 45-J.Morrison runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:11
pos
7
6
Point After TD 2:07
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 12
Rushing 10 4
Passing 9 7
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-11 3-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 354 236
Total Plays 66 45
Avg Gain 5.4 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 222 64
Rush Attempts 40 25
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 2.6
Net Yards Passing 132 172
Comp. - Att. 17-26 9-20
Yards Per Pass 5.1 8.6
Penalties - Yards 7-69 5-47
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 5 3
Fumbles - Lost 4-3 2-0
Int. Thrown 2 3
Punts - Avg 3-35.7 5-33.8
Return Yards 71 98
Punts - Returns 2-27 2--4
Kickoffs - Returns 3-41 4-102
Int. - Returns 3-3 2-0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Southern U. 8-4 773017
Alcorn St. 8-3 970622
Spinks-Casem Stadium Lorman, Mississippi
 132 PASS YDS 172
222 RUSH YDS 64
354 TOTAL YDS 236
Southern U.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 141 0 2 95.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 141 0 2 95.6
L. Skelton 17/26 141 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Sims 48 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 139 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 139 0
J. Sims 17 139 0 32
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 38 1
L. Skelton 17 38 1 13
D. Lewis 48 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 32 1
D. Lewis 1 32 1 32
C. Mackey 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Mackey 1 17 0 17
D. Benn 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Benn 3 14 0 6
J. Washington 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Washington 2 14 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Lewis 48 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Lewis 1 1 26 0 26
B. Hinton 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
B. Hinton 5 4 26 0 15
J. Sims 48 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
J. Sims 2 1 26 0 26
D. Benn 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 18 0
D. Benn 4 4 18 0 10
D. Richardson 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Richardson 2 2 18 0 9
J. Washington 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Washington 2 2 16 0 11
T. Thompson 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Thompson 1 1 13 0 13
H. Register 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
H. Register 5 1 2 0 2
C. Mackey 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Mackey 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Lunkins 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
C. Lunkins 9-1 0.0 0
M. Gaines 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Gaines 4-2 0.0 0
J. Pappillion 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Pappillion 3-1 0.0 1
C. Carter 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
D. Brumfield 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Brumfield 2-1 0.0 1
J. Lewis 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Champion 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Champion 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Ntukogu 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Ntukogu 1-0 0.0 0
E. Small 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
E. Small 1-0 1.0 0
K. Jones 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Jo. Davis 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Jo. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
D. Cotton 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Cotton 0-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
B. Harris 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Barajas 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/2 0/0
C. Barajas 1/2 41 0/0 3
M. Fontenot 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
M. Fontenot 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barajas 30 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 1
C. Barajas 3 35.7 1 39
T. Merritt 85 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
T. Merritt 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Jones 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
K. Jones 2 21.5 23 0
B. Hinton 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
B. Hinton 1 -2.0 -2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Hinton 24 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.5 22 0
B. Hinton 2 13.5 22 0
Alcorn St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harper 02 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 178 1 3 106.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45% 178 1 3 106.3
F. Harper 9/20 178 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Duffey 05 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 47 0
N. Duffey 11 47 0 26
D. Waller 03 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
D. Waller 8 11 0 8
F. Harper 02 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
F. Harper 3 3 0 6
T. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
T. Turner 1 3 1 3
L. Pringle 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
L. Pringle 2 0 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Pringle 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 117 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 117 1
L. Pringle 4 4 117 1 56
R. Anderson 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
R. Anderson 4 1 28 0 28
J. Anthony Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Anthony Jr. 2 1 13 0 13
A. McNair 06 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. McNair 1 1 11 0 11
C. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Blair 7 1 5 0 5
D. Waller 03 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Waller 1 1 4 0 4
H. Warren 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Warren 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ju. Taylor 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 1 0.0
Ju. Taylor 10-0 0.0 1
T. Wilson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 5-0 0.0 0
Q. Cole 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
Q. Cole 4-3 0.0 0
M. Webb 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
M. Webb 4-2 0.0 1
J. Morrison 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Morrison 4-1 0.0 0
D. Burks 01 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Burks 4-0 0.0 0
S. Muhammad 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Muhammad 3-1 0.0 0
D. Henderson 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Henderson 2-2 0.0 0
C. Hart 28 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hart 2-0 0.0 0
K. Kinsler Jr. 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Kinsler Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wren 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Wren 2-2 1.0 0
N. Herron 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Herron 1-0 0.0 0
M. Holbert 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Holbert 0-2 0.0 0
C. Monroe 61 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Monroe 0-1 0.0 0
T. Huntley 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Huntley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McCullough 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
C. McCullough 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. McCullough 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 33.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 33.8 1
C. McCullough 5 33.8 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Morrison 45 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 46.0 89 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 46.0 89 0
J. Morrison 2 46.0 89 0
L. Pringle 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
L. Pringle 1 0.0 0 0
J. Anthony Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Anthony Jr. 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Pringle 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 0 0
L. Pringle 2 -2.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 ALCORN 50 1:23 4 34 Fumble
10:05 ALCORN 32 2:05 5 18 Fumble
7:38 SO 20 1:37 4 1 Punt
4:33 SO 13 2:26 6 87
1:56 SO 3 0:41 2 -3 Safety
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SO 30 4:27 11 55 TD
8:58 SO 35 1:01 3 18 Fumble
5:49 SO 25 2:22 6 3 INT
2:01 ALCORN 48 1:56 5 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SO 39 3:40 8 19 Punt
10:13 ALCORN 9 0:00 2 -71 INT
8:42 SO 46 1:52 5 30 FG
1:55 SO 20 1:19 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 SO 20 2:07 6 28
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ALCORN 16 1:27 5 34 INT
11:55 ALCORN 16 1:40 3 1 Punt
7:46 SO 2 0:00 1 -78 INT
5:56 ALCORN 48 1:12 3 0 Punt
1:06 ALCORN 36 1:03 3 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:33 ALCORN 25 1:35 4 75 TD
7:49 SO 47 1:56 5 22 Downs
3:20 ALCORN 28 1:11 4 -2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 ALCORN 2 0:45 3 2 Punt
8:55 ALCORN 31 0:00 1 0 INT
6:44 ALCORN 22 4:44 10 62 FG Miss
0:25 ALCORN 40 0:00 4 60 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores