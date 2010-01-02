No Text
Drive Chart
|
|
|SO
|ALCORN
No Text
ALCORN
Braves
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 46(11:55 - 4th) 48-J.Sims to SU 48 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - ALCORN 34(12:20 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton complete to 14-T.Bedford. 14-T.Bedford to SU 46 for 12 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ALCORN 34(12:42 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Bedford.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 32(13:15 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton to SU 34 for 2 yards (51-D.Henderson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALCORN 23(13:24 - 4th) 8-L.Skelton complete to 86-D.Richardson. 86-D.Richardson to SU 32 for 9 yards (20-A.Bruce).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 20(13:55 - 4th) 2-D.Benn to SU 23 for 3 yards (32-Q.Cole61-C.Monroe).
|
Kickoff
|(14:02 - 4th) 34-G.Blue kicks 55 yards from ALCST 35. 19-K. Jones to SU 30 for 20 yards (14-C.Key). Penalty on SU 55-K.Tate Holding 10 yards enforced at SU 30.
SO
Jaguars
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|(14:02 - 4th) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|
+56 YD
|
2 & 17 - SO 44(14:02 - 4th) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 49(14:46 - 4th) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 FUMBLES. 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - SO 48(15:00 - 4th) 5-N.Duffey to SU 49 for 3 yards (93-C.Bryant).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 40(0:25 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 48 for 8 yards (20-D.Brumfield54-D.Cotton).
ALCORN
Braves
- TD (4 plays, 60 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ALCORN 20(0:36 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas punts 39 yards from SU 20. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 40 for -1 yard (4-H.Register).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ALCORN 21(1:19 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton to SU 20 for -1 yard (33-M.Webb).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ALCORN 21(1:26 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Tucker.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 20(1:55 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 21 for 1 yard (49-S.Muhammad44-J.Wren).
SO
Jaguars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Good
|
4 & 8 - SO 16(2:00 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - SO 22(2:44 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to SU 16 for 6 yards (42-J.Davis).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SO 18(3:24 - 3rd) 82-L.Pringle to SU 22 for -4 yards (51-J.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SO 18(3:28 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 46(3:42 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to SU 18 for 36 yards (7-J.Pappillion20-D.Brumfield).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SO 42(4:17 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 46 for 4 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SO 37(4:46 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 11-C.Blair. 11-C.Blair to ALCST 42 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 33(5:08 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper complete to 3-D.Waller. 3-D.Waller pushed ob at ALCST 37 for 4 yards (47-C.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SO 31(5:46 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 33 for 2 yards (1-C.Lunkins5-M.Gaines).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SO 25(6:14 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper scrambles to ALCST 31 for 6 yards (51-J.Lewis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 22(6:40 - 3rd) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 25 for 3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
|
Kickoff
|(6:44 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas kicks 43 yards from SU 35. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 22 FUMBLES. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 22 for no gain.
ALCORN
Braves
- Missed FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 4:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ALCORN 24(6:50 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ALCORN 24(6:56 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ALCORN 23(7:32 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn to ALCST 24 for -1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 24(8:10 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 23 for 1 yard (28-C.Hart51-D.Henderson).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - ALCORN 50(8:30 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 24 for 26 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 46(8:42 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 50 for 4 yards (28-C.Hart).
ALCORN
Braves
- Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
2 & 7 - ALCORN 7(10:13 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Taylor at ALCST End Zone. 21-J.Taylor touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - ALCORN 9(10:13 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 7 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).
SO
Jaguars
- Interception (2 plays, -71 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SO 4(10:23 - 3rd) 19-C.McCullough punts 35 yards from ALCST 4. 24-B.Hinton to ALCST 34 for 5 yards (64-F.Smith42-D.Anderson). Penalty on ALCST 33-M.Webb Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ALCST 34.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SO 4(10:29 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SO 2(11:04 - 3rd) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 4 for 2 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SO 2(11:08 - 3rd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - ALCORN 42(11:20 - 3rd) 30-C. Barajas punts 37 yards from ALCST 42. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 2 for -3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 22 - ALCORN 50(12:04 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn to ALCST 42 for 8 yards (21-J.Taylor32-Q.Cole).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 20 - ALCORN 48(12:36 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 50 for -2 yards (42-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - ALCORN 48(12:41 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 48-J.Sims.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 38(12:59 - 3rd) 8-L.Skelton runs ob at ALCST 24 for 14 yards. Penalty on SU 64-J.Abby Holding 10 yards enforced at ALCST 38. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 49(13:25 - 3rd) 6-J.Washington pushed ob at ALCST 38 for 11 yards (42-D.Anderson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ALCORN 48(13:54 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 49 for 3 yards (42-D.Anderson58-M.Holbert).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALCORN 42(14:25 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 48 for 6 yards (22-T.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 39(14:55 - 3rd) 48-J.Sims to SU 42 for 3 yards (42-D.Anderson58-M.Holbert).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 34-G.Blue kicks 49 yards from ALCST 35. 19-K. Jones to SU 39 for 23 yards (41-J.Pitts).
SO
Jaguars
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Good
|
4 & 14 - SO 33(0:05 - 2nd) 30-C. Barajas 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - SO 25(0:47 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton sacked at ALCST 33 for -8 yards (42-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SO 25(0:54 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton to ALCST 25 for no gain (45-J.Morrison).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 29(1:21 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 25 for 4 yards (45-J.Morrison).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SO 39(1:41 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 29 for 10 yards (49-S.Muhammad).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 48(2:01 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 39 for 9 yards (44-J.Wren).
SO
Jaguars
- Halftime (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - SO 26(2:09 - 2nd) 19-C.McCullough punts 22 yards from ALCST 26 Downed at the ALCST 48.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SO 26(2:17 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - SO 31(2:42 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to ALCST 40 for 9 yards (22-K.Davis). Penalty on ALCST 11-C.Blair Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ALCST 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SO 31(2:47 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Warren.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 28(3:20 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper to ALCST 31 for 3 yards.
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 43(3:27 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 24-B.Hinton INTERCEPTED by 33-M.Webb at ALCST 28. 33-M.Webb to ALCST 28 for no gain (24-B.Hinton).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - ALCORN 43(3:44 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 43 for 14 yards (33-M.Webb).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 39(4:06 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to SU 43 for 4 yards (45-J.Morrison).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ALCORN 34(4:30 - 2nd) 48-J.Sims to SU 39 for 5 yards (22-T.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ALCORN 27(5:06 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton to SU 34 for 7 yards (42-D.Anderson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 25(5:49 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to SU 27 for 2 yards (33-M.Webb).
SO
Jaguars
- Interception (6 plays, 3 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - SO 24(5:53 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to SU 25 for -1 yard (91-D.Champion).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - SO 25(6:30 - 2nd) 3-D.Waller to SU 24 for 1 yard (1-C.Lunkins5-M.Gaines).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - SO 29(7:10 - 2nd) 82-L.Pringle to SU 25 for 4 yards (47-C.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 32(7:42 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to SU 29 for 3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SO 47(7:49 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson. Penalty on SU 20-D.Brumfield Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SU 47. No Play.
ALCORN
Braves
- Downs (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 48(7:57 - 2nd) 2-D.Benn to ALCST 47 FUMBLES (21-J.Taylor). 49-S.Muhammad to SU 47 for 6 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ALCORN 39(8:26 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 86-D.Richardson. 86-D.Richardson to SU 48 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 35(8:58 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to SU 39 for 4 yards (51-D.Henderson45-J.Morrison).
|
Kickoff
|(8:58 - 2nd) 34-G.Blue kicks 38 yards from ALCST 35 out of bounds at the SU 27.
SO
Jaguars
- Fumble (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(8:58 - 2nd) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SO 3(9:04 - 2nd) 25-T.Turner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 31(9:44 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 81-R.Anderson. 81-R.Anderson to SU 3 for 28 yards (20-D.Brumfield).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 43(10:04 - 2nd) 5-N.Duffey to SU 31 for 26 yards (7-J.Pappillion).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 25(10:31 - 2nd) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle to ALCST 43 for 18 yards (5-M.Gaines7-J.Pappillion).
|
Kickoff
|(10:33 - 2nd) 30-C. Barajas kicks 40 yards from SU 35 to ALCST 25 fair catch by 6-A.McNair.
ALCORN
Braves
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(10:33 - 2nd) 36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ALCORN 3(10:39 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - ALCORN 5(10:57 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 6 for -1 yard (49-S.Muhammad). Penalty on ALCST 21-J.Taylor Offside 2 yards enforced at ALCST 5. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - ALCORN 9(11:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 5 for 4 yards (15-K.Kinsler33-M.Webb).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - ALCORN 22(12:16 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 14-T.Bedford. 14-T.Bedford to ALCST 9 for 13 yards (1-D.Burks).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - ALCORN 29(12:56 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 22 for 7 yards (15-K.Kinsler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ALCORN 29(13:04 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 24(13:27 - 2nd) Penalty on SU 78-J.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at ALCST 24. No Play.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - ALCORN 39(13:58 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton pushed ob at ALCST 24 for 15 yards (22-T.Wilson).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - ALCORN 38(14:46 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton sacked at ALCST 39 for -1 yard (44-J.Wren).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 38(14:46 - 2nd) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Mackey.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 47(14:46 - 2nd) Penalty on ALCST 94-T.Huntley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SU 47.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 30(15:00 - 2nd) 9-C.Mackey to SU 47 for 17 yards (1-D.Burks94-T.Huntley).
SO
Jaguars
- TD (11 plays, 55 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - SO 34(0:03 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 36 yards from ALCST 34 out of bounds at the SU 30.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - SO 40(0:25 - 1st) 2-F.Harper sacked at ALCST 34 for -6 yards (3-E.Small).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SO 40(0:31 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 36(1:00 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 40 for 4 yards (5-M.Gaines).
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas kicks 54 yards from SU 20. 16-J.Anthony to ALCST 36 for 10 yards (48-J.Sims).
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ALCORN 4(1:15 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Washington. Penalty on SU 77-J.Harris Holding 4 yards enforced at SU 4. No Play. to SU 4 for no gain safety.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 3(1:53 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to SU 4 for 1 yard (20-A.Bruce32-Q.Cole).
|
Kickoff
|(1:56 - 1st) 34-G.Blue kicks 60 yards from ALCST 35. 24-B.Hinton to SU 3 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the SU 3.
SO
Jaguars
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(1:56 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas kicks 54 yards from SU 35. 45-J.Morrison runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:07 - 1st) 36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 32(2:16 - 1st) 48-J.Sims runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - SO 42(2:41 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 82-T.Tucker. 82-T.Tucker to ALCST 32 for 10 yards (1-D.Burks).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 43(3:24 - 1st) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 42 for 1 yard (33-M.Webb49-S.Muhammad).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 41(3:31 - 1st) 48-J.Sims to ALCST 43 for 16 yards (1-D.Burks32-Q.Cole). Team penalty on ALCST Offside declined.
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - SO 15(4:01 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 48-J.Sims. 48-J.Sims to SU 41 for 26 yards (32-Q.Cole).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 13(4:33 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 4-H.Register. 4-H.Register to SU 15 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor44-J.Wren).
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ALCORN 48(4:44 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 39 yards from ALCST 48 Downed at the SU 13.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ALCORN 48(4:50 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Anthony.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ALCORN 49(5:31 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 48 for -3 yards (91-D.Champion1-C.Lunkins).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 48(5:56 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to SU 49 for 3 yards (40-J.Williams).
SO
Jaguars
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SO 21(6:01 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas punts 31 yards from SU 21 to ALCST 48 fair catch by 82-L.Pringle.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SO 21(6:11 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Register.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SO 20(6:52 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn to SU 21 for 1 yard (21-J.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SO 24(7:12 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to SU 30 for 6 yards (35-N.Herron). Penalty on SU 4-H.Register Holding 10 yards enforced at SU 30.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 20(7:38 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 24-B.Hinton. 24-B.Hinton to SU 24 for 4 yards.
SO
Jaguars
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SO 11(8:00 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 14 FUMBLES (49-S.Muhammad). 49-S.Muhammad to SU 2 for 84 yards (48-D.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 16(8:29 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 6-J.Washington. 6-J.Washington to ALCST 11 for 5 yards (22-T.Wilson).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - SO 26(9:00 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 2-D.Benn. 2-D.Benn pushed ob at ALCST 16 for 10 yards (22-T.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SO 29(9:35 - 1st) 6-J.Washington to ALCST 26 for 3 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 32(10:05 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 29 for 3 yards (21-J.Taylor33-M.Webb).
ALCORN
Braves
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ALCORN 17(10:15 - 1st) 19-C.McCullough punts 37 yards from ALCST 17. 24-B.Hinton pushed ob at ALCST 32 for 22 yards (86-K.Everett).
|
-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ALCORN 24(10:54 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 17 for -7 yards (5-M.Gaines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ALCORN 24(11:30 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 24 for no gain (1-C.Lunkins).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 16(11:55 - 1st) 3-D.Waller to ALCST 24 for 8 yards (19-K. Jones).
SO
Jaguars
- Fumble (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 20(12:03 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton to ALCST 16 FUMBLES (32-Q.Cole). 42-D.Anderson to ALCST 16 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 31(12:32 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton complete to 6-J.Washington. 6-J.Washington to ALCST 20 for 11 yards (21-J.Taylor).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - SO 44(12:57 - 1st) 8-L.Skelton scrambles to ALCST 31 for 13 yards (32-Q.Cole).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SO 50(13:26 - 1st) 2-D.Benn to ALCST 44 for 6 yards (45-J.Morrison51-D.Henderson).
ALCORN
Braves
- Interception (5 plays, 34 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 39(13:33 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair INTERCEPTED by 26-T.Smith at ALCST 50. 26-T.Smith to ALCST 50 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - ALCORN 32(13:50 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle pushed ob at ALCST 39 for 7 yards (7-J.Pappillion).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ALCORN 32(13:55 - 1st) 2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Blair.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 29(14:27 - 1st) 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 32 for 3 yards (1-C.Lunkins).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ALCORN 16(14:55 - 1st) 2-F.Harper complete to 16-J.Anthony. 16-J.Anthony to ALCST 29 for 13 yards (5-M.Gaines).
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C. Barajas kicks 52 yards from SU 35. 45-J.Morrison to ALCST 16 for 3 yards (29-R.Rhem).
SO
2 Pass
7 Rush
28 YDS
2:07 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SO 46
11:55
48-J.Sims to SU 48 for 2 yards (21-J.Taylor).
+12 YD
3RD & 8 SO 34
12:20
8-L.Skelton complete to 14-T.Bedford. 14-T.Bedford to SU 46 for 12 yards (21-J.Taylor).
No Gain
2ND & 8 SO 34
12:42
8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Bedford.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 SO 32
13:15
8-L.Skelton to SU 34 for 2 yards (51-D.Henderson).
+9 YD
2ND & 7 SO 23
13:24
8-L.Skelton complete to 86-D.Richardson. 86-D.Richardson to SU 32 for 9 yards (20-A.Bruce).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SO 20
13:55
2-D.Benn to SU 23 for 3 yards (32-Q.Cole61-C.Monroe).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:02
34-G.Blue kicks 55 yards from ALCST 35. 19-K. Jones to SU 30 for 20 yards (14-C.Key). Penalty on SU 55-K.Tate Holding 10 yards enforced at SU 30.
ALCORN
2 Pass
7 Rush
60 YDS
0:00 POS
+2 YD
0 SO 2
14:02
2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
+56 YD
2ND & 17 ALCORN 44
14:02
2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
-7 YD
1ST & 10 SO 49
14:46
5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 FUMBLES. 5-N.Duffey to ALCST 44 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:02
2-F.Harper incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Anderson.
plays
yds
pos
11
22
Touchdown 14:10
2-F.Harper complete to 82-L.Pringle. 82-L.Pringle runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
00:00
pos
17
22
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:50
30-C. Barajas 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
30
yds
01:52
pos
17
16
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:58
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 9:04
25-T.Turner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:35
pos
14
15
Point After TD 10:33
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
9
Touchdown 10:39
8-L.Skelton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
58
yds
04:27
pos
13
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Safety 1:15
8-L.Skelton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Washington. Penalty on SU 77-J.Harris Holding 4 yards enforced at SU 4. No Play. to SU 4 for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
7
9
Point After TD 1:56
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:07
30-C. Barajas kicks 54 yards from SU 35. 45-J.Morrison runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
00:11
pos
7
6
Point After TD 2:07
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|12
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|354
|236
|Total Plays
|66
|45
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|222
|64
|Rush Attempts
|40
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|9-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-69
|5-47
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|5-33.8
|Return Yards
|71
|98
|Punts - Returns
|2-27
|2--4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-41
|4-102
|Int. - Returns
|3-3
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|222
|RUSH YDS
|64
|
|
|354
|TOTAL YDS
|236
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Skelton 8 QB
|L. Skelton
|17/26
|141
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 48 RB
|J. Sims
|17
|139
|0
|32
|
L. Skelton 8 QB
|L. Skelton
|17
|38
|1
|13
|
D. Lewis 48 LB
|D. Lewis
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
C. Mackey 9 WR
|C. Mackey
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Benn 2 RB
|D. Benn
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
J. Washington 6 WR
|J. Washington
|2
|14
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lewis 48 LB
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
B. Hinton 24 WR
|B. Hinton
|5
|4
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Sims 48 RB
|J. Sims
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Benn 2 RB
|D. Benn
|4
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
D. Richardson 86 WR
|D. Richardson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Washington 6 WR
|J. Washington
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Thompson 14 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
H. Register 4 WR
|H. Register
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Mackey 9 WR
|C. Mackey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lunkins 1 LB
|C. Lunkins
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gaines 5 DB
|M. Gaines
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pappillion 7 DB
|J. Pappillion
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Carter 47 LB
|C. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brumfield 20 CB
|D. Brumfield
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lewis 51 LB
|J. Lewis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Champion 91 DT
|D. Champion
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 40 LB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ntukogu 16 DB
|K. Ntukogu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Small 3 DB
|E. Small
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jones 19 WR
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Davis 42 DL
|Jo. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 93 DL
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cotton 54 DT
|D. Cotton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 26 CB
|T. Smith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Harris 18 LB
|B. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Barajas 30 K
|C. Barajas
|1/2
|41
|0/0
|3
|
M. Fontenot 36 K
|M. Fontenot
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Barajas 30 K
|C. Barajas
|3
|35.7
|1
|39
|
T. Merritt 85 K
|T. Merritt
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hinton 24 WR
|B. Hinton
|2
|13.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harper 02 QB
|F. Harper
|9/20
|178
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Duffey 05 RB
|N. Duffey
|11
|47
|0
|26
|
D. Waller 03 RB
|D. Waller
|8
|11
|0
|8
|
F. Harper 02 QB
|F. Harper
|3
|3
|0
|6
|
T. Turner 25 RB
|T. Turner
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
L. Pringle 82 WR
|L. Pringle
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pringle 82 WR
|L. Pringle
|4
|4
|117
|1
|56
|
R. Anderson 81 WR
|R. Anderson
|4
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Anthony Jr. 16 WR
|J. Anthony Jr.
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. McNair 06 WR
|A. McNair
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Blair 11 WR
|C. Blair
|7
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Waller 03 RB
|D. Waller
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Warren 80 WR
|H. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ju. Taylor 21 DB
|Ju. Taylor
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Wilson 22 DB
|T. Wilson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Cole 32 DB
|Q. Cole
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 33 LB
|M. Webb
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morrison 45 DB
|J. Morrison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burks 01 DB
|D. Burks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Muhammad 49 LB
|S. Muhammad
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 51 DL
|D. Henderson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart 28 DL
|C. Hart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kinsler Jr. 15 DB
|K. Kinsler Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wren 44 DL
|J. Wren
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
N. Herron 35 LB
|N. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Holbert 58 LB
|M. Holbert
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 61 DL
|C. Monroe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Huntley 94 DL
|T. Huntley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|5
|33.8
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Morrison 45 DB
|J. Morrison
|2
|46.0
|89
|0
|
L. Pringle 82 WR
|L. Pringle
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Anthony Jr. 16 WR
|J. Anthony Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Pringle 82 WR
|L. Pringle
|2
|-2.0
|0
|0
