Central Michigan surges into New Mexico Bowl vs. San Diego St.

  • Dec 17, 2019

Saturday's New Mexico Bowl matchup between San Diego State and Central Michigan in Albuquerque, N.M., marks a reunion of sorts for each team's head coach.

Central Michigan (8-5) returns to the postseason after finishing last year 1-11, the largest turnaround from 2018 to 2019 in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Mid-American Conference West division title and bowl bid mark significant milestones for Jim McElwain, the program's first-year coach.

"When you look at his resume, he's a winner," Central Michigan linebacker Michael Oliver told the Battle Creek Enquirer. "At the end of the day, it's not hard to buy into a winner. He brought in incredible people."

That resume includes a winning run at Colorado State, which is a member of the Mountain West Conference along with the bowl's hometown team, New Mexico.

McElwain coached at Colorado State from 2012 through 2014. His last Colorado State team won 10 games and spent two weeks in the AP Top 25 poll. In 2013, the Rams beat Washington State 48-45 in a memorable New Mexico Bowl.

The Rams played San Diego State only once in McElwain's tenure, a 38-14 Aztecs win in 2012, but the program's overall success in those three years isn't lost on San Diego State coach Rocky Long.

"When he was at Colorado State, he had great success. That's how he got the Florida job," Long said in reference to McElwain's ensuing stint with the Gators. McElwain coached Florida to SEC East titles in 2015 and 2016.

"What you see on film is basically what they did at Colorado State. They throw well, they run well. On defense, they're strong up front," Long added. "So I think it's a pretty good matchup."

Central Michigan comes into the New Mexico Bowl featuring a multifaceted offense. Chippewas running back Jonathan Ward has rushed for 1,082 yards at a robust 6.2 yards per carry. His 15 touchdown runs rank third in the MAC.

Quarterback Quinten Dormady, a transfer from Tennessee, finished the regular season strong. He completed 71 percent or more of his pass attempts in the final three games leading into the MAC championship game, effectively spreading the ball among a number of pass-catchers.

Ward, tight end Tony Poljan and receivers Tyrone Scott, JaCorey Sullivan and Kalil Pimpleton all caught at least 33 passes for more than 300 yards, each with at least one touchdown.

Defensively, a line featuring two standout freshmen -- LaQuan Johnson and Jacques Bristol -- paved the way for 29 team sacks.

San Diego State (9-3) produced just one less sack in one fewer game, employing Long's signature 3-3-5 odd-stack defense. Long implemented the scheme as head coach at New Mexico from 1998-2008.

Long coached the Lobos to five bowl games in his tenure, including the New Mexico Bowl in 2006 and 2007. Since becoming San Diego State's head coach in 2011, the Aztecs are on an unprecedented streak of nine consecutive bowl appearances.

San Diego State has followed a consistent blueprint in Long's time there, building off aggressive defense and using the run to complement it on the other side of the ball. But while past Aztecs teams featured stat-producing running backs like Ronnie Hillman, Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, Juwan Washington leads the 2019 team with just 500 yards in nine games.

Quarterback Ryan Agnew missed the regular-season finale against BYU, when Carson Baker made his first career start. Agnew is probable for the New Mexico Bowl.

--Field Level Media

Kickoff
Kickoff
9:51
2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
SDGST
1 Pass
7 Rush
43 YDS
2:13 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
9:51
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 CMICH 2
9:57
15-J.Byrd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1ST & 6 CMICH 6
10:33
15-J.Byrd to CMC 2 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy9-B.Brown).
Penalty
1ST & 10 CMICH 21
10:40
9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Penalty on CMC 10-M.Braswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 21. No Play.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 CMICH 40
11:32
26-K.Williams to CMC 21 for 19 yards (25-D.McNary).
+18 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 42
12:04
9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith pushed ob at CMC 40 for 18 yards (10-M.Braswell).
CMICH
0 Pass
3 Rush
2 YDS
1:12 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 CMICH 22
12:13
63-B.Buell punts 36 yards from CMC 22 to SDSU 42 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
3RD & 8 CMICH 22
12:21
12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
-2 YD
2ND & 6 CMICH 24
12:55
12-Q.Dormady to CMC 22 for -2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 9:51
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
27
Touchdown 9:57
15-J.Byrd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
43
yds
02:07
pos
3
26
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 5:26
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
20
Touchdown 5:39
9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
74
yds
00:13
pos
3
19
Field Goal 6:27
2-M.Araiza 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
04:24
pos
3
13
Field Goal 11:51
2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
58
yds
00:00
pos
3
10
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:44
12-R.Tice 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
70
yds
01:50
pos
3
7
Point After TD 12:34
2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:42
9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
32
yds
01:43
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 18
Rushing 1 7
Passing 4 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-11 4-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 167 375
Total Plays 37 48
Avg Gain 4.5 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 22 135
Rush Attempts 16 22
Avg Rush Yards 1.4 6.1
Net Yards Passing 145 240
Comp. - Att. 10-21 15-26
Yards Per Pass 6.9 9.2
Penalties - Yards 4-36 3-35
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 4-43.0 4-39.0
Return Yards 0 34
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-34
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Michigan 8-5 300-3
San Diego St. 9-3 7137-27
Dreamstyle Stadium Albuquerque, New Mexico
 145 PASS YDS 240
22 RUSH YDS 135
167 TOTAL YDS 375
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 156 0 3 81.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.6% 156 0 3 81.4
Q. Dormady 10/21 156 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
J. Ward 6 19 0 6
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Lewis 2 16 0 13
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Lazzaro 1 0 0 0
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
Q. Dormady 6 -9 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 63 0
K. Pimpleton 6 2 63 0 61
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
T. Scott 6 3 41 0 30
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Sullivan 3 2 31 0 21
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Raimann 1 1 9 0 9
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Ward 1 1 7 0 7
M. Patritto 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Patritto 1 1 5 0 5
K. Keon 13 K
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Keon 1 1 5 0 5
J. Wilson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 4-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Adesanya 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Jamison 3-1 0.0 0
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Oliver 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston 3-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. McCoy 3-0 0.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. McNary 3-2 0.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Braswell 2-0 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Douglas 2-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
M. Diallo 70 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Diallo 1-0 0.0 0
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Tr. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Stuart 1-1 0.0 0
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Gildersleeve Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
L. Johnson 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bristol 0-1 0.0 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
R. Tice 1/1 33 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.0 1
B. Buell 4 43.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Diego St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 240 2 0 160.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 240 2 0 160.6
R. Agnew 15/26 240 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 73 1
J. Byrd 10 73 1 29
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
C. Jasmin 6 30 0 23
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
K. Williams 4 15 0 19
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Bell 1 11 0 11
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Dedeaux 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 111 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 111 2
J. Matthews 5 3 111 2 74
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
B. Busbee 3 2 39 0 23
E. Kothe 96 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
E. Kothe 3 2 20 0 13
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
E. Dedeaux 1 1 19 0 19
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Smith 4 1 18 0 18
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
P. Houston 1 1 11 0 11
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Bellinger 2 1 11 0 11
K. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Williams 1 1 7 0 7
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Byrd 2 1 4 0 4
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Jasmin 2 1 2 0 2
C. Collins 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Collins 1 0 0 0 0
C. Bell 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Bell 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
L. Barcoo 3-1 0.0 1
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
Tr. Thompson 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Tr. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Cheatum 2-0 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Banks 2-0 0.0 0
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.5
K. Tezino 1-1 0.5 1
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 1-0 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
Ta. Thompson 1-1 0.0 1
J. Tavai 66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tavai 1-0 0.0 0
J. Lecky 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lecky 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Lakalaka 0-1 0.5 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 1.0
C. Thomas 0-3 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
M. Araiza 2/2 48 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 1
B. Heicklen 4 39.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
J. Byrd 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 0:38 3 43 INT
12:34 CMICH 25 1:50 5 60 FG
7:41 CMICH 20 1:42 3 9 Punt
2:22 CMICH 35 1:47 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 CMICH 25 0:48 3 5 Punt
6:22 CMICH 25 0:36 3 1 INT
5:26 CMICH 25 4:13 11 -37 INT
0:34 CMICH 7 0:04 2 16 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 CMICH 20 1:12 3 2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 CMICH 32 1:43 4 32 TD
10:40 SDGST 34 2:48 8 25 Punt
5:54 SDGST 20 3:25 7 8 Punt
0:32 SDGST 11 0:00 9 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 SDGST 30 4:24 10 56 FG
5:39 SDGST 26 0:13 1 74 TD
1:07 SDGST 20 0:29 3 30 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 25 1:35 4 34 Punt
12:04 SDGST 42 2:13 5 58 TD

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (5 plays, 58 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
PAT Good
(9:51 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SDGST 2
(9:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1 & 6 - SDGST 6
(10:33 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 2 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy9-B.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 21
(10:40 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Penalty on CMC 10-M.Braswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CMC 21. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40
(11:32 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to CMC 21 for 19 yards (25-D.McNary).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(12:04 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith pushed ob at CMC 40 for 18 yards (10-M.Braswell).

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 22
(12:13 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 36 yards from CMC 22 to SDSU 42 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CMICH 22
(12:21 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 24
(12:55 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 22 for -2 yards (44-K.Tezino).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(13:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 24 for 4 yards (36-D.Johnson).

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 41
(13:25 - 3rd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from CMC 41 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 41
(13:31 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 45
(13:55 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to CMC 41 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(14:22 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 45 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 46 for 29 yards (6-D.Jamison).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 95-A.Jennings kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.

CMICH Chippewas  - Halftime (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 10
(0:30 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 23 for 13 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 7
(0:34 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 10 for 3 yards (68-M.Cheatum).

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (3 plays, 30 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 50
(0:38 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from SDSU 50 Downed at the CMC 13. Penalty on CMC 10-M.Braswell Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at CMC 13.
No Gain
3 & 3 - SDGST 50
(0:38 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Collins.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 43
(0:53 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to SDSU 50 for 7 yards (3-A.McCoy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(1:01 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 96-E.Kothe.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(1:07 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin pushed ob at SDSU 43 for 23 yards (19-W.Reid).

CMICH Chippewas  - Interception (11 plays, -37 yards, 4:13 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 2 - CMICH 2
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-L.Barcoo at SDSU End Zone. 16-L.Barcoo touchback.
+21 YD
3 & 12 - CMICH 23
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to SDSU 2 for 21 yards (23-D.Hall).
Sack
2 & 8 - CMICH 19
(1:19 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at SDSU 23 for -4 yards (65-C.Thomas43-S.Lakalaka).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21
(1:35 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to SDSU 19 for 2 yards (52-J.Lecky65-C.Thomas).
+30 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 49
(1:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott pushed ob at SDSU 21 for 30 yards (36-D.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 49
(2:07 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(2:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for no gain (23-D.Hall14-T.Thompson).
Penalty
4 & 14 - CMICH 34
(2:07 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 57-K.Banks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CMC 34. No Play.
Sack
3 & 5 - CMICH 43
(2:45 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady sacked at CMC 34 for -9 yards (44-K.Tezino65-C.Thomas).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 38
(3:24 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 43 for 5 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(4:00 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles runs ob at CMC 38 for no gain.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - CMICH 28
(4:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 38 for 10 yards (23-D.Hall).
-4 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 32
(5:00 - 2nd) to CMC 28 FUMBLES. 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 28 for no gain.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(5:26 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 32 for 7 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
Kickoff
(5:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (1 plays, 74 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:26 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+74 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(5:39 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 74 yards for a touchdown.

CMICH Chippewas  - Interception (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 7 - CMICH 28
(5:46 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton INTERCEPTED by 14-T.Thompson at SDSU 26. 14-T.Thompson to SDSU 26 for no gain (88-K.Pimpleton).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 28
(5:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(6:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 28 for 3 yards (66-J.Tavai).
Kickoff
(6:22 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - SDGST 14
(6:27 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 14
(6:33 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SDGST 14
(6:38 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 17
(7:19 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 14 for 3 yards (31-C.Jones25-D.McNary).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(7:56 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to CMC 17 for 11 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+13 YD
3 & 12 - SDGST 41
(8:20 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 96-E.Kothe. 96-E.Kothe to CMC 28 for 13 yards (25-D.McNary).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 39
(8:59 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 41 for -2 yards (45-T.Hairston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(9:10 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
+23 YD
2 & 14 - SDGST 38
(9:40 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to CMC 39 for 23 yards (19-T.Scott25-D.McNary).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 42
(10:16 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 38 for -4 yards (2-S.Adesanya71-R.Stuart).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 30
(10:51 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 42 for 12 yards (41-C.Gildersleeve6-D.Jamison).

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CMICH 30
(10:58 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 40 yards from CMC 30 to SDSU 30 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CMICH 30
(11:03 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:39 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 30 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:46 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
Kickoff
(11:46 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - FG (9 plays, 58 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - SDGST 31
(11:51 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - SDGST 31
(11:55 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Jasmin.
No Gain
2 & 12 - SDGST 31
(11:59 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29
(12:40 - 2nd) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 31 for -2 yards (19-W.Reid).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 48
(13:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to CMC 29 for 19 yards (19-W.Reid).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 47
(13:43 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to CMC 48 for 5 yards (7-M.Oliver92-J.Bristol).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41
(14:22 - 2nd) 81-E.Dedeaux to SDSU 47 for 6 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 26
(14:54 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 41 for 15 yards (10-M.Braswell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 26
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Byrd.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 11
(0:32 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 26 for 15 yards (25-D.McNary).

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 44
(0:35 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 45 yards from CMC 44 to SDSU 11 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 43
(1:19 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to CMC 44 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald36-D.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 41
(1:48 - 1st) 5-J.Ward pushed ob at CMC 43 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(2:22 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 41 for 6 yards (16-L.Barcoo36-D.Johnson).

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - SDGST 28
(2:29 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from SDSU 28 to CMC 35 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
+11 YD
3 & 29 - SDGST 17
(3:04 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to SDSU 28 for 11 yards (7-M.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 29 - SDGST 17
(3:44 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 17 for no gain (2-S.Adesanya).
Penalty
2 & 14 - SDGST 32
(4:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 44 for 12 yards (3-A.McCoy). Penalty on SDSU 83-A.Wilson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDSU 32. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 36
(4:44 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 32 for -4 yards (70-M.Diallo).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - SDGST 20
(5:12 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 36 for 16 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDGST 20
(5:49 - 1st) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 20 for no gain (45-T.Hairston41-C.Gildersleeve).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(5:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.

CMICH Chippewas  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 29
(5:59 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 51 yards from CMC 29 to SDSU 20 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 29
(6:38 - 1st) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 29 for no gain (57-K.Banks).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 24
(7:12 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 13-M.Patritto. 13-M.Patritto to CMC 29 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(7:41 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 24 for 4 yards (57-K.Banks).

SDGST Aztecs  - Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 41
(7:52 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 41 yards from CMC 41 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
4 & 10 - SDGST 46
(7:57 - 1st) Team penalty on CMC Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 17 - SDGST 47
(8:30 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to CMC 46 for 7 yards (17-G.Douglas11-L.Johnson).
-2 YD
2 & 15 - SDGST 49
(8:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 47 for -2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
Penalty
2 & 10 - SDGST 46
(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 76-Z.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 46
(8:58 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
+11 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 43
(9:28 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to CMC 46 for 11 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SDGST 40
(10:07 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 43 for 3 yards (71-R.Stuart7-M.Oliver).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 34
(10:32 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 40 for 6 yards (3-A.McCoy).
Kickoff
(10:40 - 1st) 95-A.Jennings kicks 65 yards from CMC 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 34 for 34 yards (32-T.Cornick).

CMICH Chippewas  - FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - CMICH 15
(10:44 - 1st) 12-R.Tice 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - CMICH 15
(10:51 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
No Gain
2 & 11 - CMICH 15
(11:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Scott.
+9 YD
1 & 20 - CMICH 24
(11:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 86-B.Raimann. 86-B.Raimann to SDSU 15 for 9 yards (18-T.Thompson16-L.Barcoo).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 14
(12:00 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to SDSU 13 for 1 yard (38-A.Aleki). Penalty on CMC 56-D.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 14. No Play.
+61 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(12:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton pushed ob at SDSU 14 for 61 yards (36-D.Johnson).
Kickoff
(12:34 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.

SDGST Aztecs  - TD (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:34 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 22
(12:42 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SDGST 24
(13:13 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 22-C.Jasmin. 22-C.Jasmin runs ob at CMC 22 for 2 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 27
(13:45 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 24 for 3 yards (45-T.Hairston).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(14:17 - 1st) 22-C.Jasmin to CMC 27 for 5 yards (19-W.Reid).

CMICH Chippewas  - Interception (3 plays, 43 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 4 - CMICH 31
(14:22 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-K.Tezino at CMC 32. 44-K.Tezino to CMC 32 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(14:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 19-T.Scott. 19-T.Scott to CMC 31 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Wilson.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
NCAA FB Scores