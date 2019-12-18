Drive Chart
Regular bowl participants FIU, Arkansas State clash in Camellia Bowl

  • FLM
  • Dec 18, 2019

It might be occurring under the national radar, but Butch Davis has established Florida International as a perennial bowl program.

While that might not take much given the proliferation of bowls and their need for teams who at least manage to win as many as they lose, the fact is that Davis has led the Panthers to their third straight bowl trip.

FIU's trip to the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., to play Arkansas State on Saturday might not be college football's most prestigious destination. But for a program that had made just two bowl trips in its previous 12 years in FBS, going to three straight bowl games is proof that Davis has made serious progress in Miami.

"We're thrilled for our team to play in the Camellia Bowl, which is a school-record third straight bowl game," Davis said. "We get the chance to cap the season on a high note."

The Panthers (6-6) became bowl-eligible Nov. 23 with a 30-24 victory over an old Davis employer, Miami, at Marlins Park. It was the biggest win in the program's 15-year history, and FIU's first against its cross-town rival.

Quarterback James Morgan leads the offense, throwing for 2,248 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions on 319 attempts. Running backs Anthony Jones and Napoleon Maxwell have combined for 1,411 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Arkansas State (7-5) is led by wide receiver Omar Bayless, the school's first Associated Press All-America pick since 1987. Bayless enters the game with 84 catches, 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns, making him just the 19th player this century to amass those numbers in a year.

The Red Wolves are going to their ninth straight bowl game, although this one wasn't accomplished under the easiest circumstances. Coach Blake Anderson left the program for nearly three weeks and missed a season-opening loss to SMU following the death of his wife, Wendy.

Anderson was pursued by Missouri for its coaching vacancy after it fired Barry Odom last month, but he opted to stay at Arkansas State. He took his team to Montgomery on Tuesday with the game plan already in place.

"With all that goes on at the bowl, we didn't want to be in a teaching environment," he said to the Jonesboro Sun. "We wanted to get most of the teaching done here where we had time for good walk-throughs and a good teaching environment."

The Red Wolves own a 6-2 series lead, with all eight games occurring when the teams were members of the Sun Belt Conference. FIU now plays in Conference USA.

--Field Level Media

ARKST
2 Pass
31 Rush
58 YDS
2:51 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 11
1:39
21-J.Jones to FIU 9 for 2 yards (94-K.Oliver95-A.Tarver).
Penalty
2ND & 10 FIU 26
1:45
3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler. Penalty on FIU 36-D.Hall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 26. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 26
1:52
3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
+14 YD
3RD & 10 FIU 40
2:09
3-L.Hatcher to FIU 26 for 14 yards (38-R.Dames).
No Gain
2ND & 10 FIU 40
2:13
3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Team penalty on ARKS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
1ST & 10 FIU 40
2:19
7-O.Bayless incomplete. Intended for 3-L.Hatcher.
+11 YD
3RD & 8 ARKST 49
2:41
3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to FIU 40 for 11 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+2 YD
2ND & 10 ARKST 47
3:18
34-M.Murray to ARKS 49 for 2 yards (35-R.Dames47-C.Whittaker).
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARKST 47
3:24
3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+20 YD
2ND & 14 ARKST 27
3:39
3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 47 for 20 yards.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 9:25
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:31
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
76
yds
03:17
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 12
Rushing 1 4
Passing 1 5
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 0-3 6-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 51 140
Total Plays 12 29
Avg Gain 4.3 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 24 76
Rush Attempts 6 11
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 6.9
Net Yards Passing 27 64
Comp. - Att. 4-6 6-18
Yards Per Pass 4.5 3.6
Penalties - Yards 4-32 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-49.3 1-48.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 6-6 0---0
Arkansas State 7-5 7---7
Cramton Bowl Montgomery, Alabama
 27 PASS YDS 64
24 RUSH YDS 76
51 TOTAL YDS 140
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Morgan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 27 0 0 104.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 27 0 0 104.5
J. Morgan 4/6 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Maxwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
N. Maxwell 3 13 0 17
A. Jones 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
A. Jones 3 11 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Palmer 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
S. Palmer 3 2 14 0 11
A. Maloney 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Maloney 2 2 13 0 9
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Gaiter IV 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lewis 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Lewis 4-0 0.0 0
O. Cushion III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Cushion III 1-0 0.0 0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Thomas-Oliver III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hall 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 1-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
R. Colson 75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Colson 1-0 0.0 0
Ri. Dames 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ri. Dames 1-0 0.0 0
N. Curtis 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Curtis 1-1 0.0 0
C. Whittaker 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Whittaker 1-1 0.0 0
K. Taylor 70 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
A. Tarver 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Tarver 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Heatherly 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.3 1
T. Heatherly 3 49.3 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 64 1 0 86.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 64 1 0 86.3
L. Hatcher 6/17 64 1 0
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
O. Bayless 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 36 0
L. Hatcher 2 36 0 22
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
M. Murray 6 21 0 13
Ja. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
Ja. Jones 3 19 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 1
O. Bayless 6 3 27 1 15
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Adams Jr. 2 1 20 0 20
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
M. Murray 2 2 17 0 11
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Merritt 4 0 0 0 0
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Tyler 1 0 0 0 0
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 2-0 0.0 0
L. Wescott 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Wescott 1-1 0.0 0
T. Ahoia 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ahoia 1-0 0.0 0
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Chambers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Reimonenq 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Reimonenq 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
B. Grupe 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 1
C. Grace 1 48.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 25 2:10 5 22 Punt
9:25 FIU 25 1:01 4 0 Punt
6:57 FIU 18 2:20 4 24 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 ARKST 20 3:17 16 80 TD
8:16 ARKST 28 1:11 3 6 Punt
4:30 ARKST 10 2:51 13 81

ARKST Red Wolves

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 11
(1:39 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 9 for 2 yards (94-K.Oliver95-A.Tarver).
Penalty
2 & 10 - ARKST 26
(1:45 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler. Penalty on FIU 36-D.Hall Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 26. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(1:52 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
+14 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:09 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher to FIU 26 for 14 yards (38-R.Dames).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:13 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Team penalty on ARKS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(2:19 - 1st) 7-O.Bayless incomplete. Intended for 3-L.Hatcher.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 49
(2:41 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to FIU 40 for 11 yards (3-S.Lewis).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 47
(3:18 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 49 for 2 yards (35-R.Dames47-C.Whittaker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(3:24 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+20 YD
2 & 14 - ARKST 27
(3:39 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams to ARKS 47 for 20 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(4:08 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 27 for -4 yards (75-R.Colson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(4:13 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Adams. Penalty on FIU 4-I.Brown Pass interference 8 yards enforced at ARKS 23. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 10
(4:30 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 23 for 13 yards (3-S.Lewis).

FIU Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 42
(4:37 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 48 yards from FIU 42 to ARKS 10 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
No Gain
3 & 3 - FIU 42
(5:23 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 42 for no gain (7-W.Bradley-King34-D.Jackson).
+11 YD
2 & 14 - FIU 31
(6:01 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 42 for 11 yards (22-C.Bonner34-D.Jackson).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35
(6:42 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 31 for -4 yards (37-L.Wescott).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 18
(6:57 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 35 for 17 yards (34-D.Jackson).

ARKST Red Wolves  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 34
(7:05 - 1st) 41-C.Grace punts 48 yards from ARKS 34 to FIU 18 fair catch by 16-T.Gaiter.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 30
(7:45 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 34 for 4 yards (47-C.Whittaker90-N.Curtis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 30
(7:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(8:16 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 2 yards (70-K.Taylor).

FIU Panthers  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 25
(8:24 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 47 yards from FIU 25 to ARKS 28 fair catch by 3-B.Edmonds.
Penalty
4 & 5 - FIU 30
(8:24 - 1st) Penalty on FIU 53-T.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at FIU 30. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - FIU 30
(8:30 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 28
(9:08 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 30 for 2 yards (7-W.Bradley-King6-J.Reimonenq).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(9:25 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 28 for 3 yards (90-T.Ahoia).
Kickoff
(9:25 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.

ARKST Red Wolves  - TD (16 plays, 80 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:25 - 1st) 25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - ARKST 4
(9:31 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 8 - ARKST 8
(9:47 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 8 for no gain (95-A.Tarver). Penalty on FIU 95-A.Tarver Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 4 yards enforced at FIU 8. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 22
(10:04 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 8 for 14 yards (36-D.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 22
(10:09 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 30
(10:22 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to FIU 22 for 8 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 33
(10:45 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to FIU 30 for 3 yards (90-N.Curtis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(10:52 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.
+22 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:20 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to FIU 33 for 22 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:28 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:33 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Merritt.
+15 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 30
(11:51 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless to ARKS 45 for 15 yards (3-S.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 30
(11:54 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(12:00 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 24
(12:14 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 34-M.Murray. 34-M.Murray to ARKS 30 for 6 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(12:37 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 24 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis95-A.Tarver).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(12:42 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-O.Bayless.

FIU Panthers  - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - FIU 47
(12:50 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 53 yards from FIU 47 to ARKS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 43
(13:29 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 47 for 4 yards (24-J.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 43
(13:35 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Palmer.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 40
(14:18 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to FIU 43 for 3 yards (32-T.Chambers).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 31
(14:40 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to FIU 40 for 9 yards (6-J.Reimonenq).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to FIU 31 for 6 yards (34-D.Jackson37-L.Wescott).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 99-D.Foncham kicks 40 yards from ARKS 35 to FIU 25 fair catch by 23-N.Maxwell.
