LIB
GAS

Styles clash as Georgia Southern, Liberty meet in Cure Bowl

  • FLM
  • Dec 18, 2019

Georgia Southern will be playing in only its third bowl game when it takes on Liberty on Saturday afternoon in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. However, the Eagles are no strangers to the postseason with 19 appearances in FCS playoffs.

Those opportunities produced six national titles before the program moved up to the FBS level by joining he Sun Belt Conference in 2014, winning the league title with an 8-0 league record in its inaugural season.

Coach Chad Lunsford looks at his team's second consecutive bowl trip as an opportunity to add to that history.

"As always at Georgia Southern, it's about leaving a legacy because Georgia Southern has such a rich history of winning and a tradition of winning," he said. "I know these guys want to go out the right way."

Liberty earned a bowl trip in its first season of postseason eligibility this year after completing its two-year transition from the FCS level to FBS competition. Flames coach Hugh Freeze said the bowl "is really exciting for our kids. Their energy has been great at practice."

Both teams sport 7-5 records, but they are far from identical.

Georgia Southern lost is opener at now-No. 1 LSU in a big way -- 55-3 -- but lost by only three points two weeks later at now-No. 18 Minnesota and later handed now-No. 20 Appalachian State its only setback, 24-21 at the Mountaineers' home.

The Flames' wins include two over FCS teams (Hampton and Maine) and a pair over woeful independent New Mexico State, the latter being a 49-28 decision in the regular-season finale to earn postseason eligibility.

Senior quarterback Stephen Calvert leads a Liberty offense that is averaging 442.5 yards and 33.7 points per game. He is the Flames' all-time passing leader with 11,775 yards, and he has 18 300-yard games and four 400-yard games. He averaged 282.8 passing yards in the 2019 regular season, 12th best in the country.

Georgia Southern gets it done on the ground with its triple-option scheme ranking No. 8 in the country with 261.5 rushing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Shai Werts throws for only 70.4 yards per game, averaging 10.8 throws. However, he has rushed for 676 yards, third on the team behind running backs J.D. King, an Oklahoma State transfer who leads with 776, and Wesley Kennedy III. Kennedy rushed for 760 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns in just eight games.

"Offensively, they present a challenge to you that you don't face much," Freeze said. "Every single play, they're making you fit the triple option in your mind any way. Their quarterback Werts is one of the best athletes we've seen all year."

--Field Level Media

LIB
1 Pass
1 Rush
37 YDS
0:29 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 11 GAS 28
1:07
10-A.Probert 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 11 GAS 28
1:13
12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
+4 YD
2ND & 15 GAS 32
1:20
34-J.Mack to GSO 28 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
Penalty
2ND & 10 GAS 27
1:20
Team penalty on LIB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 27. No Play.
No Gain
1ST & 10 GAS 27
1:25
12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
+33 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 40
1:36
12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to GSO 27 for 33 yards (45-R.Byrd).
GAS
0 Pass
1 Rush
27 YDS
0:10 POS
Int
2ND & 16 GAS 22
1:44
1-S.Werts incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Scruggs at LIB 40. 1-J.Scruggs to LIB 40 for no gain.
Penalty
2ND & 1 GAS 37
1:48
1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson. Penalty on GSO 66-J.Edwards Chop block 15 yards enforced at GSO 37. No Play.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 28
1:54
1-S.Werts runs ob at GSO 37 for 9 yards.
LIB
1 Pass
31 Rush
16 YDS
2:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 LIB 25
2:00
46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 25 to GSO 28 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:07
10-A.Probert 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
37
yds
00:29
pos
16
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:22
10-A.Probert extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 13:27
34-J.Mack runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
01:31
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:53
16-T.Bass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 15:00
12-W.Kennedy runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
69
yds
02:54
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:31
10-A.Probert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:39
12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
83
yds
01:48
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 4
Rushing 1 2
Passing 9 1
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-9 1-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 260 102
Total Plays 42 27
Avg Gain 6.2 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 44 98
Rush Attempts 17 22
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 4.5
Net Yards Passing 216 4
Comp. - Att. 12-25 2-5
Yards Per Pass 8.6 0.8
Penalties - Yards 2-15 5-55
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-42.0 6-50.5
Return Yards -4 19
Punts - Returns 2--4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-19
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 7-5 79--16
Ga. Southern 7-5 07--7
Exploria Stadium Orlando, Florida
 216 PASS YDS 4
44 RUSH YDS 98
260 TOTAL YDS 102
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 220 1 0 135.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 220 1 0 135.1
S. Calvert 12/25 220 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
F. Hickson 9 37 0 21
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 1
J. Mack 6 11 1 4
S. Calvert 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
S. Calvert 2 -4 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Huntley 3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 90 1
J. Huntley 5 2 90 1 57
N. Frith 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
N. Frith 6 2 49 0 30
D. Douglas 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
D. Douglas 3 2 25 0 18
A. Gandy-Golden 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
A. Gandy-Golden 2 2 18 0 10
J. Mack 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Mack 2 2 16 0 18
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Stubbs 2 1 15 0 15
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Shaa 2 1 7 0 7
F. Hickson 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
F. Hickson 1 0 0 0 0
Z. Foutz 40 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Foutz 1 0 0 0 0
M. Bollinger 30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Bollinger 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Clark 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Clark 5-0 1.0 0
J. Lemonier 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Lemonier 3-0 0.0 0
B. Alexander 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Alexander 3-1 0.0 0
E. Benton 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Benton 3-0 0.0 0
S. Ajayi 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Ajayi 3-1 0.0 0
J. Scruggs 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Scruggs 2-0 0.0 1
H. Goetz 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Goetz 1-0 0.0 0
E. James 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. James 1-1 0.0 0
T. Dupree 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dupree 1-0 0.0 0
B. Tillmon 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Tillmon 1-0 0.0 0
R. Rusins 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Rusins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Probert 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
A. Probert 1/2 46 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 0
A. Alves 4 42.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -2.0 0 0
D. Stubbs 2 -2.0 0 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 11 0 1 18.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 11 0 1 18.5
S. Werts 2/5 11 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 51 1
W. Kennedy III 5 51 1 35
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
S. Werts 9 24 0 9
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
J. King 6 18 0 8
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
M. LaRoche 2 5 0 4
J. Liptrot 15 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Liptrot 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Murray 1 1 8 0 8
K. Hood 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Hood 1 1 3 0 3
C. Ransom 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ransom 1 0 0 0 0
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Michaud 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Ellis 4-0 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Byrd 4-1 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 2-0 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wright 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Williams 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Springer 2-1 1.0 0
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Vildor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Singletary 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Singletary 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ecton 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Ecton 1-1 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bradley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Phillips 96 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Phillips 0-1 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
T. Bass 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 50.5 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 50.5 4
A. Beck II 6 50.5 4 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
W. Kennedy III 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 LIB 21 0:45 3 2 Punt
10:35 LIB 13 2:57 7 17 Punt
5:19 LIB 12 1:48 7 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 LIB 25 1:31 7 75 TD
12:03 LIB 26 1:57 5 44 FG Miss
8:15 LIB 14 1:16 6 20 Punt
4:59 LIB 9 2:59 6 16 Punt
1:36 LIB 40 0:29 5 32 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 2:06 3 5 Fumble
11:51 GAS 33 1:10 3 -1 Punt
7:28 GAS 27 1:58 3 8 Punt
3:31 GAS 21 2:54 8 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 GAS 25 1:13 3 5 Punt
10:02 GAS 30 1:39 3 8 Punt
6:52 GAS 32 1:41 4 1 Punt
1:54 GAS 28 0:10 3 12 INT

LIB Flames  - FG (5 plays, 32 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - LIB 28
(1:07 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - LIB 28
(1:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 32
(1:20 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to GSO 28 for 4 yards (36-R.Ellis47-R.Wade).
Penalty
2 & 10 - LIB 27
(1:20 - 2nd) Team penalty on LIB Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 27
(1:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 40
(1:36 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley to GSO 27 for 33 yards (45-R.Byrd).

GAS Eagles  - Interception (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 16 - GAS 22
(1:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Scruggs at LIB 40. 1-J.Scruggs to LIB 40 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 1 - GAS 37
(1:48 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson. Penalty on GSO 66-J.Edwards Chop block 15 yards enforced at GSO 37. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(1:54 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs ob at GSO 37 for 9 yards.

LIB Flames  - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 25
(2:00 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 47 yards from LIB 25 to GSO 28 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 25
(2:07 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert scrambles runs ob at LIB 25 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 26
(2:49 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 25 for -1 yard (98-D.Springer7-L.Ecton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24
(3:33 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 26 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+10 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 14
(3:45 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden runs ob at LIB 24 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 11
(4:27 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 14 for 3 yards (7-L.Ecton45-R.Byrd).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 9
(4:59 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 11 for 2 yards (36-R.Ellis27-K.Duncan).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 33
(5:11 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 58 yards from GSO 33 to the LIB 9 downed by 26-N.Thompson.
Penalty
4 & 4 - GAS 38
(5:20 - 2nd) Penalty on GSO 18-J.Birdsong False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 38. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 36
(6:08 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 2 yards (12-B.Tillmon).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 32
(6:46 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 36 for 4 yards (96-T.Clark).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(6:52 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Ransom.

LIB Flames  - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 34
(6:59 - 2nd) 46-A.Alves punts 34 yards from LIB 34 out of bounds at the GSO 32.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LIB 34
(7:04 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 34
(7:10 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32
(7:48 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 34 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd).
+18 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 14
(8:06 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack pushed ob at LIB 32 for 18 yards (33-Q. Williams).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 14
(8:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Foutz.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 14
(8:15 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 38
(8:23 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 48 yards from GSO 38 to LIB 14 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 35
(8:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 4-K.Hood. 4-K.Hood runs ob at GSO 38 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 32
(9:25 - 2nd) 15-J.King pushed ob at GSO 35 for 3 yards (11-J.Lemonier14-S.Ajayi).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(10:02 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 32 for 2 yards (1-J.Scruggs99-R.Rusins).

LIB Flames  - Missed FG (5 plays, 44 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - LIB 30
(10:06 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 30
(10:09 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 23-F.Hickson.
No Gain
2 & 6 - LIB 30
(10:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Frith.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(10:59 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson to GSO 30 for 4 yards (33-Q. Williams98-D.Springer).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45
(11:36 - 2nd) 23-F.Hickson pushed ob at GSO 34 for 21 yards (27-K.Duncan).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26
(12:03 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to LIB 45 for 19 yards (6-J.Singletary).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 30
(12:09 - 2nd) 98-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 30 to LIB 26 fair catch by 5-D.Stubbs.
No Gain
3 & 5 - GAS 30
(12:15 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Michaud.
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 30
(12:45 - 2nd) 15-J.King pushed ob at GSO 30 for no gain (31-E.Benton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(13:22 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 5 yards (43-B.Alexander).
Kickoff
(13:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.

LIB Flames  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(13:22 - 2nd) 10-A.Probert extra point is no good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - LIB 3
(13:27 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 21
(13:42 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas pushed ob at GSO 3 for 18 yards (5-J.Bowdry20-K.Vildor).
+30 YD
2 & 3 - LIB 49
(13:55 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 81-N.Frith. 81-N.Frith to GSO 21 for 30 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(14:20 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert complete to 9-D.Douglas. 9-D.Douglas to LIB 49 for 7 yards (27-K.Duncan).
Penalty
3 & 8 - LIB 27
(14:25 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Douglas. Penalty on GSO 4-M.Brinson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LIB 27. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 27
(14:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(14:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Mack to LIB 27 for 2 yards (11-T.Bradley32-C.Harris).
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to LIB End Zone. touchback.

GAS Eagles  - TD (8 plays, 79 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:53 - 2nd) 16-T.Bass extra point is good.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 10
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 10
(0:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to LIB 10 for no gain (35-T.Dupree).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(1:04 - 1st) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at LIB 10 for 6 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 24
(1:35 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray pushed ob at LIB 16 for 8 yards (43-B.Alexander).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(2:14 - 1st) 15-J.King to LIB 24 for 8 yards (31-E.Benton).
+35 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 33
(2:46 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to LIB 32 for 35 yards (31-E.Benton43-B.Alexander).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 31
(3:21 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 33 for 2 yards (14-S.Ajayi).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 21
(3:26 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Liptrot. Penalty on LIB 31-E.Benton Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 21. No Play.
Kickoff
(3:31 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 63 yards from LIB 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 21 for 19 yards (33-W.Cozad).

LIB Flames  - TD (7 plays, 88 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:31 - 1st) 10-A.Probert extra point is good.
+57 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 43
(3:39 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 3-J.Huntley. 3-J.Huntley runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(4:06 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 43 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd94-C.Wright).
Penalty
2 & 3 - LIB 36
(4:15 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 96-T.Phillips Offside 5 yards enforced at LIB 36. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 29
(4:27 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs ob at LIB 36 for 7 yards.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 14
(4:41 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs runs ob at LIB 29 for 15 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 14
(4:46 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 30-M.Bollinger.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(5:19 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 14 for 2 yards (92-R.Johnson).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 35
(5:30 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 53 yards from GSO 35 to the LIB 12 downed by 21-Z.McGee.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 32
(6:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 35 for 3 yards (96-T.Clark55-E.James).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 31
(6:55 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 32 for 1 yard (55-E.James).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27
(7:28 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 31 for 4 yards (1-J.Scruggs).

LIB Flames  - Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - LIB 30
(7:38 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 43 yards from LIB 30 to the GSO 27 downed by 13-I.Steele.
Sack
3 & 12 - LIB 34
(8:18 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert sacked at LIB 30 for -4 yards (98-D.Springer).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 36
(8:55 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 34 for -2 yards (36-R.Ellis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 36
(9:00 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 28
(9:15 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 11-A.Gandy-Golden. 11-A.Gandy-Golden pushed ob at LIB 36 for 8 yards (5-J.Bowdry).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26
(9:37 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 28 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright96-T.Phillips).
Penalty
2 & 12 - LIB 11
(9:52 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert complete to 34-J.Mack. 34-J.Mack to LIB 10 for -1 yard (5-J.Bowdry). Penalty on GSO 5-J.Bowdry Facemasking 15 yards enforced at LIB 11. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13
(10:35 - 1st) 34-J.Mack to LIB 11 for -2 yards (94-C.Wright).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - GAS 32
(10:41 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 53 yards from GSO 32. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 13 for -2 yards (26-N.Thompson).
Sack
3 & 4 - GAS 39
(11:18 - 1st) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 32 for -7 yards (96-T.Clark).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 35
(11:47 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 39 for 4 yards (96-T.Clark14-S.Ajayi).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(11:51 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 35 for 2 yards (36-H.Goetz43-B.Alexander).

LIB Flames  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - LIB 23
(11:57 - 1st) 46-A.Alves punts 44 yards from LIB 23 to GSO 33 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LIB 23
(12:02 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Huntley.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 21
(12:39 - 1st) 23-F.Hickson to LIB 23 for 2 yards (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 21
(12:42 - 1st) 12-S.Calvert incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.

GAS Eagles  - Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 30
(12:54 - 1st) 98-A.Beck punts 47 yards from GSO 30. 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 21 FUMBLES (26-N.Thompson). 5-D.Stubbs to LIB 21 for no gain.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 29
(13:35 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 30 for 1 yard (11-J.Lemonier).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26
(14:24 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 29 for 3 yards (11-J.Lemonier).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for 1 yard (96-T.Clark).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 10-A.Probert kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
NCAA FB Scores