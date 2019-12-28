Drive Chart
Georgia State and Wyoming will meet for the first time when they clash in the fifth Arizona Bowl in Tucson on Dec. 31.

After posting a 2-10 record in 2018, the Panthers of the Sun Belt Conference are 7-5 this season. A season-opening 38-30 win at Tennessee on Aug. 31 was the highlight, and the Panthers also got a nonconference win over Army, 28-21.

Georgia State, making the third bowl appearance in the school's seven years as an FBS program, finished with a 4-4 mark in conference play. The Panthers are 1-1 in two previous appearances in the Cure Bowl.

Quarterback Dan Ellington has 2,291 passing yards and 598 rushing yards this season. He has thrown 21 touchdown passes to seven interceptions, playing in the past three games on a torn ACL, suffered Nov. 9 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Senior Tra Barnett's 1,389 rushing yards are second in the conference, and his average of 115.8 per game tops the Sun Belt. Barnett averages 6.0 yards per carry, and his 12 rushing touchdowns are third-most in the league.

The Panthers can reach eight wins in a season for the first time in program history, which dates to 2010 when it started out as an FCS independent.

"For Georgia State to be in our 10th year and playing in our third bowl game is just amazing," coach Shawn Elliott said. "It's a testament to all the great people associated with this university, our administration, our students and fans, our athletic department and especially our players."

Wyoming (7-5) of the Mountain West is in its third bowl game under sixth-year coach Craig Bohl. The Cowboys look to even their overall bowl record at 8-8 with a win.

Wyoming went 3-1 in nonconference play, including a season-opening win over Missouri of the SEC. The Cowboys' defense is holding opponents to 17.8 points per game -- 11th in the nation -- and 99.4 rushing yards per game, the sixth-best mark in the country.

Sophomore Xazavian Valladay leads Wyoming in rushing with 1,061 yards.

Wyoming and Georgia State combine to average 454.7 rushing yards per game.

Wyoming went through November without starting quarterback Sean Chambers because of a season-ending knee injury. The redshirt freshman rushed for 567 rushing yards and passed for 915 yards this season. The Cowboys were 1-3 without him down the stretch.

The Cowboys could go with Tyler Vander Waal or freshman Levi Williams -- or both -- in the Arizona Bowl. Vander Waal, a starter last season, has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal but continues to work with the team.

Vander Waal started the four games in Chambers' absence and has completed 49 of 95 passes for 512 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions this season. Williams played in the final two games of the season, getting most of the work in the second half of a 20-6 loss at Air Force to end the regular season.

"Both guys have been working with the first unit," Bohl said. "We're going to need both of them."

GAST Panthers

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 8 - GAST 47
(10:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAST 47
(11:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for no gain (44-V.Jones).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(11:58 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(12:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 45 for 18 yards (8-R.Weber).

WYO Cowboys  - Fumble (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - WYO 44
(12:26 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 33 yards from WYO 44. 20-Q.White to GST 27 FUMBLES. 1-J.Hunter to GST 27 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 44
(12:30 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - WYO 40
(13:05 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 13-J.Okwoli. 13-J.Okwoli pushed ob at WYO 44 for 4 yards (20-Q.White).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41
(13:46 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 40 for -1 yard (27-J.Jones).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 27
(14:20 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 41 for 14 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 27
(14:25 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Harshman.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (55-T.Thomas).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

GAST Panthers  - Halftime (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 27
(0:26 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 34 for 7 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(0:32 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 27 for 2 yards (88-G.Crall51-S.Byrd).
Kickoff
(0:32 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.

WYO Cowboys  - TD (3 plays, 51 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:32 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
+51 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 49
(0:48 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 49
(0:52 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(0:57 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.

WYO Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - WYO 34
(1:09 - 2nd) 41-R.Galovich punts 46 yards from WYO 34. 25-D.Hill to GST 29 for 9 yards (19-A.Eberhardt). Penalty on GST 11-E.Jones Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at WYO 34. No Play.
Sack
3 & 5 - WYO 45
(1:18 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 34 for -11 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 40
(1:54 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 45 for 5 yards (55-T.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 40
(2:01 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.

GAST Panthers  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - GAST 43
(2:08 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright punts 17 yards from GST 43 out of bounds at the WYO 40.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GAST 43
(2:12 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Barnett.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 43
(2:17 - 2nd) 12-K.Harvey incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 43
(2:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 43 for no gain (53-J.Hall).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 39
(3:19 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 43 for 4 yards (54-S.Suiaunoa18-K.Blakenbaker).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(3:44 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 39 for 9 yards (30-L.Wilson).

WYO Cowboys  - Interception (10 plays, 13 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - WYO 27
(4:00 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry INTERCEPTED by 20-Q.White at GST 5. 20-Q.White to GST 30 for 25 yards (79-L.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 30
(4:35 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to GST 27 for 3 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 29
(5:14 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 30 for -1 yard (40-J.Veneziale).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(5:45 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 29 for 8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 41
(6:26 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to GST 37 for 4 yards (52-D.Wilson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(7:06 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to GST 41 for 8 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(7:40 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to GST 49 for 22 yards (9-C.Stone).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 26
(8:12 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 29 for 3 yards (42-B.Carroll).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 24
(8:53 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 26 for 2 yards (9-C.Stone).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17
(9:26 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 24 for 7 yards (35-K.Carter).
Kickoff
(9:31 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35. 9-T.Hall to WYO 17 for 17 yards (50-T.Arnold).

GAST Panthers  - FG (11 plays, 52 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - GAST 8
(9:34 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
-2 YD
3 & 5 - GAST 6
(10:17 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 8 for -2 yards (51-S.Byrd).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 8
(11:16 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 6 for 2 yards (51-S.Byrd3-A.Halliburton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 11
(11:54 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates to WYO 8 for 3 yards (51-S.Byrd).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 24
(12:24 - 2nd) 17-D.Coates pushed ob at WYO 11 for 13 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 24
(12:52 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 24 for no gain (18-K.Blakenbaker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(13:15 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 24 for 6 yards (30-L.Wilson).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - GAST 32
(13:54 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 30 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 34
(14:34 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 32 for 2 yards (97-M.Mora).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 36
(15:00 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 34 for 2 yards (30-L.Wilson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 41
(15:00 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 36 for 5 yards (88-G.Crall).
+21 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 38
(0:35 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to WYO 41 for 21 yards (3-A.Halliburton63-J.Davis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(0:35 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 38 for 3 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
Kickoff
(0:35 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 58 yards from WYO 35 out of bounds at the GST 7.

WYO Cowboys  - TD (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:35 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 8
(0:42 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 6-X.Valladay. 6-X.Valladay runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 8
(2:02 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 8 for no gain (59-T.Gore).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 11
(2:12 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 8 for 3 yards (20-Q.White).

GAST Panthers  - Interception (1 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(2:12 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Marshall INTERCEPTED by 3-A.Halliburton at GST 34. 3-A.Halliburton to GST 11 for 23 yards (62-M.Sumter).

WYO Cowboys  - TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:12 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
PAT Good
(2:12 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
+18 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 18
(2:18 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 23
(2:59 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 18 for 5 yards (1-J.Hunter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 23
(2:59 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.

GAST Panthers  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(2:59 - 1st) Penalty on GST 83-C.McCoy Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GST 38.
No Gain
4 & 1 - GAST 38
(3:09 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gentry.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 37
(3:45 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 38 for 1 yard (5-E.Gandy97-M.Mora).
+13 YD
2 & 15 - GAST 24
(4:21 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 37 for 13 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29
(4:48 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 24 for -5 yards (30-L.Wilson).

WYO Cowboys  - Missed FG (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - WYO 29
(4:54 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 31
(5:27 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to GST 29 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 31
(5:34 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 33
(6:10 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 31 for 2 yards (35-K.Carter).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 47
(6:40 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to GST 33 for 14 yards (35-K.Carter).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 49
(7:21 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 47 for 2 yards (47-J.Taylor).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(7:26 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 43
(8:00 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 49 for 8 yards (37-V.Heyward).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 40
(8:35 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 43 for 3 yards (52-D.Wilson).

GAST Panthers  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - GAST 25
(8:46 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 42 yards from GST 25. 25-A.Conway to WYO 40 for 7 yards (23-N.Williams-Mitchell).
No Gain
3 & 10 - GAST 25
(8:52 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 25
(8:57 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(9:01 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Thompson.
Kickoff
(9:01 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.

WYO Cowboys  - FG (10 plays, 39 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - WYO 36
(9:07 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WYO 36
(9:12 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 9 - WYO 36
(9:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37
(9:54 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to GST 36 for 1 yard (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
+15 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 48
(10:27 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to GST 37 for 15 yards (10-J.Crawford).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 48
(10:31 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(10:38 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35
(11:09 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 48 for 13 yards (9-C.Stone).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 33
(11:47 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 35 for 2 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen9-C.Stone).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 28
(12:23 - 1st) 15-L.Williams complete to 33-J.Harshman. 33-J.Harshman to WYO 33 for 5 yards (35-H.McCray).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(12:59 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 28 for 3 yards (32-Z.Dixon).
Kickoff
(12:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.

GAST Panthers  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:59 - 1st) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - GAST 4
(13:05 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 11
(13:24 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to WYO 4 for 7 yards (41-D.Wells-Ross).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(13:51 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to WYO 11 for 9 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 49
(14:20 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington runs ob at WYO 20 for 29 yards.
+23 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(14:38 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to WYO 49 for 23 yards (6-J.Murry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 28 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
NCAA FB Scores