|
|
|AP
|PITT
Offense the goal when Pitt meets Austin Peay
Austin Peay and Pittsburgh do not have a lot in common, but one thing they do share is a desire for more offensive production entering their meeting on Saturday at Pittsburgh.
It will be the season opener and only nonconference game in this shortened season for the Panthers, who are coming off an 8-5 season that was capped off by a 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl.
On the other side, it will be the second game of the season for Austin Peay, an FCS program which is coming off of a 24-17 loss in its season opener to Central Arkansas on Aug. 29 at a neutral site in Montgomery, Ala.
For Pittsburgh, it hopes an offseason's worth of work can help rectify an offense last year that ranked 112th in the nation in total points per game (21.2).
The good news is that the Panthers have a luxury in an experienced senior quarterback, as Kenny Pickett returns after throwing for 3,098 yards last year.
Pittsburgh also returns two of its top running backs in senior A.J. Davis and sophomore Vincent Davis.
"We have really high expectations for ourselves," Pickett said. "We underperformed last season. We have put a lot of work in since the winter. We are playing with a chip on our shoulder definitely this season."
Pittsburgh was dealt a blow before the season when star defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman opted out of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft, but the cupboard is not bare.
The Panthers still should be imposing up front with senior defensive tackles Keyshon Camp and Devin Danielson, along with senior defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver.
Pittsburgh was picked to finish eighth in the preseason ACC poll, but before getting into conference play, head coach Pat Narduzzi doesn't want to overlook Austin Peay.
"They are very athletic," Narduzzi said. "They fly around and play hard. They're playing fast."
Much like Pittsburgh, Austin Peay hopes to see improvement from its offense following its loss to Central Arkansas.
The Governors got off to a fast start, taking an early 7-0 lead when freshman C.J. Evans Jr. scored on an explosive 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game.
"He will always remember scoring on his first collegiate rushing attempt and scoring the first touchdown of the 2020 college football season," said Austin Peay interim head coach Marquase Lovings.
However, the Governors couldn't get much going after that initial strike.
Austin Peay finished with 333 yards of total offense and didn't score another touchdown until there was 1:40 remaining in the game.
The Governors played their season opener without star wideout DeAngelo Wilson, who missed the game for an undisclosed reason.
His status for Saturday is uncertain. "That's the plan, to have everybody," Lovings told reporters.
This is the second of only three games Austin Peay will play this fall because of the Ohio Valley Conference's decision to postpone fall sports. The team also is scheduled to play Sept. 19 at Cincinnati.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|18
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|1
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-8
|5-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|80
|420
|Total Plays
|27
|44
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|9.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|1
|139
|Rush Attempts
|14
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.1
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|79
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-22
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-34.4
|3-0.0
|Return Yards
|60
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|281
|
|
|1
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|80
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|6/13
|91
|0
|1
|
K. Williams 15 QB
|K. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|6
|4
|0
|5
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Oatsvall 6 QB
|J. Oatsvall
|3
|2
|0
|6
|
C. Evans Jr. 23 RB
|C. Evans Jr.
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Harley 2 WR
|B. Harley
|5
|4
|75
|0
|57
|
D. Wilson 11 WR
|D. Wilson
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Lanier 85 TE
|B. Lanier
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Parker 1 WR
|J. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Vassel 11 S
|T. Vassel
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 18 LB
|J. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gayle 91 DE
|M. Gayle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 44 DT
|J. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 CB
|K. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 13 DB
|K. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 3 S
|J. Edwards
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Henderson Jr. 0 LB
|T. Henderson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 90 DT
|D. Barber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lopes 32 LB
|B. Lopes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Page 12 CB
|N. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 19 S
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruffin 1 S
|K. Ruffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggs 96 DT
|T. Leggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 15 DE
|J. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Culp 21 CB
|E. Culp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lucas 10 DE
|T. Lucas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Paulette 35 K
|G. Paulette
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Deeds 25 K
|C. Deeds
|5
|34.4
|0
|43
|
C. Petersen 31 P
|C. Petersen
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Parker 1 WR
|J. Parker
|3
|20.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|14/20
|277
|1
|0
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|5
|32
|1
|11
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|2
|23
|1
|17
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|3
|17
|1
|10
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|3
|12
|1
|7
|
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
|T. Sibley Jr.
|2
|7
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|3
|1
|68
|0
|68
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|8
|7
|35
|0
|8
|
R. Battle 28 DB
|R. Battle
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Wright 28 TE
|K. Wright
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Mimes 25 TE
|K. Mimes
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Bickhart 85 WR
|G. Bickhart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Vardzel 83 WR
|J. Vardzel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Ford 12 DB
|P. Ford
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 20 LB
|W. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 DB
|D. Hamlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
PITT
Panthers
- Halftime (3 plays, 10 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - PITT 24(0:01 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - PITT 28(0:07 - 2nd) 17-D.Beville complete to 25-K.Mimes. 25-K.Mimes to APY 24 for 4 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PITT 28(0:13 - 2nd) 17-D.Beville incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Bickhart.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 34(0:32 - 2nd) 23-T.Sibley to APY 28 for 6 yards (91-M.Gayle).
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - AP 14(0:39 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 20 yards from APY 14 out of bounds at the APY 34.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 18 - AP 13(1:22 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall scrambles to APY 14 for 1 yard (91-P.Jones).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - AP 16(2:08 - 2nd) 23-C.Evans to APY 13 for -3 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 21(2:28 - 2nd) to APY 16 for -5 yards. Team penalty on APY Illegal formation declined.
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 60 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 21 for 16 yards (14-M.Williams).
PITT
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 69 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PITT 1(2:39 - 2nd) 23-T.Sibley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(3:29 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 10-J.Barden. 10-J.Barden to APY 1 for 68 yards (19-C.Jackson).
AP
Governors
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AP 32(3:35 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 37 yards from APY 32 to PIT 31 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - AP 25(4:16 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 32 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - AP 30(4:32 - 2nd) Team penalty on APY Delay of game 5 yards enforced at APY 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 27(5:23 - 2nd) 2-B.Harley to APY 30 for 3 yards (32-S.Dennis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 27(5:27 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 59 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 27 for 21 yards (20-W.Davis26-J.Tallandier).
PITT
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(5:41 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - PITT 5(5:47 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on PIT Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at APY 5. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 12(6:07 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 5 for 7 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 13(6:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 12 for 1 yard (8-I.Norman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(6:58 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda to APY 13 for 2 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PITT 25(7:04 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis. Penalty on APY 8-I.Norman Holding 10 yards enforced at APY 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 30(7:32 - 2nd) 2-I.Abanikanda to APY 25 for 5 yards (96-T.Leggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(7:39 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Wright.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 34(8:08 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 30 for 4 yards (32-B.Lopes15-J.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 43(8:37 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 34 for 9 yards (8-I.Norman10-T.Lucas).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 46(9:06 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 43 for 11 yards (21-E.Culp).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(9:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 30(9:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 28-K.Wright. 28-K.Wright to PIT 46 for 16 yards (11-T.Vassel).
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AP 27(9:48 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 43 yards from APY 27 to PIT 30 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - AP 32(10:36 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall sacked at APY 27 for -5 yards (95-D.Danielson38-C.Bright).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - AP 24(11:07 - 2nd) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 32 for 8 yards (12-P.Ford).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 23(11:49 - 2nd) 4-B.Snead to APY 24 for 1 yard (95-D.Danielson).
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Parker to APY 23 for 23 yards (32-S.Dennis).
PITT
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 1(11:59 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 10(12:15 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis out of bounds at the APY 1.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 10(12:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 22-V.Davis. 22-V.Davis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 10(12:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Jacques-Louis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 17(12:55 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to APY 10 for 7 yards (90-D.Barber3-J.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 23(13:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 17 for 6 yards (4-K.Perry3-J.Edwards).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 48(13:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner to APY 23 for 25 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(14:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 48 for 2 yards (4-K.Perry3-J.Edwards).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 35(14:51 - 2nd) 3-J.Addison to APY 50 for 15 yards (3-J.Edwards).
AP
Governors
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AP 32(15:00 - 2nd) 81-C.Deeds punts 33 yards from APY 32 to PIT 35 fair catch by 3-J.Addison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - AP 32(0:53 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 32 for no gain (8-C.Kancey92-T.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - AP 32(0:59 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Parker.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(1:36 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 85-B.Lanier. 85-B.Lanier to APY 32 for 7 yards (38-C.Bright12-P.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 80 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+51 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 49(1:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 9-D.Turner. 9-D.Turner runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 46(2:09 - 1st) 4-D.Carter to PIT 49 for 3 yards (0-T.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 46(2:15 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Vardzel.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - PITT 41(2:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to PIT 46 for 5 yards (13-K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(3:00 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 4-D.Carter. 4-D.Carter to PIT 41 for 5 yards (12-N.Page13-K.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 29(3:32 - 1st) 4-D.Carter to PIT 36 for 7 yards (15-J.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(3:54 - 1st) 9-D.Turner to PIT 29 for 9 yards (13-K.Jackson).
AP
Governors
- Missed FG (4 plays, 57 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - AP 18(3:59 - 1st) 35-G.Paulette 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AP 18(4:04 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Harley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 18(4:45 - 1st) 23-C.Evans to PIT 18 for no gain (6-J.Morgan95-D.Danielson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 18(4:49 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(5:37 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to PIT 18 for 57 yards (25-A.Woods).
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 74 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PITT 6(5:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+68 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 26(6:07 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 18-S.Jacques-Louis. 18-S.Jacques-Louis to APY 6 for 68 yards (8-I.Norman).
AP
Governors
- Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - AP 35(6:20 - 1st) 81-C.Deeds punts 39 yards from APY 35 Downed at the PIT 26.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AP 35(6:25 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AP 35(7:02 - 1st) 2-B.Harley to APY 35 for no gain (91-P.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 35(7:39 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 35 for no gain (8-C.Kancey).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AP 34(7:59 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 35 for 1 yard (32-S.Dennis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - AP 28(8:41 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall scrambles to APY 34 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(9:18 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 2-B.Harley. 2-B.Harley to APY 28 for 3 yards (14-M.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
PITT
Panthers
- TD (13 plays, 59 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:18 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - PITT 2(9:24 - 1st) 4-D.Carter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - PITT 4(9:32 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 3 for 1 yard (15-J.Martin). Penalty on APY 15-J.Martin Offside 2 yards enforced at APY 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 6(9:56 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 4 for 2 yards (11-T.Vassel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 9(10:26 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 6 for 3 yards (44-J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 15(10:42 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 9 for 6 yards (11-T.Vassel8-I.Norman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 24(11:05 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 15 for 9 yards (91-M.Gayle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(11:26 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 24 for 8 yards (18-J.McDonald).
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - PITT 37(11:39 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to APY 26 for 11 yards (10-T.Lucas). Penalty on APY 93-J.Young Offside 5 yards enforced at APY 37. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 32(11:49 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 21-A.Davis. 21-A.Davis to APY 26 for 6 yards (8-I.Norman). Team penalty on PIT False start 5 yards enforced at APY 32. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 49(12:17 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to APY 32 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(12:22 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 45(12:44 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to APY 49 for 6 yards (1-K.Ruffin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(13:01 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to PIT 45 for 4 yards (44-J.Smith).
AP
Governors
- Interception (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 13 - AP 36(13:11 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 12-P.Ford at PIT 40. 12-P.Ford to PIT 41 for 1 yard.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - AP 39(13:52 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 36 for -3 yards (12-P.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AP 39(13:58 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AP 34(14:31 - 1st) 4-B.Snead to APY 39 for 5 yards (20-W.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AP 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-J.Oatsvall complete to 11-D.Wilson. 11-D.Wilson to APY 34 for 9 yards (3-D.Hamlin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to APY End Zone. touchback.
-
DUKE
10ND
13
27
4th 0:00 NBC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
31
14
3rd 7:07 ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
42
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
GATECH
FSU
0
7
1st 1:40 ABC
-
CAMP
GAS
13
6
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
20
35
Final ESP2
-
CUSE
18UNC
6
31
Final ACCN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
35
31
Final FOX
-
EKY
WVU
10
56
Final FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
31
14
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
ARMY
7
37
Final CBSSN
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
073 O/U
-50.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
CIT
SFLA
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
TULANE
SALA
0
052.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
1CLEM
WAKE
0
060 O/U
+33
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
0
081 O/U
-41.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX