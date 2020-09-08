|
|
|CLEM
|WAKE
Clemson takes No. 1 raking into opener at Wake Forest
Clemson enters the season with the No. 1 national ranking, just happy to have a chance to see if it is really the best team.
"I think (it's) just a deeper appreciation that we all have (for the game) and do what we do," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "... This is what we love to do. And we're doing it the safest possible way that we can."
With the backdrop of playing during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tigers begin the quest to showcase their talent on the road against Wake Forest on Saturday night at newly named Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
"We want to play," Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "We want to do what we love, have some normalcy."
Clemson jumps right into Atlantic Coast Conference competition with a revised schedule put together in the summer when the league decided to play a 10-game conference slate plus one non-league game.
The Tigers have a league-high five All-ACC preseason first-team selections, topped by Lawrence as preseason player of the year. Senior running back Travis Etienne, another first-team selection, was the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
That duo has helped Clemson to a combined 29-1 record over the last two seasons, one ending in a national championship and the other with last January's runner-up finish.
There's leadership throughout the Clemson roster, Swinney said.
"I'm proud of the guys who have set the tone as we're trying to have a season," he said.
Clemson has won 11 consecutive meetings with the Demon Deacons, including last year's 52-3 home victory and a 63-3 walloping two years ago in Winston-Salem.
It has been three years since the Demon Deacons have scored even a touchdown against the Tigers. Much of the responsibility to change their fate falls on quarterback Sam Hartman, who played in only four games last season to preserve a redshirt season.
"He has continued to grow up to be a leader," said teammate Sulaiman Kamara, a defensive lineman.
Hartman isn't untested. He was the 2018 starter as a true freshman, holding that spot until a broken leg in early November.
"He looks like an ACC starting quarterback right now," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said.
Wake Forest finished 8-5 last year, dropping four of its final five games.
Quarterback Jamie Newman exited as a graduate transfer to Georgia (and has since opted out of the season). Standout receiver Sage Surratt announced in August that he'll sit out the season in favor of prepping for the NFL Draft, so there are holes to fill on the offense that also was gutted with three linemen joining NFL teams in the spring.
There are high expectations for Wake Forest's defense.
"We have a lot of guys, especially on defense, who've played a lot of football," Clawson said.
The leader of that group figures to be defensive end Carlos Basham Jr., a redshirt senior who recorded 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season. He was named second-team AP preseason All-America.
Kicker Nick Sciba remains with the Demon Deacons. His streak of consecutive successful field goals reached an NCAA-record 34 before ending in the 2019 regular-season finale, a stretch of makes that began in 2018.
Under the original schedule, Wake Forest would have started the season with four straight non-conference games and Clemson would have arrived for the second-to-last game on the slate. Now the task looms large for the Demon Deacons, who haven't defeated a top-five team since 1946.
"Obviously it's a big first game," Wake Forest tight end Brandon Chapman said.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|2
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|111
|26
|Total Plays
|16
|11
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|2.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|5
|Rush Attempts
|9
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|0.7
|Net Yards Passing
|75
|21
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|21
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|111
|TOTAL YDS
|26
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|6/7
|91
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|7
|50
|0
|16
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|2
|-14
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|4
|3
|55
|0
|37
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|2
|2
|30
|0
|25
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|2/4
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|2
|-16
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|2
|43.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
CLEM
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(4:40 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 33 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 49(5:06 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 33 for 16 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(5:36 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to WF 49 for 6 yards.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(5:52 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to CLE 45 for 25 yards.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WAKE 46(6:01 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 54 yards from WF 46 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAKE 41(6:48 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 46 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(7:19 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(7:26 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 31(7:45 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 38 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:02 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 31 for 6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 92 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(8:07 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 11(8:24 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 2 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(8:56 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WF 11 for 2 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(9:25 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 13 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 30(9:50 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 26 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 35(10:22 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to WF 30 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(10:49 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to WF 35 for 4 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:12 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to WF 39 for 16 yards.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 8(11:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 45 for 37 yards.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAKE 40(11:39 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 32 yards from CLE 40 to CLE 8 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 33(12:23 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at CLE 40 for -7 yards (10-B.Spector11-B.Bresee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:47 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CLE 33 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 37(12:54 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Roberson.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 18 - WAKE 35(13:09 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to CLE 37 for 28 yards. Team penalty on CLE Offside declined.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 44(13:30 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 35 for -9 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(13:50 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 1 yard.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - CLEM 13(14:01 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 56 yards from CLE 13. 83-T.Morin to WF 43 for 12 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:37 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 13 for -16 yards (9-C.Basham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
