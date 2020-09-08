|
|
|EKY
|WVU
West Virginia gets first test vs. E. Kentucky
The West Virginia Mountaineers will open their season this Saturday when they play host to a nonconference FCS opponent in the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
The Mountaineers will attempt to improve on offense under second-year head coach Neal Brown. In Brown's first season on the job, West Virginia averaged just 20.6 points per game, placing the Mountaineers 116th among 130 FBS teams.
Brown selected Jarret Doege as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback over Austin Kendall, even though Kendall started eight games last season and Doege started only four. Kendall guided West Virginia to a 3-5 record in his eight games as the starter, while Doege was 2-2 in his four starts.
Doege had a better completion percentage than Kendall (65.8-61.5), more yards per pass attempt (6.8-6.5), more touchdown passes per game (1.75-1.5), a lower interception rate per game (0.75-1.25), and a higher passer rating (137.3-122.9).
West Virginia managed to avoid a significant COVID-19 outbreak during the offseason and into summer preparations. Brown addressed the challenges he and other college football programs have had to adjust to this summer.
"It is week-by-week," Brown said. "The game weeks are different than anything we have experienced in the past. But we are getting into a routine. This will be very helpful for the staff and for the players. For planners, this has been a difficult time. That's something I have learned and been able to come to grips with during this pandemic."
Normal practice preparation and spring football were both derailed by the pandemic.
"We probably have more offense and defense installed than we normally would just because we had more OTA-type workouts coming in," Brown said. "I think there were 12 of them. With a lot of Zoom time, we were able to install offense and defense. What we don't have as much of is full speed reps, especially since we went with small team practices and we really have only been practicing all together for only two weeks."
Eastern Kentucky (0-1) opened its season Saturday with a 59-0 loss to Marshall. The Colonels, under first-year head coach Walt Wells, allowed Marshall to gain 627 yards in total offense and score on nearly all of its 11 possessions. The only exceptions were two abbreviated possessions at the end of each half. Marshall was 7 of 10 on third downs and converted two fourth downs. The Thundering Herd never punted.
"It's unacceptable for us to come out and play that way," Wells said. "It's unacceptable for us to come out and coach that way too."
"When you see a score like that, it is hard to think of anything positive other than we made it here safely and hopefully we get home safely."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|3
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|9
|110
|Total Plays
|3
|8
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|13.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|6
|50
|Rush Attempts
|1
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|16.7
|Net Yards Passing
|3
|60
|Comp. - Att.
|2-2
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|12.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|21
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|3
|PASS YDS
|60
|
|
|6
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|9
|TOTAL YDS
|110
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Pa. McKinney 18 QB
|Pa. McKinney
|2/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Pa. McKinney 18 QB
|Pa. McKinney
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dickerson 25 RB
|T. Dickerson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Booth 34 RB
|A. Booth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jackson 33 LB
|M. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fitzpatrick 27 DB
|D. Fitzpatrick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hairston 44 LB
|E. Hairston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Comstock 5 DB
|T. Comstock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Richards 45 DE
|K. Richards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Cook 8 P
|T. Cook
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Pringle 24 RB
|Q. Pringle
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|4/5
|60
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|3
|50
|1
|38
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|2
|2
|26
|0
|24
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
WVU
Mountaineers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(9:46 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 24(10:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 48 for 24 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 22(10:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 24 for 2 yards (44-E.Hairston45-K.Richards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(11:29 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 22 for 2 yards (27-D.Fitzpatrick).
EKY
Colonels
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - EKY 35(11:37 - 1st) 8-T.Cook punts 45 yards from EKY 35 to WVU 20 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - EKY 32(12:13 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 25-T.Dickerson. 25-T.Dickerson to EKY 35 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith1-T.Fields).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - EKY 26(12:25 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney to EKY 32 for 6 yards (55-D.Stills).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EKY 26(13:22 - 1st) 18-P.McKinney complete to 34-A.Booth. 34-A.Booth to EKY 26 for no gain (23-T.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 60 yards from WVU 35. 24-Q.Pringle to EKY 26 for 21 yards (50-B.Yates).
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (4 plays, 82 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:28 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 10(13:42 - 1st) 4-L.Brown runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 2 - WVU 36(13:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to EKY 10 for 26 yards (5-T.Comstock).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(14:23 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 17-S.Brown. 17-S.Brown to EKY 36 for 8 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 18(15:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown pushed ob at EKY 44 for 38 yards (33-M.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 20-A.Woznick kicks 62 yards from EKY 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 28 for 25 yards (20-A.Woznick). Penalty on WVU 86-R.Fields Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 28.
-
EKY
WVU
0
7
1st 11:29 FS1
-
LALAF
23IOWAST
0
0
1st 6:02 ESPN
-
ARKST
KSTATE
6
7
1st 10:08 FOX
-
CUSE
18UNC
0
7
1st 8:23 ACCN
-
CHARLO
APLST
0
0
1st 5:51 ESP2
-
UAB
MIAMI
14
31
Final ACCN
-
LAMON
ARMY
0
054.5 O/U
-21
Sat 1:30pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
10ND
0
054 O/U
-20
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
CAMP
GAS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
GATECH
FSU
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
057.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
AP
PITT
0
0
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CIT
SFLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
MOST
5OKLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm
-
1CLEM
WAKE
0
060 O/U
+33
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TULANE
SALA
0
052.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
WKY
LVILLE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
UTEP
14TEXAS
0
058 O/U
-44
Sat 8:00pm
-
HOUBP
TXTECH
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
KANSAS
0
0
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SMU
TCU
0
0
PPD FS1
-
LATECH
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX