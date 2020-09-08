|
|
|GATECH
|FSU
Florida State begins another restart vs. Georgia Tech
The Mike Norvell era at Florida State begins this Saturday when the Seminoles play host to Georgia Tech in the first game of the 2020 season for both teams.
Florida State played in the Sun Bowl last Dec. 31 after firing head coach Willie Taggart a month earlier. Norvell is the third FSU head coach in four seasons, and inherits a storied program trying to revive itself.
Florida State is 18-20 over the last three seasons and has not finished above .500 in the ACC since 2016. The Seminoles ended last season 6-7 after the 20-14 Sun Bowl loss to Arizona State, where Norvell was offensive coordinator from 2012-15.
COVID-19 will not keep the ACC schools from playing football, at least for the moment, and this is the first of 11 games on both teams' schedules.
The Seminoles are picked to finish seventh among 15 ACC teams in the annual conference coaches poll. Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, a senior who was named first-team all-conference despite suffering a season ending hand injury after nine games in 2019, received the most votes (108) for the All-ACC preseason team this year.
"We have made it to game week," Norvell told reporters Monday. "We're really pleased with how our camp is going. We were able to get a mock game there Saturday that I thought went really well."
Junior James Blackman returns as the starting quarterback. He has 41 touchdown passes, 390 completions and 5,079 passing yards in his career with the Seminoles.
The scene will be a different one at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday. No tailgating will be allowed, and no more than 20,000 fans will be allowed to attend.
Georgia Tech was 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC last season, finishing last in the Coastal Division. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish last in the ACC in the coaches poll this year.
They will face the Seminoles for the first time since 2015. Georgia Tech is 10-14-1 all-time against Florida State, including a 22-16 win in the most recent meeting, and has won three of the last five games between the two teams.
The starting quarterback competition is going down to the very end, but signs pointed to freshman Jeff Sims getting the nod. Sims decommitted from Florida State before joining Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets' main team goal, players say, is to win more games.
"I feel like it's not really too many specific goals other than let's win," wide receiver Malachi Carter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "No one liked the season we had last year. We want to start winning some games. We want to put Georgia Tech on the map. We do a lot of hard work over here, so the expectations that we have because of that are huge. As they should be."
-Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|6
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|89
|118
|Total Plays
|16
|1
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|118.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|42
|Rush Attempts
|6
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|64
|76
|Comp. - Att.
|6-10
|7-9
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-53.0
|1-16.0
|Return Yards
|18
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|64
|PASS YDS
|76
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|89
|TOTAL YDS
|118
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|6/10
|64
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|7/8
|76
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|4
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|2
|31
|0
|27
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|2
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Terry 5 WR
|T. Terry
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 20 LB
|K. DeLoach
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Becker III 15 DB
|C. Becker III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffis 39 DE
|J. Griffis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FSU 19(1:40 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 19(1:43 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to GT 10 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - FSU 27(2:12 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to GT 19 for 8 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - FSU 22(2:50 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 76-D.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at GT 22. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(3:20 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to GT 22 for -1 yard (32-S.Yondjouen15-C.Bennett).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(3:47 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to GT 21 for 16 yards.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 46(4:10 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to GT 37 for 17 yards (16-M.Sims).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 46(4:16 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(4:51 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 46 for 2 yards (1-J.Thomas94-M.Lockhart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 39(5:23 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to FSU 44 for 5 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(5:51 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 39 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(6:25 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili to FSU 32 for 12 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 43(6:40 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 43. 13-J.Travis to FSU 20 for 16 yards (21-Z.Walton1-J.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - GATECH 41(7:01 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 43 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice35-L.Warner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 41(7:05 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Mason.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 46(7:02 - 1st) Penalty on GT 70-R.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(7:11 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 23(7:34 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 46 for 23 yards (27-A.Dent).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(8:00 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to GT 23 for 6 yards (35-L.Warner).
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 62 yards from FSU 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 17 for 14 yards (32-S.Dix).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - FSU 3(8:10 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - FSU 6(8:15 - 1st) 8-L.Webb pushed ob at GT 3 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 33(8:36 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to GT 6 for 27 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(9:01 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to GT 33 for 9 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 45(9:28 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to GT 42 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter6-D.Curry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 49(9:51 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to GT 45 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(10:12 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to GT 49 for 3 yards (42-J.Domineck).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (12 plays, 38 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 37(11:02 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown INTERCEPTED by 26-A.Samuel at FSU 10. 26-A.Samuel to FSU 48 for 38 yards (78-J.DeFoor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 39(11:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to FSU 37 for 2 yards (39-J.Griffis1-E.Rice).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 34(11:26 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to FSU 12 for 22 yards (39-J.Griffis). Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FSU 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(11:33 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 48(11:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to FSU 34 for 18 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(12:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 48 for 7 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 39(12:50 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 41 for 2 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 31(13:11 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to GT 39 for 8 yards (20-K.DeLoach).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 31(13:39 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for no gain (91-R.Cooper).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(14:08 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 18(14:30 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to GT 30 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(14:51 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to GT 18 for 8 yards (15-C.Becker).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from FSU 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 10 for 4 yards (8-R.Green).
