No. 17 Miami takes new look to No. 18 Louisville
The 17th-ranked Miami Hurricanes will visit the 18th-ranked Louisville Cardinals in an early season high-stakes ACC matchup on Saturday night.
Both teams are 1-0 with second-year coaches: Scott Satterfield, who is 9-5 overall since arriving at Louisville; and Manny Diaz, who is 7-7 at Miami.
Louisville will be looking for revenge after Miami drilled the Cardinals 55-27 at home last year.
"We had a lot of things go wrong," Satterfield said.
A lot has changed since that game, especially for Miami. Quarterback Jarren Williams, who torched Louisville with a school-record six touchdown passes, but was largely ineffective the rest of the season, transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas.
The Hurricanes also lost several players to either graduation, the NFL or opting out due to coronavirus concerns. Those included leading rusher Deejay Dallas, leading receiver K.J. Osborn, leading tackler Shaq Quarterman, top cornerback Trajan Bandy and the leader in sacks Greg Rousseau, with 15.5.
What remains still appears to be a talented team, led by electric dual-threat quarterback D'Eriq King, who is already being mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate. The Houston graduate transfer has an active NCAA-record streak of 16 consecutive games with at least one TD pass and one TD run.
Miami, with a new offensive coordinator in Rhett Lashlee, will play fast, which tends to not allow much time for defensive substitutions. It's an offense that also tires out defenses, and that appeared to happen last week in a 31-14 win over UAB as the Hurricanes rushed for 337 yards.
Cam'ron Harris (134 yards, 7.9 average) led the way. But King (83 yards) and dynamic freshmen Jaylan Knighton (59 yards) and Don Chaney Jr. (52 yards) also contributed. All three averaged well over 6.0 yards per carry.
King, playing his first game since the death of his father, completed 16 of 24 passes for 144 yards and one TD. He had no turnovers but did miss an open receiver in the end zone.
"We have to pass the ball better," King said. "But running the ball is the key to our success."
Louisville, which defeated Western Kentucky 35-21 in its opener, wants to show that its defense is much improved. Against WKU, the Cardinals allowed three touchdowns. The first two were on "drives" of 1 and 4 yards, following a dropped snap by the punter and a blocked punt. The third score came on a 37-yard scamper against backups late in the fourth quarter.
Overall, the Cardinals had 10 tackles for a loss, three sacks and one successful goal-line stand.
"I thought our defense played outstanding," Satterfield said.
Offensively, the Cardinals showed they can be dangerous. They had four plays of more than 40 yards against WKU, and junior quarterback Micale Cunningham completed 19 of 34 passes for 343 yards, three TDs and one interception.
Cardinals receiver Tutu Atwell, a Miami native who is one of the most elusive receivers in the nation, had a team-high seven catches for 78 yards. Teammates Dez Fitzpatrick and Braden Smith each had 110 yards in receptions, taking advantage of the extra attention paid by WKU on Atwell.
Last year, Atwell burned Miami for six catches and 142 yards, including an 80-yard score. In contrast, Miami, which has a strong pass rush, is probably weakest on defense at cornerback, which could open up the Louisville passing game.
Miami did show it has improved its special teams with the addition of elite kicker Jose Borregales. Louisville, on the other hand, has shown issues with its punt team.
Hurricanes All-American tight end Brevin Jordan, who missed last season's Louisville game due to injury, is now healthy.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|435
|414
|Total Plays
|55
|72
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|159
|212
|Rush Attempts
|26
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|276
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-84
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.3
|4-36.8
|Return Yards
|10
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-57
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|276
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|159
|RUSH YDS
|212
|
|
|435
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|17/29
|278
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|9
|134
|1
|75
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|8
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|4
|9
|1
|4
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|5
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|7
|6
|73
|0
|18
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|10
|4
|64
|0
|31
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|4
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|4
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. McCloud 53 LB
|Z. McCloud
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brooks Jr. 6 LB
|S. Brooks Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrison-Hunte 81 DL
|J. Harrison-Hunte
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Smith 4 LB
|Ke. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ragone 34 LB
|R. Ragone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ch. Williams 33 DL
|Ch. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|4/4
|57
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|3
|42.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|19/27
|219
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|26
|157
|1
|19
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|9
|37
|0
|21
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|9
|23
|0
|24
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|9
|7
|95
|1
|33
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|6
|4
|48
|0
|19
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|2
|34
|0
|21
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|2
|2
|10
|0
|12
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Lupo 43 K
|L. Lupo
|4
|36.8
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|15.5
|17
|0
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9(7:45 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 4 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(8:07 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to MFL 9 for 20 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(8:07 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to MFL 8 for 21 yards (5-A.Carter). Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at MFL 8.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(8:47 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at MFL 29 for 33 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 33(9:17 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for 5 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 33(9:57 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 33 for no gain (21-B.Bolden).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(10:25 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:58 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 31 for 6 yards (23-T.Couch).
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 23(11:03 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 23(11:10 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 23(11:15 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:48 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to LOU 23 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:04 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at LOU 25 for 10 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:46 - 4th) 4-J.Knighton to LOU 35 for no gain (9-C.Avery17-D.Etheridge).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45(12:52 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:22 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to LOU 45 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 39(13:52 - 4th) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan pushed ob at LOU 47 for 14 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(13:56 - 4th) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (9 plays, 38 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MIAMI 30(14:07 - 4th) 43-L.Lupo punts 31 yards from LOU 30 Downed at the MFL 39.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 30(14:12 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 35(14:12 - 4th) Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 35(14:17 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 25 - MIAMI 18(14:55 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 35 for 17 yards (34-R.Ragone).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(15:00 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Chop block 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 24(0:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 33 for 9 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(0:35 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 24 for 2 yards (1-N.Silvera53-Z.McCloud).
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 57 yards from MFL 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 22 for 14 yards (4-K.Smith).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 5(0:44 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 5(0:48 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 1(1:26 - 3rd) 1-D.King to LOU 5 for -4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(1:46 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 1 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 20(1:59 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to LOU 2 for 18 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 23(2:35 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 20 for 3 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(2:50 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to LOU 23 for 3 yards (38-J.Fagot9-C.Avery).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 41(3:04 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope. Penalty on LOU 2-C.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 41. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(3:30 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 41 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery11-N.Okeke).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MIAMI 10(3:45 - 3rd) 43-L.Lupo punts 42 yards from LOU 10. 6-M.Pope to LOU 42 for 10 yards (9-C.Avery24-M.Hall).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 20 - MIAMI 11(4:19 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 10 for -1 yard (2-Q.Roche).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - MIAMI 11(4:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 16(4:57 - 3rd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 11 for -5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 21(4:57 - 3rd) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 21. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 21 for 17 yards (27-B.Balom).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:13 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 4-J.Knighton. 4-J.Knighton runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 6(5:19 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIAMI 5(5:57 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 6 for -1 yard (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIAMI 18(6:15 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to MFL 5 for 13 yards (7-A.Blades53-Z.McCloud).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 23(6:50 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 18 for 5 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(7:33 - 3rd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 23 for 3 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 43(8:09 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at MFL 26 for 31 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(8:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 43 for 1 yard (6-S.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIAMI 35(9:13 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 42 for 7 yards (23-T.Couch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 35(9:57 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at LOU 35 for no gain (3-G.Frierson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 29(10:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at LOU 35 for 6 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(11:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 3 yards (33-C.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 26 for 26 yards (41-M.Parrott).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (2 plays, 20 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 14(0:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 35 FUMBLES (21-B.Bolden). 5-A.Carter to LOU 43 for -8 yards (18-J.Marshall).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall to LOU 14 for -1 yard (17-W.Steed).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 49(0:35 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 36 yards from MFL 49 to LOU 15 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 48(0:42 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 49 for 1 yard (6-Y.Diaby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 46(1:16 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 48 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(1:36 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 46 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Interception (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 44(1:41 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-A.Blades at MFL 42. 7-A.Blades runs ob at MFL 42 for no gain. Penalty on LOU 55-C.Chandler Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(1:45 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at MFL 44 for 3 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(1:53 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to MFL 47 for 12 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(1:59 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 41 for 11 yards (21-B.Bolden).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, -19 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 29 - MIAMI 26(2:09 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 44 yards from MFL 26 Downed at the LOU 30. Team penalty on LOU Running into kicker declined.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 34 - MIAMI 21(2:14 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 26 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 36(2:14 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MFL 36. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 21 - MIAMI 34(2:28 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 36 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIAMI 40(2:35 - 2nd) 1-D.King pushed ob at MFL 44 for 4 yards (2-C.Jones). Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 40(2:41 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(2:41 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 74-J.Campbell False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 45. No Play.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 41(2:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at MFL 45 for -4 yards (44-B.Jennings).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 42(3:19 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 19-H.Hall. 19-H.Hall to MFL 41 for 1 yard (21-B.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 50(3:48 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to MFL 42 for 8 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(4:24 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 50 for -2 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(4:50 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at MFL 48 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden8-D.Ivey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 34(5:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 6 yards (7-A.Blades).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(5:49 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 34 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MIAMI 40(5:55 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 40(6:02 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 41(6:38 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to LOU 40 for 1 yard (41-R.Puryear17-D.Etheridge).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 45(6:58 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins pushed ob at LOU 41 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIAMI 43(7:14 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to LOU 45 for 12 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 39(7:53 - 2nd) 1-D.King to MFL 43 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(7:57 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 31(8:04 - 2nd) 43-L.Lupo punts 30 yards from LOU 31 to MFL 39 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - LVILLE 21(8:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 31 for 10 yards (23-T.Couch).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 34(9:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 21 for -13 yards (81-J.Harrison-Hunte).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 34 for 9 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|Kickoff
|(10:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (6 plays, 34 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:12 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:17 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:25 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(10:32 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(10:44 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 3-R.Yeast Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 46. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 33(10:44 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley pushed ob at LOU 46 for 21 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(11:06 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 33 for -2 yards (11-N.Okeke17-D.Etheridge).
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the MFL 6.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (12 plays, 71 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LVILLE 4(11:09 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 4(11:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 8(11:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on MFL Offside 4 yards enforced at MFL 8. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 10(12:03 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 8 for 2 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(12:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 10 for 1 yard (1-N.Silvera).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 32(13:21 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to MFL 11 for 21 yards (3-G.Frierson21-B.Bolden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(13:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at MFL 32 for 1 yard (53-Z.McCloud).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 37(14:30 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to MFL 33 for 4 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 39(15:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to MFL 37 for 2 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 41(0:08 - 1st) 19-H.Hall pushed ob at MFL 39 for 2 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(0:45 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to MFL 41 for 5 yards (6-S.Brooks).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:12 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to MFL 46 for 19 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:41 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 35 for 10 yards (26-G.Hall).
|Kickoff
|(1:41 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (12 plays, 86 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:41 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MIAMI 3(1:47 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 16(2:10 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan pushed ob at LOU 3 for 13 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(2:36 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to LOU 16 for 4 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIAMI 33(2:55 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to LOU 20 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(3:37 - 1st) 1-D.King to LOU 33 for -1 yard (7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(3:41 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 50(4:03 - 1st) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at LOU 32 for 18 yards (92-M.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(4:25 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to LOU 50 for 9 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIAMI 10(4:42 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at MFL 41 for 31 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 15(4:42 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to LOU 11 for 74 yards (13-K.Clark33-I.Hayes). Penalty on MFL 51-D.Scaife False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 15(4:49 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Chaney.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(5:20 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 15 for 1 yard (29-T.Peterson6-Y.Diaby).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 42(5:27 - 1st) 43-L.Lupo punts 44 yards from LOU 42 to MFL 14 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 42(5:34 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 38(6:07 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs ob at LOU 42 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(6:35 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 38 for 1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:11 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 37 for 12 yards (7-A.Blades).
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 17(7:16 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 22(7:35 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope pushed ob at LOU 17 for 5 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 27(7:39 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan. Penalty on LOU 57-D.Kinnaird Offside 5 yards enforced at LOU 27. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(8:14 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to LOU 27 for -1 yard (9-C.Avery33-I.Hayes).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(8:36 - 1st) 23-C.Harris pushed ob at LOU 26 for 38 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:02 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 36 for 11 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 40 yards from LOU 35 to MFL 25 fair catch by 6-M.Pope.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (8 plays, 58 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LVILLE 22(9:07 - 1st) 32-J.Turner 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 20(9:50 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to MFL 22 for -2 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 28(10:23 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at MFL 20 for 8 yards (53-Z.McCloud).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(10:30 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(10:42 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham pushed ob at MFL 43 for 1 yard (4-K.Smith). Penalty on MFL 4-K.Smith Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 43.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 32(11:18 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at MFL 44 for 24 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(11:52 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 32 for 2 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(12:20 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 30 for 10 yards (1-N.Silvera).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(12:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MIAMI 33(12:32 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 47 yards from MFL 33 to LOU 20 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 24 - MIAMI 29(13:07 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 33 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery2-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 34(13:27 - 1st) Penalty on MFL 53-J.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 34. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 17 - MIAMI 36(13:51 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 34 for -2 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - MIAMI 38(14:20 - 1st) 1-D.King sacked at MFL 36 for -2 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 43(14:40 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 46 for 3 yards (33-I.Hayes6-Y.Diaby). Team penalty on MFL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MFL 43. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 43 for 18 yards (9-C.Avery33-I.Hayes).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
