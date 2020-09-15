|
|
|SFLA
|ND
No. 7 Notre Dame seeks first win ever vs. So. Florida
A 2020 season rife with unprecedented moments adds another on Saturday when No. 7-ranked Notre Dame hosts South Florida in South Bend, Ind.
For the Fighting Irish (1-0), Saturday marks their sole non-conference game of the 2020 slate. That on its own is historic, as the longtime independent Notre Dame program is playing this season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Irish won their ACC debut against Duke on Saturday, 27-13, for the 909th victory in their history. Despite ranking among the winningest programs of all time, however, they have never beaten USF.
The Bulls (1-0) won the only previous meeting between the two, 23-20, on Sept. 3, 2011 in the rain-soaked season opener of Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly's second season at the helm.
Kelly remains at Notre Dame in 2020, but USF has undergone multiple facelifts in the last nine years. The most recent was the hire of Jeff Scott to replace Charlie Strong, who was fired after a 4-8 finish in 2019.
USF's 27-6 win in Scott's debut last week against The Citadel included a 0-yard punt-return touchdown when Omarion Dollison caught a botched kick in the end zone. The special-teams score gave the Bulls some breathing room before halftime after having mustered only a Jordan McCloud touchdown pass to DeVontres Dukes on their first three possessions.
McCloud was one of three quarterbacks to play in the opener, which Scott said he expects to continue doing until the start of American Athletic Conference play.
The Bulls offense added two touchdown runs, one each from Kelley Joiner and Noah Johnson, to cap a 302-yard rushing game.
The Bulls' success on the ground came in spite of a heavily depleted offensive line.
"Up until last week, we really felt like we were going to have four returning starters on the offensive line," Scott said Monday on his weekly radio show. "After some things had happened, we ended up going into the game with four new starters. That was definitely a challenge."
Scott added that "with COVID, you need as many linemen as you can possibly have."
Kelly praised the USF front five as "big and physical," despite the absences, which include Brad Cecil and Demetris Harris. Both are questionable for Saturday's contest.
"We expect those guys are going to be back, and if they are, they're going to be one of the bigger offensive lines we face this year," Kelly said.
For its part, the Notre Dame defense is coming off an outstanding showing against the run in its season opener. The Irish held Duke to just 73 yards on 30 carries. Defensive linemen Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Kurt Hinish helped set the tone, each recording two tackles for loss and a sack.
Notre Dame also generated two turnovers, including a fumble forced by Owusu-Koramoah.
Takeaways may again play a central role Saturday. The USF defense forced three last week, including a Mekhi LaPointe interception.
"We're only one week in, but we're tied for No. 1 in the country at plus-three in turnovers," Scott said. "That's where we want to be."
Generating turnovers proved historically successful for USF: The Bulls forced five and gave away none in their win at Notre Dame nine years ago.
The Irish committed one turnover against Duke, an Ian Book interception. That was a minor blemish on an afternoon in which Kyren Williams dazzled with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus another 93 yards on two receptions.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|21
|Rushing
|5
|16
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-15
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|216
|428
|Total Plays
|61
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|280
|Rush Attempts
|33
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|12-28
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|2-24
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-28.8
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|129
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-129
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|280
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|428
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|8/14
|64
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|4/12
|61
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 14 WR
|J. Evans
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|6
|70
|0
|42
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|5
|21
|0
|14
|
N. Johnson 0 QB
|N. Johnson
|6
|12
|0
|6
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|8
|6
|0
|5
|
O. Seriki 33 RB
|O. Seriki
|3
|1
|0
|2
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
J. Evans 14 WR
|J. Evans
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 8 WR
|L. Williams
|6
|2
|48
|0
|36
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|9
|3
|36
|0
|14
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|2
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Joiner 10 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mangum 23 DT
|T. Mangum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|4
|27.3
|0
|53
|
J. McCloud 3 QB
|J. McCloud
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 1 RB
|J. Ford
|4
|13.3
|20
|0
|
T. Horne 80 WR
|T. Horne
|2
|19.0
|20
|0
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|2
|19.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|13
|126
|1
|31
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|8
|65
|1
|31
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|10
|62
|0
|15
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|4
|9
|3
|4
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|7
|7
|1
|5
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|3
|3
|60
|0
|27
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|3
|3
|34
|0
|22
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Bauman 84 TE
|K. Bauman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ehrensberger 98 DE
|A. Ehrensberger
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|22
|6/6
|9
|
D. Goepferich 38 K
|D. Goepferich
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|37.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Pelini 32 S
|P. Pelini
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 49 yards from USF 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 30 for 14 yards. Penalty on USF 4-L.Camiel Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 30.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 46(14:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to USF 30 for 24 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(14:24 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to USF 23 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 23(13:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to USF 18 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 18(13:24 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to USF 11 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ND 11(12:48 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 11(12:43 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to USF 4 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ND 4(12:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:05 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 28 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(11:45 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to USF 25 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(11:15 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 10-K.Joiner. 10-K.Joiner to USF 22 for -3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SFLA 22(10:41 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 21 yards from USF 22 Downed at the USF 43.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(10:30 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 0-B.Lenzy. 0-B.Lenzy to USF 21 for 22 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(10:05 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to USF 18 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 18(9:28 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to USF 14 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 14(8:56 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to USF 10 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(8:25 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 0-B.Lenzy. 0-B.Lenzy to USF 7 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 7(7:50 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree to USF 1 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 1(7:10 - 1st) 25-C.Tyree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 20 for 20 yards.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(7:01 - 1st) 1-J.Ford to ND 38 for 42 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(6:38 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 38(6:34 - 1st) 10-K.Joiner to ND 26 for 12 yards. Penalty on USF 89-M.Brinkman Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 33.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - SFLA 43(6:10 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver to ND 37 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - SFLA 37(5:28 - 1st) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to ND 33 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 33(4:38 - 1st) 14-J.Evans sacked at ND 42 for -9 yards (7-I.Foskey).
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (11 plays, 58 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(4:32 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 47 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(3:53 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 41 FUMBLES (23-T.Mangum). 72-R.Hainsey to USF 41 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 41(3:03 - 1st) 0-B.Lenzy to USF 38 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 38(2:34 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 36 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(2:02 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 20-C.Flemister. 20-C.Flemister to USF 27 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 27(1:17 - 1st) 20-C.Flemister to USF 16 for 11 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 16(0:58 - 1st) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 19 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ND 19(0:21 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - ND 19(0:15 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 8-J.Armstrong. 8-J.Armstrong to USF 1 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - ND 1(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 1 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 1(14:36 - 2nd) 12-I.Book runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:25 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 47 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 18 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(14:25 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 20 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 20(13:59 - 2nd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 20(13:56 - 2nd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 19 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SFLA 19(13:20 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 34 yards from USF 19 Downed at the ND 47.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (5 plays, 53 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(13:12 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 43 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(12:43 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 43(12:38 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 30 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(12:03 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to USF 26 for 4 yards.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 26(11:22 - 2nd) 20-C.Flemister runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 80-T.Horne to USF 18 for 18 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 18(11:10 - 2nd) 8-L.Williams to USF 14 for -4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - SFLA 14(10:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - SFLA 14(10:20 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 20 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 20(9:53 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 53 yards from USF 20. 29-M.Salerno to ND 34 for 7 yards.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Missed FG (7 plays, 46 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(9:41 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 35 for 31 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(9:14 - 2nd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 35 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 35(8:46 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 0-B.Lenzy. 0-B.Lenzy to USF 26 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 26(8:06 - 2nd) 24-T.Tremble to USF 22 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(7:17 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to USF 16 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 16(6:46 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 15 for 1 yard.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 15(6:09 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 20 for -5 yards.
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - ND 20(5:24 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(5:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 20 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 20(4:49 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 17 for -3 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - SFLA 17(3:56 - 2nd) Penalty on USF 0-N.Johnson Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USF 17. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 18 - SFLA 12(3:40 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to USF 24 for 12 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 24(2:59 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 1 yards from USF 24 Downed at the USF 25.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (5 plays, 33 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:49 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 10 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(2:20 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Davis.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(2:16 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(2:16 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to USF 1 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 1(1:57 - 2nd) 12-I.Book runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Halftime (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 56 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 23 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 23(1:48 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 28 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 28(1:15 - 2nd) 1-J.Ford to USF 31 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 31(0:35 - 2nd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 31 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (13 plays, 54 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 20 for 19 yards. Penalty on USF 18-D.Dukes Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at USF 20.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(14:56 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 24 for 14 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(14:29 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to USF 36 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(14:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 36 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 36(13:34 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to USF 44 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 44(13:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Ford to USF 47 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:33 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:27 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to ND 44 for 9 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 44(12:05 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to ND 45 for -1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 45(11:35 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud to ND 42 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(11:08 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to ND 42 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 42(10:36 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to ND 36 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 36(10:04 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - SFLA 36(10:01 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Miller.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (10 plays, 60 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(9:55 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 49 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(9:22 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to USF 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 49(8:51 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 49(8:45 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to USF 40 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - ND 40(8:22 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to USF 33 FUMBLES. 55-J.Patterson to USF 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(7:47 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(7:47 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble to USF 8 for 27 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - ND 8(7:27 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Wright.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 8(7:24 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to USF 4 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ND 4(6:42 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - ND 4(6:38 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 57 yards from ND 35. 1-J.Ford to USF 28 for 20 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(6:29 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 42 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(5:55 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 43 for 1 yard.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - SFLA 43(5:25 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 18-D.Dukes. 18-D.Dukes to ND 43 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(4:54 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 43(4:44 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud complete to 88-C.Carter. 88-C.Carter to ND 39 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 39(4:10 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud sacked at ND 45 for -6 yards (98-A.Ehrensberger).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SFLA 45(3:33 - 3rd) 25-K.Scribner punts 0 yards from ND 45 blocked by 34-O.Ekwonu. 17-J.Botelho runs no gain for a touchdown.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:23 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) 38-D.Goepferich kicks 57 yards from ND 35. 21-B.Battie to USF 20 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(3:15 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 20(3:11 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 24 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ND 24(2:35 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ND 24(2:29 - 3rd) 3-J.McCloud punts 35 yards from USF 24 Downed at the ND 41.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (10 plays, 71 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(2:21 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 41 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 41(1:48 - 3rd) 10-D.Pyne complete to 84-K.Bauman. 84-K.Bauman to ND 46 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 46(1:05 - 3rd) 10-D.Pyne to ND 50 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SFLA 50(0:20 - 3rd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 40 yards from ND 50 to USF 10 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(0:12 - 3rd) 0-N.Johnson to USF 10 for no gain.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(15:00 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 4-O.Dollison. 4-O.Dollison to USF 27 for 17 yards.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(14:22 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 8-L.Williams. 8-L.Williams to ND 37 for 36 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(13:56 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Carter.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 37(13:52 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson complete to 80-T.Horne. 80-T.Horne to ND 41 for -4 yards.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 14 - ND 41(13:08 - 4th) 1-J.Ford to ND 19 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(12:27 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 84-X.Weaver.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 19(12:21 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ND 19(12:15 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - ND 19(12:10 - 4th) 0-N.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Dukes.
SFLA
Bulls
- Downs (6 plays, 23 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(12:03 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 21 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 21(11:53 - 4th) Penalty on ND 15-J.Johnson Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at ND 21. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 18 - SFLA 11(11:36 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 23 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SFLA 23(10:55 - 4th) 10-D.Pyne incomplete. Intended for 29-M.Salerno.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SFLA 23(10:53 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 34 yards from ND 23 Downed at the USF 43.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (10 plays, 66 yards, 7:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(10:45 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to USF 47 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ND 47(10:23 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Berryhill. Penalty on ND 15-I.Rutherford Pass interference 14 yards enforced at USF 47. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(10:13 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to ND 33 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ND 33(9:51 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh incomplete. Intended for 38-S.Atkins.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 33(9:49 - 4th) 21-B.Battie to ND 34 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ND 34(9:19 - 4th) 12-K.Marsh incomplete.
SFLA
Bulls
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(9:15 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 41 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 41(8:27 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 43 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 43(7:44 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 45 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 45(7:00 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 47 for 2 yards.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - SFLA 47(6:13 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to USF 22 for 31 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(5:25 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to USF 10 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(4:36 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 5 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 5(3:47 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 2 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 2(3:02 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong to USF 5 for -3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 5(2:20 - 4th) 8-J.Armstrong runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 4th) 38-D.Goepferich extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 4th) 38-D.Goepferich kicks 59 yards from ND 35. 21-B.Battie to USF 32 for 26 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(2:09 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 31 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 31(1:25 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 33 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ND 33(0:41 - 4th) 33-O.Seriki to USF 33 for no gain.
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
10
3rd 12:19 CBS
-
SFA
TXSA
7
17
3rd 11:58 ESP2
-
14UCF
GATECH
28
14
3rd 14:10 ABC
-
TROY
MTSU
26
7
3rd 14:40 ESPN
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SMU
NTEXAS
0
071.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LATECH
USM
0
058.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
0
066 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
0
053 O/U
+1
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
0
048.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:00pm ESP3
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0