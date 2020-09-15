|
WAKE
NCST
Wake Forest talking 'title' before visiting Wolfpack
It might seem early in the season for such a conversation, but Wake Forest appears ready to talk about a certain championship.
The Demon Deacons are determined to repeat as the mythical Big Four champions, signifying the top team among in-state Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
That quest begins Saturday night against host North Carolina State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
This will mark the season opener for NC State, which had a surge in coronavirus cases late last month, causing the postponement of a matchup at Virginia Tech.
The Wolfpack are looking to bounce back after a miserable 4-8 campaign in 2019.
Wake Forest (0-1, 0-1 ACC) could use the diversion in attention toward the in-state rivalry after suffering a 37-13 setback to No. 1-ranked Clemson in last Saturday night's opener.
"I think there's a lot of positives to build on," coach Dave Clawson said after the takedown at the hands of the Tigers. "... We had very few penalties. We didn't turn the ball over. We just had some missed opportunities. We had a lot of good players play a lot of football for the first time."
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack players are anxious to take the field.
"We have a little bit of rust," NC State tight end Cary Angeline said. "I definitely think we're ready for Wake Forest. ... A few weeks back, we didn't know if we were going to play."
Seeing Wake Forest play last weekend only made the Wolfpack hungrier to be in a game. It also provided a chance to observe the first opponent with a scouting mindset.
The Demon Deacons have won the past three meetings with NC State. The only time Wake Forest has won four straight in the series came from 1951-54.
Among positives this week, Clawson said the Demon Deacons mostly avoided the injury bug in the Clemson game. He said multiple players should be available who missed the opener because of injuries or coronavirus-related tests.
"Hopefully we can be close to full strength as we try to start defending our Big Four championship," he said.
Last year, Wake Forest posted home victories against North Carolina, NC State and Duke. That was the first time the Demon Deacons swept those opponents since 2007, though for many recent seasons they didn't face North Carolina because of post-ACC expansion scheduling.
NC State is 6-1 in openers under coach Dave Doeren. This will be the first opening game against an ACC foe with Doeren in charge.
NC State announced this week that redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will wear jersey No. 1, which goes to a player displaying special character and leadership. He's also a team captain.
"Isaiah has led our team both athletically and socially," Doeren said. "He is a great person, player and teammate. He has overcome many obstacles and continues to shine in the face of adversity as a leader who brings strength to the Pack."
Wake Forest receiver Taylor Morin, a redshirt freshman, racked up team bests with nine receptions for 93 yards in the Clemson game. He scored the team's only touchdown on a 1-yard pass from third-string quarterback Mitch Griffis late in the game.
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who's in his third season, has never played against NC State.
NC State has new coordinators with Tim Beck (offense) and Tony Gibson (defense).
"He has done a good job of making it easy on us," Angeline said of Beck.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|20
|Rushing
|13
|11
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|348
|397
|Total Plays
|71
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|241
|Rush Attempts
|42
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|191
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-27.0
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|83
|24
|Punts - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|1-45
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|191
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|241
|
|
|348
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|20/29
|209
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|24
|122
|3
|14
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|13
|47
|1
|31
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5
|-12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|7
|7
|75
|1
|23
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|4
|3
|52
|0
|27
|
D. Stewart 2 WR
|D. Stewart
|6
|5
|41
|0
|14
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|6
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 14 DL
|S. McCollum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swennie 99 DL
|T. Swennie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DL
|T. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 20 DB
|C. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bragg 96 DL
|C. Bragg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 96 K
|I. Mora
|4
|27.0
|1
|38
|
J. Crane 42 K
|J. Crane
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|
T. Swennie 99 DL
|T. Swennie
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 83 WR
|T. Morin
|2
|19.0
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|15/22
|164
|1
|1
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|11
|97
|1
|30
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|12
|87
|1
|33
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|7
|30
|0
|21
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|6
|27
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|2
|45
|1
|30
|
D. Parham 28 TE
|D. Parham
|2
|2
|33
|0
|32
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|3
|3
|30
|1
|21
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|3
|20
|0
|15
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Provillon 84 WR
|J. Provillon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashford 16 S
|R. Ashford
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|8-2
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Harris 6 S
|Ja. Harris
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|5-5
|1.0
|0
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 22 CB
|T. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
I. Kante 28 DE
|I. Kante
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 21 S
|K. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|30
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|3
|39.3
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NCST
Wolfpack
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:12 - 4th) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NCST 2(9:17 - 4th) 9-K.Walker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - NCST 7(9:23 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 23-B.Chapman. Penalty on NCST 6-J.Harris Pass interference 5 yards enforced at NCST 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 10(9:54 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 7 for 3 yards (99-D.Joseph32-D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 15(10:36 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 85-B.Whiteheart. 85-B.Whiteheart to NCST 10 for 5 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams1-I.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 19(11:13 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 15 for 4 yards (52-C.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NCST 26(11:17 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry. Penalty on NCST 4-C.Powell Pass interference 7 yards enforced at NCST 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(11:42 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 26 for 4 yards (6-J.Harris32-D.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 43(12:06 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to NCST 30 for 13 yards (6-J.Harris32-D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(12:27 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 43 for 1 yard (5-C.Hart).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 42(12:59 - 4th) 9-K.Walker to NCST 44 for 14 yards (32-D.Thomas1-I.Moore).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:19 - 4th) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 42 for 7 yards (4-C.Powell).
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 30 yards from NCST 35 out of bounds at the WF 35.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WAKE 13(13:23 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 14(13:58 - 4th) 8-R.Person to WF 13 for 1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAKE 12(14:39 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to WF 14 for -2 yards (11-M.Fox17-T.Redd).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 18(15:00 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to WF 12 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(0:12 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to WF 18 for 17 yards (58-C.Monroe8-J.Williams).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Fumble (1 plays, -4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WAKE 37(0:37 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 50 yards from NCST 37. 83-T.Morin to WF 39 for 26 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:12 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to NCST 37 for 2 yards (5-R.Smenda17-T.Redd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:18 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(1:24 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 30 yards from WF 35 out of bounds at the NCST 35.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(1:31 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 23(1:48 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson pushed ob at NCST 13 for 10 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NCST 23(2:16 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 23 for no gain (11-P.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(2:47 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker pushed ob at NCST 23 for 2 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - NCST 34(3:06 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 25 for 9 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 35(3:38 - 3rd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 34 for 1 yard (29-A.McNeill90-S.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NCST 34(4:01 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 35 for -1 yard (28-I.Kante).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(4:29 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith pushed ob at NCST 34 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 30(4:56 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 39 for 31 yards (16-R.Ashford).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (9 plays, 70 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WAKE 38(5:09 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill punts 44 yards from NCST 38. 83-T.Morin to WF 30 for 12 yards (89-T.Ruocchio26-T.Pennix).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 37(5:48 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 38 for 1 yard (22-A.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 34(6:24 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 37 for 3 yards (22-A.Williams5-R.Smenda).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(6:47 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 34 for 3 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 3rd) 42-J.Crane kicks 58 yards from WF 35. 8-R.Person to NCST 31 for 24 yards (26-C.Beal-Smith).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (2 plays, 64 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 3rd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|Int
|
2 & 9 - NCST 35(7:02 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon INTERCEPTED by 6-J.Taylor at NCST 45. 6-J.Taylor runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(7:25 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 35 for 1 yard (17-T.Redd58-C.Monroe).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WAKE 34(7:37 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 32 yards from WF 34 to the NCST 34 downed by 26-C.Beal-Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WAKE 34(7:43 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Stewart.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(8:08 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 34 for -2 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(8:16 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAKE 22(8:31 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart pushed ob at WF 36 for 14 yards (22-T.Smith).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:56 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 22 for -3 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 15(9:01 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 17(9:31 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight to WF 15 for 2 yards (95-D.Bergan).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(10:02 - 3rd) 7-Z.Knight pushed ob at WF 17 for 20 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(10:30 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to WF 37 for 13 yards (5-R.Smenda).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WAKE 17(10:39 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 33 yards from WF 17 out of bounds at the WF 50.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - WAKE 17(10:46 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:24 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 17 for -8 yards (90-S.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(11:42 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 25 for no gain (28-I.Kante).
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 2(11:47 - 3rd) 8-R.Person complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WF 6-J.Taylor Pass interference declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NCST 1(12:15 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to WF 2 for -1 yard (1-S.Kamara).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 22(12:44 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to WF 1 FUMBLES (3-N.Greer). out of bounds at the WF 1.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(13:30 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to WF 22 for 3 yards (3-N.Greer17-T.Redd).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(13:57 - 3rd) 8-R.Person pushed ob at WF 25 for 30 yards (12-L.Masterson).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:03 - 3rd) 96-I.Mora punts 5 yards from WF 50 out of bounds at the NCST 45.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WAKE 50(14:09 - 3rd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 22 for -3 yards (11-P.Wilson). Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Unnecessary roughness 18 yards enforced at WF 22.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Halftime (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NCST 46(0:11 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 36 for -10 yards (9-C.Basham).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(0:20 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Provillon.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(0:27 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:36 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 46 for 21 yards (8-J.Williams45-N.Andersen).
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 8-R.Person.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 5:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WAKE 2(0:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 8(1:19 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman scrambles to NCST 2 for 6 yards (21-K.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WAKE 12(2:04 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 8 for 4 yards (11-P.Wilson28-I.Kante).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(2:39 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 12 for 2 yards (6-J.Harris32-D.Thomas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 26(3:10 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 14 for 12 yards (90-S.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(4:11 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 26 for 10 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 19 - WAKE 41(4:34 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 36 for 23 yards (6-J.Harris13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - WAKE 46(5:01 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 30 for 24 yards. Team penalty on WF Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 46. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 49(5:38 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman sacked at WF 46 for -5 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(5:55 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker to NCST 49 for 1 yard (16-R.Ashford).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 39(6:08 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 50 for 11 yards (22-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 39(6:15 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:34 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 39 for 14 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (10 plays, 32 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NCST 43(6:42 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill punts 24 yards from WF 43 to WF 19 fair catch by 83-T.Morin. Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at WF 20.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NCST 43(6:46 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 15-K.Lesane.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 49(7:28 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to WF 43 for 6 yards (11-M.Fox1-S.Kamara).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(7:37 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 44(8:07 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter pushed ob at WF 49 for 7 yards (29-C.Carson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 43(8:41 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 28-D.Parham. 28-D.Parham to NCST 44 for 1 yard (29-C.Carson17-T.Redd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NCST 38(8:46 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 7-T.Williams Offside 5 yards enforced at NCST 38. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(9:18 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 38 for 1 yard (3-N.Greer7-T.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 31(9:36 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams45-N.Andersen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 24(10:11 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 31 for 7 yards (8-J.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:38 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 24 for -1 yard (17-T.Redd).
|Kickoff
|(10:38 - 2nd) 42-J.Crane kicks 40 yards from WF 35 to NCST 25 fair catch by 8-R.Person.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:38 - 2nd) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good. Penalty on NCST 22-T.Smith Offside declined.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 11(10:46 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+27 YD
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 38(11:31 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to NCST 11 for 27 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - WAKE 41(11:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to NCST 38 for 3 yards (4-C.Powell16-R.Ashford).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - WAKE 36(12:03 - 2nd) Penalty on WF 53-J.Nash False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 36. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 33(12:19 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 36 for -3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(12:19 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to NCST 33 for 5 yards (4-C.Powell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(12:19 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 11-P.Wilson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WF 47. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - WAKE 41(12:35 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to WF 47 for 6 yards (4-C.Powell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 36(12:57 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 2-D.Stewart. 2-D.Stewart to WF 41 for 5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(13:16 - 2nd) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 36 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore16-R.Ashford).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:36 - 2nd) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin to WF 35 for 10 yards (1-I.Moore31-V.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 55 yards from NCST 20 to WF 25 fair catch by 7-D.Greene.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (12 plays, 60 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:36 - 2nd) Penalty on NCST 8-R.Person Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 1(13:40 - 2nd) 8-R.Person runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - NCST 2(14:22 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman to WF 1 for 1 yard (14-S.McCollum20-C.Davis).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(14:42 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to WF 2 for 30 yards (20-C.Davis).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - NCST 47(15:00 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to WF 32 for 15 yards (14-S.McCollum).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 46(0:22 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to WF 47 for -1 yard (21-C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(0:53 - 1st) 8-R.Person to WF 46 for 2 yards (5-R.Smenda14-S.McCollum).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - NCST 38(1:13 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to WF 48 for 14 yards (3-N.Greer).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 41(1:51 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 38 for -3 yards (12-L.Masterson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(2:20 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston to NCST 41 for -1 yard (4-J.Johns).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 27(2:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 20-J.Houston. 20-J.Houston pushed ob at NCST 42 for 15 yards (28-Z.Keith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:17 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 27 for 2 yards (12-L.Masterson4-J.Johns).
|Kickoff
|(3:17 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:17 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 5(3:24 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(3:51 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 5 for 4 yards (22-T.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAKE 16(4:07 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 9 for 7 yards (6-J.Harris28-I.Kante).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(4:28 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to NCST 16 for 4 yards (16-R.Ashford).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 33(4:49 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 20 for 13 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:07 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 33 for 5 yards (16-R.Ashford1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:14 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 45(5:28 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to NCST 38 for 7 yards (32-D.Thomas25-S.Battle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(5:43 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to NCST 45 for 9 yards (25-S.Battle).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAKE 45(6:13 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 46 for 1 yard (1-I.Moore11-P.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 45(6:46 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 45 for no gain (16-R.Ashford32-D.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(7:09 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to WF 45 for 9 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAKE 26(7:24 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to WF 36 for 10 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:43 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to WF 26 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (9 plays, 82 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - NCST 7(7:48 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(8:04 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter runs ob at WF 7 for 21 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(8:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 28-D.Parham. 28-D.Parham to WF 28 for 32 yards (28-Z.Keith12-L.Masterson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 37(9:14 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 40 for 3 yards (17-T.Redd4-J.Johns).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 30(9:55 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 37 for 7 yards (6-J.Taylor12-L.Masterson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 28(10:12 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman scrambles pushed ob at NCST 30 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - NCST 20(10:40 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 28 for 8 yards (6-J.Taylor12-L.Masterson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 18(11:10 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 20 for 2 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 18(11:40 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 18 for no gain (7-T.Williams17-T.Redd).
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WAKE 44(11:47 - 1st) 96-I.Mora punts 38 yards from WF 44 out of bounds at the NCST 18.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WAKE 44(11:54 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Greene.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WAKE 43(12:25 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 1 yard (29-A.McNeill11-P.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(12:46 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:04 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 83-T.Morin. 83-T.Morin pushed ob at WF 40 for 15 yards (6-J.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to WF End Zone. touchback.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:04 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 30(13:12 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 33(13:46 - 1st) 8-R.Person to WF 30 for 3 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(14:09 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to WF 33 for 17 yards.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 18 - NCST 17(14:28 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 50 for 33 yards (8-J.Williams).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 17 FUMBLES. 8-R.Person to NCST 17 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
-
LATECH
USM
24
30
4th 0:21 ESP2
-
17MIAMI
18LVILLE
40
20
4th 7:45 ABC
-
WAKE
NCST
42
38
4th 9:12 ACCN
-
ABIL
UTEP
7
10
3rd 11:00 ESP3
-
CAMP
CSTCAR
21
43
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
TULANE
27
24
Final ABC
-
19LALAF
GAST
34
31
Final/OT ESP2
-
TULSA
11OKLAST
7
16
Final ESPN
-
CUSE
25PITT
10
21
Final ACCN
-
BC
DUKE
26
6
Final
-
AP
13CINCY
20
55
Final ESP+
-
LIB
WKY
30
24
Final ESPU
-
SFLA
7ND
0
52
Final USA
-
SFA
TXSA
10
24
Final ESP2
-
23APLST
MRSHL
7
17
Final CBS
-
TROY
MTSU
47
14
Final ESPN
-
14UCF
GATECH
49
21
Final ABC
-
CIT
1CLEM
0
49
Final ACCN
-
SMU
NTEXAS
65
35
Final CBSSN
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
38
17
Final ESPU
-
HOU
16MEMP
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
HOU
BAYLOR
0
0
PPD FOX
-
21BYU
22ARMY
0
0
PPD CBS
-
FAU
GAS
0
0
PPD ESPN
-
CHARLO
12UNC
0
0