|
|
|GAS
|LALAF
No. 19 Louisiana risks unbeaten mark vs. Georgia Southern
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns already have made history this season. And they haven't even played a home game yet.
The Ragin' Cajuns beat a Top 25 team on the road for the first time in school history when they opened the season with a 31-14 victory at then-No. 23 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, two weeks ago.
That earned them their own ranking as they moved into the No. 19 spot, which they maintained this week after a 34-31 overtime victory at Georgia State in Atlanta in their Sun Belt Conference opener last week.
Now they come home to meet Georgia Southern (1-0) in the Eagles' Sun Belt opener Saturday.
Louisiana started slowly last week and had to overcome a pair of 14-point deficits to prevail.
"We're very much a work in progress," Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. "We have a team that has tons of potential, but we sometimes don't perform on a consistent basis like we should. We need to start faster, and we need to continue to improve."
Louisiana fell behind 14-0 early and trailed 21-7 in the third quarter before rallying behind running back Elijah Mitchell. He rushed for 164 yards, including a 12-yard jaunt for the winning touchdown in overtime.
Napier called the slow start "a teachable moment."
"I'm proud of the resiliency we showed in the second half," Napier said. "I think we've got resolve."
The Eagles' resiliency and resolve are also being tested. They won their opener against Campbell, 27-26, two weeks ago despite 33 players being sidelined for a variety of reasons, some COVID-19-related.
Georgia Southern was unable to play last week because its opponent, Florida Atlantic, had to postpone the game because of COVID-related absences.
"That 33 number was not all COVID-related," Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford said of the season opener. "Some of it was COVID, a lot of it was contact tracing. Then there were other factors like normal injuries.
"We definitely didn't field the team we thought we would field as far as the experience, but I think it was really good with our young guys getting that opportunity. Last week we were looking forward to several guys returning. Every team in the country is dealing with (COVID-19) and dealing with it in their own way," Lunsford said.
The Eagles are on track to get "a majority" of those players back for this week's game, he said.
"It would have been really good for us to be able to get that second game in because we had a lot of things to clean up from that first week," he said. "We could have used that second game to help a little bit. There are definitely challenges there."
The latest challenge is Louisiana.
"You don't really see a weak link," Lunsford said of the Cajuns. "They really got after Iowa State and pretty much controlled that whole football game, and when they got down against Georgia State, you never saw any panic."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|327
|387
|Total Plays
|61
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|182
|146
|Rush Attempts
|48
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|145
|241
|Comp. - Att.
|6-13
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|17
|58
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|241
|
|
|182
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|387
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|6/13
|145
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|24
|100
|1
|12
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|7
|29
|0
|13
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|6
|27
|0
|14
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|9
|22
|0
|8
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|3
|2
|105
|0
|61
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Smith 85 WR
|E. Smith
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 2 S
|Ja. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Adcock 57 NT
|G. Adcock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jackson 40 LB
|Ja. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|1/2
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|2
|42.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|15/25
|241
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|4
|54
|0
|36
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|13
|50
|1
|11
|
E. Bailey 20 RB
|E. Bailey
|3
|27
|0
|25
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|3
|15
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|4
|3
|64
|0
|34
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|4
|2
|47
|0
|27
|
D. Pauley 80 WR
|D. Pauley
|4
|2
|47
|0
|34
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|3
|2
|27
|1
|27
|
Ja. Williams 18 WR
|Ja. Williams
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|3
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
K. Carter 26 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDowell 10 QB
|C. McDowell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 33 WR
|P. Hughes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiggins 44 LB
|T. Wiggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder 36 K
|N. Snyder
|1/2
|25
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|40.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
GAS
Eagles
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 41(3:04 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 11-B.Johnson. 11-B.Johnson runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(3:46 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 1 yard (7-F.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 38(4:26 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 40 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 39(5:11 - 4th) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for -1 yard (95-A.Riley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(5:48 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 85-E.Smith. 85-E.Smith to GSO 39 for 9 yards (19-E.Garror28-J.Johnson).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LALAF 31(5:57 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 39 yards from ULL 31 to GSO 30 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 25(6:40 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 31 for 6 yards (93-A.Watkins5-B.Josue).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - LALAF 23(7:18 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 25 for 2 yards (57-G.Adcock93-A.Watkins).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 24(8:01 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 23 for -1 yard (45-R.Byrd18-J.Birdsong).
GAS
Eagles
- Missed FG (4 plays, 51 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - GAS 24(8:05 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 25(8:44 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to ULL 24 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(9:21 - 4th) 5-M.LaRoche to ULL 25 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(9:56 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to ULL 28 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry4-Z.Hill).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:37 - 4th) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 31 for 44 yards (20-M.Garner).
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (7 plays, 58 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 4th) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(10:42 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 14 - LALAF 45(11:18 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to GSO 27 for 18 yards (12-A.Wilson6-J.Singletary).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 35(11:52 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 31 for 4 yards. Penalty on ULL 54-T.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 41(12:17 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 35 for 6 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 13 - LALAF 39(12:40 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to GSO 41 for 20 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 37(13:20 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 39 for 2 yards (93-A.Watkins45-R.Byrd).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(13:20 - 4th) Penalty on ULL 58-O.Torrence False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 42. No Play.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GAS 28(13:35 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 40 yards from GSO 28. 19-E.Garror to ULL 42 for 10 yards (27-R.Langan).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 30(14:19 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 28 for -2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(15:00 - 4th) 1-S.Werts to GSO 30 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:30 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry43-J.Quibodeaux).
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- FG (11 plays, 67 yards, 5:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 8(0:36 - 3rd) 36-N.Snyder 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 8(0:43 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 9(1:21 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 8 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade36-R.Ellis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(1:59 - 3rd) 20-E.Bailey to GSO 9 for 1 yard (11-T.Bradley6-J.Singletary).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 35(2:37 - 3rd) 20-E.Bailey to GSO 10 for 25 yards (12-A.Wilson13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 35(3:21 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 6-E.Rogers. 6-E.Rogers to GSO 35 for no gain (32-C.Harris94-C.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(3:25 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|+27 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 38(4:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-K.Lacy. 2-K.Lacy to GSO 35 FUMBLES (13-D.Canteen). 2-K.Lacy recovers at the GSO 35. 2-K.Lacy to GSO 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 38(4:16 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Carter.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(4:51 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 38 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 28(5:06 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 35 for 7 yards (45-R.Byrd6-J.Singletary).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(5:49 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 28 for 3 yards (32-C.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to ULL 25 fair catch by 86-J.Bernard.
GAS
Eagles
- FG (12 plays, 66 yards, 7:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GAS 11(5:54 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - GAS 11(6:02 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 14(6:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 11 for 3 yards (10-A.Jones2-L.McCaskill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(7:25 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 14 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill2-L.McCaskill).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 29(7:56 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 28-D.Carter. 28-D.Carter to ULL 16 for 13 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(8:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 29 for 3 yards (33-T.Guidry).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 40(9:17 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts to ULL 32 for 8 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 44(10:00 - 3rd) 15-J.King to ULL 40 for 4 yards (2-L.McCaskill43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(10:49 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 44 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(11:19 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to ULL 47 for 11 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 30(12:08 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 42 for 12 yards (24-B.Trahan9-P.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 29(12:45 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 30 for 1 yard (2-L.McCaskill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(13:23 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 29 for 6 yards (97-J.Nelson).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 39(13:35 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 41 yards from ULL 39. 7-K.Hood to GSO 23 for 3 yards (23-T.Wisham49-P.Boudreaux).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 39(13:40 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Pauley.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 16 - LALAF 28(13:50 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 39 for 11 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - LALAF 24(14:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 28 for 4 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 34(14:54 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 37 for 3 yards. Penalty on ULL 54-T.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at ULL 34. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 59 yards from GSO 35. 19-E.Garror to ULL 34 for 28 yards (40-J.Jackson22-T.Pace).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Halftime (2 plays, 34 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:02 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:03 - 2nd) incomplete.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(0:12 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to GSO 17 for 34 yards (6-J.Singletary).
GAS
Eagles
- Fumble (5 plays, 35 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GAS 26(0:28 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-B.Trahan at ULL 38. 24-B.Trahan to ULL 46 FUMBLES (7-K.Hood). 9-P.Butler to ULL 49 for 3 yards (85-E.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(0:36 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Thompson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 23(0:45 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 26 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill4-Z.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 21(0:56 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 23 for 2 yards (95-A.Riley97-J.Nelson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 14(1:19 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 21 for 7 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Interception (5 plays, -6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 50(1:27 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy INTERCEPTED by 36-R.Ellis at GSO 14. 36-R.Ellis to GSO 14 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(1:34 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to ULL 50 for 7 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 27(1:41 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc pushed ob at ULL 43 for 16 yards (6-J.Singletary).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to ULL 27 for 7 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(2:13 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Ragas.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (14 plays, 41 yards, 7:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - GAS 44(2:23 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from ULL 44 to ULL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - GAS 44(2:34 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - GAS 47(2:46 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to ULL 44 for 3 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAS 42(2:46 - 2nd) Team penalty on GSO 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at ULL 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 42(3:21 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULL 42 for no gain (4-Z.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 45(4:00 - 2nd) 15-J.King to ULL 42 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill44-T.Wiggins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 47(4:37 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to ULL 45 for 8 yards (7-F.Gardner2-L.McCaskill).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 39(5:15 - 2nd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 47 for 8 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(6:01 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 39 for 2 yards (24-B.Trahan7-F.Gardner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 30(6:37 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 2-L.Wright. 2-L.Wright to GSO 37 for 7 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 25(7:17 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 30 for 5 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(7:24 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 23(8:00 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to GSO 25 for 2 yards (97-J.Nelson10-A.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 18(8:43 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 23 for 5 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux95-A.Riley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(9:19 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 18 for 3 yards (43-J.Quibodeaux24-B.Trahan).
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 64 yards from ULL 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 15 for 14 yards (80-D.Pauley22-J.Wilson).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (11 plays, 83 yards, 5:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 10(9:32 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - LALAF 5(9:52 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 54-T.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 5. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LALAF 10(10:12 - 2nd) Penalty on GSO 32-C.Harris Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LALAF 11(10:43 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to GSO 10 for 1 yard (14-D.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 12(11:50 - 2nd) 20-E.Bailey to GSO 11 for 1 yard (93-A.Watkins13-D.Canteen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(12:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 88-J.Lumpkin. 88-J.Lumpkin to GSO 12 for 6 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(12:54 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to GSO 18 for 13 yards (13-D.Canteen40-J.Jackson).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(13:33 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to GSO 31 for 36 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 20(14:05 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 80-D.Pauley. 80-D.Pauley to ULL 33 for 13 yards (6-J.Singletary12-A.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 20(14:15 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(14:47 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 20 for 3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 60 yards from GSO 35. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 17 for 12 yards (28-D.Carter).
GAS
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 85 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 2(15:00 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 4(0:39 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 2 for 2 yards (9-P.Butler2-L.McCaskill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(1:15 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 4 for 6 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux24-B.Trahan).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(1:57 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche runs ob at ULL 10 for 14 yards.
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(2:42 - 1st) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 24 for 61 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (11 plays, 78 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 15(2:48 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 17(3:05 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to GSO 15 for 2 yards (0-R.Johnson36-R.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 17(3:14 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 89-H.Bergeron.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(3:57 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to GSO 17 for 3 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 46(4:30 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 80-D.Pauley. 80-D.Pauley to GSO 20 for 34 yards (45-R.Byrd2-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(4:36 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 32(4:51 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to ULL 46 for 14 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 28(5:35 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 32 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 20(5:57 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 26-K.Carter. 26-K.Carter to ULL 28 for 8 yards (2-J.Jackson13-D.Canteen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 18(6:30 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 20 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 7(6:51 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 18 for 11 yards (14-D.Baker).
GAS
Eagles
- Downs (16 plays, 68 yards, 7:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 3(7:01 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to ULL 7 for -4 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 4(7:43 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 3 for 1 yard (2-L.McCaskill10-A.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 6(8:25 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to ULL 4 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones90-M.Narcisse).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 12(9:06 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 6 for 6 yards (2-L.McCaskill9-P.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - GAS 16(9:44 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to ULL 12 for 4 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GAS 16(9:53 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 19(10:35 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to ULL 16 for 3 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux97-J.Nelson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(11:10 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 19 for 5 yards (33-P.Hughes2-L.McCaskill).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAS 27(11:48 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 24 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill43-J.Quibodeaux).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 34(12:25 - 1st) 15-J.King to ULL 27 for 7 yards (19-E.Garror).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(13:00 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to ULL 34 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill90-M.Narcisse).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAS 49(13:16 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 49 for no gain (95-A.Riley24-B.Trahan). Penalty on ULL 24-B.Trahan Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at GSO 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(13:22 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAS 47(13:57 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 49 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones97-J.Nelson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(14:30 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 47 for 9 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 38 for 13 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-N.Snyder kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
-
23UK
8AUBURN
13
29
4th 6:45 SECN
-
24LVILLE
21PITT
20
23
4th 6:02 ACCN
-
KSTATE
3OKLA
28
35
4th 12:28 FOX
-
GATECH
CUSE
13
23
3rd 5:45
-
13UCF
ECU
41
14
3rd 3:28 ABC
-
GAS
19LALAF
10
17
4th 3:04 ESP2
-
CAMP
APLST
13
45
4th 9:10 ESP+
-
5FLA
MISS
44
29
4th 10:08 ESPN
-
FIU
LIB
14
17
3rd 11:00 ESPU
-
IOWAST
TCU
16
7
2nd 0:48 FS1
-
TULANE
USM
0
14
1st 9:16
-
UAB
SALA
42
10
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TXSA
35
37
Final CBSSN
-
8TEXAS
TXTECH
0
070.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
22ARMY
14CINCY
0
045 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
6LSU
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WVU
15OKLAST
0
051.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UTEP
LAMON
0
050 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
4UGA
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
UVA
0
045.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TXSTSM
BC
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
HOUBP
LATECH
0
073.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
SMU
0
063.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
MIZZOU
0
056 O/U
+29
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
10TXAM
0
046 O/U
-31
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16TENN
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FSU
12MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NCST
20VATECH
0
057 O/U
-6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TROY
18BYU
0
059 O/U
-14.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
GAST
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
SFLA
FAU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
HOU
0
0
PPD ESP+