No. 6 LSU (finally) set to kick off title defense
LSU's defense of its CFP Championship begins after a three-week delay.
The Mike Leach era at Mississippi State begins after a similar game-day void.
The SEC season is finally ready to kick off after COVID-19 changes to the schedule and the No. 6 Tigers host the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., in the marquee game of the first weekend.
LSU sent 14 players, including Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and overall No. 1 pick Joe Burrow, to the NFL off of last season's 15-0 team. Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase and standout defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin opted out of the season last month to focus on next year's NFL Draft.
So the expectation is that the talented, but young and rebuilding Tigers will be unable to approach last year's success. Their lofty preseason ranking has to be viewed in the context of Big Ten and Pac-12 teams not being included as well as the fact that three of the teams ahead of them are SEC rivals Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
"I kind of love it," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said of the relatively modest expectations. "I call it internal fuel. I digest it. It makes me want to work harder."
Fourth-year junior Myles Brennan will make his first career start Saturday as the successor to Burrow, now the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I've always believed in Myles Brennan," Orgeron said. "The only thing that we don't know -- and I do believe that he's going to do very well -- is how he's going to do in the fire, and the only way to know that is put him in the fire."
Leach arrives after successful tenures at Texas Tech and most recently Washington State. He replaced Joe Moorhead, who was fired after two seasons.
Another key newcomer is former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello, a graduate transfer. Leach's teams have perennially featured one of the most productive passing offenses in the country.
"He really gives the keys to the quarterback in this system," Costello said of Leach, "which has been something I'm really impressed with and I know comes with a lot of responsibility.
"If you know what you're doing and make quick decisions in this system, you're going to be successful pretty fast."
It remains to be seen how quickly Leach will be successful with the Bulldogs, but his arrival was one of the biggest headlines in the SEC during the offseason.
"I would say we are a work in progress," Leach said. "The biggest thing is that we've got some explosiveness but we want to have some consistency.
"We're very, very excited that we get to play, we're thrilled that we get to be with our guys and go out there and practice, and then we're really excited about the game coming up."
COVID-19 restrictions included the elimination of SEC nonconference schedules and an expansion of the league schedule.
"For 10 straight SEC teams with no nonconference," Leach said, "that's going to be the toughest schedule that's ever been played in college football."
Tiger Stadium will feature about 25,000 fans as attendance is limited to one-quarter of capacity as a COVID-19 precaution.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|432
|283
|Total Plays
|55
|55
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|70
|Rush Attempts
|12
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|432
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|25-43
|17-28
|Yards Per Pass
|9.7
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|5-49.6
|Return Yards
|0
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|432
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|432
|TOTAL YDS
|283
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|25/43
|432
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|5
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|3
|-25
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|8
|5
|132
|1
|43
|
J. Payton 0 WR
|J. Payton
|7
|5
|110
|0
|34
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|8
|5
|109
|1
|75
|
C. Gardner 18 WR
|C. Gardner
|2
|2
|35
|0
|24
|
T. Shavers 9 WR
|T. Shavers
|3
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Heath 4 WR
|M. Heath
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Walley 31 WR
|J. Walley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marks 21 RB
|J. Marks
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 69 OL
|K. Johnson
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brule 3 LB
|A. Brule
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Peters 38 S
|F. Peters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 LB
|J. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Craft 28 S
|L. Craft
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Banks 92 DE
|Je. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jimison 36 CB
|J. Jimison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Ruiz 8 K
|B. Ruiz
|2/2
|35
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|17/28
|234
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|7
|33
|0
|9
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|6
|26
|0
|7
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Brennan 15 QB
|M. Brennan
|7
|-13
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|5
|5
|85
|0
|47
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|4
|3
|59
|1
|37
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|6
|3
|32
|1
|16
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|3
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 16 DB
|D. Evans
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 94 DL
|J. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|1/1
|26
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|5
|49.6
|4
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 41(2:56 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 46 for 5 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 38(3:08 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 41 for 3 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(3:49 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 38 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston3-A.Brule).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 34(4:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for 2 yards (12-S.Preston6-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 29(4:24 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 34 for 5 yards (19-C.Duncan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:46 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 29 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson17-A.Odom).
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:01 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(5:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 36(5:31 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath pushed ob at MSST 37 for 27 yards (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(5:36 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 32(6:08 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 36 for 4 yards (15-J.Harris12-S.Preston).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:23 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 32 for 7 yards (14-N.Watson).
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 6(6:27 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 6(6:35 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISSST 4(7:18 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 21-J.Marks. 21-J.Marks to LSU 6 for -2 yards (18-D.Clark25-C.Flott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 5(7:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to LSU 4 for 1 yard (11-A.Gaye4-T.Harris).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:11 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to LSU 5 for 34 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:18 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(8:26 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(8:59 - 3rd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton pushed ob at LSU 39 for 33 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:33 - 3rd) 21-J.Marks to MSST 28 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox26-D.Evans).
|Kickoff
|(9:33 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LSU 8(9:36 - 3rd) 36-C.York 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LSU 2(10:14 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan sacked at MSST 8 for -6 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LSU 2(10:35 - 3rd) 3-A.Anthony to MSST 2 for no gain (12-S.Preston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(10:55 - 3rd) 3-A.Anthony to MSST 2 for no gain (40-E.Thompson12-S.Preston).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 8(11:23 - 3rd) 3-A.Anthony to MSST 2 for 6 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 14(11:45 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 8 for 6 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 17(12:29 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to MSST 14 for 3 yards (38-F.Peters27-E.Furdge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(12:35 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(12:55 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 17 for 20 yards (12-S.Preston36-J.Jimison).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 39(13:15 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to MSST 37 for 2 yards (2-T.Wheat28-L.Craft).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 44(13:46 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 39 for 5 yards (12-S.Preston).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(14:01 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to MSST 44 for 4 yards (6-J.Davis1-M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 46(14:22 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to MSST 48 for 6 yards (38-F.Peters28-L.Craft).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(14:40 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 46 for 9 yards (40-E.Thompson6-J.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin pushed ob at LSU 37 for 12 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 69 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - MISSST 27(0:12 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 37 for 10 yards (1-M.Emerson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(0:17 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan sacked at LSU 27 for -8 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 29(0:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 35 for 6 yards (42-M.Spencer).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:45 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 29 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(0:59 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 25 for 14 yards (40-E.Thompson28-L.Craft).
LSU
Tigers
- FG (14 plays, 67 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 50(1:06 - 2nd) 97-R.Bowman punts 39 yards from MSST 50 to LSU 11 fair catch by 33-T.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 50(1:13 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 31-J.Walley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LSU 50(1:19 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Marks.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(1:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 4-M.Heath. 4-M.Heath to MSST 50 for 1 yard (18-D.Clark7-J.Stevens).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 28(1:57 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 49 for 21 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(2:02 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
LSU
Tigers
- Halftime (5 plays, 26 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 25(2:10 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 47 yards from LSU 25 to MSST 28 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 25(2:17 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(2:21 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+43 YD
|
3 & 11 - MISSST 43(2:37 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 43(2:43 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 47(3:27 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to LSU 43 for 4 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(3:47 - 2nd) Penalty on MSST 69-K.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 42. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 45(4:07 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to LSU 42 for 13 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 45(4:12 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(4:46 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 45 for 8 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:20 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 37 for 12 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 2(5:26 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 4(5:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 2 for 2 yards (3-A.Brule6-J.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 10(6:08 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to MSST 4 for 6 yards (7-M.Murphy22-N.Pickering).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(6:21 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to MSST 10 for 47 yards (38-F.Peters).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 27(6:40 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 43 for 16 yards (7-M.Murphy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(6:47 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 33-T.Palmer.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 23(7:21 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 27 for 4 yards (3-A.Brule7-M.Murphy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(7:39 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 23 for 7 yards.
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 16 for 16 yards (14-N.Watson).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 2nd) 8-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 31(7:53 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 9-T.Shavers. 9-T.Shavers runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 31(8:00 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Heath.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(8:06 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(8:34 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LSU 31 for 34 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(9:10 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 35 for 2 yards (1-E.Ricks5-J.Ward).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 33 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Int
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 9(9:54 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams INTERCEPTED by 19-J.Cox at MSST 14. 19-J.Cox runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 9(9:58 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Shavers.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 9(10:05 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (3 plays, 89 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 38(10:16 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 53 yards from LSU 38 to the MSST 9 downed by 25-J.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 38(10:23 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - MISSST 43(10:47 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 6-T.Marshall False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:26 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 43 for 3 yards (6-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:31 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 38(11:34 - 2nd) to LSU 40 FUMBLES. 7-J.Stevens to LSU 40 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 43(12:16 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to LSU 38 for 5 yards (18-D.Clark73-J.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(12:22 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Payton.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 20 - LSU 33(13:03 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to LSU 43 for 24 yards (26-D.Evans).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LSU 43(13:08 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 33 for -10 yards. Penalty on MSST 3-K.Costello Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSST 33. (18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(13:15 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(13:45 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 43 for 27 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(14:15 - 2nd) 3-K.Costello complete to 18-C.Gardner. 18-C.Gardner to MSST 16 for 11 yards (26-D.Evans).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Fumble (8 plays, 55 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISSST 45(14:23 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 45 to MSST 5 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 48(15:00 - 2nd) 15-M.Brennan sacked at LSU 45 for -7 yards (2-T.Wheat).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 47(0:04 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to MSST 48 for 5 yards (27-E.Furdge).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(0:37 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 47 for 1 yard (2-T.Wheat).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 17(0:46 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 37 yards from MSST 17 out of bounds at the LSU 46.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - LSU 22(0:46 - 1st) Penalty on MSST 37-T.Day Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MSST 22. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 19(1:39 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 22 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LSU 14(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 49-T.Moore Offside 5 yards enforced at MSST 14. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 17(2:47 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 69-K.Johnson. 69-K.Johnson to MSST 14 for -3 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 14(3:22 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 17 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell23-M.Baskerville).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LSU 37(3:31 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 37 to MSST 14 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 42(3:40 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 42 to MSST 9 fair catch by 85-A.Williams. Penalty on LSU 4-T.Harris Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LSU 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LSU 42(3:50 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 17-R.McMath.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 42(3:54 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(4:29 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 42 for 3 yards (22-N.Pickering52-K.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:47 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 39 for 14 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (13 plays, 66 yards, 6:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MISSST 18(4:51 - 1st) 8-B.Ruiz 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - MISSST 11(5:17 - 1st) 3-K.Costello sacked at LSU 18 for -7 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 15(6:06 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 23-D.Johnson. 23-D.Johnson to LSU 11 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(6:54 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to LSU 15 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark14-M.Hampton).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 44(7:19 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LSU 19 for 25 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MISSST 44(7:23 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 34(7:53 - 1st) 8-K.Hill pushed ob at LSU 21 for 13 yards (19-J.Cox). Penalty on MSST 55-G.Eiland Holding 10 yards enforced at LSU 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - MISSST 36(8:21 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to LSU 34 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(8:47 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 49-T.Moore Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 41. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 37(9:23 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to LSU 41 for 22 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(9:55 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 0-J.Payton. 0-J.Payton to MSST 37 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - MISSST 23(10:34 - 1st) 21-J.Marks to MSST 34 for 11 yards (4-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MISSST 23(10:40 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Hill.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 16(11:09 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill to MSST 23 for 7 yards (18-D.Clark).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 35(11:17 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 35 to MSST 16 fair catch by 85-A.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 35(12:00 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan scrambles to LSU 35 for no gain (3-A.Brule).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LSU 35(12:05 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 28(12:35 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 35 for 7 yards (28-L.Craft).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 20(12:47 - 1st) 15-M.Brennan complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 28 for 8 yards (1-M.Emerson38-F.Peters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(13:27 - 1st) 18-C.Curry to LSU 20 for 2 yards (92-J.Banks3-A.Brule).
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 22(13:40 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 58 yards from MSST 22. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 18 for -2 yards (1-M.Emerson24-D.Lawrence).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:21 - 1st) 3-K.Costello sacked at MSST 22 for -8 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:25 - 1st) 3-K.Costello incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Shavers.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-K.Costello complete to 85-A.Williams. 85-A.Williams to MSST 30 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
