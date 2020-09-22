|
|
|TULANE
|USM
Tulane, Southern Miss look to rebound after tough setbacks
Coming off almost indescribably tough losses last week, Tulane and Southern Mississippi will look to take frustrations out on each other in one of the south's more underrated college football rivalries.
When the Green Wave (1-1) and Golden Eagles (0-2) play on Saturday in Hattiesburg, Miss., they will be in bounce-back mode. Tulane blew a 24-0 halftime lead last week in a 27-24 home loss to Navy in its American Athletic Conference opener while Southern Miss lost 31-30 to visiting Louisiana Tech on a touchdown pass with 14 seconds left.
All losses count the same, but last week's defeats stung both teams hard. Making it worse for the Green Wave was that they lost their first game on ABC-TV since 1980 against a team that dropped its opener 55-3 to BYU.
Tulane coach Willie Fritz, who recently received a contract extension through 2027, couldn't remember one of his teams blowing a 24-point halftime lead.
"When we went to halftime, we were like it's 0-0," said running back Tyjae Spears to nola.com. "But our actions didn't show that. It's tough. We expected to finish and we didn't finish."
The result could be a change at the quarterback position. Keon Howard, a senior who coincidentally transferred from Southern Miss after two seasons, completed just 10 of 25 passes against Navy for 108 yards with an interception.
He is only 24 of 55 in two games for 299 yards. Freshman Michael Pratt, who almost relieved Howard last week, might get the call in this one.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss made some improvements in its first game under interim coach Scotty Walden. He took over from Jay Hopson, who resigned on Labor Day after a season-opening home loss to South Alabama.
Walden's play-calling and sideline energy helped the Golden Eagles establish a 17-point, second-half lead, but their defense couldn't make it stick. They allowed three scoring strikes over the game's last 21 minutes and couldn't get off the field. Louisiana Tech converted 10 of 16 third downs and two of three fourth downs, including the game-winner.
Still, observers of the Southern Miss program noted a change in attitude and aggression with Walden in charge.
"At the end of the day, we're going to be aggressive," Walden said. "We're going to live or die by our own sword. We're not going to play scared or timid. We're going to lay it on the line and let the chips fall where they may."
This will be the 32nd meeting of the programs, which sit just an hour and 45 minutes apart. The Golden Eagles lead the series 23-8, although the Green Wave dumped them 30-13 last year in the Armed Forces Bowl.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|5
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|6
|161
|Total Plays
|3
|14
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|11.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|6
|53
|Rush Attempts
|1
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|8.8
|Yards Passing
|0
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|0-2
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|13.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|100
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-100
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|6
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|6
|TOTAL YDS
|161
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|50.0
|70
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|5/8
|108
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Baker 23 RB
|D. Baker
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
D. Jones 26 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Ragsdale 3 RB
|D. Ragsdale
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|1
|1
|88
|1
|88
|
D. Jones 26 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
|E. Scott Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 35(9:16 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 39 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(9:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to USM 35 for -2 yards (33-K.Henry).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 26(10:11 - 1st) 26-D.Jones to USM 37 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(10:15 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 88 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 61 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones to USM 26 FUMBLES (25-T.Barnes). 29-C.Harrell to USM 26 for no gain. Team penalty on TUL Illegal block in the back declined.
|PAT Good
|(10:31 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+88 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 12(10:45 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TULANE 46(10:53 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 42 yards from TUL 46 Downed at the USM 12.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 46(10:57 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 46(11:02 - 1st) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(11:19 - 1st) 22-T.Spears to TUL 46 for 6 yards (12-E.Scott).
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois kicks 55 yards from USM 35. 11-A.Jones to TUL 40 for 30 yards (32-H.Maples19-K.Hemby).
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - USM 2(11:30 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - USM 17(11:39 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TUL 17. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 15(12:17 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to TUL 17 for -2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(12:54 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to TUL 15 for 2 yards (7-P.Johnson48-D.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 26(13:09 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to TUL 17 for 9 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 29(13:44 - 1st) 3-D.Ragsdale to TUL 26 for 3 yards (33-K.Henry28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(13:49 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 26-D.Jones.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 34(14:13 - 1st) 23-D.Baker to TUL 29 for 37 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(14:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 26-D.Jones. 26-D.Jones to USM 34 for 9 yards (33-K.Henry28-M.Moody).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
-
23UK
8AUBURN
13
29
4th 6:45 SECN
-
24LVILLE
21PITT
20
23
4th 6:02 ACCN
-
KSTATE
3OKLA
28
35
4th 12:28 FOX
-
GATECH
CUSE
13
23
3rd 5:45
-
13UCF
ECU
41
14
3rd 3:28 ABC
-
GAS
19LALAF
10
17
4th 3:04 ESP2
-
CAMP
APLST
13
45
4th 9:10 ESP+
-
5FLA
MISS
44
29
4th 10:08 ESPN
-
FIU
LIB
14
17
3rd 11:00 ESPU
-
IOWAST
TCU
16
7
2nd 0:48 FS1
-
TULANE
USM
0
14
1st 9:16
-
UAB
SALA
42
10
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
TXSA
35
37
Final CBSSN
-
8TEXAS
TXTECH
0
070.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
22ARMY
14CINCY
0
045 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
6LSU
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WVU
15OKLAST
0
051.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
UTEP
LAMON
0
050 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
4UGA
ARK
0
052.5 O/U
+27.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
DUKE
UVA
0
045.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TXSTSM
BC
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
HOUBP
LATECH
0
073.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
SMU
0
063.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
MIZZOU
0
056 O/U
+29
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
10TXAM
0
046 O/U
-31
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
0
061 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16TENN
SC
0
044.5 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
FSU
12MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NCST
20VATECH
0
057 O/U
-6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TROY
18BYU
0
059 O/U
-14.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
GAST
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
0
PPD ESP2
-
SFLA
FAU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
HOU
0
0
PPD ESP+