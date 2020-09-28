|
|
|CAMP
|WAKE
Wake Forest draws Campbell in another schedule twist
Wake Forest takes on visiting Campbell, which is closing out an abbreviated fall slate, in a non-league game Friday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest (0-2) could use a jolt of confidence after a rough opening stretch.
"We're getting better," Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson said. "I think we have the makings of a good football team, but this team is a work in progress and we'll get there."
This will mark the first football game in the state of North Carolina with increased attendance guidelines. State restrictions are allowing up to 7 percent of stadium capacity beginning this weekend.
"We are excited to play in front of Deacon Nation again, even if it is a limited capacity," Clawson said. "We can't wait to feel that energy and support starting with our game against Campbell."
This will be the first meeting between the programs.
Campbell (0-3), a member of the Football Championship Subdivision's Big South Conference, is playing four games as part of a fall season after the Big South opted to hold its main competition in the spring. So it's four road assignments for the Camels, including the final two in their home state.
Campbell has lost to Georgia Southern (27-26); to Coastal Carolina (43-21); and to Appalachian State (52-21). There would have been a week off before its final game, but like so many other things this season, changes were necessary.
"It's prepping us for when we get in the playoffs because that's where we're going (in the future)," said Camels coach Mike Minter, a former standout with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. "Now it shows us you have four weeks, you have to get ready every single day. ... What I'm looking for is how do we put it all together?"
By playing this schedule across a period of a month, the exposure for the Camels has been beneficial. Twice, their games have been on national television.
"I think that is the biggest plus," Minter said of the ability to promote the program and university.
Campbell wasn't on the original schedule for Wake Forest. But when non-league foe Old Dominion decided it wouldn't play a fall schedule, the Demon Deacons sought another opponent.
The Campbell-Wake Forest matchup was pegged for Oct. 9. It was moved up a week when Wake Forest had its matchup with Notre Dame postponed from the scheduled date of Sept. 26 because of coronavirus issues connected to the Notre Dame team.
The adjustment avoided back-to-back weeks with no games for Wake Forest. And instead of facing then-No. 7 Notre Dame in their third game, it also might reduce the chance that the Demon Deacons are saddled with their first 0-3 start since dropping their first seven games in 2000 in the final season under coach Jim Caldwell.
Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker rushed for three touchdowns in the Sept. 19 loss at North Carolina State. Glitches in the passing attack have held the Demon Deacons back.
"We need to make some plays on the outside," Clawson said. "We've dropped probably five or six deep balls in two weeks. At certain point, you've got to go make those plays."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|4
|2
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|88
|123
|Total Plays
|17
|17
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|61
|Rush Attempts
|10
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|75
|62
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|12.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-18
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|62
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|88
|TOTAL YDS
|123
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|5/7
|75
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Jackson 26 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Williams 6 QB
|H. Williams
|4
|1
|0
|7
|
L. McDowell 24 RB
|L. McDowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Barr 4 RB
|B. Barr
|3
|2
|42
|0
|36
|
J. Kelsey 5 WR
|J. Kelsey
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
A. Hite 88 WR
|A. Hite
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Frazier 9 WR
|C. Frazier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Slade 7 DB
|D. Slade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rivens 32 LB
|T. Rivens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 4 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grate 6 DB
|M. Grate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Boykin 95 DL
|R. Boykin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wiggins 29 DB
|L. Wiggins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Brown 39 K
|R. Brown
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|4/5
|62
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|10
|49
|2
|10
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
|K. Walker III
|2
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|3
|2
|49
|0
|40
|
J. Roberson 5 WR
|J. Roberson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Greene 7 WR
|D. Greene
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DE
|J. Johns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Keith 28 DB
|Z. Keith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 1 DL
|S. Kamara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 29 DB
|C. Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fox 11 DL
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Andersen 45 DB
|N. Andersen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 4 K
|N. Sciba
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
CAMP
Fighting Camels
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 35(15:00 - 2nd) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey pushed ob at CAM 43 for 8 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - CAMP 23(0:24 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 88-A.Hite. 88-A.Hite to CAM 35 for 12 yards (28-Z.Keith17-T.Redd).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CAMP 26(1:09 - 1st) 6-H.Williams sacked at CAM 23 for -3 yards (9-C.Basham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(1:49 - 1st) 6-H.Williams pushed ob at CAM 26 for 1 yard (9-C.Basham).
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (3 plays, 22 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:49 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 10(1:56 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - WAKE 17(2:31 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 10 for 7 yards (10-J.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(2:56 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 17 for 5 yards (10-J.Smith29-L.Wiggins).
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Fumble (1 plays, 2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 20(3:06 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 22 FUMBLES (17-T.Redd). 28-Z.Keith to CAM 22 for no gain.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- Missed FG (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - WAKE 10(3:11 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - WAKE 19(3:41 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry to CAM 10 for 9 yards (8-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WAKE 19(3:46 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Perry.
|No Gain
|
1 & 19 - WAKE 19(4:12 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to CAM 19 for no gain (32-T.Rivens6-M.Grate).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WAKE 9(4:27 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to CAM 3 for 6 yards (32-T.Rivens95-R.Boykin). Penalty on WF 59-L.Ngassam Nya Holding 10 yards enforced at CAM 9. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(4:44 - 1st) 9-K.Walker to CAM 9 for 12 yards (7-D.Slade95-R.Boykin).
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Interception (1 plays, 54 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(4:51 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Barr INTERCEPTED by 17-T.Redd at CAM 26. 17-T.Redd to CAM 21 for 5 yards (4-B.Barr).
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
WAKE
Demon Deacons
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) 4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WAKE 2(4:56 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - WAKE 4(5:33 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to CAM 2 for 2 yards (1-J.Johnson).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(5:53 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs ob at CAM 4 for 40 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAKE 49(6:07 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 5-J.Roberson. 5-J.Roberson to CAM 44 for 7 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - WAKE 43(6:44 - 1st) 10-S.Hartman complete to 7-D.Greene. 7-D.Greene to WF 49 for 6 yards (6-M.Grate).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(7:02 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 43 for -1 yard (7-D.Slade).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 41(7:28 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 44 for 3 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(7:49 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 41 for 9 yards (4-J.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WAKE 29(8:04 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 32 for 3 yards (7-D.Slade).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(8:18 - 1st) 26-C.Beal-Smith to WF 29 for 9 yards (32-T.Rivens).
CAMP
Fighting Camels
- Missed FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 6:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - CAMP 9(8:22 - 1st) 39-R.Brown 27 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CAMP 4(8:22 - 1st) Team penalty on CAM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WF 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAMP 4(8:26 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 6(9:02 - 1st) 26-D.Jackson to WF 4 for 2 yards (4-J.Johns8-J.Williams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CAMP 1(9:18 - 1st) Penalty on CAM 77-T.McLellan False start 5 yards enforced at WF 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - CAMP 2(9:41 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to WF 1 for 1 yard (5-R.Smenda).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CAMP 10(9:46 - 1st) 6-H.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Frazier. Penalty on WF 28-Z.Keith Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WF 10. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAMP 6(10:34 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to WF 10 for -4 yards (17-T.Redd95-D.Bergan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - CAMP 7(11:17 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to WF 6 for 1 yard (11-M.Fox).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAMP 43(11:40 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 4-B.Barr. 4-B.Barr to WF 7 for 36 yards (6-J.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAMP 50(12:24 - 1st) 6-H.Williams to WF 43 for 7 yards (9-C.Basham45-N.Andersen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 50(13:10 - 1st) 24-L.McDowell to CAM 50 for no gain (1-S.Kamara).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 37(13:43 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 5-J.Kelsey. 5-J.Kelsey to CAM 50 for 13 yards (29-C.Carson45-N.Andersen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAMP 31(14:22 - 1st) 6-H.Williams complete to 4-B.Barr. 4-B.Barr pushed ob at CAM 37 for 6 yards (8-J.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAMP 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-B.Barr to CAM 31 for 6 yards (4-J.Johns).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 42-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to CAM End Zone. touchback.
