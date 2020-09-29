|
|
|ECU
|GAST
East Carolina aims to put best foot forward vs. Ga. State
East Carolina was thrilled to return to action last weekend. The Pirates will feel even better if they can collect a victory in their second game.
After being manhandled by UCF 51-28 in their opener, the Pirates (0-1) play at Georgia State (0-1) on Saturday in a non-conference game in Atlanta.
East Carolina's first scheduled game against Marshall on Sept. 12 was postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite his team's lopsided loss last Saturday, Pirates coach Mike Houston is eager to make the team's first road trip.
"I can't wait until we play again," he said. "Really, it's rejuvenating to be so excited to go play again because I know we're going to improve."
They'll have to improve off a game in which they trailed 27-7 at halftime and 41-14 through three quarters.
Junior quarterback Holton Ahlers completed fewer than half of his passes but also threw for three touchdowns. He had 21 touchdown passes, compared to 10 interceptions, as the starter last season when East Carolina finished with a 4-8 mark.
Ahlers was picked off once in the opener and East Carolina also lost three fumbles.
Starting wide receivers C.J. Johnson, Tyler Snead and Blake Proehl were held in check as they each caught just two passes.
"I was disappointed in our production right there," Houston said. "If you're going to tell me we were going to have man coverage, I would say we're going to have a pretty good day."
The defense allowed UCF to rack up 632 total yards but Houston found a silver lining.
"I think we really made them work for what they got, that's the real key," he said. "We've got to correct our mistakes, continue to push to improve, disappointed we didn't force any turnovers. That's a big goal so that's something we have to continue working on."
The Panthers are coming off a frustrating and unnerving week in which their game at Charlotte was postponed on Friday due to positive COVID-19 tests. It turned out that the tests were faulty and they returned to the practice field on Monday.
"Out of an abundance of caution for the rest of our team and Charlotte, we could not in good conscience put our team on the bus and play a game," Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said.
The four players who tested positive on Thursday were retested the next day. All of those tests came back negative.
"The disappointing news is that we could have played on Saturday," Cobb said. "More importantly, the positive news is we are not dealing with an outbreak at this time."
Georgia State lost its opener 34-31 to Louisiana in overtime the previous weekend.
Junior Destin Coates rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown and showed he can be the team's bell cow. He carried the ball 34 times after getting 82 attempts last season and scoring seven touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Cornelious Brown passed for 196 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries and a score.
The Panthers are coming off a 7-6 campaign, including a 38-17 loss to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.
Georgia State is facing East Carolina for the first time. The return game at ECU is scheduled for 2027.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|5
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|9
|136
|Total Plays
|3
|8
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|17.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|2
|82
|Rush Attempts
|2
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|20.5
|Yards Passing
|7
|54
|Comp. - Att.
|1-1
|3-4
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|13.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|48
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-28
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|7
|PASS YDS
|54
|
|
|2
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|9
|TOTAL YDS
|136
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 35 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 13 DB
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Haji-Badri 95 DL
|H. Haji-Badri
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Saba 17 DB
|W. Saba
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Young 43 P
|J. Young
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Snead 22 WR
|T. Snead
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brown IV 4 QB
|C. Brown IV
|3/4
|54
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|2
|2
|49
|1
|38
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Stephens-McQueen 6 LB
|T. Stephens-McQueen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruiz 92 K
|N. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
GAST
Panthers
- TD (2 plays, 61 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAST 18(11:35 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 43 yards from ECU 18 to GST 39 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GAST 23(11:44 - 1st) 43-J.Young punts 7 yards from ECU 23 out of bounds at the ECU 30. Team penalty on ECU False start 5 yards enforced at ECU 23. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 21(12:21 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 23 for 2 yards (90-H.Willis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 21(12:56 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 21 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 14(13:22 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 22-T.Snead. 22-T.Snead to ECU 21 for 7 yards (6-T.Stephens-McQueen).
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 22-T.Snead to ECU 24 for 20 yards (34-A.Lane). Team penalty on ECU Holding 10 yards enforced at ECU 24.
ECU
Pirates
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 1st) 92-N.Ruiz extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - ECU 13(13:38 - 1st) 17-D.Coates runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 18(13:57 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to ECU 13 for 5 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 7 - ECU 39(14:19 - 1st) 0-T.Dixon to ECU 18 for 43 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 36(14:39 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 39 for 3 yards (95-H.Haji-Badri35-J.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(14:54 - 1st) 4-C.Brown complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney pushed ob at GST 36 for 11 yards (35-J.Wilson).
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 20-Q.White.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-C.Brown incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-W.Saba at GST 28. 17-W.Saba runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
