Slumping FSU gets Norvell back against Jacksonville State
Back in August, Jacksonville State coach John Grass was asked about his team's reworked season opener, which will kick off this Saturday at Florida State.
"We look forward to that," Grass said. "It will be a good thing to go to Tallahassee and play a traditionally great program."
Grass is correct about FSU being "traditionally great."
The Seminoles have won three national titles -- 1993, 1999 and 2013 -- while producing 45 consensus All-Americans. In addition, three FSU quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy -- Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke and Jameis Winston -- and the Seminoles rank in the top 10 among winning percentage for major college teams with at least 500 victories.
But all of that looks like ancient history these days as the Seminoles (0-2) have slumped. Since the start of 2017, once-mighty FSU is just 18-22 overall and 10-16 in ACC play.
That type of mediocrity got Willie Taggart fired last November, and Mike Norvell was hired away from the University of Memphis.
So far, things have not gone well for Norvell, either, as FSU lost a home game to Georgia Tech, 16-13, and then got blasted by the host Miami Hurricanes, 52-10, on Saturday.
Norvell, who missed the Miami game after testing positive for COVID-19, will return for the Jacksonville State game. Still, Norvell's Seminoles are 27-point favorites against the Division I-AA FCS program.
"I hated that I wasn't there for the Miami game," said Norvell, who sent his team a group text after that debacle and then led a meeting Sunday via Zoom. "I embrace the times when things aren't going well. We have the opportunity to lift guys up and refocus them."
Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are 52-12 in four years under Grass, winning at least 10 games each season and going 31-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They have made the Division I-AA FCS playoffs nine times, losing in the 2015 national championship game to North Dakota State.
Prior to moving up in classification, the Gamecocks were a Division II power, making it to the championship game four times and winning the title in 1992.
Historically, 11 Gamecocks players have been drafted, and the NFL may also be interested in dual-threat quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who spent his first two collegiate seasons at Clemson before transferring to Jacksonville State.
Cooper, a 6-3, 225-pound senior, has started 25 consecutive games at Jacksonville State, passing for 60 touchdowns. He also threw for more than 3,400 yards in each of those two seasons, and he has run for 686 yards and six scores in two years.
FSU, meanwhile, has had issues at quarterback. Against Miami, FSU used three quarterbacks -- starter James Blackman, backup Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker -- and each QB was intercepted by the Hurricanes. Blackman remains atop FSU's depth chart, but Travis, Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy are all listed as second team.
In addition, the Seminoles' top wide receivers were shut down at Miami. Tamorrion Terry, who had 60 catches last year for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns, was held to no receptions and one carry for negative-4 yards. Keyshawn Helton had one reception for 2 yards.
Look for FSU to lean on its running game Saturday, including freshman Lawrance Toafili and sophomore Jashaun Corbin. Toafili had 99 yards from scrimmage against Miami and averaged 8.0 yards per rush. Corbin, a Texas A&M transfer, had 43 yards rushing (7.2 average).
"They're still really good," Grass said of FSU on Tuesday. "They still have Seminoles talent."
The Seminoles can also turn to junior tight end Camren McDonald, who had six catches for 58 yards against Miami.
"Everybody has a choice," Norvell said on Monday. "We have a choice on how we're going to respond going forward."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|31
|Rushing
|4
|18
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|10-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|308
|531
|Total Plays
|52
|83
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|263
|Rush Attempts
|22
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|245
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|23-30
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-57
|10-99
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.2
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|15
|121
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|3-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|4-109
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|268
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|263
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|531
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Samuel 5 RB
|J. Samuel
|2
|20
|1
|20
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|15
|0
|9
|
Z. Cooper 6 QB
|Z. Cooper
|9
|14
|1
|7
|
M. Matthews 21 RB
|M. Matthews
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Russell III 7 WR
|D. Russell III
|10
|7
|74
|0
|19
|
T. Barry 4 TE
|T. Barry
|4
|4
|53
|0
|29
|
L. McVay 86 WR
|L. McVay
|1
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|4
|41
|0
|28
|
A. Edwards 9 WR
|A. Edwards
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Q. Charleston 19 WR
|Q. Charleston
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Scott 1 WR
|J. Scott
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Samuel 5 RB
|J. Samuel
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Jackson 3 RB
|P. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 15 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 14 S
|J. Harris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 24 LB
|Z. Woodard
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harper 1 S
|N. Harper
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 9 S
|D. Joiner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Gowdy 7 CB
|Y. Gowdy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 2 DE
|D. Coleman
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
U. Sanders 12 LB
|U. Sanders
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fuqua 23 LB
|K. Fuqua
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Payton 10 CB
|J. Payton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Benton 8 LB
|M. Benton
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. West 93 DL
|D. West
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hopkins 37 DE
|P. Hopkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Feaster 18 CB
|M. Feaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Gordon 90 DE
|L. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tullis 28 LB
|S. Tullis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 20 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 19 LB
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Steele 6 CB
|G. Steele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 95 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luttrell 92 DL
|J. Luttrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Swain 30 DE
|J. Swain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Karajic 47 K
|A. Karajic
|1/1
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Knight 87 P
|P. Knight
|5
|49.2
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Charleston 19 WR
|Q. Charleston
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|13/18
|210
|1
|0
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|8/12
|58
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|12
|99
|1
|24
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|15
|66
|1
|16
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|9
|51
|2
|15
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|11
|49
|1
|16
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Terry 5 WR
|T. Terry
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|3
|-17
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|7
|7
|86
|0
|31
|
T. Terry 5 WR
|T. Terry
|9
|6
|77
|0
|48
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|3
|3
|53
|1
|41
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|3
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|8-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 28 LB
|D. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 DB
|C. Fagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 9 DB
|M. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 23 DB
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Glenn 10 LB
|K. Glenn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/1
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|3
|44.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|4
|27.3
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|3
|4.0
|8
|0
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to JVS 33 for 8 yards (8-R.Green).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAXST 33(14:28 - 1st) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 39 for 6 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey26-A.Samuel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 39(13:49 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 44 for 5 yards (26-A.Samuel1-E.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - JAXST 44(13:17 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 20-U.West.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 44(13:13 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to JVS 45 for 1 yard (27-A.Dent3-J.Brownlee).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAXST 45(12:40 - 1st) 87-P.Knight punts 50 yards from JVS 45. 6-K.Helton to FSU 6 for 1 yard (6-G.Steele).
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (4 plays, 92 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 6(12:31 - 1st) Penalty on JVS 12-U.Sanders Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 6. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FSU 11(12:16 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to FSU 11 for no gain (24-Z.Woodard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 11(11:43 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 12 for 1 yard (14-J.Harris).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - FSU 12(11:00 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-K.Fuqua at FSU 13. 23-K.Fuqua runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:54 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 35 for 35 yards (7-Y.Gowdy). Team penalty on JVS Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at FSU 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(10:47 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 44 for 4 yards (2-D.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - JAXST 44(10:27 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - JAXST 44(10:22 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 45 for 11 yards (7-Y.Gowdy9-D.Joiner).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 45(10:00 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson pushed ob at JVS 32 for 13 yards (1-N.Harper).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 32(9:43 - 1st) Penalty on JVS 90-L.Gordon Offside 5 yards enforced at JVS 32. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 5 - JAXST 27(9:43 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker sacked at JVS 41 for -14 yards (37-P.Hopkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - JAXST 41(9:10 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to JVS 37 for 4 yards (14-J.Harris23-K.Fuqua).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - JAXST 37(8:38 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker scrambles to JVS 31 for 6 yards (8-M.Benton).
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - JAXST 31(7:58 - 1st) 88-R.Fitzgerald 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(7:53 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 7-D.Russell. 7-D.Russell to JVS 42 for 11 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(7:25 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper to JVS 41 for -1 yard (1-E.Rice33-A.Gainer).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - FSU 41(6:50 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 19-Q.Charleston. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 46 for 5 yards (7-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 46(6:14 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 7-D.Russell. 7-D.Russell to FSU 46 for 8 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(5:47 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to FSU 35 for 11 yards (4-C.Fagan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(5:18 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell. Penalty on FSU 26-A.Samuel Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 35. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(5:18 - 1st) 5-J.Samuel runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 1st) 88-A.Karajic kicks 64 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 16 for 15 yards (1-N.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 16(5:03 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 18 for 2 yards (93-D.West).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 18(4:29 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker sacked at FSU 9 for -9 yards (2-D.Coleman).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 17 - JAXST 9(3:49 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 11 for 2 yards (2-D.Coleman12-U.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - JAXST 11(3:02 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 40 yards from FSU 11 Downed at the JVS 49.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 49(2:51 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 15-J.Jones. 15-J.Jones to JVS 42 for -7 yards (13-J.Kaindoh).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - FSU 42(2:13 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to FSU 47 for 11 yards (26-A.Samuel8-R.Green).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 47(1:41 - 1st) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles to FSU 46 for 1 yard (0-F.Lovett11-J.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FSU 46(0:53 - 1st) 87-P.Knight punts 34 yards from FSU 46 to FSU 12 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 12(0:46 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili to FSU 12 for no gain (14-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 12(0:14 - 1st) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton pushed ob at FSU 17 for 5 yards (23-K.Fuqua).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 17(15:00 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 40 for 23 yards (1-N.Harper8-M.Benton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 40(14:40 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to FSU 42 for 2 yards (1-N.Harper8-M.Benton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 42(14:10 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - JAXST 42(14:03 - 2nd) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - JAXST 42(14:00 - 2nd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 42 to JVS 15 fair catch by 19-Q.Charleston.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 15(13:53 - 2nd) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 18 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 18(13:21 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb complete to 13-A.Edwards. 13-A.Edwards to JVS 30 for 12 yards (0-F.Lovett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(12:53 - 2nd) 10-Z.Webb to JVS 33 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 33(12:17 - 2nd) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 37 for 4 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - FSU 37(11:36 - 2nd) 21-M.Matthews to JVS 38 for 1 yard (0-F.Lovett11-J.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - FSU 38(10:47 - 2nd) Team penalty on JVS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at JVS 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FSU 33(10:47 - 2nd) 87-P.Knight punts 48 yards from JVS 33. 6-K.Helton to FSU 27 for 8 yards (19-M.Clark).
JAXST
Gamecocks
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(10:34 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 32 for 5 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - JAXST 32(10:08 - 2nd) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 36 for 4 yards (12-U.Sanders).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - JAXST 36(9:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 39 for 3 yards (12-U.Sanders).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 39(9:15 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 40 for 1 yard (20-R.Gilmartin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - JAXST 40(8:43 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 50 for 10 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 50(8:17 - 2nd) Penalty on JVS 50-A.Nesby Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 50. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - JAXST 45(7:58 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 41 for 4 yards (23-K.Fuqua).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 41(7:22 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:15 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(7:15 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 7-J.Jones Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at JVS 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(7:15 - 2nd) 6-Z.Cooper to JVS 44 for 4 yards (28-D.Brooks).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 44(6:39 - 2nd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 86-L.McVay. 86-L.McVay to FSU 15 for 41 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 15(6:02 - 2nd) 20-U.West pushed ob at FSU 6 for 9 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 6(5:30 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FSU 1 for 5 yards (11-J.Robinson8-R.Green).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - FSU 1(5:09 - 2nd) 20-U.West to FSU 2 for -1 yard (13-J.Kaindoh).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 2(4:36 - 2nd) 6-Z.Cooper runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic extra point is good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Halftime (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 2nd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(4:30 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 28 for 3 yards (12-U.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 28(4:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 30 for 2 yards (93-D.West12-U.Sanders).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 30(3:35 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson pushed ob at FSU 37 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 37(3:19 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 37(3:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 46 for 9 yards (18-M.Feaster6-G.Steele).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - JAXST 46(2:48 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 46 for no gain (37-P.Hopkins92-J.Luttrell).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - JAXST 46(2:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 48 for 2 yards (28-S.Tullis).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 48(2:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to JVS 32 for 20 yards. Penalty on JVS 12-U.Sanders Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 32(1:46 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 32(1:39 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry. Penalty on JVS 7-Y.Gowdy Pass interference 12 yards enforced at JVS 32. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(1:36 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 10 for 10 yards (1-N.Harper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 10(1:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 10(1:09 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald. Penalty on JVS 1-N.Harper Pass interference 8 yards enforced at JVS 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - JAXST 2(1:05 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 1 for 1 yard (19-M.Clark1-N.Harper).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 1(0:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- FG (9 plays, 71 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 37 for 37 yards (80-D.Russell).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 37(14:53 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 15 for 48 yards (10-J.Payton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 15(14:39 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 60-A.Boselli False start 5 yards enforced at JVS 15. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - JAXST 20(14:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson pushed ob at JVS 15 for 5 yards (10-J.Payton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 15(14:03 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (12 plays, 78 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(13:58 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 35 for 10 yards (1-E.Rice26-A.Samuel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(13:31 - 3rd) 20-U.West to JVS 37 for 2 yards (8-R.Green).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 37(13:09 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to JVS 41 for 4 yards (27-A.Dent1-E.Rice).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 41(12:32 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West pushed ob at FSU 31 for 28 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(11:58 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 1-J.Scott. 1-J.Scott pushed ob at FSU 24 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - FSU 24(11:22 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Edwards. Penalty on FSU 8-R.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 24. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FSU 9(11:18 - 3rd) 5-J.Samuel to FSU 9 for no gain (21-M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FSU 9(10:39 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 9-A.Edwards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 9(10:36 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles pushed ob at FSU 4 for 5 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - FSU 4(9:59 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 3rd) 88-A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35. 6-K.Helton to FSU 22 for 22 yards (14-J.Scott16-L.Hale).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 22(9:50 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 29 for 7 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 29(9:29 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 30 for 1 yard (2-D.Coleman).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - JAXST 30(9:08 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 33 for 3 yards (8-M.Benton).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 33(8:54 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 43 for 24 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 43(8:23 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to JVS 40 for 3 yards (90-L.Gordon8-M.Benton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 40(8:04 - 3rd) 5-T.Terry pushed ob at JVS 36 for 4 yards (10-J.Payton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAXST 36(7:53 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 31 for 5 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 31(7:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas to JVS 22 for 9 yards (23-K.Fuqua).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - JAXST 22(7:10 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to JVS 20 for 2 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(6:46 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 14 for 6 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 14(6:25 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 13 for 1 yard (93-D.West).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - JAXST 13(5:47 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (10 plays, 90 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to JVS 25 fair catch by 7-Y.Gowdy.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(5:41 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 35 for 10 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(5:21 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 3-P.Jackson. 3-P.Jackson pushed ob at JVS 42 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - FSU 42(4:51 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper sacked at JVS 40 for -2 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FSU 40(4:09 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FSU 40(4:04 - 3rd) 87-P.Knight punts 53 yards from JVS 40. 6-K.Helton to FSU 10 for 3 yards (11-M.Henry28-S.Tullis).
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 10(3:51 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 27 for 17 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(3:27 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 43 for 16 yards (14-J.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 43(3:10 - 3rd) 80-O.Wilson to JVS 44 for 13 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 44(2:49 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 37 for 7 yards (90-L.Gordon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 37(2:11 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 27 for 10 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(1:53 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 20 for 7 yards (95-R.Johnson28-S.Tullis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 20(1:33 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 17 for 3 yards (14-J.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 17(1:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 6-K.Helton. 6-K.Helton pushed ob at JVS 10 for 7 yards (18-M.Feaster).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - JAXST 10(0:39 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to JVS 6 for 4 yards (14-J.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - JAXST 6(0:21 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:16 - 3rd) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is no good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (8 plays, 24 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 40 yards from FSU 35 to JVS 25 fair catch by 7-Y.Gowdy.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:16 - 3rd) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 5-J.Samuel. 5-J.Samuel to JVS 32 for 7 yards (13-J.Kaindoh8-R.Green).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - FSU 32(15:00 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper sacked at JVS 27 for -5 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 27(14:21 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to JVS 32 for 5 yards (9-M.Dotson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 32(13:35 - 4th) 87-P.Knight punts 61 yards from JVS 32 to the FSU 7 downed by 6-G.Steele.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Interception (5 plays, -15 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 7(13:24 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 13 for 6 yards (9-D.Joiner30-J.Swain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 13(12:50 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - JAXST 13(12:44 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 20 for 7 yards (1-N.Harper19-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 20(12:09 - 4th) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Terry.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - JAXST 20(11:59 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 25 for 5 yards (14-J.Harris). Penalty on FSU 6-K.Helton Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 20.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - JAXST 10(11:37 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 19 for 9 yards (2-D.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - JAXST 19(11:13 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles runs ob at FSU 32 for 13 yards. Penalty on FSU 58-D.Love-Taylor Holding 9 yards enforced at FSU 19. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 20 - JAXST 10(10:52 - 4th) 13-J.Travis scrambles to FSU 26 for 16 yards (23-K.Fuqua12-U.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - JAXST 26(10:23 - 4th) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 49 yards from FSU 26. 19-Q.Charleston to JVS 27 for 2 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (13 plays, 88 yards, 6:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 27(10:13 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 20-U.West. 20-U.West to JVS 35 for 8 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FSU 35(10:04 - 4th) 20-U.West to JVS 35 for no gain (46-D.Lundy).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 35(9:25 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper to JVS 42 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(8:54 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry. Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at JVS 42. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(8:48 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-A.Samuel at FSU 12. 26-A.Samuel to FSU 12 for no gain.
JAXST
Gamecocks
- Downs (10 plays, 61 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 12(8:41 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 15 for 3 yards (24-Z.Woodard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - JAXST 15(8:02 - 4th) 8-L.Webb to FSU 17 for 2 yards (24-Z.Woodard2-D.Coleman).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - JAXST 17(7:10 - 4th) 13-J.Travis to FSU 23 for 6 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 23(6:40 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 43 for 20 yards (6-G.Steele14-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 43(6:06 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 45 for 2 yards (12-U.Sanders23-K.Fuqua).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - JAXST 45(5:25 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 5-T.Terry. 5-T.Terry to JVS 49 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - JAXST 49(4:42 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 53-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at JVS 49. No Play.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - JAXST 46(4:41 - 4th) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to JVS 23 for 31 yards (7-Y.Gowdy).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 23(3:45 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 17 for 6 yards (1-N.Harper9-D.Joiner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - JAXST 17(3:04 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili to JVS 13 for 4 yards (8-M.Benton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - JAXST 13(2:59 - 4th) Penalty on JVS 1-N.Harper Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at JVS 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - JAXST 6(2:38 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to JVS 2 for 4 yards (9-D.Joiner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - JAXST 2(2:21 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 4th) 88-R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to JVS End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:18 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 44 for 19 yards (23-S.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 44(1:59 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 80-D.Russell. 80-D.Russell to JVS 50 for 6 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FSU 50(1:32 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barry. Team penalty on FSU 12 players 5 yards enforced at JVS 49. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(1:29 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 4-T.Barry. 4-T.Barry to FSU 17 for 29 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 17(1:10 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles to FSU 15 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 15(0:47 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - FSU 15(0:44 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper scrambles to FSU 11 for 4 yards. Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FSU 10(0:37 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - FSU 10(0:34 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper complete to 14-J.Scott. 14-J.Scott runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on JVS 60-Z.Cangelosi Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at FSU 10. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - FSU 15(0:25 - 4th) 6-Z.Cooper incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Russell.
