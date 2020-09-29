|
|
|NAVY
|AF
Air Force faces personnel questions for Navy's visit
Air Force will become the first Mountain West Conference team to play a college football game this season when the Falcons take the field in Colorado Springs against Navy on Saturday.
It's the first leg in the annual competition for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, contested among the three service academy teams. For the moment, Air Force has only two games on its schedule -- this one and at Army on Nov. 7. That will change when the Mountain West Conference announces the schedule for its abbreviated football season, which will resume Oct. 24.
A key challenge for the Falcons, last year's Cheez-It Bowl champions, will be establishing depth. "Turnbacks," generally explained as the option to leave the academy for a semester for medical reasons -- and in this case, offered to cadets in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic -- have decimated the football roster, especially on defense.
And on offense, two-year starter Donald Hammond III is not expected to suit up, as he is not in good standing as a cadet, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.
"We're working through that, and that probably goes for a good number of spots," Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said Tuesday about situation at the quarterback position. "We're going to have some guys in certain positions, probably more so on the defensive side of the ball ... the other thing that we're going to have to balance is just the involvement of the special teams part of it."
Air Force leads the all-time series 30-22 and is 18-7 at Falcon Stadium against the Midshipmen. The Falcons have won eight consecutive games going back to last season, which matches Notre Dame for the nation's longest active winning streak.
The Midshipmen (1-1) should have a significant advantage having played twice, and they have already been through a season full of emotion. Following their forgettable opener, a 55-3 pounding by visiting BYU on Sept. 7, coach Ken Niumatalolo sent his team through full-contact workouts, blaming himself for backing off contact work in the unusual preseason.
The following week, the Midshipmen promptly fell behind Tulane 24-0. At halftime, Navy was a team that had been outscored 79-3 in six quarters of play.
Yet, the Middies responded oh-so positively after that. Navy put together the largest comeback in school history, scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half to overtake the Green Wave, 27-24.
Now they head to Colorado Springs for one of their two most important games of the season.
Navy has lost three consecutive games in Colorado Springs, but a win on Saturday would be No. 100 in Niumatalolo's career. He'd be the sixth active college coach to reach 100 wins at one institution.
Niumatalolo has seven career wins over Air Force in his 12 previous seasons. His teams have won six Commander-in-Chief's Trophies, while Air Force has won four in that time and Army two.
"It's never about me. I'm just the head coach. It's a program deal," he said this week.
Only Air Force cadets will be allowed to attend the game, and the Falcons will wear uniforms inspired by the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|12
|Rushing
|1
|8
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|144
|200
|Total Plays
|22
|35
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|166
|Rush Attempts
|14
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|119
|34
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|3-8
|Yards Per Pass
|14.5
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.7
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|34
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|144
|TOTAL YDS
|200
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Goslin 2 QB
|T. Goslin
|4/8
|119
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
CJ. Williams 20 RB
|CJ. Williams
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Goslin 2 QB
|T. Goslin
|7
|6
|0
|10
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|1
|73
|1
|73
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Mathews 88 WR
|D. Mathews
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Tuitele 45 LB
|T. Tuitele
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lawley 46 LB
|T. Lawley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DE
|J. Warren
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brennan 7 DB
|K. Brennan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearson 90 NT
|C. Pearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|3
|44.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 14 QB
|H. Daniels
|3/8
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|15
|81
|0
|13
|
H. Daniels 14 QB
|H. Daniels
|7
|68
|1
|32
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|5
|17
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Morris 80 WR
|D. Morris
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
C. Blanchard 18 WR
|C. Blanchard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lewis 13 WR
|B. Lewis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Trawick 42 LB
|W. Trawick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Noren 44 LB
|P. Noren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woodring 96 NT
|J. Woodring
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DE
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 21 DB
|C. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eure 7 DB
|D. Eure
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Erickson 14 LB
|E. Erickson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Silvanic 78 T
|G. Silvanic
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|3/3
|48
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 98 K
|J. Carlson
|2
|46.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
AF
Falcons
- Halftime (12 plays, 66 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - AF 15(0:02 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - AF 22(0:27 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 15 for 7 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AF 22(0:33 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Blanchard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AF 22(0:39 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 32(0:53 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to NAV 22 for 10 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 44(1:06 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to NAV 32 for 12 yards (7-K.Brennan46-T.Lawley).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 44(1:28 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 88-K.Paterson. 88-K.Paterson to NAV 44 for 12 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(1:58 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 44 for 1 yard (11-E.Fochtman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - AF 38(2:10 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 45-T.Tuitele Offside 5 yards enforced at AF 38. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 33(2:40 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 38 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - AF 27(3:17 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 33 for 6 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 24(3:55 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 27 for 3 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 19(4:28 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 24 for 5 yards (46-T.Lawley).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 32(4:36 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 49 yards from NAV 32 to AF 19 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(5:09 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 32 for 3 yards (40-A.Mock86-M.Purcell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(5:24 - 2nd) Penalty on NAV 67-B.Texeira False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 34(6:09 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 34 for no gain (30-G.Donaldson96-J.Woodring).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to NAV 34 for 9 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
AF
Falcons
- FG (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AF 18(6:40 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AF 18(6:50 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Morris.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 16(7:23 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 18 for -2 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(8:04 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 16 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren54-D.Fagot).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(8:37 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 18 for 12 yards (1-J.Marshall7-K.Brennan).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Fumble (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 39(8:46 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 30 FUMBLES. 44-P.Noren to NAV 30 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(9:16 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 4 yards (21-C.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(10:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin runs ob at NAV 35 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(10:11 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin runs ob at NAV 34 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:53 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 29 for 4 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:58 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 2nd) 93-B.Honaker kicks 40 yards from AF 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
AF
Falcons
- TD (9 plays, 87 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - AF 1(11:01 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 14(11:14 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 1 for 13 yards (5-M.McMorris7-K.Brennan).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 14(11:14 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(11:50 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to NAV 14 for 4 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 24(12:28 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to NAV 18 for 6 yards (90-C.Pearson11-E.Fochtman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 28(13:08 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 24 for 4 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 40(13:42 - 2nd) 14-H.Daniels to NAV 28 for 32 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(14:17 - 2nd) 14-H.Daniels to AF 40 for 4 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(14:50 - 2nd) 34-T.Jackson to AF 36 for 11 yards (46-T.Lawley).
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to AF End Zone. touchback.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
|+73 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(15:00 - 2nd) 2-T.Goslin complete to 23-M.Fells. 23-M.Fells runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:03 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 27 for 2 yards (25-C.Goff).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AF 27(0:11 - 1st) 98-J.Carlson punts 48 yards from AF 27 to NAV 25 fair catch by 80-M.Walker.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 25(0:45 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 27 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AF 23(1:20 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 25 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(1:55 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 23 for 5 yards (7-K.Brennan).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 43(2:01 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 39 yards from NAV 43 out of bounds at the AF 18.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 39(2:44 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin complete to 13-C.Warren. 13-C.Warren to NAV 43 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 39(2:48 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(3:26 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 3 yards (42-W.Trawick78-G.Silvanic).
AF
Falcons
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - AF 28(3:39 - 1st) 98-J.Carlson punts 45 yards from AF 28. 80-M.Walker to NAV 36 for 9 yards (8-L.Wills44-P.Noren).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - AF 23(4:17 - 1st) 14-H.Daniels to AF 28 for 5 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - AF 23(4:22 - 1st) 14-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Lewis.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - AF 28(4:47 - 1st) Penalty on AF 64-K.Krepsz False start 5 yards enforced at AF 28. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 30(5:28 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 28 for -2 yards (1-J.Marshall54-D.Fagot).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NAVY 24(5:37 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 46 yards from NAV 24 to AF 30 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 31(6:21 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin sacked at NAV 24 for -7 yards (78-G.Silvanic40-A.Mock).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(7:06 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 31 for 2 yards (42-W.Trawick40-A.Mock).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(7:44 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 29 for 4 yards (86-M.Purcell).
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
AF
Falcons
- FG (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - AF 31(7:50 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AF 31(7:54 - 1st) 14-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Paterson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - AF 26(8:15 - 1st) Penalty on AF 88-K.Paterson False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 29(9:02 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 26 for 3 yards (46-T.Lawley94-J.Warren).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(9:43 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to NAV 29 for 2 yards (3-C.Kinley).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(10:17 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels runs ob at NAV 31 for 21 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AF 43(10:49 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 48 for 5 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 34(11:33 - 1st) 34-T.Jackson to AF 43 for 9 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (7 plays, 41 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 34(11:38 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Cooper.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - NAVY 44(12:21 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin to AF 34 for 10 yards (42-W.Trawick21-C.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 44(12:27 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NAVY 46(13:07 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to AF 44 for 2 yards (96-J.Woodring14-E.Erickson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 41(13:24 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 79-J.Self False start 5 yards enforced at AF 41. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(14:04 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to AF 41 for 33 yards (40-A.Mock).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-T.Goslin to NAV 26 for 1 yard (7-D.Eure).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-B.Honaker kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
-
WKY
MTSU
13
10
4th 9:32 ESP3
-
NAVY
AF
7
16
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
GAS
LAMON
7
3
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TULSA
11UCF
0
0
1st 13:00 ESP2
-
20LSU
VANDY
0
0
1st 14:54 SECN
-
ARK
16MISSST
0
0
1st 15:00 SECN
-
7AUBURN
4UGA
0
0
1st 14:18 ESPN
-
USM
NTEXAS
0
0
Delay
-
CAMP
WAKE
14
66
Final ACCN
-
LATECH
22BYU
14
45
Final ESP2
-
SC
3FLA
24
38
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
CSTCAR
23
52
Final ESP2
-
ECU
GAST
29
49
Final ESPU
-
MIZZOU
21TENN
12
35
Final SECN
-
BAYLOR
WVU
21
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
TCU
9TEXAS
33
31
Final FOX
-
NCST
24PITT
30
29
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
UAB
13
21
Final
-
NAL
LIB
7
28
Final ESP3
-
ABIL
ARMY
23
55
Final CBSSN
-
17OKLAST
KANSAS
47
7
Final ESPN
-
12UNC
BC
26
22
Final ABC
-
TXTECH
KSTATE
21
31
Final FS1
-
13TXAM
2BAMA
24
52
Final CBS
-
SFLA
15CINCY
7
28
Final ESP+
-
25MEMP
SMU
27
30
Final ESP2
-
JAXST
FSU
24
41
Final
-
MISS
UK
42
41
Final/OT SECN
-
CHARLO
FAU
17
21
Final ESPU
-
VATECH
DUKE
38
31
Final ACCN
-
18OKLA
IOWAST
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
1CLEM
0
055 O/U
-28
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
MRSHL
0
0
PPD
-
TROY
SALA
0
0
PPD ESPU