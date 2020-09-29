|
|
|UVA
|CLEM
Virginia hopes for better outcome at No. 1 Clemson
After not playing Virginia for a six-year stretch, Clemson is preparing for a second game against the Cavaliers in a 10-month span.
The top-ranked Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) take on Virginia (1-0, 1-0) on Saturday night at Clemson's Memorial Stadium, where a masked and socially distanced crowd of approximately 19,000 is expected.
"It'll be a great atmosphere for our guys," said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose team trounced Virginia 62-17 last December in the ACC Championship game. "Our guys are in a good place. We've got good momentum. We're in a good place, but let's turn the page and step into October here."
Clemson has been in "a good place" for several years now. The Tigers are pursuing their record sixth consecutive ACC title and sixth straight trip to the College Football Playoff.
Clemson has won 23 consecutive games against ACC competition dating back to the 2017 season and 44 of its last 46 games against league foes.
Despite last year's lopsided loss to the Tigers, fifth-year Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is looking forward to the challenge once again.
"I'm thrilled to be able to get a chance to play Clemson again," Mendenhall said. "Having earned the chance to play them in the ACC Championship last year, it just accelerated our program. It exposed deficiencies. We're anxious to learn and apply and improve from what we showed a year ago."
Virginia went 9-5 in 2019 and capped the season with a 36-28 loss to Florida in the Orange Bowl. It marked the Cavaliers' first nine-win season since 2007.
Mendenhall's team opened its season last week with a 38-20 victory over Duke.
"One game in, they look like the team that went to the ACC Championship game last year," Swinney said. "They're very experienced. Bronco has done an amazing job. This is a program and a culture that has been building each year. They're one of the more experienced teams out there."
But it was a couple of relative newcomers who shined against the Blue Devils. Sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong rallied the team from a 20-17 fourth-quarter deficit and finished with 269 yards on 24-of-45 passing.
"He's a problem," Swinney said. "He's like a young Steve Young running around out there -- a lefty, crafty, creative, extends plays, good runner, really has no fear. Trusts his guys to make competitive plays. This quarterback is savvy and tough, not afraid to run it. He can escape."
Freshman Lavel Davis Jr., who ironically is from South Carolina, made the first game of his career a memorable one as the 6-foot-7 wide receiver made two highlight-reel plays for touchdowns on an afternoon that saw him catch four passes for 101 yards.
"He's a long, long guy," Swinney said. "He made some big plays against Duke. I think he was the difference in the game. Good start for him in his first game and he's only going to get better as he gets stronger and develops."
Clemson will counter with several veteran stars, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne, a senior running back.
Lawrence and Etienne have played sparingly in Clemson's 2-0 start, but may see more time now that Clemson is entering the meat of its ACC schedule.
Mendenhall says the Tigers are a well-known quantity.
"There's certainly an adjustment or a tweak here or there by their personnel, but Dabo's record and Clemson's record since he's been there doesn't warrant wholesale changes," Mendenhall said. "It usually just means reloading. The next player has played usually significant amounts of time from the year before in games that have one-sided."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|4-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|417
|466
|Total Plays
|81
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|137
|Rush Attempts
|38
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|270
|329
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|26-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|8-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.5
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|18
|61
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|1-52
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|329
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|417
|TOTAL YDS
|466
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|24/43
|270
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|22
|89
|0
|28
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|13
|47
|0
|9
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|3
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|14
|10
|96
|0
|22
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|7
|2
|58
|0
|31
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|9
|5
|55
|1
|23
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|6
|3
|25
|1
|10
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 19 DT
|J. Briggs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|4
|46.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|25/38
|329
|3
|0
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|14
|73
|1
|17
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|6
|36
|0
|22
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|5
|11
|0
|7
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|3
|10
|1
|8
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
Br. Spector 13 WR
|Br. Spector
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|5
|5
|114
|1
|46
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|8
|6
|72
|2
|27
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|7
|5
|71
|0
|29
|
Br. Spector 13 WR
|Br. Spector
|4
|4
|32
|0
|15
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|6
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|3
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|10-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thornton III 16 S
|R. Thornton III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Upshaw 53 DE
|R. Upshaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Williams 59 DT
|Jo. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Zanders 36 S
|L. Zanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jefferies 90 DT
|D. Jefferies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|47
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|38.3
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 23-L.Dixon to UVA 48 for 52 yards (53-H.Stewart).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(14:50 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to UVA 33 for 15 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(14:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at UVA 29 for 4 yards (25-J.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(14:05 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 29 for no gain (7-N.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(13:32 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 29(13:29 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (11 plays, 33 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(13:24 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(13:19 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 25(13:16 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 35 for 10 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(12:58 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 44 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 44(12:30 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 44(12:23 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 47 for 3 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(11:51 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to CLE 45 for 8 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 45(11:16 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to CLE 42 for 3 yards (90-D.Jefferies10-B.Spector).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 42(10:43 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 42(10:40 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 42(10:32 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 42(10:28 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 32 yards from CLE 42 to the CLE 10 downed by 87-T.Poljan.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (10 plays, 41 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(10:16 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 18 for 8 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 18(9:48 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 4 for -14 yards. Penalty on CLE 16-T.Lawrence Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at CLE 4. (29-J.Blount).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLEM 4(9:42 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to CLE 25 for 21 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:17 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 28 for 3 yards (16-R.Burney0-Z.Zandier).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(8:43 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 56-W.Putnam False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 23(8:28 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 23(8:22 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to UVA 48 for 29 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(7:42 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 49 for -3 yards (16-R.Burney).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 49(7:03 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 49 for 2 yards (0-Z.Zandier7-N.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - CLEM 49(6:30 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CLEM 49(6:24 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 36 yards from UVA 49 to UVA 13 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(6:17 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 9 for -4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - UVA 9(5:38 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 20 for 11 yards (24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UVA 20(4:58 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UVA 20(4:53 - 1st) 2-N.Griffin punts 52 yards from UVA 20. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 37 for 9 yards (57-T.Finkelston).
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(4:40 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 46 for 17 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(4:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to UVA 41 for 5 yards (7-N.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 41(3:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to UVA 39 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CLEM 39(3:10 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to UVA 34 for 5 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(2:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to UVA 25 for 9 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 25(2:02 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 24 for 1 yard (29-J.Blount).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(1:34 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to UVA 19 for 5 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 19(1:01 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 16 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 16(0:30 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (12 plays, 66 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:22 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 29 for 4 yards (24-N.Turner53-R.Upshaw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UVA 29(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 29(14:55 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 39 for 10 yards (24-N.Turner18-J.Charleston).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(14:25 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to CLE 49 for 12 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(13:58 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to CLE 41 for 8 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - UVA 41(13:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at CLE 42 for -1 yard (10-B.Spector5-K.Henry).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 42(12:52 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 40 for 2 yards (10-B.Spector7-J.Mascoll).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 40(12:15 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 34 for 6 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(11:43 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to CLE 18 for 16 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(11:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 18(11:05 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to CLE 10 for 8 yards (10-B.Spector98-M.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 10(10:28 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 9 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector47-J.Skalski).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - UVA 9(9:43 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 4:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:38 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to CLE 30 for 5 yards (29-J.Blount).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(9:17 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 30. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 25(8:58 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen runs ob at CLE 43 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(8:28 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(8:21 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 44 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson0-Z.Zandier).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 44(7:52 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to UVA 40 for 16 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(7:22 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to UVA 36 for 4 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 36(6:50 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 36(6:44 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles to UVA 22 for 14 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(6:25 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to UVA 15 for 7 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 15(6:16 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 23-L.Dixon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 15. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - CLEM 30(6:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to UVA 27 for 3 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 27(5:31 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(5:23 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 25 for no gain (98-M.Murphy).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(5:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at UVA 36. 24-N.Turner to UVA 36 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 36 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(4:52 - 2nd) 13-B.Spector to UVA 34 for 2 yards (7-N.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 34(4:20 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 31 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson). Penalty on UVA 6-N.Jackson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UVA 31.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(3:59 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to UVA 9 for 7 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 9(3:32 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 64 yards from CLE 35. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 1 FUMBLES. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 19 for 18 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(3:18 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 24 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UVA 24(2:41 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 24 for no gain (10-B.Spector).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UVA 24(1:58 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UVA 24(1:52 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from UVA 24 to CLE 29 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(1:45 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 29(1:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 29(1:33 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 29(1:26 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 36 yards from CLE 29 to the UVA 35 downed by 6-M.Jones.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (4 plays, 65 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(1:19 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 28 for -7 yards (11-B.Bresee).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 17 - UVA 28(1:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 50 for 22 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(0:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to CLE 23 for 27 yards.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 23(0:47 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Halftime (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(0:41 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 27 for 2 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(0:21 - 2nd) Penalty on CLE 71-J.McFadden False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 22(0:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson runs ob at CLE 29 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(0:03 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 30 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Interception (8 plays, 10 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 34 for 9 yards (10-B.Spector).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 34(14:30 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 34(14:24 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 47 for 13 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(13:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis. Penalty on CLE 36-L.Zanders Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(13:43 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 47(13:37 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 50 for 3 yards (6-M.Jones).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - UVA 50(13:12 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to CLE 19 for 31 yards (36-L.Zanders).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(12:47 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis INTERCEPTED by 23-A.Booth at CLE End Zone. 23-A.Booth touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(12:41 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 32 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(12:20 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 32(12:15 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence sacked at CLE 26 for -6 yards (16-R.Burney).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 16 - CLEM 26(11:42 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at UVA 28 for 46 yards (29-J.Blount).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(11:28 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 28(11:20 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector to UVA 25 for 3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 25(10:44 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 27-C.Mellusi.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 25(10:38 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:33 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(10:33 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 29 for 4 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 29(10:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 33 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector). Penalty on CLE 10-B.Spector Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at UVA 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(9:45 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 48 for no gain (53-R.Upshaw).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 48(9:06 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 44 for 8 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 44(8:34 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 43 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 43(7:55 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to CLE 15 for 28 yards (23-A.Booth).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(7:20 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 10 for 5 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 10(6:53 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to CLE 3 for 7 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UVA 3(6:10 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney kicks 47 yards from UVA 35 out of bounds at the CLE 18.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(6:05 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 36 for 1 yard (91-M.Alonso).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 36(5:35 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson pushed ob at CLE 47 for 11 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(5:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson pushed ob at UVA 32 for 21 yards (7-N.Taylor).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(4:50 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at UVA 7 for 25 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLEM 7(4:31 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to UVA 4 for 3 yards (19-J.Briggs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 4(4:00 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (10 plays, 20 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(3:54 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 31 for 6 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 31(3:22 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 33 for 2 yards (10-J.Ngata98-M.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 33(2:51 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 36 for 3 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(2:27 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 36(2:22 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 37 for 1 yard (24-N.Turner).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 37(1:52 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 45 for 8 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 45(1:10 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 46 for 1 yard (44-N.Pinckney).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(0:45 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 48 for 2 yards (23-A.Booth).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 48(0:16 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - UVA 48(0:10 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 45 for -3 yards (7-J.Mascoll).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UVA 45(15:00 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 55 yards from UVA 45 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(14:52 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector pushed ob at CLE 35 for 15 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(14:28 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 33 for -2 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 33(13:49 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 33(13:45 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - CLEM 33(13:40 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 43 yards from CLE 33 to the UVA 24 downed by 1-D.Kendrick.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (11 plays, 50 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(13:31 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 33 for 9 yards (98-M.Murphy47-J.Skalski).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 33(12:55 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 41 for 8 yards (10-B.Spector6-M.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(12:13 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 45 for 4 yards (15-J.Venables).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 45(11:43 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp runs ob at CLE 43 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(11:08 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to CLE 40 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski31-M.Goodrich).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 40(10:42 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 34 for 6 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - UVA 34(10:20 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis. Penalty on CLE 11-B.Bresee Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 29(10:13 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to CLE 27 for 2 yards (26-S.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 27(9:45 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 27 for no gain (47-J.Skalski).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 27(9:05 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to CLE 26 for 1 yard (7-J.Mascoll).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - UVA 26(8:40 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(8:34 - 4th) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 29 for 3 yards (11-C.Snowden6-N.Jackson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 29(8:06 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at UVA 44 for 27 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(7:31 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to UVA 32 for 12 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(7:00 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to UVA 24 for 8 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 24(6:37 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence to UVA 2 for 22 yards (15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CLEM 2(6:05 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to UVA 2 for no gain (6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(5:32 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(5:27 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 27 for 2 yards (98-M.Murphy15-J.Venables).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 27(4:44 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 36 for 9 yards (6-E.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(4:08 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 36(4:01 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to CLE 48 for 16 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(3:52 - 4th) Penalty on CLE 18-J.Charleston Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at CLE 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 33(3:52 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 33(3:46 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to CLE 26 for 7 yards (15-J.Venables).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 26(3:15 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to CLE 24 for 2 yards (59-J.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - UVA 24(2:26 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to CLE 14 for 10 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 14(1:58 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to CLE 5 for 9 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 5(1:19 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on CLE 2-F.Davis Holding declined. Penalty on CLE 22-T.Simpson Holding declined.
|+2 YD
|(1:11 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
CLEM
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 6 yards from UVA 35. 1-D.Kendrick to UVA 41 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(11:16 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei to UVA 34 for 7 yards (30-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 34(0:47 - 4th) 5-D.Uiagalelei complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney to UVA 34 for no gain.
