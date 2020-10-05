|
|
|LVILLE
|GATECH
Louisville, Ga. Tech look to snap skids in ACC showdown
Louisville and Georgia Tech, a pair of rebuilding programs, began the season with victories, raising expectations for the season. But the signals those two wins sent may have been misleading ones, instead, as the two clubs are a combined 0-4 since.
The ACC foes will each take a two-game losing streak into Friday's nationally televised match at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) has lost back-to-back games against Miami and Pittsburgh after beating Western Kentucky 35-21 in its opener. Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1) has dropped consecutive games to Central Florida and Syracuse after its season-opening 16-13 win at Florida State. Both the Cardinals and Yellow Jackets were off last week.
Louisville's offense is led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who has thrown for 757 yards and seven touchdowns, but has been picked off five times. He struggled against the Pitt defense, throwing for only 107 yards with three interceptions. He has thrown a touchdown pass in nine straight games, however, and his seven touchdown passes are tied for the most in the ACC and eighth in the nation.
Cunningham was taken off the field after a hard tackle against Pittsburgh, but he returned to practice during the team's off week and will start.
"He's feeling good and ready to go and there shouldn't be any limitations," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said.
The Cardinals' top back is the elusive Javian Hawkins, a redshirt sophomore who ran for 164 yards against Miami and has totaled 313 yards and three touchdowns. The preseason All-ACC selection has run for a touchdown in six straight games.
Junior Tutu Atwell (19 catches, 229 yards and three touchdowns) and fifth-year senior Dez Fitzpatrick (12 catches, 198 yards, 16.5-yard average) lead the Louisville receiving corps.
Louisville's defense is led by linebacker Dorian Etheridge, who leads the nation with 8 1/2 tackles for loss in three games. He also has two sacks and one forced fumble.
"We had a good week last week," Satterfield said. "We worked on and stressed fundamental concepts, blocking, tackling, throwing and catching, then we came back in and had our normal practice week."
The Georgia Tech offense operates behind quarterback Jeff Sims, who has experienced the highs and lows expected from a true freshman. Sims has thrown for 695 yards and three touchdowns, but has tossed eight interceptions. He has rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
"We've got to fix the unforced errors, we've got to fix ball security," Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. "All of those things we've got to improve on."
The Yellow Jackets have been without Jordan Mason, last year's leading rusher, for the last two games. But true freshman Jahmyr Gibbs and redshirt freshman Jamious Griffin have shown signs why they were two of the team's prized signees the last two springs. Gibbs has rushed for 171 yards and one touchdown and caught six passes, two for scores, and Griffin has rushed for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Satterfield and Collins have personal history, as well. Satterfield was offensive coordinator and Collins was defensive coordinator at Florida International in 2010.
This will be only the second meeting between the two clubs. The first came in 2018 when Georgia Tech rolled 66-31 in Louisville during coach Paul Johnson's final season at the helm.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|436
|386
|Total Plays
|1
|45
|Avg Gain
|436.0
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|220
|140
|Rush Attempts
|43
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|216
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|11-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|7-81
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|5-47.6
|Return Yards
|103
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-87
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|216
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|220
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|17/26
|211
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|22
|113
|0
|24
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|12
|61
|2
|15
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|8
|37
|0
|28
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|6
|5
|89
|1
|25
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|12
|6
|52
|1
|26
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|3
|42.0
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|29.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|6
|63
|1
|22
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|11
|47
|1
|18
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|4
|14
|1
|8
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 LB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|3
|7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|5
|2
|55
|0
|41
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|4
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
Ja. Camp 1 WR
|Ja. Camp
|6
|4
|31
|1
|11
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
D. Leonard 80 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clayton 11 DL
|A. Clayton
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 20 DB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 31 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|5
|47.6
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(11:06 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter pushed ob at LOU 10 for 41 yards (3-R.Yeast). Penalty on LOU 39-M.Yulee Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at LOU 10.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(11:15 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 49 FUMBLES. 42-J.Domineck to GT 49 for no gain.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 22(11:48 - 4th) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 45 for 23 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(12:24 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 22 for -5 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(12:57 - 4th) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 27 for 15 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (4 plays, 39 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LVILLE 48(13:05 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 36 yards from LOU 48 to LOU 12 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - LVILLE 43(13:05 - 4th) Team penalty on GT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at LOU 43. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - LVILLE 43(13:11 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 42(13:48 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 43 for -1 yard (90-J.Goldwire).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(13:53 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(14:36 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 42 for 18 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 28(15:00 - 4th) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at GT 40 for 12 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(0:24 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 28 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 57 yards from LOU 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 23 for 15 yards (27-A.Johnson95-T.Geathers).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:32 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - GATECH 11(0:40 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 16 - GATECH 16(0:56 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 42-J.Domineck Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 16. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 23 - GATECH 23(1:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to GT 16 for 7 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - GATECH 13(1:52 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 13. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 7(2:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to GT 3 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas). Penalty on LOU 7-D.Fitzpatrick Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 3.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - GATECH 7(2:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 7 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 15(2:52 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 7 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(3:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 15 for 2 yards (99-D.Douse).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(3:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 17 for 12 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 41(4:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to GT 29 for 12 yards (18-D.Allen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(4:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 41 for 7 yards (1-J.Thomas3-T.Swilling).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 32(5:33 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to GT 48 for 20 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(6:02 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 32 for 2 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 30 for 5 yards (98-C.Ryans44-Q.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - LVILLE 22(6:41 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 22(7:16 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 22 for no gain (90-J.Goldwire).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(7:42 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 22 for 5 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 28 FUMBLES (29-B.Jordan-Swilling). 29-B.Jordan-Swilling to LOU 27 for no gain.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (8 plays, 66 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:52 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is no good. blocked by 90-J.Goldwire.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 3(7:59 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 8(8:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to LOU 3 for 5 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - GATECH 6(8:52 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to LOU 8 for -2 yards (7-M.Montgomery11-N.Okeke).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(9:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to LOU 6 for 12 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(9:33 - 3rd) Penalty on LOU 12-M.Character Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 34(9:45 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to LOU 33 for 33 yards (12-M.Character).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 34(9:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(9:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - LVILLE 37(10:03 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 29 yards from LOU 37 to the GT 34 downed by 17-D.Etheridge.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 43(10:43 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 37 for -6 yards (11-A.Clayton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 41(11:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 2 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(11:46 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 41 for 6 yards (3-T.Swilling39-W.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 29(12:38 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for 6 yards (15-C.Bennett44-Q.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(13:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 29 for 5 yards (99-D.Douse3-T.Swilling).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 29(13:28 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 47 yards from GT 29 to the LOU 24 downed by 4-J.Askew.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 29(13:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 29(14:01 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 29 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(14:21 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at GT 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:55 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs pushed ob at GT 34 for 4 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp. Penalty on LOU 98-J.Boykin Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (5 plays, 12 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LVILLE 37(0:10 - 2nd) 49-R.Harwell punts 61 yards from LOU 37 Downed at the GT 2.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 37(0:16 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 37(0:23 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 37 for no gain (31-K.Kennard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(0:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 31 FUMBLES. 3-M.Cunningham recovers at the LOU 31. 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 28(0:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 36 for 8 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins pushed ob at LOU 28 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - GATECH 9(0:49 - 2nd) 2-A.Brown complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(0:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to LOU 9 for 14 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(1:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to LOU 23 for 11 yards (12-M.Character).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 34 for 41 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 87 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:32 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(1:38 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 40(1:45 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at GT 26 for 14 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 40(1:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 44(1:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith pushed ob at GT 40 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(2:02 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - LVILLE 43(2:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to GT 44 for 13 yards (39-W.Walker42-J.Domineck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 43(3:14 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 43 for no gain (0-D.Brooks99-D.Douse).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(3:50 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 43 for 1 yard (0-D.Brooks99-D.Douse).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 9 - LVILLE 29(4:25 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall pushed ob at GT 43 for 28 yards (17-D.Knight). Penalty on LOU 56-R.Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 43.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 28(5:01 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 29 for 1 yard (42-J.Domineck17-D.Knight).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:30 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 11 for -2 yards (98-C.Ryans). Penalty on GT 98-C.Ryans Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at LOU 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(5:35 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (7 plays, 12 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 37(5:43 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 50 yards from GT 37 to LOU 13 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 37(5:47 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 42(5:47 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at GT 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 42(5:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Brown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(6:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 42 for 6 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(6:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp pushed ob at GT 36 for 5 yards (12-M.Character).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(7:04 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 31 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:30 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Hicks11-N.Okeke).
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 2(7:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 3(8:16 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 2 for 1 yard (11-A.Clayton21-Z.Walton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 3(8:22 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LVILLE 2(8:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 3 for -1 yard (14-J.King11-A.Clayton).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 38(9:37 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to GT 2 for 36 yards (24-K.Johnson18-D.Allen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(9:44 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(10:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 38 for no gain (20-M.Brooks).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 37(11:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford pushed ob at GT 38 for 25 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(11:51 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 37 for no gain (92-J.Griffin).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 22(12:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 15 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(13:11 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for 2 yards (99-D.Douse11-A.Clayton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(13:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GATECH 43(13:28 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 57 yards from GT 43 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 43(13:34 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(14:08 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 43 for 3 yards (90-J.Goldwire57-D.Kinnaird).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 35(14:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 40 for 5 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(15:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 89-A.Boyd. 89-A.Boyd to GT 40 for no gain (3-R.Yeast). Team penalty on GT Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GT 40. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:24 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 80-D.Leonard. 80-D.Leonard pushed ob at GT 40 for 15 yards (10-R.Burns).
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 45 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - LVILLE 3(0:29 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 5(0:59 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 3 for 2 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 5(1:37 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to GT 5 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(2:14 - 1st) 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at GT 5 for 9 yards (14-J.King).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(2:48 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 14 for 11 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 38(3:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at GT 25 for 13 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(3:59 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 18-J.Marshall. 18-J.Marshall to GT 38 for 7 yards (13-A.Showell44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(4:34 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 45 for no gain (1-J.Thomas6-D.Curry).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 13(4:47 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 48 yards from GT 13. 10-R.Burns to GT 45 for 16 yards (52-J.Dingle6-D.Curry).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 5(5:22 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 13 for 8 yards (33-I.Hayes6-Y.Diaby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 4(5:54 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to GT 5 for 1 yard (99-D.Tell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 4(6:21 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 4 for no gain (33-I.Hayes9-C.Avery).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LVILLE 40(6:31 - 1st) 49-R.Harwell punts 36 yards from GT 40 to the GT 4 downed by 80-J.Watkins.
|Penalty
|
4 & 12 - LVILLE 35(6:31 - 1st) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LVILLE 35(6:36 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LVILLE 35(7:18 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at GT 35 for no gain (39-W.Walker).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(7:56 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 35 for -2 yards (98-C.Ryans44-Q.Jackson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 49(8:23 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to GT 33 for 18 yards (44-Q.Jackson24-K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(8:54 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 49 for 7 yards (24-K.Johnson42-J.Domineck).
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35. 19-H.Hall pushed ob at LOU 42 for 42 yards (48-A.Kent).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 12(9:07 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(9:40 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 12 for no gain (11-N.Okeke).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 42(10:08 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to LOU 12 for 30 yards (2-C.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(10:45 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to LOU 42 for 6 yards (17-D.Etheridge9-C.Avery).
|+9 YD
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 43(11:19 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to LOU 48 for 9 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 43(11:24 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 43(11:29 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(11:50 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 43 for 7 yards (3-R.Yeast).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Fumble (7 plays, 42 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 33(11:58 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to GT 36 FUMBLES (25-C.Thomas). 44-Q.Jackson to GT 36 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 41(12:40 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to GT 33 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(13:17 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to GT 41 for -1 yard (6-D.Curry14-J.King).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 46(13:53 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 40 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LVILLE 46(13:59 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 14-E.Pfeifer.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(14:30 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to GT 46 for 8 yards (2-T.Carpenter3-T.Swilling).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(14:56 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 46 for 24 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 61 yards from GT 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for 18 yards (17-D.Knight).
