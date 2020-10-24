Drive Chart
CINCY
SMU

SMU
5 Pass
1 Rush
43 YDS
2:20 POS
+3 YD
2ND & 2 CINCY 12
0:30
7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to CIN 9 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 CINCY 20
0:57
7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to CIN 12 for 8 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+10 YD
2ND & 10 CINCY 45
1:06
7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to CIN 35 for 10 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on CIN 21-T.Scott Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 35.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CINCY 45
1:10
7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+14 YD
2ND & 3 SMU 41
1:32
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 45 for 14 yards (8-J.White).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 SMU 34
1:51
31-T.Lavine to SMU 41 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
Penalty
2ND & 19 SMU 19
2:05
7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Team penalty on CIN Offside declined. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SMU 19. No Play.
+1 YD
1ST & 20 SMU 18
2:35
7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to SMU 19 for 1 yard (12-A.Gardner).
Penalty
1ST & 10 SMU 28
2:50
26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on SMU 75-H.Howerton Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 28. No Play.
CINCY
0 Pass
3 Rush
-1 YDS
1:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 11 CINCY 28
2:58
37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 28 to SMU 28 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:23
34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 6:29
7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
68
yds
07:19
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:20
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 2:30
9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
45
yds
01:41
pos
13
0
Point After TD 6:05
17-C.Smith extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:10
9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:32
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 12
Rushing 5 3
Passing 3 7
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 4-6 3-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 144 151
Total Plays 27 41
Avg Gain 5.3 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 72 39
Rush Attempts 14 19
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 2.1
Yards Passing 72 112
Comp. - Att. 8-13 14-22
Yards Per Pass 5.5 4.4
Penalties - Yards 4-50 4-40
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-42.0 3-41.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
9 Cincinnati 3-0 140--14
16 SMU 5-0 010--10
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 72 PASS YDS 112
72 RUSH YDS 39
144 TOTAL YDS 151
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 72 1 0 133.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 597 6 4 139.7
D. Ridder 8/13 72 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 145 4
G. Doaks 7 41 0 19
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 71 0
D. Ridder 4 35 1 15
J. Ford 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 87 2
J. Ford 2 -1 0 0
C. McClelland 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 110 0
C. McClelland 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Tucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 1
T. Tucker 2 2 24 0 16
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 132 0
J. Jackson 3 2 21 0 19
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 2
J. Whyle 2 2 16 1 9
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Pierce 3 1 6 0 6
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 130 2
G. Doaks 1 1 5 0 5
M. Young Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 82 1
M. Young Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
J. White 7-0 1.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Brooks 3-0 0.0 0
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Gardner 3-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beavers 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Bryant 3-0 0.0 0
J. Dublanko 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Dublanko 3-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Forrest 2-0 0.0 0
B. Ingle 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Ingle 2-0 0.0 0
M. Vann 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Vann 1-0 0.0 0
M. Brown 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wiggins 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wiggins 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bush 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Bush 1-0 0.0 0
T. Scott 21 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 14/15
C. Smith 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
J. Smith 2 42.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 112 1 0 121.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 1326 10 2 170.1
S. Buechele 14/22 112 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 412 7
U. Bentley IV 11 30 0 13
T. Lavine 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 68 0
T. Lavine 5 14 0 7
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 48 1
S. Buechele 3 -5 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 272 0
R. Rice 5 4 40 1 15
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 62 0
T. Page 3 2 23 0 16
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
U. Bentley IV 3 2 18 0 10
D. Gray 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 198 3
D. Gray 3 3 11 0 5
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 168 2
K. Granson 5 1 11 0 11
A. Upshaw 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
A. Upshaw 1 1 8 0 8
T. Lavine 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Lavine 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
E. Chatman 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 3-0 0.0 0
R. Roberson Jr. 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Roberson Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
N. Paul 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Paul 2-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Denbow 1-0 0.0 0
J. Aho 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Aho 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
B. Crossley 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Crossley 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hailey 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hailey 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stephens 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Stephens 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clay 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Clay 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/7 21/22
C. Naggar 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Naggar 34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
C. Naggar 3 41.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Massey 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
B. Massey 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:37 CINCY 30 5:32 12 70 TD
4:01 CINCY 50 1:41 5 50 TD
1:34 CINCY 26 1:19 7 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:23 CINCY 35 0:29 2 8 Fumble
4:16 CINCY 29 1:18 3 -1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 10 3:16 6 19 Punt
6:05 SMU 25 1:52 3 2 Punt
2:20 SMU 25 0:38 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 SMU 17 7:19 18 83 TD
5:44 CINCY 43 1:23 5 14 FG Miss
2:50 SMU 28 2:20 9 63
2:50 0:00 0 0

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 12
(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to CIN 9 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20
(0:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 6-A.Upshaw. 6-A.Upshaw to CIN 12 for 8 yards (7-C.Bryant).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 45
(1:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to CIN 35 for 10 yards (7-C.Bryant). Penalty on CIN 21-T.Scott Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at CIN 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 45
(1:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+14 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 41
(1:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 45 for 14 yards (8-J.White).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 34
(1:51 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 41 for 7 yards (8-J.White).
Penalty
2 & 19 - SMU 19
(2:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice. Team penalty on CIN Offside declined. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SMU 19. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - SMU 18
(2:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 31-T.Lavine. 31-T.Lavine to SMU 19 for 1 yard (12-A.Gardner).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(2:50 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 31 for 3 yards. Penalty on SMU 75-H.Howerton Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 28. No Play.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - CINCY 28
(2:58 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 28 to SMU 28 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
No Gain
3 & 11 - CINCY 28
(3:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.
No Gain
2 & 11 - CINCY 28
(3:45 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 28 for no gain (90-N.Paul).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29
(4:16 - 2nd) 24-J.Ford to CIN 28 for -1 yard (40-E.Chatman).

SMU Mustangs  - Missed FG (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - SMU 29
(4:21 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 29
(4:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
No Gain
2 & 7 - SMU 29
(4:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 32
(4:54 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 29 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
+15 YD
2 & 14 - SMU 47
(5:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 32 for 15 yards (8-J.White).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 43
(5:44 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 47 for -4 yards (21-T.Scott).

CINCY Bearcats  - Fumble (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 41
(5:54 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 44 FUMBLES (13-R.Roberson). 90-N.Paul to CIN 43 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35
(6:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to CIN 41 for 6 yards (3-D.Robinson).
Kickoff
(6:23 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar kicks 64 yards from SMU 35 out of bounds at the CIN 1.

SMU Mustangs  - TD (18 plays, 83 yards, 7:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:23 - 2nd) 34-C.Naggar extra point is good.
+9 YD
3 & 9 - SMU 9
(6:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SMU 9
(7:08 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 9 for no gain (27-D.Beavers).
No Gain
1 & 9 - SMU 9
(7:13 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 16
(7:43 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to CIN 9 for 7 yards (5-D.Forrest).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 19
(8:12 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 16 for 3 yards.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 32
(8:26 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 19 for 13 yards (1-J.Wiggins).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 34
(9:08 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 11-R.Rice. 11-R.Rice to CIN 32 for 2 yards (42-M.Vann).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 37
(9:45 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 34 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 38
(10:04 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 37 for 1 yard (10-B.Ingle).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - SMU 44
(10:25 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to CIN 38 for 6 yards (10-B.Ingle).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 47
(11:01 - 2nd) 31-T.Lavine to CIN 44 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 47
(11:27 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to CIN 47 for no gain (12-A.Gardner).
Penalty
3 & 11 - SMU 38
(11:32 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Gray. Penalty on CIN 12-A.Gardner Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SMU 38. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 39
(12:17 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 38 for -1 yard (99-M.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 39
(12:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele incomplete.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 28
(12:47 - 2nd) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 39 for 11 yards (8-J.White).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 26
(13:17 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 28 for 2 yards (92-C.Brooks).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17
(13:42 - 2nd) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 26 for 9 yards (8-J.White).

SMU Mustangs

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - SMU 43
(13:51 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 40 yards from CIN 43 to SMU 17 fair catch by 4-T.Page.
Penalty
4 & 1 - SMU 48
(14:09 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 50-D.O'Quinn False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 48. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - SMU 48
(14:55 - 2nd) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 48 for no gain (3-D.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SMU 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.

CINCY Bearcats  - Punt (7 plays, 17 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(0:15 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 48 for 9 yards (90-N.Paul).
+16 YD
3 & 13 - CINCY 23
(0:46 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to CIN 39 for 16 yards (18-C.Cromartie).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 26
(1:27 - 1st) 0-C.McClelland to CIN 23 for -3 yards (9-S.Hailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 26
(1:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Young.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SMU 30
(1:42 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 44 yards from SMU 30 to CIN 26 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SMU 30
(1:45 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 83-K.Granson.
No Gain
2 & 5 - SMU 30
(1:53 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 26-U.Bentley.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(2:20 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 30 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
Kickoff
(2:20 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (5 plays, 50 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:20 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15
(2:30 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+19 YD
1 & 5 - CINCY 34
(2:54 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 15 for 19 yards (13-R.Roberson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 39
(3:16 - 1st) Penalty on SMU 55-G.Wiley Offside 5 yards enforced at SMU 39. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 48
(3:40 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 39 for 9 yards (3-D.Robinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50
(4:01 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to SMU 48 for 2 yards (3-D.Robinson).

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - SMU 27
(4:13 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 38 yards from SMU 27 Downed at the CIN 35. Team penalty on SMU Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 35.
+8 YD
3 & 16 - SMU 19
(4:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 26-U.Bentley. 26-U.Bentley to SMU 27 for 8 yards (12-A.Gardner).
+5 YD
2 & 21 - SMU 14
(5:30 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 19 for 5 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
Sack
1 & 10 - SMU 25
(6:05 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele sacked at SMU 14 for -11 yards (8-J.White).
Kickoff
(6:05 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.

CINCY Bearcats  - TD (12 plays, 70 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:05 - 1st) 17-C.Smith extra point is good.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 7
(6:10 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 7 - CINCY 7
(6:58 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 7 for no gain (40-E.Chatman).
+2 YD
1 & 9 - CINCY 9
(7:41 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 7 for 2 yards (40-E.Chatman).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 18
(8:13 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to SMU 9 for 9 yards (21-D.Clay).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 23
(8:43 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 23-G.Doaks. 23-G.Doaks to SMU 18 for 5 yards (1-B.Crossley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 23
(8:47 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 31
(9:20 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 7-T.Tucker. 7-T.Tucker to SMU 23 for 8 yards (55-G.Wiley).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 40
(9:58 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 81-J.Whyle. 81-J.Whyle to SMU 31 for 9 yards (23-B.Stephens).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41
(10:31 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to SMU 40 for 19 yards (16-T.Denbow).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 37
(11:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 41 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 30
(11:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder scrambles to CIN 37 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 30
(11:37 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.

SMU Mustangs  - Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - SMU 29
(11:44 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 41 yards from SMU 29 to CIN 30 fair catch by 22-R.Montgomery.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 29
(12:17 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele scrambles to SMU 30 FUMBLES (92-C.Brooks). to SMU 29 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 26
(13:01 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 5-D.Gray. 5-D.Gray to SMU 29 for 3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 26
(13:06 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Page.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 10
(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 26 for 16 yards (9-A.Bush).
+3 YD
2 & 13 - SMU 7
(14:22 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 10 for 3 yards (27-D.Beavers).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10
(14:54 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 7 for -3 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Smith kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 8-B.Massey to SMU 21 for 21 yards. Penalty on SMU 6-A.Upshaw Holding 10 yards enforced at SMU 20.
NCAA FB Scores