Drive Chart
|
|
|FSU
|LVILLE
Preview not available
Preview not available
LVILLE
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:00 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 LVILLE 47
1:11
10-J.Hawkins to LOU 50 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant33-A.Gainer).
FSU
1 Pass
0 Rush
4 YDS
0:35 POS
Int
1ST & 10 LVILLE 39
1:26
13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Fagot at LOU 30. 38-J.Fagot to LOU 47 for 17 yards (52-A.Kerr).
+18 YD
1ST & 10 FSU 43
1:56
13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 39 for 18 yards (12-M.Character9-C.Avery).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:01
40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 20. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 43 for 22 yards (14-M.Dallas).
LVILLE
0 Pass
0 Rush
19 YDS
0:09 POS
Sack
2ND & 10 LVILLE 1
2:05
3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).
No Gain
1ST & 10 LVILLE 1
2:14
3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
LVILLE
2 Pass
511 Rush
63 YDS
6:22 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 FSU 1
2:22
13-J.Travis to LOU 1 for no gain (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).
+4 YD
3RD & 5 LVILLE 5
3:03
13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to LOU 1 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns9-C.Avery).
No Gain
2ND & 5 LVILLE 5
3:07
13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
No Gain
1ST & 5 LVILLE 5
3:46
13-J.Travis to LOU 5 for no gain (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
Safety 2:05
3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).
plays
yds
pos
16
38
Touchdown 6:22
13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
81
yds
06:32
pos
13
28
Touchdown 12:57
3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
00:36
pos
7
27
Touchdown 3:00
3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
02:19
pos
7
20
Touchdown 12:40
13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|316
|483
|Total Plays
|60
|46
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|198
|235
|Rush Attempts
|33
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.0
|9.0
|Yards Passing
|118
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|10-27
|14-20
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.3
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|198
|RUSH YDS
|235
|
|
|316
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|10/27
|118
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|8
|60
|0
|18
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|11
|58
|1
|16
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|9
|53
|0
|24
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|6
|2
|48
|0
|30
|
J. Young 83 WR
|J. Young
|4
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|6
|3
|22
|1
|13
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Webb 8 RB
|L. Webb
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DT
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 49 P
|A. Mastromanno
|4
|39.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|6
|21.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|14/20
|248
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|15
|175
|3
|70
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|7
|40
|0
|35
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|4
|20
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|5
|3
|129
|1
|66
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|4
|4
|50
|0
|42
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|29
|0
|23
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|2
|2
|20
|1
|13
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Character 12 DB
|M. Character
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fagot 38 DB
|J. Fagot
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hicks 5 LB
|R. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bland 55 DL
|M. Bland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/2
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Harwell 49 P
|R. Harwell
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 80 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|22.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - FSU 39(1:26 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Fagot at LOU 30. 38-J.Fagot to LOU 47 for 17 yards (52-A.Kerr).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(1:56 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 39 for 18 yards (12-M.Character9-C.Avery).
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 20. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 43 for 22 yards (14-M.Dallas).
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (14 plays, 78 yards, 6:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FSU 1(2:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 1 for no gain (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 5(3:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to LOU 1 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns9-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FSU 5(3:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FSU 5(3:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 5 for no gain (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - FSU 9(4:19 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 5 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 10(5:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 18(5:32 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb pushed ob at LOU 10 for 8 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 34(6:07 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 18 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge33-I.Hayes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(6:35 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 34 for 6 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 36(6:54 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 40 for 24 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 34(7:26 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 36 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery10-R.Burns).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - FSU 19(7:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis sacked at FSU 17 for -2 yards. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FSU 19. No Play. (7-M.Montgomery).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 21(8:27 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 19 for -2 yards (7-M.Montgomery). Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(8:35 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 15 yards (40-B.Travelstead44-D.Jones).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 10(8:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(8:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 43(9:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 10 for 33 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 43(9:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(10:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 9 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:16 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on FSU 31-R.Woodie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(10:21 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LVILLE 25(10:49 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 FUMBLES (58-D.Briggs). 83-M.Ford to LOU 33 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 22(11:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for 3 yards (0-F.Lovett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(11:34 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FSU 34(11:41 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 44 yards from FSU 34 to LOU 22 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FSU 34(11:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - FSU 29(12:29 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at FSU 34 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(12:55 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 29 for -2 yards (11-N.Okeke).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - LVILLE 35(13:03 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 34 yards from LOU 35 to FSU 31 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 36(13:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for -1 yard (31-R.Woodie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 34(14:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 36 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(14:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to LOU 34 for 7 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 27 for 26 yards (27-A.Dent).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- Halftime (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 34(0:02 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(0:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 36-M.Burkley. 36-M.Burkley to FSU 34 for 2 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41(0:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to FSU 36 for 23 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(0:23 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (32-S.Dix).
FSU
Seminoles
- Missed FG (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - FSU 32(0:29 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - FSU 32(0:36 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - FSU 32(0:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 26(1:11 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at LOU 32 for -6 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 39(1:25 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 26 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 48(1:44 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 39 for 9 yards (11-N.Okeke).
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 56 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas pushed ob at FSU 37 for 28 yards (40-B.Travelstead). Penalty on LOU 95-T.Geathers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 37.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 10(1:48 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - LVILLE 5(1:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 5. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 10(2:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 5 for 5 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - LVILLE 11(2:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 10 for 1 yard (1-E.Rice).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 15(2:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 11 for 4 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1(2:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 1 for no gain (1-E.Rice). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Chop block 14 yards enforced at FSU 1. No Play.
|+42 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 1 for 42 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45(3:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 2 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(3:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 45 for 2 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 43(4:38 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 47 for 10 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(5:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - LVILLE 30(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 10 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 30 for 5 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (16 plays, 76 yards, 6:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - FSU 4(6:22 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - FSU 9(6:52 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to LOU 4 for 5 yards (13-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FSU 9(7:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for no gain (13-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FSU 9(8:30 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for no gain (7-M.Montgomery33-I.Hayes).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 21(8:49 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for 12 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FSU 21(8:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(9:29 - 2nd) 80-O.Wilson to LOU 21 for -1 yard (12-M.Character).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 38(10:05 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 20 for 18 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 48(10:33 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 38 for 14 yards (2-C.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 47(10:53 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 47. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - FSU 41(11:29 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at LOU 47 for 12 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FSU 41(11:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 41(11:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - FSU 27(12:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to FSU 41 for 14 yards (13-K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FSU 27(12:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 24(12:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 27 for 3 yards (55-M.Bland92-M.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 24 for 22 yards (81-B.Smith).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:47 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+58 YD
|
2 & 24 - LVILLE 42(12:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|-9 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49(13:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 42 for -9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49(13:12 - 2nd) 1-T.Atwell complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs ob at FSU 44 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(13:31 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 75-R.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 49(14:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 44 for 5 yards (18-T.Jay21-M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(14:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford pushed ob at FSU 49 for 7 yards (7-J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - LVILLE 38(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 44 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee1-E.Rice).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41(0:42 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 38 for -3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(1:18 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (7-J.Jones6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FSU 33(1:27 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from FSU 33 to LOU 32 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - FSU 28(2:13 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 33 for 5 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FSU 28(2:19 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:54 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 50 yards from LOU 50 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (10 plays, 109 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(2:54 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13(3:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(3:06 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(3:44 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 13 for 35 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen7-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(3:48 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Burns. Penalty on FSU 58-D.Briggs Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 42. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27(4:15 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 44-B.Gant Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 27. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(4:15 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 27 for 10 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - LVILLE 6(4:45 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 11 yards (7-J.Jones18-T.Jay).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 13 - LVILLE 3(5:13 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 6 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 79-C.DeGeorge False start 3 yards enforced at LOU 6. No Play.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - FSU 41(5:24 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from LOU 41 Downed at the LOU 6.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 22 - FSU 45(5:55 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 41 for 4 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - FSU 45(6:02 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 33(6:33 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 30 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery). Penalty on FSU 45-P.Daniel Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at LOU 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 33(6:38 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - FSU 50(7:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young pushed ob at LOU 33 for 17 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - FSU 45(7:04 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 42(7:37 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 45 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 34(8:10 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 42 for 8 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(8:31 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 34 for 13 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 18 yards (23-K.Cloyd).
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FSU 27(8:58 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 27 to LOU 30 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - FSU 27(9:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 25(9:42 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 23(10:23 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 25 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 23 for 21 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
LVILLE
Cardinals
- TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9(10:37 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+66 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 25(11:09 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at FSU 9 for 66 yards (31-R.Woodie).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 26(11:51 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 25 for -1 yard (32-S.Dix).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(12:25 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer11-J.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 23 for 19 yards (19-W.Rector).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 8(12:40 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 13(13:20 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 8 for 5 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(13:26 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - FSU 29(14:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis scrambles runs ob at LOU 13 for 16 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 35(14:33 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to LOU 29 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery17-D.Etheridge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(14:36 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 35 for 30 yards (9-C.Avery3-R.Yeast).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the FSU 6.
-
MERCER
ARMY
3
48
4th 1:07 CBSSN
-
23NCST
14UNC
14
38
3rd 0:35 ESPN
-
AUBURN
MISS
27
28
4th 5:43 SECN
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
22
27
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
OKLA
TCU
27
7
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
UTEP
CHARLO
14
24
4th 8:24 ESP+
-
NEB
5OHIOST
17
38
4th 11:25 FOX
-
CUSE
1CLEM
21
34
3rd 0:00 ACCN
-
RUT
MICHST
31
20
4th 12:25 BTN
-
GAS
25CSTCAR
14
21
4th 8:53 ESPU
-
KANSAS
20KSTATE
7
55
3rd 0:00 FS1
-
FSU
LVILLE
16
38
3rd 1:11
-
USM
LIB
7
35
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
TULANE
UCF
14
10
1st 1:36 ESP2
-
FAU
22MRSHL
0
0
1st 9:28
-
ARKST
APLST
17
45
Final ESPN
-
JAXST
FIU
19
10
Final ESP+
-
TULSA
SFLA
42
13
Final ESPN
-
LALAF
UAB
24
20
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14WISC
7
45
Final BTN
-
HOU
NAVY
0
056 O/U
+15.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
RICE
0
049 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
2BAMA
TENN
0
066 O/U
+22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
17IOWAST
6OKLAST
0
053 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
8PSU
IND
0
062 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
19VATECH
WAKE
0
068.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
3ND
PITT
0
043.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
GAST
TROY
0
068.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
GATECH
BC
0
054.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
TNCHAT
WKY
0
053.5 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP3
-
WVU
TXTECH
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
UTAHST
BOISE
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
WYO
NEVADA
0
052.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
SC
LSU
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LAMON
SALA
0
057 O/U
-15
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
18MICH
21MINN
0
053 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MD
NWEST
0
054.5 O/U
-11
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
065.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
LATECH
TXSA
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPU
-
UVA
11MIAMI
0
054 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
9CINCY
16SMU
0
056.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
TXSTSM
12BYU
0
061.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN
-
AF
SJST
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
050.5 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
0
FS2