FSU
LVILLE

LVILLE
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:00 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 LVILLE 47
1:11
10-J.Hawkins to LOU 50 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant33-A.Gainer).
FSU
1 Pass
0 Rush
4 YDS
0:35 POS
Int
1ST & 10 LVILLE 39
1:26
13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Fagot at LOU 30. 38-J.Fagot to LOU 47 for 17 yards (52-A.Kerr).
+18 YD
1ST & 10 FSU 43
1:56
13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 39 for 18 yards (12-M.Character9-C.Avery).
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:01
40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 20. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 43 for 22 yards (14-M.Dallas).
LVILLE
0 Pass
0 Rush
19 YDS
0:09 POS
Sack
2ND & 10 LVILLE 1
2:05
3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).
No Gain
1ST & 10 LVILLE 1
2:14
3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
LVILLE
2 Pass
511 Rush
63 YDS
6:22 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 FSU 1
2:22
13-J.Travis to LOU 1 for no gain (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).
+4 YD
3RD & 5 LVILLE 5
3:03
13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to LOU 1 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns9-C.Avery).
No Gain
2ND & 5 LVILLE 5
3:07
13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
No Gain
1ST & 5 LVILLE 5
3:46
13-J.Travis to LOU 5 for no gain (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
3rd Quarter
Safety 2:05
3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).
plays
yds
pos
16
38
Point After TD 8:44
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 8:49
10-J.Hawkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
63
yds
02:50
pos
14
37
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 1:48
32-J.Turner 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
84
yds
04:27
pos
14
31
Point After TD 6:15
37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 6:22
13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
81
yds
06:32
pos
13
28
Point After TD 12:47
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 12:57
3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
00:36
pos
7
27
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:54
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 3:00
3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
02:19
pos
7
20
Point After TD 8:37
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:50
10-J.Hawkins runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:13
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:29
32-J.Turner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:37
10-J.Hawkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
77
yds
02:01
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:30
37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:40
13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 18
Rushing 10 7
Passing 5 8
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-13 5-7
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 316 483
Total Plays 60 46
Avg Gain 5.3 10.5
Net Yards Rushing 198 235
Rush Attempts 33 26
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 9.0
Yards Passing 118 248
Comp. - Att. 10-27 14-20
Yards Per Pass 4.0 11.8
Penalties - Yards 7-80 6-57
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-39.3 1-34.0
Return Yards 0 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-17
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Florida State 2-3 772-16
Louisville 1-4 21107-38
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
 118 PASS YDS 248
198 RUSH YDS 235
316 TOTAL YDS 483
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37% 118 1 1 78.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.0% 222 1 1 164.7
J. Travis 10/27 118 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Webb 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 94 2
L. Webb 8 60 0 18
J. Travis 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 139 1
J. Travis 11 58 1 16
J. Corbin 0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 124 1
J. Corbin 9 53 0 24
L. Toafili 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 163 1
L. Toafili 4 28 0 13
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
O. Wilson 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. McDonald 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 122 1
C. McDonald 6 2 48 0 30
J. Young 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Young 4 2 22 0 17
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 102 0
O. Wilson 6 3 22 1 13
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
W. Thompson 3 1 14 0 14
L. Webb 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Webb 3 1 8 0 8
J. Corbin 0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 70 0
J. Corbin 1 1 4 0 4
K. Helton 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 2
K. Helton 3 0 0 0 0
L. Toafili 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
L. Toafili 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Rice 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
E. Rice 7-1 1.0 0
R. Woodie III 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Woodie III 5-1 0.0 0
A. Gainer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Gainer 4-1 0.0 0
J. Jones 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Dix Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
B. Gant 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Gant 3-0 0.0 0
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brownlee Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Lars-Woodbey 1-2 0.0 0
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Briggs Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
F. Lovett 0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Lovett 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Samuel Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Samuel Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jay 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Jay 1-1 0.0 0
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Nasirildeen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Grothaus 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 1/1
P. Grothaus 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Mastromanno 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
A. Mastromanno 4 39.3 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Douglas 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 21.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 21.0 28 0
J. Douglas 6 21.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 248 2 0 207.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 986 9 5 141.6
M. Cunningham 14/20 248 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 175 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 468 3
J. Hawkins 15 175 3 70
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 84 3
M. Cunningham 7 40 0 35
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Burkley 4 20 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 129 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 281 4
T. Atwell 5 3 129 1 66
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 3
M. Ford 4 4 50 0 42
B. Smith 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 177 0
B. Smith 2 2 29 0 23
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 1
E. Pfeifer 2 2 20 1 13
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 234 1
D. Fitzpatrick 3 1 10 0 10
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
J. Hawkins 1 1 8 0 8
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Burkley 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Avery 7-2 1.0 0
K. Clark 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 4-0 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Burns 4-2 0.0 0
I. Hayes 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
I. Hayes 4-2 0.0 0
M. Montgomery 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Montgomery 3-0 0.0 0
N. Okeke 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Okeke 3-0 0.0 0
M. Character 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Character 2-0 0.0 0
T. Peterson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Peterson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Yeast 2-1 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 1-1 0.0 0
J. Fagot 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Fagot 1-0 0.0 1
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Abdullah 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hicks 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 1-1 0.0 0
M. Bland 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bland 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clark 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Clark 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Turner 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/4 14/14
J. Turner 1/2 28 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Harwell 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 0 0
R. Harwell 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Watkins 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
J. Watkins 2 22.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 35 2:30 7 65 TD
10:29 FSU 23 1:31 3 4 Punt
8:37 FSU 21 3:13 10 38 Punt
2:54 FSU 25 1:27 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 FSU 24 6:32 16 76 TD
1:44 LVILLE 48 1:15 5 16 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 FSU 31 1:14 3 3 Punt
8:44 FSU 21 6:22 14 78 Downs
2:01 FSU 43 0:35 2 4 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 LVILLE 23 2:01 4 77 TD
8:50 LVILLE 30 0:13 1 70 TD
5:13 LVILLE 6 2:19 10 109 TD
1:18 LVILLE 32 0:36 8 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:15 LVILLE 25 4:27 12 65 FG
0:23 LVILLE 32 0:21 3 34 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 27 1:57 3 8 Punt
11:34 LVILLE 22 2:50 10 78 TD
2:14 LVILLE 1 0:09 2 19 Safety
1:11 LVILLE 47 0:00 1 3
1:11 0:00 0 0

LVILLE Cardinals

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47
(1:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 50 for 3 yards (44-B.Gant33-A.Gainer).

FSU Seminoles  - Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - FSU 39
(1:26 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson INTERCEPTED by 38-J.Fagot at LOU 30. 38-J.Fagot to LOU 47 for 17 yards (52-A.Kerr).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43
(1:56 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 39 for 18 yards (12-M.Character9-C.Avery).
Kickoff
(2:01 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 20. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 43 for 22 yards (14-M.Dallas).

LVILLE Cardinals  - Safety (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 10 - LVILLE 1
(2:05 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham sacked at LOU End Zone for -1 yard to LOU End Zone for no gain safety (1-E.Rice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 1
(2:14 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.

FSU Seminoles  - Downs (14 plays, 78 yards, 6:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - FSU 1
(2:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 1 for no gain (11-N.Okeke90-J.Goldwire).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 5
(3:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to LOU 1 for 4 yards (10-R.Burns9-C.Avery).
No Gain
2 & 5 - FSU 5
(3:07 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
No Gain
1 & 5 - FSU 5
(3:46 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to LOU 5 for no gain (9-C.Avery10-R.Burns).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 9
(4:19 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to LOU 5 for 4 yards (9-C.Avery).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 10
(5:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 18
(5:32 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 8-L.Webb. 8-L.Webb pushed ob at LOU 10 for 8 yards (13-K.Clark).
+16 YD
2 & 4 - FSU 34
(6:07 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 18 for 16 yards (17-D.Etheridge33-I.Hayes).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40
(6:35 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 34 for 6 yards (90-J.Goldwire).
+24 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 36
(6:54 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 40 for 24 yards (33-I.Hayes).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34
(7:26 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 36 for 2 yards (7-M.Montgomery10-R.Burns).
Penalty
3 & 12 - FSU 19
(7:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis sacked at FSU 17 for -2 yards. Penalty on LOU 7-M.Montgomery Facemasking 15 yards enforced at FSU 19. No Play. (7-M.Montgomery).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 21
(8:27 - 3rd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 19 for -2 yards (7-M.Montgomery). Team penalty on FSU Illegal formation declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(8:35 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
Kickoff
(8:44 - 3rd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 15 yards (40-B.Travelstead44-D.Jones).

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:44 - 3rd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(8:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(8:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.
+33 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 43
(9:19 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 10 for 33 yards (31-R.Woodie).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LVILLE 43
(9:26 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48
(10:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 9 yards (26-A.Samuel).
Penalty
2 & 10 - LVILLE 33
(10:16 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick. Penalty on FSU 31-R.Woodie Pass interference 15 yards enforced at LOU 33. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33
(10:21 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - LVILLE 25
(10:49 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 10-J.Hawkins. 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 33 FUMBLES (58-D.Briggs). 83-M.Ford to LOU 33 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 22
(11:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 25 for 3 yards (0-F.Lovett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22
(11:34 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - FSU 34
(11:41 - 3rd) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 44 yards from FSU 34 to LOU 22 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FSU 34
(11:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 29
(12:29 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at FSU 34 for 5 yards (9-C.Avery).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 31
(12:55 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 29 for -2 yards (11-N.Okeke).

LVILLE Cardinals  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - LVILLE 35
(13:03 - 3rd) 49-R.Harwell punts 34 yards from LOU 35 to FSU 31 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 36
(13:42 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for -1 yard (31-R.Woodie).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 34
(14:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 36 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27
(14:55 - 3rd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to LOU 34 for 7 yards (31-R.Woodie).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 27 for 26 yards (27-A.Dent).

LVILLE Cardinals  - Halftime (3 plays, 34 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
No Good
2 & 8 - LVILLE 34
(0:02 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36
(0:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 36-M.Burkley. 36-M.Burkley to FSU 34 for 2 yards (32-S.Dix31-R.Woodie).
+23 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41
(0:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to FSU 36 for 23 yards (6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32
(0:23 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (32-S.Dix).

FSU Seminoles  - Missed FG (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 16 - FSU 32
(0:29 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 16 - FSU 32
(0:36 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
No Gain
2 & 16 - FSU 32
(0:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
Sack
1 & 10 - FSU 26
(1:11 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at LOU 32 for -6 yards (9-C.Avery).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 39
(1:25 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 26 for 13 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 48
(1:44 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 39 for 9 yards (11-N.Okeke).
Kickoff
(1:44 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 56 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas pushed ob at FSU 37 for 28 yards (40-B.Travelstead). Penalty on LOU 95-T.Geathers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at FSU 37.

LVILLE Cardinals  - FG (12 plays, 65 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(1:48 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
Penalty
4 & 5 - LVILLE 5
(1:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on LOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FSU 5. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 10
(2:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 5 for 5 yards (1-E.Rice).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 11
(2:36 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 10 for 1 yard (1-E.Rice).
+4 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 15
(2:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 11 for 4 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
Penalty
1 & 1 - LVILLE 1
(2:50 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 1 for no gain (1-E.Rice). Penalty on LOU 66-C.Bentley Chop block 14 yards enforced at FSU 1. No Play.
+42 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43
(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 1 for 42 yards (1-E.Rice).
+41 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43
(3:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 45
(3:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to FSU 43 for 2 yards (33-A.Gainer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47
(3:58 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to FSU 45 for 2 yards (44-B.Gant).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 43
(4:38 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles pushed ob at FSU 47 for 10 yards (33-A.Gainer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40
(5:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 43 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 30
(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 40 for 10 yards (1-E.Rice6-J.Lars-Woodbey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25
(6:15 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at LOU 30 for 5 yards (31-R.Woodie).
Kickoff
(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to LOU End Zone. touchback.

FSU Seminoles  - TD (16 plays, 76 yards, 6:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:15 - 2nd) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
+4 YD
4 & 4 - FSU 4
(6:22 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - FSU 9
(6:52 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young to LOU 4 for 5 yards (13-K.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 9 - FSU 9
(7:42 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles to LOU 9 for no gain (13-K.Clark).
No Gain
1 & 9 - FSU 9
(8:30 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for no gain (7-M.Montgomery33-I.Hayes).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - FSU 21
(8:49 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 9 for 12 yards (33-I.Hayes).
No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 21
(8:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20
(9:29 - 2nd) 80-O.Wilson to LOU 21 for -1 yard (12-M.Character).
+18 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 38
(10:05 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 20 for 18 yards (10-R.Burns).
+14 YD
1 & 15 - FSU 48
(10:33 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to LOU 38 for 14 yards (2-C.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 47
(10:53 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 55-D.Lucas False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 47. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 41
(11:29 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis scrambles pushed ob at LOU 47 for 12 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 41
(11:38 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 41
(11:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 11-W.Thompson.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 27
(12:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 11-W.Thompson. 11-W.Thompson to FSU 41 for 14 yards (13-K.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 27
(12:12 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24
(12:42 - 2nd) 8-L.Webb to FSU 27 for 3 yards (55-M.Bland92-M.Clark).
Kickoff
(12:47 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 24 for 22 yards (81-B.Smith).

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (8 plays, 68 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:47 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
+58 YD
2 & 24 - LVILLE 42
(12:57 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
-9 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49
(13:12 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 42 for -9 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 49
(13:12 - 2nd) 1-T.Atwell complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford runs ob at FSU 44 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(13:31 - 2nd) Penalty on LOU 75-R.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 44. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 49
(14:00 - 2nd) 36-M.Burkley to FSU 44 for 5 yards (18-T.Jay21-M.Wilson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44
(14:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford pushed ob at FSU 49 for 7 yards (7-J.Jones).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - LVILLE 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to LOU 44 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee1-E.Rice).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 41
(0:42 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 38 for -3 yards (21-M.Wilson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32
(1:18 - 1st) 36-M.Burkley to LOU 41 for 9 yards (7-J.Jones6-J.Lars-Woodbey).

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - FSU 33
(1:27 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from FSU 33 to LOU 32 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 28
(2:13 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 33 for 5 yards (3-R.Yeast).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 28
(2:19 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Young.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25
(2:54 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 28 for 3 yards (5-R.Hicks).
Kickoff
(2:54 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 50 yards from LOU 50 to FSU End Zone. touchback.

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (10 plays, 109 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35
(2:54 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 35. No Play.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 13
(3:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13
(3:06 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48
(3:44 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham scrambles to FSU 13 for 35 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen7-J.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42
(3:48 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Burns. Penalty on FSU 58-D.Briggs Holding 10 yards enforced at LOU 42. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 27
(4:15 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 44-B.Gant Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LOU 27. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17
(4:15 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick pushed ob at LOU 27 for 10 yards (44-B.Gant).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 6
(4:45 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 17 for 11 yards (7-J.Jones18-T.Jay).
+3 YD
1 & 13 - LVILLE 3
(5:13 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 6 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 6
(5:13 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 79-C.DeGeorge False start 3 yards enforced at LOU 6. No Play.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - FSU 41
(5:24 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 35 yards from LOU 41 Downed at the LOU 6.
+4 YD
3 & 22 - FSU 45
(5:55 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 41 for 4 yards (29-T.Peterson).
No Gain
2 & 22 - FSU 45
(6:02 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 33
(6:33 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 30 for 3 yards (9-C.Avery). Penalty on FSU 45-P.Daniel Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at LOU 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 33
(6:38 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald.
+17 YD
2 & 15 - FSU 50
(7:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 83-J.Young. 83-J.Young pushed ob at LOU 33 for 17 yards (3-R.Yeast).
Penalty
2 & 10 - FSU 45
(7:04 - 1st) Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald False start 5 yards enforced at LOU 45. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 45
(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
+13 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 42
(7:37 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at LOU 45 for 13 yards (38-J.Fagot).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34
(8:10 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 42 for 8 yards (10-R.Burns).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 21
(8:31 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 34 for 13 yards (33-I.Hayes).
Kickoff
(8:37 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 21 for 18 yards (23-K.Cloyd).

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:37 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30
(8:50 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs 70 yards for a touchdown.

FSU Seminoles  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FSU 27
(8:58 - 1st) 49-A.Mastromanno punts 43 yards from FSU 27 to LOU 30 fair catch by 10-R.Burns.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FSU 27
(9:04 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 25
(9:42 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 23
(10:23 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to FSU 25 for 2 yards (29-T.Peterson).
Kickoff
(10:29 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 63 yards from LOU 35. 22-J.Douglas to FSU 23 for 21 yards (22-Y.Abdullah).

LVILLE Cardinals  - TD (4 plays, 77 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:29 - 1st) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9
(10:37 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
+66 YD
3 & 8 - LVILLE 25
(11:09 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell pushed ob at FSU 9 for 66 yards (31-R.Woodie).
-1 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 26
(11:51 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 83-M.Ford. 83-M.Ford to LOU 25 for -1 yard (32-S.Dix).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23
(12:25 - 1st) 10-J.Hawkins to LOU 26 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer11-J.Robinson).
Kickoff
(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from FSU 35. 80-J.Watkins to LOU 23 for 19 yards (19-W.Rector).

FSU Seminoles  - TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:30 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 8
(12:40 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to LOU 11 FUMBLES. 13-J.Travis runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 13
(13:20 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to LOU 8 for 5 yards (33-I.Hayes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 13
(13:26 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Webb.
+16 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 29
(14:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis scrambles runs ob at LOU 13 for 16 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 35
(14:33 - 1st) 8-L.Webb to LOU 29 for 6 yards (9-C.Avery17-D.Etheridge).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(14:36 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35
(15:00 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to LOU 35 for 30 yards (9-C.Avery3-R.Yeast).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 out of bounds at the FSU 6.
