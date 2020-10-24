Drive Chart
|
|
|GAS
|CSTCAR
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
J. King
15 RB
61 RuYds, RuTD, ReYd, REC
|
|
F. Payton
9 QB
250 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 30 RuYds
CSTCAR
1 Pass
15 Rush
63 YDS
2:34 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:53
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 24
9:00
9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
2ND & 6 GAS 31
9:36
1-C.Marable to GSO 24 for 7 yards (5-B.Josue12-A.Wilson).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 35
10:18
1-C.Marable to GSO 31 for 4 yards (42-D.Springer45-R.Byrd).
+15 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 50
10:52
5-S.Jones to GSO 35 for 15 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 37
11:27
5-S.Jones to CC 50 for 13 yards (5-B.Josue).
GAS
0 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:42 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 GAS 31
11:33
7-A.Beck punts 32 yards from GSO 31 to CC 37 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
No Gain
3RD & 3 GAS 31
11:38
1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
2ND & 3 GAS 31
11:41
1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 24
12:15
15-J.King to GSO 31 for 7 yards (8-D.Kelly10-A.Spillum).
Touchdown 9:00
9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
02:34
pos
14
20
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 9:02
9-F.Payton complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
02:00
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:17
98-C.Ouverson punts 51 yards from CC 9. 12-W.Kennedy runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-7
yds
01:54
pos
6
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|18
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|193
|346
|Total Plays
|47
|59
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|108
|96
|Rush Attempts
|29
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|85
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|14-27
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-13
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.3
|5-41.2
|Return Yards
|46
|11
|Punts - Returns
|2-46
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-4
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|108
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|193
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|13
|61
|1
|11
|
S. Werts 1 QB
|S. Werts
|10
|31
|0
|23
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|4
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|5
|2
|46
|0
|32
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|3
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. King 15 RB
|J. King
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
E. Smith 85 WR
|E. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ellis 36 LB
|R. Ellis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|5-3
|1.0
|1
|
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
|C. Harris Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Springer 42 DE
|D. Springer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McGee 21 LB
|Z. McGee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
|K. Duncan Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 6 S
|J. Singletary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watkins 93 DE
|A. Watkins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|7
|41.3
|4
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|19.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
|W. Kennedy III
|2
|23.0
|60
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|14/27
|250
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|9
|30
|0
|19
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|17
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Mobley 16 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|9
|5
|108
|0
|54
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|3
|1
|72
|1
|72
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|4
|38
|1
|24
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|5
|2
|13
|1
|11
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 8 WR
|D. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sudipo 13 S
|M. Sudipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|5
|41.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|2
|20.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(9:00 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 31(9:36 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GSO 24 for 7 yards (5-B.Josue12-A.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(10:18 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GSO 31 for 4 yards (42-D.Springer45-R.Byrd).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(10:52 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to GSO 35 for 15 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(11:27 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 50 for 13 yards (5-B.Josue).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 31(11:33 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 32 yards from GSO 31 to CC 37 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAS 31(11:38 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAS 31(11:41 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 24(12:15 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 31 for 7 yards (8-D.Kelly10-A.Spillum).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Missed FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 24(12:21 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 24(12:27 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(12:27 - 4th) Team penalty on CC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(12:32 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(12:46 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GSO 19 for no gain (32-C.Harris42-D.Springer).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 28(13:18 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to GSO 19 for 9 yards (21-Z.McGee12-A.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(14:14 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GSO 28 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(14:20 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 45(15:00 - 4th) 9-F.Payton pushed ob at GSO 32 for 13 yards (21-Z.McGee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(0:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GSO 45 for 1 yard (12-A.Wilson36-R.Ellis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(0:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Mobley runs ob at GSO 46 for 11 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 32(1:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 43 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 32(1:32 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(2:08 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for -1 yard (42-D.Springer45-R.Byrd).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(2:41 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 33 for 23 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GAS 45(2:49 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 45 yards from GSO 45 to CC 10 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GAS 45(2:55 - 3rd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 40(3:39 - 3rd) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to GSO 45 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(4:18 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 40 for 1 yard (94-J.Gunter34-T.Gallagher).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 32(4:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 39 for 7 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(5:30 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 21(5:41 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 39 yards from CC 21. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 26 for -14 yards (16-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 21(5:46 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Latushko.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(6:29 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 21 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(6:46 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 20 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 4(7:16 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to CC 15 for 11 yards (90-P.Devine).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 3(7:56 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 4 for 1 yard (15-Q.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 3(8:01 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - GAS 40(8:16 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 57 yards from GSO 40 to the CC 3 downed by 6-N.Thompson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GAS 40(8:21 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 40(8:25 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(9:05 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 40 for no gain (15-J.Clark).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 30(9:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 40 for 10 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAS 16(10:13 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 30 for 14 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(10:48 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 16 for 1 yard (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 48(10:56 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 33 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 15 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 48(11:01 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 46(11:33 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to GSO 48 for -2 yards (32-C.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(12:17 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GSO 46 for 6 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 14 - CSTCAR 29(12:57 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to CC 48 for 19 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 29(13:05 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33(13:45 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 29 for -4 yards (36-R.Ellis).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(14:16 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 33 for 11 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(14:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 22 for no gain (36-R.Ellis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 64 yards from GSO 35. 1-C.Marable to CC 22 for 21 yards (20-S.Robertson).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:24 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton kneels at CC 23 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to CC 25 fair catch by.
GAS
Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAS 5(0:30 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 37(0:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to CC 5 for 32 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 40(0:47 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to CC 37 for 3 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 40(0:57 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Johnson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 48(1:01 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to CC 40 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher43-E.Makonzo).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 19 - GAS 37(1:11 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs ob at CC 48 for 15 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(1:31 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 37 for -9 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Interception (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 44(1:40 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Canteen at GSO 46. 13-D.Canteen to GSO 46 for no gain. Team penalty on CC Holding declined.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(2:20 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 44 for -4 yards (5-B.Josue93-A.Watkins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(2:51 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 13 yards (40-J.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(3:22 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 35 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:04 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 26 for 1 yard (27-K.Duncan40-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:09 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
GAS
Eagles
- Missed FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - GAS 25(4:16 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 26(4:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 15-J.King. 15-J.King to CC 25 for 1 yard (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GAS 26(4:58 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(5:42 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 26 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher29-S.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - GAS 43(6:10 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to CC 40 for 3 yards (94-J.Gunter). Penalty on CC 94-J.Gunter Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at CC 43. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 50(6:51 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 43 for 7 yards (10-A.Spillum5-T.Geiger).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 32(7:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 39 FUMBLES (43-E.Makonzo). 15-J.King pushed ob at GSO 50 for 11 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(7:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 29(8:12 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 32 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly9-T.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(8:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 29 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 21 for 16 yards (12-I.Stephens).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(9:02 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(9:39 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GSO 2 for no gain (94-C.Wright11-T.Bradley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 5(9:46 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on GSO 13-D.Canteen Pass interference 3 yards enforced at GSO 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 5(10:24 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GSO 5 for no gain (36-R.Ellis).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(10:57 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GSO 5 for 54 yards (23-E.Kitchen6-J.Singletary).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - GAS 20(11:05 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 39 yards from GSO 20 to CC 41 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 17 - GAS 25(11:42 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 20 for -5 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - GAS 38(12:15 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 25 for -13 yards. Penalty on GSO 72-K.Crowder Holding declined. (43-E.Makonzo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(12:55 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 6 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(13:36 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to GSO 32 for 17 yards (10-A.Spillum34-T.Gallagher).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 39(13:44 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 46 yards from CC 39 to GSO 15 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 39(14:27 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to CC 39 for no gain (94-C.Wright45-R.Byrd).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41(15:00 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 39 for -2 yards (32-C.Harris).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(0:23 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 41 for 3 yards (32-C.Harris94-C.Wright).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(0:52 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 38 for 10 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 28 for 19 yards (24-T.Bride).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 9(1:17 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 51 yards from CC 9. 12-W.Kennedy runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 14(2:04 - 1st) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 9 for -5 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 18(2:39 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 14 for -4 yards (32-C.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(3:11 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 18 FUMBLES. 1-C.Marable to CC 18 for no gain.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 45(3:17 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 39 yards from GSO 45 to CC 16 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - GAS 50(3:22 - 1st) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 50. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 49(4:12 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 50 for 1 yard (15-J.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 43(4:52 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 49 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(5:35 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 43 for 2 yards (15-J.Clark34-T.Gallagher).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 18(6:08 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 41 for 23 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 18(6:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Interception (1 plays, -61 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(6:21 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at GSO 18. 45-R.Byrd to GSO 18 for no gain (51-S.Thompson).
GAS
Eagles
- Interception (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 13 - GAS 20(6:28 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Strong at GSO 25. 7-D.Strong to GSO 21 for 4 yards (9-D.Anderson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 23(7:04 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 20 for -3 yards (23-D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(7:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 23 for 23 yards (44-E.Porter).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (2 plays, 71 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+72 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 28(7:21 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(7:56 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 42(8:05 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 42. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 29 for 7 yards (6-N.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 41(8:31 - 1st) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at GSO 42 for 1 yard (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - GAS 41(8:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(9:08 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly96-K.Roberts).
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 25(9:14 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 37 yards from CC 25 to GSO 38 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 25(9:22 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 35(9:48 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 50 for 15 yards (12-A.Wilson). Penalty on CC 72-A.Loper Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 35(10:32 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to CC 35 for no gain (45-R.Byrd).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(10:57 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 35 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd12-A.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 20(11:12 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs ob at CC 31 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(11:49 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 20 for 1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(11:54 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
GAS
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 40(12:03 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 41 yards from GSO 40 to CC 19 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - GAS 37(12:43 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 40 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher23-D.Bush).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 34(13:29 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 37 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(14:11 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 34 for 2 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - GAS 23(14:16 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray. Penalty on CC 43-E.Makonzo Pass interference 9 yards enforced at GSO 23. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(14:26 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 61-D.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by.
