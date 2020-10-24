Drive Chart
GAS
CSTCAR

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. King 15 RB
61 RuYds, RuTD, ReYd, REC
F. Payton 9 QB
250 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 30 RuYds
CSTCAR
1 Pass
15 Rush
63 YDS
2:34 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:53
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 24
9:00
9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
2ND & 6 GAS 31
9:36
1-C.Marable to GSO 24 for 7 yards (5-B.Josue12-A.Wilson).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 35
10:18
1-C.Marable to GSO 31 for 4 yards (42-D.Springer45-R.Byrd).
+15 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 50
10:52
5-S.Jones to GSO 35 for 15 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 37
11:27
5-S.Jones to CC 50 for 13 yards (5-B.Josue).
GAS
0 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:42 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 GAS 31
11:33
7-A.Beck punts 32 yards from GSO 31 to CC 37 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
No Gain
3RD & 3 GAS 31
11:38
1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
2ND & 3 GAS 31
11:41
1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 24
12:15
15-J.King to GSO 31 for 7 yards (8-D.Kelly10-A.Spillum).
4th Quarter
Point After TD 8:53
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 9:00
9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
02:34
pos
14
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:24
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:30
15-J.King runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
54
yds
01:07
pos
13
14
Point After TD 8:57
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 9:02
9-F.Payton complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
56
yds
02:00
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:57
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:17
98-C.Ouverson punts 51 yards from CC 9. 12-W.Kennedy runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-7
yds
01:54
pos
6
7
Point After TD 7:10
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:21
9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
71
yds
00:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 18
Rushing 5 8
Passing 4 10
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-10 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 193 346
Total Plays 47 59
Avg Gain 4.1 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 108 96
Rush Attempts 29 32
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 3.0
Yards Passing 85 250
Comp. - Att. 7-18 14-27
Yards Per Pass 2.8 8.0
Penalties - Yards 3-13 4-39
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-41.3 5-41.2
Return Yards 46 11
Punts - Returns 2-46 1-7
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Eagles 3-1 770014
25 Chanticleers 4-0 770721
Brooks Stadium Conway, SC
 85 PASS YDS 250
108 RUSH YDS 96
193 TOTAL YDS 346
Eagles
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 80 0 1 67.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 337 2 1 138.2
S. Werts 6/16 80 0 1
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
J. Tomlin 1/2 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 370 3
J. King 13 61 1 11
S. Werts 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 221 1
S. Werts 10 31 0 23
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Murray 1 10 0 10
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 93 2
W. Kennedy III 4 7 0 6
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Tomlin 1 7 0 7
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
L. Wright 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
M. Murray 5 2 46 0 32
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 1
K. Hood 3 3 30 0 17
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 105 0
W. Kennedy III 3 1 8 0 8
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. King 1 1 1 0 1
E. Smith 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Smith 2 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 76 0
B. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Anderson 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ellis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Ellis 6-1 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 1.0
R. Byrd 5-3 1.0 1
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
C. Harris Jr. 5-0 1.0 0
D. Canteen 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Canteen 3-0 0.0 1
D. Springer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Springer 2-1 0.0 0
J. Birdsong 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Birdsong 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Wright 2-1 0.0 0
Z. McGee 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. McGee 2-0 0.0 0
B. Josue 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
B. Josue 2-1 0.5 0
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Kitchen Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Wilson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Wilson 1-3 0.0 0
P. Devine 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Devine 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Singletary 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Singletary 0-1 0.0 0
A. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Watkins 0-1 0.5 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 9/9
A. Raynor 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
A. Beck II 7 41.3 4 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
W. Kennedy III 2 19.5 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kennedy III 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 60 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 19 0
W. Kennedy III 2 23.0 60 1
Chanticleers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 250 3 2 151.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
F. Payton 14/27 250 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 93 2
S. Jones 3 33 0 15
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
F. Payton 9 30 0 19
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 190 3
C. Marable 17 21 0 13
T. Mobley 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Mobley 1 11 0 11
R. White 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 90 1
R. White 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 108 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 219 3
J. Heiligh 9 5 108 0 54
S. Denmark 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 78 0
S. Denmark 3 1 72 1 72
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 26 1
C. Marable 4 4 38 1 24
G. Latushko 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
G. Latushko 3 2 19 0 10
K. Brown 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 137 1
K. Brown 5 2 13 1 11
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 215 3
I. Likely 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Kelly 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
S. Kelly 8-1 0.0 0
A. Spillum 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Spillum 5-1 0.0 0
E. Makonzo 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
E. Makonzo 4-1 1.0 0
D. Bush 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Bush 4-1 0.0 0
T. Gallagher 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
T. Gallagher 3-6 0.0 0
M. Olufemi 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
M. Olufemi 2-0 1.0 0
D. Kelly 8 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
C. Brewer 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Brewer 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gunter 94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gunter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
M. Sudipo 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sudipo 1-0 0.0 0
B. Matts 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Matts 1-0 0.0 0
D. Strong 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Strong 0-0 0.0 1
K. Roberts 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Roberts 0-1 0.0 0
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Geiger Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 17/17
M. Biscardi 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Ouverson 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
C. Ouverson 5 41.2 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
C. Marable 2 20.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 16 0
J. Heiligh 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 2:57 6 15 Punt
9:08 GAS 38 1:03 3 4 Punt
7:10 GAS 23 0:42 2 56 INT
6:15 GAS 18 2:58 6 27 Punt
0:57 0:00 0 0 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 GAS 15 2:31 4 5 Punt
8:57 GAS 21 4:41 9 54 FG Miss
1:31 GAS 46 1:07 7 54 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 GAS 15 2:32 6 25 Punt
5:30 GAS 26 2:41 5 19 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 GAS 24 0:42 3 7 Punt
12:15 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 CSTCAR 19 2:40 7 6 Punt
7:56 CSTCAR 29 0:46 2 71 TD
6:21 GAS 21 0:00 1 -61 INT
3:11 CSTCAR 16 1:54 3 -7 TD
0:57 CSTCAR 28 0:34 4 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 CSTCAR 41 2:00 5 59 TD
4:09 CSTCAR 25 2:29 6 21 INT
0:24 CSTCAR 25 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 22 4:04 8 30 Punt
8:01 CSTCAR 3 2:20 6 18 Punt
2:41 CSTCAR 10 2:20 14 66 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 CSTCAR 37 2:34 5 63 TD
11:27 0:00 0 0

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (5 plays, 63 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:53 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24
(9:00 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 31
(9:36 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GSO 24 for 7 yards (5-B.Josue12-A.Wilson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(10:18 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GSO 31 for 4 yards (42-D.Springer45-R.Byrd).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(10:52 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to GSO 35 for 15 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(11:27 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 50 for 13 yards (5-B.Josue).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 31
(11:33 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 32 yards from GSO 31 to CC 37 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 31
(11:38 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
2 & 3 - GAS 31
(11:41 - 4th) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24
(12:15 - 4th) 15-J.King to GSO 31 for 7 yards (8-D.Kelly10-A.Spillum).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Missed FG (14 plays, 66 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 24
(12:21 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 24
(12:27 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
Penalty
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(12:27 - 4th) Team penalty on CC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 19. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(12:32 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(12:46 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GSO 19 for no gain (32-C.Harris42-D.Springer).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 28
(13:18 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to GSO 19 for 9 yards (21-Z.McGee12-A.Wilson).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 32
(14:14 - 4th) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GSO 28 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32
(14:20 - 4th) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 45
(15:00 - 4th) 9-F.Payton pushed ob at GSO 32 for 13 yards (21-Z.McGee).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(0:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to GSO 45 for 1 yard (12-A.Wilson36-R.Ellis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(0:55 - 3rd) 16-T.Mobley runs ob at GSO 46 for 11 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 32
(1:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 43 for 11 yards.
No Gain
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 32
(1:32 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(2:08 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for -1 yard (42-D.Springer45-R.Byrd).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10
(2:41 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh pushed ob at CC 33 for 23 yards (18-J.Birdsong).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - GAS 45
(2:49 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 45 yards from GSO 45 to CC 10 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAS 45
(2:55 - 3rd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Johnson.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 40
(3:39 - 3rd) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to GSO 45 for 5 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39
(4:18 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 40 for 1 yard (94-J.Gunter34-T.Gallagher).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 32
(4:54 - 3rd) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 39 for 7 yards (26-B.Matts).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26
(5:30 - 3rd) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 32 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 21
(5:41 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 39 yards from CC 21. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 26 for -14 yards (16-J.Morris).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 21
(5:46 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Latushko.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 20
(6:29 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 21 for 1 yard (36-R.Ellis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15
(6:46 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 20 for 5 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 4
(7:16 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to CC 15 for 11 yards (90-P.Devine).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 3
(7:56 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 4 for 1 yard (15-Q.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 3
(8:01 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - GAS 40
(8:16 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 57 yards from GSO 40 to the CC 3 downed by 6-N.Thompson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 40
(8:21 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 40
(8:25 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(9:05 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 40 for no gain (15-J.Clark).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(9:40 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 40 for 10 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 16
(10:13 - 3rd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 30 for 14 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15
(10:48 - 3rd) 15-J.King to GSO 16 for 1 yard (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Punt (8 plays, 30 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 48
(10:56 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 33 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 15 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 48
(11:01 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 46
(11:33 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to GSO 48 for -2 yards (32-C.Harris).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(12:17 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GSO 46 for 6 yards (13-D.Canteen).
+19 YD
3 & 14 - CSTCAR 29
(12:57 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton scrambles to CC 48 for 19 yards (13-D.Canteen).
No Gain
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 29
(13:05 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 33
(13:45 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 29 for -4 yards (36-R.Ellis).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(14:16 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 33 for 11 yards (13-D.Canteen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22
(14:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 22 for no gain (36-R.Ellis).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 64 yards from GSO 35. 1-C.Marable to CC 22 for 21 yards (20-S.Robertson).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(0:24 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton kneels at CC 23 for -2 yards.
Kickoff
(0:24 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to CC 25 fair catch by.

GAS Eagles  - TD (7 plays, 54 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:24 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - GAS 5
(0:30 - 2nd) 15-J.King runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+32 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 37
(0:40 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to CC 5 for 32 yards (10-A.Spillum).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 40
(0:47 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts scrambles to CC 37 for 3 yards (9-T.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(0:57 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Johnson.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 48
(1:01 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to CC 40 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher43-E.Makonzo).
+15 YD
2 & 19 - GAS 37
(1:11 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts runs ob at CC 48 for 15 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(1:31 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 37 for -9 yards (41-M.Olufemi).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Interception (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 44
(1:40 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Canteen at GSO 46. 13-D.Canteen to GSO 46 for no gain. Team penalty on CC Holding declined.
Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48
(2:20 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 44 for -4 yards (5-B.Josue93-A.Watkins).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(2:51 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 48 for 13 yards (40-J.Jackson).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 26
(3:22 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs ob at CC 35 for 9 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(4:04 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 26 for 1 yard (27-K.Duncan40-J.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(4:09 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.

GAS Eagles  - Missed FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 7 - GAS 25
(4:16 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 26
(4:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 15-J.King. 15-J.King to CC 25 for 1 yard (23-D.Bush).
No Gain
2 & 8 - GAS 26
(4:58 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 12-W.Kennedy.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(5:42 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 26 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher29-S.Kelly).
Penalty
2 & 3 - GAS 43
(6:10 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to CC 40 for 3 yards (94-J.Gunter). Penalty on CC 94-J.Gunter Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at CC 43. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50
(6:51 - 2nd) 15-J.King to CC 43 for 7 yards (10-A.Spillum5-T.Geiger).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 32
(7:25 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 39 FUMBLES (43-E.Makonzo). 15-J.King pushed ob at GSO 50 for 11 yards (29-S.Kelly).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(7:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 29
(8:12 - 2nd) 15-J.King to GSO 32 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly9-T.Jackson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 21
(8:50 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 12-W.Kennedy. 12-W.Kennedy pushed ob at GSO 29 for 8 yards (23-D.Bush).
Kickoff
(8:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 21 for 16 yards (12-I.Stephens).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:57 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 2
(9:02 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2
(9:39 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GSO 2 for no gain (94-C.Wright11-T.Bradley).
Penalty
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 5
(9:46 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on GSO 13-D.Canteen Pass interference 3 yards enforced at GSO 5. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 5
(10:24 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GSO 5 for no gain (36-R.Ellis).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(10:57 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GSO 5 for 54 yards (23-E.Kitchen6-J.Singletary).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 22 - GAS 20
(11:05 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 39 yards from GSO 20 to CC 41 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
-5 YD
3 & 17 - GAS 25
(11:42 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 20 for -5 yards (41-M.Olufemi).
Sack
2 & 4 - GAS 38
(12:15 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts sacked at GSO 25 for -13 yards. Penalty on GSO 72-K.Crowder Holding declined. (43-E.Makonzo).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(12:55 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts to GSO 38 for 6 yards (10-A.Spillum).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15
(13:36 - 2nd) 1-S.Werts complete to 7-K.Hood. 7-K.Hood to GSO 32 for 17 yards (10-A.Spillum34-T.Gallagher).

CSTCAR Chanticleers

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 39
(13:44 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 46 yards from CC 39 to GSO 15 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 39
(14:27 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to CC 39 for no gain (94-C.Wright45-R.Byrd).
Sack
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 39 for -2 yards (32-C.Harris).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(0:23 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 41 for 3 yards (32-C.Harris94-C.Wright).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(0:52 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 38 for 10 yards (45-R.Byrd).
Kickoff
(0:57 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 56 yards from GSO 35. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 28 for 19 yards (24-T.Bride).

GAS Eagles  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:57 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 9
(1:17 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 51 yards from CC 9. 12-W.Kennedy runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
Sack
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 14
(2:04 - 1st) 9-F.Payton sacked at CC 9 for -5 yards (45-R.Byrd).
-4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 18
(2:39 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 14 for -4 yards (32-C.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16
(3:11 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 18 FUMBLES. 1-C.Marable to CC 18 for no gain.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 45
(3:17 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 39 yards from GSO 45 to CC 16 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
Penalty
4 & 1 - GAS 50
(3:22 - 1st) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 50. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 49
(4:12 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 50 for 1 yard (15-J.Clark).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 43
(4:52 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 49 for 6 yards (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 41
(5:35 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 43 for 2 yards (15-J.Clark34-T.Gallagher).
+23 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 18
(6:08 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 41 for 23 yards (10-A.Spillum).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 18
(6:15 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Interception (1 plays, -61 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21
(6:21 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 45-R.Byrd at GSO 18. 45-R.Byrd to GSO 18 for no gain (51-S.Thompson).

GAS Eagles  - Interception (2 plays, 56 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 13 - GAS 20
(6:28 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson INTERCEPTED by 7-D.Strong at GSO 25. 7-D.Strong to GSO 21 for 4 yards (9-D.Anderson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23
(7:04 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 20 for -3 yards (23-D.Bush).
Kickoff
(7:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 23 for 23 yards (44-E.Porter).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - TD (2 plays, 71 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
+72 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 28
(7:21 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(7:56 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for -1 yard (36-R.Ellis).

GAS Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 42
(8:05 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 36 yards from GSO 42. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 29 for 7 yards (6-N.Thompson).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 41
(8:31 - 1st) 1-S.Werts pushed ob at GSO 42 for 1 yard (23-D.Bush).
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 41
(8:37 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(9:08 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 41 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly96-K.Roberts).

CSTCAR Chanticleers  - Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 25
(9:14 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 37 yards from CC 25 to GSO 38 fair catch by 12-W.Kennedy.
No Gain
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 25
(9:22 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
Penalty
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 35
(9:48 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 17-S.Denmark. 17-S.Denmark to CC 50 for 15 yards (12-A.Wilson). Penalty on CC 72-A.Loper Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 35. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 35
(10:32 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to CC 35 for no gain (45-R.Byrd).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31
(10:57 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 35 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd12-A.Wilson).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 20
(11:12 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown runs ob at CC 31 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(11:49 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 20 for 1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(11:54 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.

GAS Eagles  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 40
(12:03 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 41 yards from GSO 40 to CC 19 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 37
(12:43 - 1st) 1-S.Werts to GSO 40 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher23-D.Bush).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 34
(13:29 - 1st) 12-W.Kennedy to GSO 37 for 3 yards (29-S.Kelly34-T.Gallagher).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(14:11 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 34 for 2 yards (29-S.Kelly).
Penalty
2 & 12 - GAS 23
(14:16 - 1st) 1-S.Werts incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray. Penalty on CC 43-E.Makonzo Pass interference 9 yards enforced at GSO 23. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 7 - GAS 28
(14:26 - 1st) Penalty on GSO 61-D.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 28. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.King to GSO 28 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GSO 25 fair catch by.
NCAA FB Scores