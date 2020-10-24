Drive Chart
|
|
|GATECH
|BC
Key Players
|
|
J. Sims
10 QB
171 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 47 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
145 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 70 RuYds
GATECH
0 Pass
7 Rush
3 YDS
1:21 POS
Sack
3RD & 4 BC 49
13:09
4-J.Graham sacked at GT 48 for -3 yards (34-J.Sparacio).
+36 YD
3RD & 4 BC 49
13:09
21-J.Gibbs to BC 13 for 36 yards (3-J.Maitre).
No Gain
2ND & 4 BC 49
13:59
4-J.Graham to BC 49 for no gain (11-S.Sillah9-C.Onwuka).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 GATECH 45
14:30
4-J.Graham to BC 49 for 6 yards (28-J.Lamot).
BC
1 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
0:00 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 BC 25
14:40
95-G.Carlson punts 30 yards from BC 25 Downed at the GT 45.
+6 YD
3RD & 8 BC 19
14:56
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 25 for 6 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
No Gain
2ND & 8 BC 19
15:00
5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BC 17
0:20
23-T.Levy to BC 19 for 2 yards (8-T.Oliver42-J.Domineck).
GATECH
0 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
0:42 POS
Punt
4TH & 2 GATECH 33
0:27
27-P.Harvin punts 50 yards from GT 33 to BC 17 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.
No Gain
3RD & 2 GATECH 33
0:34
4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Ezzard.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 7:25
10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
49
yds
00:11
pos
13
31
Touchdown 11:58
10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
38
yds
00:27
pos
6
24
Point After TD 12:12
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good. Team penalty on GT Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 12:28
27-J.Mason to GT 33 FUMBLES (93-L.Bequette). 18-M.Palmer runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
10
yds
00:36
pos
0
23
Touchdown 3:04
5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
27
yds
02:20
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|21
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|268
|368
|Total Plays
|48
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|223
|Rush Attempts
|27
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|171
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|12-21
|13-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-51
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|268
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|12/18
|171
|2
|1
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|12
|47
|1
|25
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|6
|27
|0
|8
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|5
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|4
|11
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 2 WR
|A. Brown
|3
|3
|61
|1
|32
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|1
|1
|31
|1
|31
|
M. Ezzard 11 WR
|M. Ezzard
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Gibbs 21 RB
|J. Gibbs
|3
|3
|9
|0
|17
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Leonard 80 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Camp 50 DL
|J. Camp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 DB
|T. Oliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clayton 11 DL
|A. Clayton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 35 DL
|J. Ivey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|3
|52.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|13/21
|145
|2
|0
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|9
|73
|2
|34
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|6
|70
|0
|28
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|17
|44
|0
|10
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|3
|36
|1
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|5
|4
|58
|2
|30
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|4
|3
|39
|0
|17
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|3
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|4
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Bequette 93 DL
|L. Bequette
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roberts 4 DE
|M. Roberts
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 9 DT
|C. Onwuka
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|2/2
|41
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|2
|43.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 49(13:09 - 4th) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 48 for -3 yards (34-J.Sparacio).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 49(13:09 - 4th) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 13 for 36 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 49(13:59 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to BC 49 for no gain (11-S.Sillah9-C.Onwuka).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(14:30 - 4th) 4-J.Graham to BC 49 for 6 yards (28-J.Lamot).
BC
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - BC 25(14:40 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 30 yards from BC 25 Downed at the GT 45.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - BC 19(14:56 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 25 for 6 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BC 19(15:00 - 4th) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 17(0:20 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 19 for 2 yards (8-T.Oliver42-J.Domineck).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GATECH 33(0:27 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 50 yards from GT 33 to BC 17 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 33(0:34 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 11-M.Ezzard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 33(0:37 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to GT 33 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
BC
Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 12 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:09 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BC 4(1:14 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BC 9(1:18 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis. Penalty on GT 92-J.Griffin Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at GT 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BC 9(1:22 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(2:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to GT 9 for 3 yards (14-J.King).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Interception (1 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 3(2:06 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Muse at GT 12. 8-J.Muse to GT 12 for no gain (15-M.Carter).
BC
Eagles
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BC 41(2:21 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 56 yards from BC 41 Downed at the GT 3.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - BC 40(3:08 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to BC 41 for 1 yard (8-T.Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - BC 36(3:48 - 3rd) 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at BC 40 for 4 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BC 36(3:55 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 41(4:20 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 44 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry). Team penalty on BC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at BC 41. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 29(5:06 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 41 for 12 yards (2-T.Carpenter39-W.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(5:39 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 4 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (17 plays, 75 yards, 7:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 1(5:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - GATECH 3(6:16 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 1 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie93-L.Bequette).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 9(6:32 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 3 for 6 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 16(6:51 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 9 for 7 yards (97-M.Valdez14-M.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(7:24 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to BC 16 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - GATECH 33(7:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders INTERCEPTED by 18-M.Palmer at BC End Zone. 18-M.Palmer to BC 42 for 42 yards (70-R.Johnson). Penalty on BC 97-M.Valdez Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BC 33. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 27(8:24 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at BC 33 for -6 yards (14-M.Richardson4-M.Roberts).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 16(9:16 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at BC 27 for -11 yards (4-M.Roberts9-C.Onwuka).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 24(9:37 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to BC 16 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 41(10:11 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to BC 24 for 17 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 44(10:36 - 3rd) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 41 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(10:42 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 57-M.Minihan False start 5 yards enforced at BC 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 44(11:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to BC 39 for 5 yards (10-B.Sebastian).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 44(11:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 45(11:43 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to BC 44 for 1 yard (5-D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(12:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to BC 45 for 5 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(12:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to BC 50 for 25 yards (18-M.Palmer3-J.Maitre).
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
BC
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:49 - 3rd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 34(12:58 - 3rd) 26-D.Bailey runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(13:32 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to GT 34 for 13 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(13:58 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec to GT 47 for 13 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - BC 24(14:24 - 3rd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 40 for 16 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to BC 24 for -1 yard (42-J.Domineck).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Halftime (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 23(0:05 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 23 to BC 23 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 23(0:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:19 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles runs ob at GT 23 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 17 for 14 yards.
BC
Eagles
- FG (15 plays, 63 yards, 6:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - BC 10(0:35 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BC 10(0:40 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 10(0:47 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 10(0:52 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 10 for no gain (92-J.Griffin98-C.Ryans).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(1:14 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to GT 10 for 19 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BC 31(1:19 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Pass interference 2 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 34(1:59 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 31 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(2:38 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to GT 34 for 4 yards (42-J.Domineck94-M.Lockhart).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BC 43(2:51 - 2nd) Team penalty on GT Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 44(4:15 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to GT 43 for 1 yard (21-Z.Walton94-M.Lockhart).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 46(4:57 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 44 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson3-T.Swilling).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(5:33 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to GT 46 for 6 yards (13-A.Showell6-D.Curry).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(6:05 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 for 11 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 34(6:40 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 37 for 3 yards (94-M.Lockhart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 27(7:13 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to BC 34 for 7 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(7:13 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 27 for 2 yards (21-Z.Walton44-Q.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (5 plays, 54 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 31(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 80-D.Leonard. 80-D.Leonard to BC 31 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie3-J.Maitre).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 28(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to BC 35 for 37 yards (8-J.Muse).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 23(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter. Penalty on BC 4-M.Roberts Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 23(9:33 - 2nd) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 23 for no gain (44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 9(9:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 11-M.Ezzard. 11-M.Ezzard to GT 23 for 14 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 18 for 14 yards (23-T.Levy). Penalty on GT 20-M.Brooks Illegal block in the back 9 yards enforced at GT 18.
BC
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 39 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 22(9:52 - 2nd) 4-Z.Flowers runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 24(10:30 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 22 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 28(11:00 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 24 for 4 yards (9-A.Clayton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 39(11:36 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to GT 28 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(11:45 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Levy.
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) kicks 9 yards from GT 35. 7-T.Haynes to GT 44 for no gain. Penalty on GT 8-T.Oliver Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 44.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (2 plays, 53 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 32(11:58 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(12:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to BC 47 for 6 yards (21-J.DeBerry). Penalty on BC 21-J.DeBerry Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 47.
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 57 yards from BC 20. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 47 for 24 yards (13-J.Galloway).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 31(12:28 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 33 FUMBLES (93-L.Bequette). 18-M.Palmer runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(12:52 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for 8 yards (93-L.Bequette97-M.Valdez).
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 21-J.Gibbs runs 97 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GT 45-T.McCawley Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 33.
BC
Eagles
- FG (8 plays, 62 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - BC 24(13:09 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BC 24(13:15 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BC 24(13:20 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(14:03 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to GT 24 for -4 yards (42-J.Domineck).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 50(14:24 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to GT 20 for 30 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 48(15:00 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to BC 50 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry35-J.Ivey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 44(0:13 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 26-D.Bailey. 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 16(0:49 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec scrambles to BC 44 for 28 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 14(1:22 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 16 for 2 yards (8-T.Oliver).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 34(1:28 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 52 yards from GT 34 to BC 14 fair catch by 86-J.Gill.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(2:06 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 34 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(2:36 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 31 for -3 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:58 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 34 for 9 yards (5-D.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
BC
Eagles
- TD (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - BC 5(3:04 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - BC 4(3:43 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 5 for -1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 20(4:23 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to GT 4 for 16 yards (6-D.Curry22-K.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - BC 15(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on BC 84-T.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at GT 15. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(5:18 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to GT 15 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter22-K.Oliver).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (2 plays, -3 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:21 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 22 for -3 yards FUMBLES. 97-M.Valdez to GT 22 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:25 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
BC
Eagles
- TD (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 2(5:25 - 1st) Penalty on BC 89-D.McQuarrie False start 5 yards enforced at GT 2. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 7(5:32 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on GT 42-J.Domineck Offside declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BC 8(6:17 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to GT 7 for 1 yard (39-W.Walker).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 18(6:47 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 8 for 10 yards (1-J.Thomas14-J.King).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 24(7:24 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to GT 18 for 6 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 28(8:00 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 24 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson2-T.Carpenter).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 45(8:37 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to GT 28 for 17 yards (39-W.Walker3-T.Swilling).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(9:12 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 45 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 43(9:50 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to GT 48 for 9 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(10:15 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 43 for 4 yards (98-C.Ryans).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 39(10:15 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 48 FUMBLES (13-A.Showell). 39-W.Walker to BC 48 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 29(10:36 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to BC 39 for 10 yards (6-D.Curry).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (11 plays, 51 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 29(10:42 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Blancato.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 24(11:04 - 1st) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at BC 24. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - GATECH 34(11:39 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs ob at BC 24 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 23 - GATECH 39(12:21 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to BC 34 for 5 yards (8-J.Muse).
|-13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(13:04 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to BC 39 for -13 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 30(13:27 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to BC 26 for 4 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(13:55 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to BC 30 for 8 yards.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 38(14:16 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 2-A.Brown. 2-A.Brown to BC 38 for 24 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 30(14:39 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 38 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(14:56 - 1st) Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney False start 5 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(14:56 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 15 for -5 yards (44-B.Barlow). Penalty on BC 44-B.Barlow Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GT 20. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 65 yards from BC 35. 28-D.Smith to GT 20 for 20 yards (32-N.DeNucci).
