HOU
NAVY

Key Players
C. Tune 3 QB
316 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 35 RuYds
D. Morris 8 QB
201 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 46 RuYds, RuTD
NAVY
1 Pass
511 Rush
61 YDS
3:53 POS
+21 YD
4TH & 2 HOU 45
1:31
43-N.Smith to HOU 24 for 21 yards.
+6 YD
3RD & 8 NAVY 49
1:51
43-N.Smith to HOU 45 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
2ND & 18 NAVY 39
1:58
28-D.High to NAV 49 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 20 NAVY 37
2:25
8-D.Morris to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1ST & 10 NAVY 47
2:32
8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on NAV 66-K.Frankland Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 47. No Play.
+1 YD
4TH & 1 NAVY 46
2:50
8-D.Morris to NAV 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3RD & 1 NAVY 46
3:02
34-J.Carothers to NAV 46 for no gain.
+11 YD
2ND & 12 NAVY 35
3:24
23-M.Fells to NAV 46 for 11 yards.
Sack
1ST & 10 NAVY 37
3:57
8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 35 for -2 yards (92-L.Hall).
+4 YD
3RD & 2 NAVY 33
4:21
34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 4 yards.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 5:24
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
37
13
Touchdown 5:33
3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
05:08
pos
36
13
Point After TD 14:06
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
13
Touchdown 14:18
3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
02:31
pos
29
13
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:32
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
13
Touchdown 6:36
22-K.Porter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
20
yds
02:27
pos
22
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:53
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
13
Touchdown 2:02
3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
00:44
pos
15
13
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:02
43-B.Nichols extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
9
13
Touchdown 4:13
8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:35
pos
9
13
Field Goal 6:42
47-D.Witherspoon 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
32
yds
02:34
pos
9
7
Field Goal 10:52
47-D.Witherspoon 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
39
yds
00:00
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:08
43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 0:13
8-D.Morris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
05:56
pos
3
6
Field Goal 6:08
47-D.Witherspoon 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
38
yds
04:27
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 15
Rushing 8 9
Passing 13 5
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-12 8-17
4th Down Conv 2-2 3-3
Total Net Yards 422 353
Total Plays 66 65
Avg Gain 6.4 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 88 152
Rush Attempts 29 49
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 3.1
Yards Passing 334 201
Comp. - Att. 26-37 9-16
Yards Per Pass 8.7 11.0
Penalties - Yards 8-72 6-55
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-51.5 4-34.8
Return Yards 20 0
Punts - Returns 1-20 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Houston 1-1 31371437
Navy 3-2 760013
Navy - Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 334 PASS YDS 201
88 RUSH YDS 152
422 TOTAL YDS 353
Houston
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 316 3 0 177.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 319 2 2 149.7
C. Tune 24/34 316 3 0
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 18 0 0 117.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 18 0 0 117.1
L. Holgorsen 2/3 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 1
K. Porter 21 52 1 11
C. Tune 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 15 1
C. Tune 6 35 0 16
K. Walker 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
K. Walker 1 5 0 5
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
B. Smith 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 9 129 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 118 1
M. Stevenson 10 9 129 2 51
K. Porter 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 1
K. Porter 6 5 79 1 33
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
K. Corbin 5 5 58 0 17
T. Bradley 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
T. Bradley 8 5 49 0 19
N. Dell 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
N. Dell 5 1 13 0 13
C. Trahan 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Trahan 2 1 6 0 6
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mutin 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Mutin 1-0 1.0 0
L. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Hall 1-0 1.0 0
T. Mwaniki 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Mwaniki 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 7/7
D. Witherspoon 3/3 53 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilkins 22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
L. Wilkins 2 51.5 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jones 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
M. Jones 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jones 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 15.4 108 0
M. Jones 1 20.0 20 0
Navy
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 201 1 1 169.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 155 1 0 162.1
D. Morris 9/16 201 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Smith 43 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 65 2
N. Smith 11 51 0 21
D. Morris 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 25 0
D. Morris 20 46 1 19
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 58 0
M. Fells 2 14 0 11
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 176 0
J. Carothers 8 13 0 4
D. High 28 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
D. High 1 10 0 10
C. Acie 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
C. Acie 4 10 0 6
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
C. Williams 3 8 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Mitchell 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 0
R. Mitchell 3 2 94 1 60
M. Cooper 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 80 1
M. Cooper 2 2 52 0 41
M. Fells 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 79 1
M. Fells 1 1 29 0 29
C. Williams 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Williams 2 2 15 0 8
M. Walker 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 0
M. Walker 2 1 8 0 8
D. Mathews 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Mathews 2 1 3 0 3
J. Carothers 34 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Carothers 1 0 0 0 0
C. Acie 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Acie 2 0 0 0 0
C. Warren 13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
C. Warren 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. West 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. West 2-0 0.0 0
D. Fagot 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Fagot 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Nichols 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 3/3
B. Nichols 0/2 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Davies 47 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 0
D. Davies 4 34.8 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 7 2:18 6 13 Punt
10:35 NAVY 49 4:27 13 33 FG
0:08 HOU 25 0:00 1 6
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:16 HOU 50 2:34 5 22 FG
4:02 HOU 25 0:00 1 21 Fumble
2:37 HOU 21 0:44 3 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 HOU 24 1:43 5 18 Punt
8:59 NAVY 20 2:27 5 20 TD
2:52 HOU 23 2:31 7 34
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:32 HOU 20 5:08 13 80 TD
10:32 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 NAVY 18 1:47 3 6 Punt
6:04 NAVY 25 5:56 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 NAVY 25 1:24 3 0 Punt
6:37 NAVY 25 2:35 6 75 TD
3:53 HOU 46 1:10 4 -3 Punt
1:53 NAVY 25 1:23 4 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NAVY 25 3:54 8 51 FG Miss
9:08 NAVY 17 0:00 1 63 INT
6:32 NAVY 25 3:34 6 11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 NAVY 25 3:29 10 57 FG Miss
5:24 NAVY 25 3:53 12 51 Downs
5:24 0:00 0 0

NAVY Midshipmen  - Downs (12 plays, 51 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 45
(1:31 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to HOU 24 for 21 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 49
(1:51 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to HOU 45 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 18 - NAVY 39
(1:58 - 4th) 28-D.High to NAV 49 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - NAVY 37
(2:25 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NAVY 47
(2:32 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on NAV 66-K.Frankland Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 47. No Play.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 46
(2:50 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to NAV 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 1 - NAVY 46
(3:02 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 46 for no gain.
+11 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 35
(3:24 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to NAV 46 for 11 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - NAVY 37
(3:57 - 4th) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 35 for -2 yards (92-L.Hall).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 33
(4:21 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - NAVY 32
(5:02 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 33 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(5:24 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to NAV 32 for 7 yards.
Kickoff
(5:24 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.

HOU Cougars  - TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:24 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
+24 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 24
(5:33 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 23
(5:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 24 for -1 yard.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - HOU 25
(6:19 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 23 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 30
(6:27 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell INTERCEPTED by 29-C.Clear at NAV 30. 29-C.Clear touchback. Penalty on NAV 95-T.Okafor Offside 5 yards enforced at NAV 30. No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 47
(6:49 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to NAV 30 for 17 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44
(7:31 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 47 for -3 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 45
(8:14 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to NAV 44 for 11 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 45
(8:20 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(8:24 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 42
(9:05 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 3 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 38
(9:12 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(9:58 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 38 for 4 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(10:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 34 for 14 yards.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Missed FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 12 - NAVY 18
(10:37 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - NAVY 18
(10:46 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 16
(11:13 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to HOU 18 for -2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 16
(11:18 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
Penalty
2 & 2 - NAVY 26
(11:23 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren. Penalty on HOU 28-T.Mwaniki Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 26. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34
(11:46 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to HOU 26 for 8 yards.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37
(12:10 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 23-M.Fells. 23-M.Fells to HOU 34 for 29 yards. Penalty on HOU 9-J.Stewart Pass interference declined.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 34
(12:41 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 37 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 29
(13:09 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to NAV 34 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - NAVY 24
(13:43 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 29 for 5 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(14:06 - 4th) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 24 for -1 yard (3-D.Mutin).
Kickoff
(14:06 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.

NAVY Midshipmen

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:06 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 33
(14:18 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 33
(14:21 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 43
(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to NAV 33 for 10 yards.

HOU Cougars

Result Play
+16 YD
2 & 14 - HOU 41
(0:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 43 for 16 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(1:01 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith to HOU 41 for -4 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 34
(1:40 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(1:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 23
(2:10 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 34 for 11 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 23
(2:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 23
(2:52 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 23 for no gain.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NAVY 36
(2:58 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 41 yards from NAV 36 to HOU 23 fair catch by 8-M.Jones.
-3 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 39
(3:38 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 36 for -3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 37
(4:16 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36
(4:53 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to NAV 37 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 30
(5:26 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to NAV 36 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 29
(6:02 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 30 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(6:32 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 29 for 4 yards.
Kickoff
(6:32 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.

HOU Cougars  - TD (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:32 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 1
(6:36 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1 & 9 - HOU 9
(7:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to NAV 1 for 8 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 17
(7:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to NAV 9 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - HOU 23
(8:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to NAV 17 for 6 yards.
Sack
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(8:59 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at NAV 23 for -3 yards (54-D.Fagot).

NAVY Midshipmen  - Interception (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NAVY 17
(9:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Carothers INTERCEPTED by 28-T.Mwaniki at NAV 20. 28-T.Mwaniki to NAV 20 for no gain.

HOU Cougars  - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
3 & 7 - HOU 42
(9:15 - 3rd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 41 yards from HOU 42 to NAV 17 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
+13 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 29
(9:57 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 13 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 44
(10:00 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith. Penalty on HOU 64-D.Bardwell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(10:50 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 44 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 19
(10:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 24 for 5 yards. Penalty on NAV 45-T.Tuitele Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 24.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 24
(10:58 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 5-M.Stevenson False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 24. No Play.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Missed FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - NAVY 24
(11:06 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NAVY 24
(11:31 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to HOU 24 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NAVY 24
(11:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 26
(12:12 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to HOU 24 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 37
(12:46 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to HOU 26 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 40
(13:23 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to HOU 37 for 3 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 43
(13:58 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to HOU 40 for 3 yards.
+34 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 23
(14:25 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to HOU 43 for 34 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 23 for -2 yards.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Halftime (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 12 - NAVY 44
(0:30 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46
(0:50 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 49 for 3 yards. Penalty on NAV 8-D.Morris Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at NAV 49.
+19 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 27
(1:11 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 46 for 19 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(1:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 27 for 2 yards.
Kickoff
(1:53 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 23-M.Fells.

HOU Cougars  - TD (3 plays, 79 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:53 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
+51 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 49
(2:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(2:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 49 for 15 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21
(2:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 34 for 13 yards.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - NAVY 49
(2:43 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 28 yards from HOU 49 to HOU 21 fair catch by 8-M.Jones.
Penalty
4 & 8 - NAVY 44
(2:43 - 2nd) Team penalty on NAV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HOU 44. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 45
(2:49 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to HOU 44 for 1 yard.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 42
(3:25 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to HOU 45 for -3 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46
(3:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 42 for 4 yards.

HOU Cougars  - Fumble (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 46 FUMBLES (6-M.West). 1-J.Marshall to HOU 46 for no gain. Penalty on HOU 85-C.Trahan Holding declined.
-7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on HOU 85-C.Trahan Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28.
Kickoff
(4:02 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by 89-P.Eichenberger.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(4:02 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is no good.
+60 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 40
(4:13 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 35
(4:55 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 40 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 35
(5:05 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Acie.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 32
(5:39 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 35 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 31
(6:12 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(6:37 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 31 for 6 yards.
Kickoff
(6:37 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.

HOU Cougars  - FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - HOU 28
(6:42 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
+11 YD
3 & 17 - HOU 39
(7:19 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 28 for 11 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 15 - HOU 37
(7:53 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 39 for -2 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 42
(8:40 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 37 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 32
(8:55 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 27 for 5 yards. Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 32. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 50
(9:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 32 for 18 yards.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - NAVY 25
(9:23 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 25 yards from NAV 25 to HOU 50 fair catch by 8-M.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NAVY 25
(9:30 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - NAVY 22
(10:09 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 25 for 3 yards.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(10:47 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 22 for -3 yards.
Kickoff
(10:47 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.

NAVY Midshipmen

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - NAVY 35
(10:52 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - NAVY 36
(10:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 34
(11:40 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 36 for -2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 34
(11:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 39
(12:27 - 2nd) 29-K.Walker to NAV 34 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44
(12:57 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 39 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 46
(13:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to NAV 44 for 10 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38
(14:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 46 for 8 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 33
(14:21 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 38 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 33 for 2 yards.

HOU Cougars

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(0:08 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 31 for 6 yards.
Kickoff
(0:08 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by 89-P.Eichenberger.

NAVY Midshipmen  - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:08 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 6
(0:13 - 1st) 8-D.Morris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 8 - NAVY 8
(0:46 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to HOU 6 for 2 yards.
+41 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 49
(1:20 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to HOU 8 for 41 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 49
(1:25 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Acie.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 49
(2:20 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to HOU 49 for no gain.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 42
(2:38 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to HOU 49 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 39
(3:27 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 88-D.Mathews. 88-D.Mathews to NAV 42 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37
(4:05 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 33
(4:42 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 37 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 25
(5:16 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to NAV 33 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25
(6:04 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 25 for no gain.
Kickoff
(6:04 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.

HOU Cougars  - FG (13 plays, 33 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 14 - HOU 16
(6:08 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 14 - HOU 16
(6:13 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - HOU 17
(6:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 16 for 1 yard.
Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 12
(6:56 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 5-M.Stevenson False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 12. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 12
(7:01 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 14
(7:24 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to NAV 12 for 2 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 16
(8:06 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 14 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 20
(8:45 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 16 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23
(9:06 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 20 for 3 yards.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(9:27 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to NAV 23 for 16 yards.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 40
(9:58 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 39 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 40
(10:25 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 40 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 49
(10:30 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to NAV 40 for 9 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 49
(10:35 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter.

NAVY Midshipmen  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NAVY 24
(10:44 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 45 yards from NAV 24. 8-M.Jones to NAV 49 for 20 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NAVY 24
(11:24 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 24 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 19
(11:50 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 24 for 5 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 18
(12:31 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 19 for 1 yard.

HOU Cougars  - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - HOU 20
(12:42 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 62 yards from HOU 20 Downed at the NAV 18.
+5 YD
3 & 25 - HOU 15
(13:16 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 20 for 5 yards.
No Gain
2 & 25 - HOU 15
(13:22 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
+1 YD
1 & 26 - HOU 14
(13:54 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 15 for 1 yard.
Penalty
1 & 21 - HOU 19
(14:14 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 4-N.Dell False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 19. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30
(14:48 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on HOU 5-M.Stevenson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at HOU 34.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 7
(14:53 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 15 for 8 yards. Penalty on NAV 54-D.Fagot Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 15.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 14 for 14 yards. Team penalty on HOU Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at HOU 14.
