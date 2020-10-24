Drive Chart
|
|
|HOU
|NAVY
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
C. Tune
3 QB
316 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 35 RuYds
|
|
D. Morris
8 QB
201 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 46 RuYds, RuTD
NAVY
1 Pass
511 Rush
61 YDS
3:53 POS
+21 YD
4TH & 2 HOU 45
1:31
43-N.Smith to HOU 24 for 21 yards.
+6 YD
3RD & 8 NAVY 49
1:51
43-N.Smith to HOU 45 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
2ND & 18 NAVY 39
1:58
28-D.High to NAV 49 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 20 NAVY 37
2:25
8-D.Morris to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1ST & 10 NAVY 47
2:32
8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on NAV 66-K.Frankland Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 47. No Play.
+1 YD
4TH & 1 NAVY 46
2:50
8-D.Morris to NAV 47 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3RD & 1 NAVY 46
3:02
34-J.Carothers to NAV 46 for no gain.
+11 YD
2ND & 12 NAVY 35
3:24
23-M.Fells to NAV 46 for 11 yards.
Sack
1ST & 10 NAVY 37
3:57
8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 35 for -2 yards (92-L.Hall).
+4 YD
3RD & 2 NAVY 33
4:21
34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 4 yards.
Touchdown 5:33
3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
05:08
pos
36
13
Touchdown 14:18
3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
02:31
pos
29
13
Touchdown 2:02
3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
00:44
pos
15
13
Touchdown 4:13
8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
02:35
pos
9
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|13
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|422
|353
|Total Plays
|66
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|152
|Rush Attempts
|29
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|334
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|26-37
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-72
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-51.5
|4-34.8
|Return Yards
|20
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|334
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|422
|TOTAL YDS
|353
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|24/34
|316
|3
|0
|
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
|L. Holgorsen
|2/3
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|21
|52
|1
|11
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|6
|35
|0
|16
|
K. Walker 29 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|10
|9
|129
|2
|51
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|6
|5
|79
|1
|33
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|5
|5
|58
|0
|17
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|8
|5
|49
|0
|19
|
N. Dell 4 WR
|N. Dell
|5
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mutin 3 LB
|D. Mutin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 S
|T. Mwaniki
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|3/3
|53
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|2
|51.5
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 8 CB
|M. Jones
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|9/16
|201
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|11
|51
|0
|21
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|20
|46
|1
|19
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|8
|13
|0
|4
|
D. High 28 WR
|D. High
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Acie 25 RB
|C. Acie
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|3
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Mitchell 87 WR
|R. Mitchell
|3
|2
|94
|1
|60
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|2
|2
|52
|0
|41
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Mathews 88 WR
|D. Mathews
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Acie 25 RB
|C. Acie
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|0/2
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Davies 47 K
|D. Davies
|4
|34.8
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Downs (12 plays, 51 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
4 & 2 - NAVY 45(1:31 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to HOU 24 for 21 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 49(1:51 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to HOU 45 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - NAVY 39(1:58 - 4th) 28-D.High to NAV 49 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - NAVY 37(2:25 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(2:32 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker. Penalty on NAV 66-K.Frankland Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 47. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 46(2:50 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to NAV 47 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 46(3:02 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 46 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 35(3:24 - 4th) 23-M.Fells to NAV 46 for 11 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(3:57 - 4th) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 35 for -2 yards (92-L.Hall).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 33(4:21 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 37 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 32(5:02 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 33 for 1 yard.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:24 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to NAV 32 for 7 yards.
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (13 plays, 80 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 24(5:33 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HOU 23(5:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 24 for -1 yard.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - HOU 25(6:19 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 23 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(6:27 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell INTERCEPTED by 29-C.Clear at NAV 30. 29-C.Clear touchback. Penalty on NAV 95-T.Okafor Offside 5 yards enforced at NAV 30. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - HOU 47(6:49 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to NAV 30 for 17 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(7:31 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to NAV 47 for -3 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 45(8:14 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to NAV 44 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 45(8:20 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(8:24 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 42(9:05 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 38(9:12 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(9:58 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 38 for 4 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(10:32 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 34 for 14 yards.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Missed FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 12 - NAVY 18(10:37 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NAVY 18(10:46 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Mitchell.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 16(11:13 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to HOU 18 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 16(11:18 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Walker.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 26(11:23 - 4th) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren. Penalty on HOU 28-T.Mwaniki Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 26. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(11:46 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to HOU 26 for 8 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(12:10 - 4th) 8-D.Morris complete to 23-M.Fells. 23-M.Fells to HOU 34 for 29 yards. Penalty on HOU 9-J.Stewart Pass interference declined.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 34(12:41 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to NAV 37 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(13:09 - 4th) 8-D.Morris to NAV 34 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NAVY 24(13:43 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to NAV 29 for 5 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(14:06 - 4th) 8-D.Morris sacked at NAV 24 for -1 yard (3-D.Mutin).
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 4th) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
NAVY
Midshipmen
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 4th) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 33(14:18 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(14:21 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to NAV 33 for 10 yards.
HOU
Cougars
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
2 & 14 - HOU 41(0:21 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 43 for 16 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 45(1:01 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith to HOU 41 for -4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 34(1:40 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 45 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(1:47 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOU 23(2:10 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 34 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOU 23(2:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(2:52 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 23 for no gain.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:58 - 3rd) 47-D.Davies punts 41 yards from NAV 36 to HOU 23 fair catch by 8-M.Jones.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 39(3:38 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 36 for -3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 37(4:16 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(4:53 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to NAV 37 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 30(5:26 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to NAV 36 for 6 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(6:02 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 30 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:32 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 29 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 1(6:36 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - HOU 9(7:20 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to NAV 1 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - HOU 17(7:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to NAV 9 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - HOU 23(8:25 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to NAV 17 for 6 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(8:59 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune sacked at NAV 23 for -3 yards (54-D.Fagot).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Interception (1 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 17(9:08 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Carothers INTERCEPTED by 28-T.Mwaniki at NAV 20. 28-T.Mwaniki to NAV 20 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
3 & 7 - HOU 42(9:15 - 3rd) 22-L.Wilkins punts 41 yards from HOU 42 to NAV 17 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 20 - HOU 29(9:57 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 42 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 44(10:00 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith. Penalty on HOU 64-D.Bardwell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 44.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(10:50 - 3rd) 6-L.Holgorsen complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 44 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOU 19(10:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 24 for 5 yards. Penalty on NAV 45-T.Tuitele Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 24.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 24(10:58 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 5-M.Stevenson False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 24. No Play.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Missed FG (8 plays, 51 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - NAVY 24(11:06 - 3rd) 43-B.Nichols 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 24(11:31 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to HOU 24 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 24(11:37 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Warren.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(12:12 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to HOU 24 for 2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 37(12:46 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to HOU 26 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 40(13:23 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to HOU 37 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(13:58 - 3rd) 25-C.Acie to HOU 40 for 3 yards.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 23(14:25 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell to HOU 43 for 34 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 23 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 44(0:30 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(0:50 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 49 for 3 yards. Penalty on NAV 8-D.Morris Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at NAV 49.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(1:11 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 46 for 19 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(1:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 27 for 2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 23-M.Fells.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (3 plays, 79 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
|+51 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(2:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(2:25 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 49 for 15 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(2:37 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 4-N.Dell. 4-N.Dell to HOU 34 for 13 yards.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NAVY 49(2:43 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 28 yards from HOU 49 to HOU 21 fair catch by 8-M.Jones.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - NAVY 44(2:43 - 2nd) Team penalty on NAV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HOU 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 45(2:49 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to HOU 44 for 1 yard.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 42(3:25 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to HOU 45 for -3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(3:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to HOU 42 for 4 yards.
HOU
Cougars
- Fumble (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 46 FUMBLES (6-M.West). 1-J.Marshall to HOU 46 for no gain. Penalty on HOU 85-C.Trahan Holding declined.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Penalty on HOU 85-C.Trahan Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 28.
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to HOU 25 fair catch by 89-P.Eichenberger.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:02 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is no good.
|+60 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 40(4:13 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris complete to 87-R.Mitchell. 87-R.Mitchell runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 35(4:55 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 40 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(5:05 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Acie.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 32(5:39 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 35 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 31(6:12 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 32 for 1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:37 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 31 for 6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
HOU
Cougars
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - HOU 28(6:42 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 17 - HOU 39(7:19 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 28 for 11 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOU 37(7:53 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 39 for -2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOU 42(8:40 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 37 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(8:55 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 27 for 5 yards. Penalty on HOU 74-R.Unije Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 32. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 50(9:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 32 for 18 yards.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:23 - 2nd) 47-D.Davies punts 25 yards from NAV 25 to HOU 50 fair catch by 8-M.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(9:30 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Mathews.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 22(10:09 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 25 for 3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(10:47 - 2nd) 8-D.Morris to NAV 22 for -3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 2nd) 41-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
NAVY
Midshipmen
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - NAVY 35(10:52 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NAVY 36(10:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 34(11:40 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to NAV 36 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(11:47 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 39(12:27 - 2nd) 29-K.Walker to NAV 34 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(12:57 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune to NAV 39 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 46(13:34 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to NAV 44 for 10 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(14:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin to HOU 46 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 33(14:21 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 38 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 31(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 33 for 2 yards.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 6(0:13 - 1st) 8-D.Morris runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - NAVY 8(0:46 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to HOU 6 for 2 yards.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 49(1:20 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 3-M.Cooper. 3-M.Cooper to HOU 8 for 41 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 49(1:25 - 1st) 8-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Acie.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(2:20 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to HOU 49 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 42(2:38 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to HOU 49 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 39(3:27 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 88-D.Mathews. 88-D.Mathews to NAV 42 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(4:05 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 39 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 33(4:42 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 37 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:16 - 1st) 8-D.Morris complete to 20-C.Williams. 20-C.Williams to NAV 33 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:04 - 1st) 8-D.Morris to NAV 25 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 1st) 41-B.Baxa kicks 40 yards from HOU 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
HOU
Cougars
- FG (13 plays, 33 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - HOU 16(6:08 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - HOU 16(6:13 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOU 17(6:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to NAV 16 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOU 12(6:56 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 5-M.Stevenson False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 12(7:01 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 14(7:24 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to NAV 12 for 2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 16(8:06 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 14 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 20(8:45 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 16 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(9:06 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 20 for 3 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 39(9:27 - 1st) 3-C.Tune to NAV 23 for 16 yards.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - HOU 40(9:58 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 39 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HOU 40(10:25 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to NAV 40 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 49(10:30 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to NAV 40 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 49(10:35 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Porter.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NAVY 24(10:44 - 1st) 47-D.Davies punts 45 yards from NAV 24. 8-M.Jones to NAV 49 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 24(11:24 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 24 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 19(11:50 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 24 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(12:31 - 1st) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 19 for 1 yard.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - HOU 20(12:42 - 1st) 22-L.Wilkins punts 62 yards from HOU 20 Downed at the NAV 18.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 25 - HOU 15(13:16 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 20 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - HOU 15(13:22 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Dell.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 26 - HOU 14(13:54 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 15 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
1 & 21 - HOU 19(14:14 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 4-N.Dell False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 19. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(14:48 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 34 for 4 yards. Penalty on HOU 5-M.Stevenson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at HOU 34.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 7(14:53 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to HOU 15 for 8 yards. Penalty on NAV 54-D.Fagot Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at HOU 15.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35. 8-M.Jones to HOU 14 for 14 yards. Team penalty on HOU Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at HOU 14.
