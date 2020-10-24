Drive Chart
|
|
|LATECH
|TXSA


TXSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
13 YDS
0:32 POS
+11 YD
2ND & 8 TXSA 40
4:45
9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 47 FUMBLES (4-A.Parks). 95-C.Clayton to UTSA 49 for no gain.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 38
5:17
22-I.Tucker to LT 40 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).
TXSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
1:01 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 TXSA 25
5:31
35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 25. 0-C.Powell to LT 38 for 16 yards (23-X.Spencer).
No Gain
3RD & 10 TXSA 25
5:54
0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+12 YD
3RD & 10 TXSA 25
5:54
0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 12 yards (30-C.Woods).
No Gain
2ND & 10 TXSA 25
6:05
0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 25
6:32
3-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs).
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:32
53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
LATECH
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:32
35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
TXSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
49 YDS
1:02 POS
Int
3RD & 6 LATECH 47
6:49
0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
Touchdown 6:49
0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
25
13
Touchdown 3:50
9-L.Anthony complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
02:53
pos
15
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|17
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|216
|185
|Total Plays
|48
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|95
|Rush Attempts
|21
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|148
|90
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|11-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|108
|3
|Punts - Returns
|2-38
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-70
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|90
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|185
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|19/27
|148
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|17
|68
|0
|18
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
L. Anthony 9 QB
|L. Anthony
|2
|-7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Graham 13 WR
|I. Graham
|4
|3
|43
|0
|37
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|8
|6
|41
|0
|12
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|8
|4
|31
|0
|14
|
J. Adams 45 FB
|J. Adams
|1
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
I. Tucker 22 RB
|I. Tucker
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Henderson 33 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Baldwin 3 LB
|T. Baldwin
|11-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kendzior 47 DL
|E. Kendzior
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 1 DB
|K. Ladler
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DL
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
|Z. Hannibal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly 28 DB
|J. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woods 30 DB
|C. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wilbon 95 DL
|G. Wilbon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 56 DL
|M. Clark
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Bell 96 DL
|B. Bell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 LB
|E. Barnett
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|4/4
|46
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|2
|35.5
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Toussant 86 WR
|W. Toussant
|4
|24.8
|27
|0
|
S. Harris 5 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Powell 0 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|19.0
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|10/24
|82
|0
|2
|
J. Williams 19 WR
|J. Williams
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|24
|78
|1
|13
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Daniels 33 RB
|B. Daniels
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|6
|1
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 18 WR
|Z. Franklin
|5
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
G. Sharp 87 TE
|G. Sharp
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. McCormick 3 RB
|S. McCormick
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Cephus 12 WR
|J. Cephus
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Wisdom 0 S
|R. Wisdom
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 11 S
|K. Nwachuku
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 88 LB
|J. Ligon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 7 S
|D. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parks 4 S
|A. Parks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dantzler 98 DL
|L. Dantzler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harmanson 15 LB
|T. Harmanson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matterson 99 DL
|B. Matterson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Guidry 41 LB
|D. Guidry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 96 LB
|C. Wiley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mahnke 38 LB
|T. Mahnke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woolen 20 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hicks 9 LB
|C. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nelson 94 DL
|K. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 1 DL
|J. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clayton 95 DL
|C. Clayton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Duplessis 48 K
|H. Duplessis
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 35 P
|L. Dean
|3
|46.3
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Cardenas 84 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
B. Dingle 6 WR
|B. Dingle
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 2 WR
|S. Jones
|2
|1.5
|2
|0
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Fumble (2 plays, 13 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 40(4:45 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 47 FUMBLES (4-A.Parks). 95-C.Clayton to UTSA 49 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(5:17 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 40 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:31 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 25. 0-C.Powell to LT 38 for 16 yards (23-X.Spencer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:54 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSA 25(5:54 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 12 yards (30-C.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 25(6:05 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(6:32 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs).
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 47(6:49 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSA 48(7:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 47 for 5 yards (44-M.Carabin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:51 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at UTSA 48 for -1 yard (1-K.Ladler).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - LATECH 18(8:00 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 35 yards from LT 18. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 49 for 2 yards (4-B.Williamson8-J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 23 - LATECH 14(8:15 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 18 for 4 yards (11-K.Nwachuku). Penalty on LT 80-G.Hebert Holding declined.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 27(8:57 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 14 for -13 yards (99-B.Matterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(9:28 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 27 for no gain (96-C.Wiley).
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 27 for 24 yards (30-D.Taylor).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TXSA 2(9:40 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - TXSA 12(9:49 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin. Team penalty on LT Offside declined. Penalty on LT 2-Z.Hannibal Pass interference 10 yards enforced at LT 12. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 11(10:24 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 12 for -1 yard (97-M.Williams94-K.Rose).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 11(10:29 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(10:39 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 11 for 13 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 3 - TXSA 32(11:13 - 3rd) 19-J.Williams complete to 0-F.Harris. 0-F.Harris to LT 24 for 8 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 34(11:44 - 3rd) 33-B.Daniels to LT 32 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 33(12:15 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 34 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(12:40 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick pushed ob at LT 33 for 6 yards (1-K.Ladler).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 49(12:55 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg runs ob at LT 39 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(13:04 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 47(13:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXSA 47(13:57 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for no gain (3-T.Baldwin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSA 40(14:20 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 7 yards (7-J.Cole).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:41 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 40 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 13 yards (7-J.Cole1-K.Ladler).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Halftime (5 plays, 41 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TXSA 39(0:03 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TXSA 39(0:06 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 0(0:06 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 51 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on UTSA 66-D.Pastucci False start 5 yards enforced at LT 34. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSA 45(0:13 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to LT 34 for 21 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(0:21 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp runs ob at UTSA 45 for 9 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(0:29 - 2nd) 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at UTSA 36 for 11 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LATECH 6(0:33 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LATECH 6(0:39 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 6(0:45 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(0:51 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy pushed ob at UTSA 6 for 4 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 22(1:05 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 10 for 12 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(1:19 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 22 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 43(1:26 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 29 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - LATECH 48(1:37 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker. Penalty on UTSA 96-C.Wiley Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at UTSA 48. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 46(2:07 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 48 for -2 yards (88-J.Ligon).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - TXSA 9(2:15 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 37 yards from UTSA 9 out of bounds at the UTSA 46.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - TXSA 15(2:53 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 9 for -6 yards (96-B.Bell56-M.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 19 - TXSA 16(3:10 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 15 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:43 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Cole). 74-S.Burford to UTSA 16 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 2 - LATECH 13(3:50 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LATECH 13(4:25 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 13 for no gain (41-D.Guidry96-C.Wiley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LATECH 16(4:38 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 13 for 3 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(5:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 16 for 5 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(5:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 21 for 37 yards (9-C.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 37(5:30 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for no gain (7-D.Taylor). Penalty on UTSA 7-D.Taylor Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at LT 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LATECH 34(5:53 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 3 yards (4-A.Parks41-D.Guidry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:26 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 34 for 6 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant pushed ob at LT 28 for 26 yards (4-A.Parks).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXSA 20(6:41 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 20(6:46 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 21(7:14 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 20 for 1 yard (94-K.Rose).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 24(7:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 21 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 39(7:53 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 3-T.Baldwin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 39. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:53 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to LT 39 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXSA 47(8:19 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 49 for 4 yards (28-J.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 41(8:40 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 47 for 6 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXSA 30(8:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 41 for 11 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 30(9:04 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(9:22 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Ladler44-M.Carabin).
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - LATECH 4(9:26 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LATECH 4(9:32 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 7(10:13 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 4 for 3 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 10(11:02 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 7 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom15-T.Harmanson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 12(11:37 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 10 for 2 yards (99-B.Matterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LATECH 12(11:43 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(12:03 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 12 for 9 yards (0-R.Wisdom9-C.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 24(12:22 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 21 for 3 yards (94-K.Nelson95-C.Clayton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 29(12:42 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 24 for 5 yards (20-T.Woolen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(13:11 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:24 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 49 yards from UTSA 6. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 33 for 22 yards (35-L.Dean).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle runs ob at UTSA 22 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 6(13:50 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 3(14:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 6 for 3 yards (95-G.Wilbon).
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 6-B.Dingle out of bounds at the UTSA 3.
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LATECH 28(14:09 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LATECH 28(14:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert. Team penalty on LT Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 28(15:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 28 for no gain (26-C.Mayfield7-D.Taylor).
LATECH
Bulldogs
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(0:10 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (4-A.Parks1-J.Haynes).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LATECH 38(0:35 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert pushed ob at UTSA 31 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 42(0:55 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 38 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- Interception (4 plays, 28 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - TXSA 48(1:10 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Baldwin at LT 48. 3-T.Baldwin to UTSA 42 for 10 yards (55-A.Maka).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(1:18 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXSA 37(1:27 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs). Penalty on LT 97-M.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 37.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 30(1:45 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for 7 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LATECH 35(1:58 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 36 yards from LT 35. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 30 for 1 yard (4-B.Williamson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - LATECH 31(2:43 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 35 for 4 yards (7-D.Taylor15-T.Harmanson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LATECH 31(2:49 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 31(2:56 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 31 for 27 yards (23-X.Spencer).
TXSA
Roadrunners
- FG (13 plays, 41 yards, 5:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TXSA 4(3:08 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TXSA 4(3:44 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXSA 5(4:23 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 4 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs1-K.Ladler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXSA 7(5:04 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 5 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin95-G.Wilbon).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSA 17(5:36 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to LT 7 for 10 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 18(6:04 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at LT 17 for 1 yard (47-E.Kendzior).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 21(6:28 - 1st) 33-B.Daniels to LT 18 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 31(6:55 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to LT 21 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXSA 33(7:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 31 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 34(7:15 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to LT 33 for 1 yard (47-E.Kendzior).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 49(7:15 - 1st) Penalty on LT 4-B.Williamson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSA 49(7:38 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 49 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSA 43(8:00 - 1st) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 49 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSA 43(8:30 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for no gain (94-K.Rose52-T.Grubbs).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSA 40(8:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at UTSA 43 for 3 yards (4-B.Williamson).
|Kickoff
|(8:50 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 35 yards from LT 35. 84-O.Cardenas to UTSA 40 for 10 yards (0-C.Powell).
LATECH
Bulldogs
- FG (12 plays, 63 yards, 6:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LATECH 9(8:55 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 9(8:59 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LATECH 14(9:50 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 10 FUMBLES (38-T.Mahnke). 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 9 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(10:29 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (41-D.Guidry95-C.Clayton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - LATECH 20(11:02 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 16 for 4 yards (88-J.Ligon4-A.Parks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(11:32 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to UTSA 20 for 6 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(12:05 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 26 for 1 yard (98-L.Dantzler).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - LATECH 40(12:30 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 27 for 13 yards (11-K.Nwachuku26-C.Mayfield).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LATECH 42(13:09 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 40 for 2 yards (7-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(13:41 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 42 for 3 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 1 - LATECH 37(14:00 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 45 for 18 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LATECH 35(14:20 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 2 yards (7-D.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(14:52 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 35 for 7 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 28 for 22 yards (27-J.Preston).
