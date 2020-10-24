Drive Chart
TXSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
13 YDS
0:32 POS
+11 YD
2ND & 8 TXSA 40
4:45
9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 47 FUMBLES (4-A.Parks). 95-C.Clayton to UTSA 49 for no gain.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 38
5:17
22-I.Tucker to LT 40 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).
TXSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
0 YDS
1:01 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 TXSA 25
5:31
35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 25. 0-C.Powell to LT 38 for 16 yards (23-X.Spencer).
No Gain
3RD & 10 TXSA 25
5:54
0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+12 YD
3RD & 10 TXSA 25
5:54
0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 12 yards (30-C.Woods).
No Gain
2ND & 10 TXSA 25
6:05
0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 25
6:32
3-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs).
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:32
53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.
LATECH
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
6:32
35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
TXSA
1 Pass
1 Rush
49 YDS
1:02 POS
Int
3RD & 6 LATECH 47
6:49
0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:32
35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
13
Touchdown 6:49
0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
25
13
Point After TD 9:36
48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
13
Touchdown 9:40
3-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
65
yds
05:24
pos
19
12
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:33
35-J.Barnes 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
35
yds
01:34
pos
19
6
Point After TD 3:43
35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
6
Touchdown 3:50
9-L.Anthony complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
02:53
pos
15
6
Field Goal 6:41
48-H.Duplessis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
40
yds
02:41
pos
9
6
Field Goal 9:26
35-J.Barnes 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
29
yds
03:45
pos
9
3
Field Goal 14:09
35-J.Barnes 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
14
yds
00:45
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
Field Goal 3:08
48-H.Duplessis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
41
yds
05:42
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:55
35-J.Barnes 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
06:05
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 17
Rushing 4 7
Passing 6 6
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 5-12 3-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-3
Total Net Yards 216 185
Total Plays 48 58
Avg Gain 4.5 3.2
Net Yards Rushing 68 95
Rush Attempts 21 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 2.9
Yards Passing 148 90
Comp. - Att. 19-27 11-25
Yards Per Pass 4.8 2.9
Penalties - Yards 4-55 3-15
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-35.5 3-46.3
Return Yards 108 3
Punts - Returns 2-38 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-70 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 3-2 3167-26
UTSA 3-3 337-13
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 148 PASS YDS 90
68 RUSH YDS 95
216 TOTAL YDS 185
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Anthony 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 148 1 0 128.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 654 10 2 169.2
L. Anthony 19/27 148 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 145 0
I. Tucker 17 68 0 18
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 175 1
J. Henderson 2 7 0 4
L. Anthony 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 30 1
L. Anthony 2 -7 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Graham 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 2
I. Graham 4 3 43 0 37
C. Powell 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 45 0
C. Powell 8 6 41 0 12
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 148 1
A. Hardy 8 4 31 0 14
J. Adams 45 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 1
J. Adams 1 1 13 1 13
I. Tucker 22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
I. Tucker 3 3 8 0 4
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 102 2
G. Hebert 2 1 7 0 7
J. Henderson 33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 24 0
J. Henderson 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Baldwin 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 1 0.0
T. Baldwin 11-0 0.0 1
T. Grubbs 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Grubbs 8-2 0.0 0
E. Kendzior 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Kendzior 5-0 0.0 0
J. Cole 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Cole 3-0 1.0 0
K. Ladler 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Ladler 3-2 0.0 0
K. Rose 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Rose 2-1 0.0 0
B. Williamson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Williamson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Hannibal 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Hannibal 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kelly 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
C. Woods 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wilbon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Wilbon 1-1 0.0 0
M. Carabin 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Carabin 1-1 0.0 0
M. Clark 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Clark 0-1 0.5 0
B. Bell 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Bell 0-1 0.5 0
E. Barnett 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Barnett 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
4/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 15/15
J. Barnes 4/4 46 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Barnes 35 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
J. Barnes 2 35.5 0 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Toussant 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.8 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
W. Toussant 4 24.8 27 0
S. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
S. Harris 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Powell 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 22 0
C. Powell 2 19.0 22 0
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris 0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 82 0 2 53.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 508 3 1 129.5
F. Harris 10/24 82 0 2
J. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
J. Williams 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McCormick 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 527 4
S. McCormick 24 78 1 13
B. Dingle 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
B. Dingle 1 11 0 11
B. Daniels 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
B. Daniels 2 5 0 3
F. Harris 0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 162 5
F. Harris 6 1 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 129 1
Z. Franklin 5 2 24 0 21
G. Sharp 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
G. Sharp 3 2 19 0 10
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Ogle-Kellogg 3 1 12 0 12
S. McCormick 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 0
S. McCormick 2 2 12 0 11
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 0
S. Jones 3 1 10 0 10
F. Harris 0 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
F. Harris 1 1 8 0 8
J. Cephus 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 205 3
J. Cephus 3 1 6 0 6
B. Dingle 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 191 0
B. Dingle 3 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Wisdom 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Wisdom 8-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 6-0 0.0 0
J. Ligon 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ligon 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor 3-1 0.0 0
A. Parks 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Parks 3-1 0.0 0
L. Dantzler 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Dantzler 3-1 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
T. Harmanson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harmanson 2-2 0.0 0
B. Matterson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Matterson 2-0 1.0 0
D. Guidry 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Guidry 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wiley 96 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Wiley 1-1 0.0 0
T. Mahnke 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Mahnke 1-0 0.0 0
T. Woolen 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Woolen 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hicks 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hicks 1-1 0.0 0
K. Nelson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Haynes 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Haynes 0-1 0.0 0
C. Clayton 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Clayton 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Duplessis 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/9 14/14
H. Duplessis 2/2 37 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
L. Dean 3 46.3 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Cardenas 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
O. Cardenas 1 10.0 10 0
B. Dingle 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 43 0
B. Dingle 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 3.0 27 0
S. Jones 2 1.5 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 28 6:05 12 63 FG
3:04 LATECH 31 1:06 3 4 Punt
0:55 TXSA 42 0:45 3 14
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 TXSA 33 3:45 9 29 FG
6:36 LATECH 28 2:53 8 72 TD
2:07 TXSA 46 1:34 8 40 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 LATECH 27 1:36 3 -9 Punt
6:32 0:00 0 0 TD
5:17 LATECH 38 0:32 2 13 Fumble
5:17 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:50 TXSA 40 5:42 13 41 FG
1:45 TXSA 30 0:35 4 28 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 TXSA 3 0:39 3 3 Punt
9:22 TXSA 25 2:41 10 55 FG
3:43 TXSA 25 1:28 3 -16 Punt
0:29 TXSA 25 0:26 5 41 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 5:24 16 75 TD
7:51 TXSA 49 1:02 3 49 INT
6:32 TXSA 25 1:01 3 0 Punt

LATECH Bulldogs  - Fumble (2 plays, 13 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 40
(4:45 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 47 FUMBLES (4-A.Parks). 95-C.Clayton to UTSA 49 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38
(5:17 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 40 for 2 yards (88-J.Ligon98-L.Dantzler).

TXSA Roadrunners  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - TXSA 25
(5:31 - 3rd) 35-L.Dean punts 53 yards from UTSA 25. 0-C.Powell to LT 38 for 16 yards (23-X.Spencer).
No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSA 25
(5:54 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 25
(5:54 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg pushed ob at UTSA 37 for 12 yards (30-C.Woods).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 25
(6:05 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(6:32 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 25 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs).
Kickoff
(6:32 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.

LATECH Bulldogs  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:32 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.

TXSA Roadrunners  - Interception (3 plays, 49 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 6 - TXSA 47
(6:49 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-E.Barnett at LT 40. 46-E.Barnett runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 48
(7:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 47 for 5 yards (44-M.Carabin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(7:51 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at UTSA 48 for -1 yard (1-K.Ladler).

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - LATECH 18
(8:00 - 3rd) 35-J.Barnes punts 35 yards from LT 18. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 49 for 2 yards (4-B.Williamson8-J.Johnson).
+4 YD
3 & 23 - LATECH 14
(8:15 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 18 for 4 yards (11-K.Nwachuku). Penalty on LT 80-G.Hebert Holding declined.
Sack
2 & 10 - LATECH 27
(8:57 - 3rd) 9-L.Anthony sacked at LT 14 for -13 yards (99-B.Matterson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 27
(9:28 - 3rd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 27 for no gain (96-C.Wiley).
Kickoff
(9:36 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 62 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 27 for 24 yards (30-D.Taylor).

TXSA Roadrunners  - TD (16 plays, 75 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:36 - 3rd) 48-H.Duplessis extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - TXSA 2
(9:40 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
3 & 11 - TXSA 12
(9:49 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin. Team penalty on LT Offside declined. Penalty on LT 2-Z.Hannibal Pass interference 10 yards enforced at LT 12. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 11
(10:24 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 12 for -1 yard (97-M.Williams94-K.Rose).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 11
(10:29 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24
(10:39 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 11 for 13 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+8 YD
4 & 3 - TXSA 32
(11:13 - 3rd) 19-J.Williams complete to 0-F.Harris. 0-F.Harris to LT 24 for 8 yards (3-T.Baldwin52-T.Grubbs).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 34
(11:44 - 3rd) 33-B.Daniels to LT 32 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 33
(12:15 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 34 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(12:40 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick pushed ob at LT 33 for 6 yards (1-K.Ladler).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 49
(12:55 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris complete to 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg. 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg runs ob at LT 39 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(13:04 - 3rd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 47
(13:30 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 49 for 2 yards (97-M.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSA 47
(13:57 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for no gain (3-T.Baldwin).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXSA 40
(14:20 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 47 for 7 yards (7-J.Cole).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(14:41 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 40 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 38 for 13 yards (7-J.Cole1-K.Ladler).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.

TXSA Roadrunners  - Halftime (5 plays, 41 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 15 - TXSA 39
(0:03 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TXSA 39
(0:06 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
1 & 10 - TXSA 0
(0:06 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 51 yards Field Goal is No Good. Penalty on UTSA 66-D.Pastucci False start 5 yards enforced at LT 34. No Play.
+21 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 45
(0:13 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin to LT 34 for 21 yards (2-Z.Hannibal).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 36
(0:21 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp runs ob at UTSA 45 for 9 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(0:29 - 2nd) 6-B.Dingle pushed ob at UTSA 36 for 11 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
Kickoff
(0:29 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.

LATECH Bulldogs  - FG (8 plays, 40 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - LATECH 6
(0:33 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LATECH 6
(0:39 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
No Gain
2 & 6 - LATECH 6
(0:45 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 10
(0:51 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy pushed ob at UTSA 6 for 4 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 22
(1:05 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 10 for 12 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 29
(1:19 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 22 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 43
(1:26 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 29 for 14 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
Penalty
2 & 12 - LATECH 48
(1:37 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 22-I.Tucker. Penalty on UTSA 96-C.Wiley Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at UTSA 48. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 46
(2:07 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 48 for -2 yards (88-J.Ligon).

TXSA Roadrunners  - Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 26 - TXSA 9
(2:15 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 37 yards from UTSA 9 out of bounds at the UTSA 46.
Sack
3 & 20 - TXSA 15
(2:53 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 9 for -6 yards (96-B.Bell56-M.Clark).
-1 YD
2 & 19 - TXSA 16
(3:10 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris to UTSA 15 for -1 yard (52-T.Grubbs).
Sack
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(3:43 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris sacked at UTSA 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES (7-J.Cole). 74-S.Burford to UTSA 16 for no gain.
Kickoff
(3:43 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.

LATECH Bulldogs  - TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:43 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes extra point is good.
+13 YD
4 & 2 - LATECH 13
(3:50 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 45-J.Adams. 45-J.Adams runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 2 - LATECH 13
(4:25 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 13 for no gain (41-D.Guidry96-C.Wiley).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 16
(4:38 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 13 for 3 yards (26-C.Mayfield).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21
(5:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell pushed ob at UTSA 16 for 5 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(5:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 21 for 37 yards (9-C.Hicks).
Penalty
3 & 1 - LATECH 37
(5:30 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for no gain (7-D.Taylor). Penalty on UTSA 7-D.Taylor Neutral zone infraction 5 yards enforced at LT 37. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 34
(5:53 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 3 yards (4-A.Parks41-D.Guidry).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 28
(6:26 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to LT 34 for 6 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
Kickoff
(6:36 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 63 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant pushed ob at LT 28 for 26 yards (4-A.Parks).

TXSA Roadrunners  - FG (10 plays, 55 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TXSA 20
(6:41 - 2nd) 48-H.Duplessis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 20
(6:46 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Jones.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 21
(7:14 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 20 for 1 yard (94-K.Rose).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 24
(7:30 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 21 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 39
(7:53 - 2nd) Penalty on LT 3-T.Baldwin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 39. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(7:53 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris scrambles to LT 39 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 47
(8:19 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to LT 49 for 4 yards (28-J.Kelly).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 41
(8:40 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 12-J.Cephus. 12-J.Cephus to UTSA 47 for 6 yards (47-E.Kendzior).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - TXSA 30
(8:58 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 41 for 11 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TXSA 30
(9:04 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Cephus.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(9:22 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Ladler44-M.Carabin).
Kickoff
(9:22 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to UTSA End Zone. touchback.

LATECH Bulldogs  - FG (9 plays, 29 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - LATECH 4
(9:26 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - LATECH 4
(9:32 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 7
(10:13 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 4 for 3 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 10
(11:02 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 7 for 3 yards (0-R.Wisdom15-T.Harmanson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 12
(11:37 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 10 for 2 yards (99-B.Matterson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LATECH 12
(11:43 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 0-C.Powell.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 21
(12:03 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 12 for 9 yards (0-R.Wisdom9-C.Hicks).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 24
(12:22 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 21 for 3 yards (94-K.Nelson95-C.Clayton).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 29
(12:42 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 24 for 5 yards (20-T.Woolen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33
(13:11 - 2nd) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 29 for 4 yards (98-L.Dantzler).

TXSA Roadrunners  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - TXSA 6
(13:24 - 2nd) 35-L.Dean punts 49 yards from UTSA 6. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 33 for 22 yards (35-L.Dean).
No Gain
3 & 7 - TXSA 6
(13:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 6-B.Dingle.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 6
(13:30 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris complete to 6-B.Dingle. 6-B.Dingle runs ob at UTSA 22 for 16 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 6
(13:50 - 2nd) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 3
(14:03 - 2nd) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 6 for 3 yards (95-G.Wilbon).
Kickoff
(14:03 - 2nd) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 61 yards from LT 35. 6-B.Dingle out of bounds at the UTSA 3.

LATECH Bulldogs

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LATECH 28
(14:09 - 2nd) 35-J.Barnes 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 28
(14:18 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 80-G.Hebert. Team penalty on LT Holding declined.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 28 for no gain (26-C.Mayfield7-D.Taylor).

LATECH Bulldogs

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 31
(0:10 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 28 for 3 yards (4-A.Parks1-J.Haynes).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - LATECH 38
(0:35 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 80-G.Hebert. 80-G.Hebert pushed ob at UTSA 31 for 7 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 42
(0:55 - 1st) 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 38 for 4 yards (15-T.Harmanson).

TXSA Roadrunners  - Interception (4 plays, 28 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - TXSA 48
(1:10 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-T.Baldwin at LT 48. 3-T.Baldwin to UTSA 42 for 10 yards (55-A.Maka).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(1:18 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Franklin.
No Gain
2 & 3 - TXSA 37
(1:27 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for no gain (52-T.Grubbs). Penalty on LT 97-M.Williams Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTSA 37.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 30
(1:45 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 37 for 7 yards (47-E.Kendzior).

LATECH Bulldogs  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - LATECH 35
(1:58 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes punts 36 yards from LT 35. 2-S.Jones to UTSA 30 for 1 yard (4-B.Williamson).
+4 YD
3 & 10 - LATECH 31
(2:43 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to LT 35 for 4 yards (7-D.Taylor15-T.Harmanson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LATECH 31
(2:49 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 31
(2:56 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Graham.
Kickoff
(3:04 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 61 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 31 for 27 yards (23-X.Spencer).

TXSA Roadrunners  - FG (13 plays, 41 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TXSA 4
(3:08 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSA 4
(3:44 - 1st) 0-F.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Sharp.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - TXSA 5
(4:23 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 4 for 1 yard (52-T.Grubbs1-K.Ladler).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - TXSA 7
(5:04 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 5 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin95-G.Wilbon).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 17
(5:36 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 87-G.Sharp. 87-G.Sharp to LT 7 for 10 yards (4-B.Williamson).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - TXSA 18
(6:04 - 1st) 0-F.Harris scrambles pushed ob at LT 17 for 1 yard (47-E.Kendzior).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 21
(6:28 - 1st) 33-B.Daniels to LT 18 for 3 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+10 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 31
(6:55 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 2-S.Jones. 2-S.Jones to LT 21 for 10 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - TXSA 33
(7:15 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 31 for 2 yards (52-T.Grubbs).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 34
(7:15 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 3-S.McCormick. 3-S.McCormick to LT 33 for 1 yard (47-E.Kendzior).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 49
(7:15 - 1st) Penalty on LT 4-B.Williamson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LT 49. No Play.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 49
(7:38 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to LT 49 for 2 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 43
(8:00 - 1st) 0-F.Harris pushed ob at UTSA 49 for 6 yards (3-T.Baldwin).
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 43
(8:30 - 1st) 3-S.McCormick to UTSA 43 for no gain (94-K.Rose52-T.Grubbs).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 40
(8:46 - 1st) 0-F.Harris complete to 18-Z.Franklin. 18-Z.Franklin pushed ob at UTSA 43 for 3 yards (4-B.Williamson).
Kickoff
(8:50 - 1st) 53-G.Siemieniec kicks 35 yards from LT 35. 84-O.Cardenas to UTSA 40 for 10 yards (0-C.Powell).

LATECH Bulldogs  - FG (12 plays, 63 yards, 6:05 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - LATECH 9
(8:55 - 1st) 35-J.Barnes 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 3 - LATECH 9
(8:59 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Hardy.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 14
(9:50 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 33-J.Henderson. 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 10 FUMBLES (38-T.Mahnke). 33-J.Henderson to UTSA 9 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(10:29 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 14 for 2 yards (41-D.Guidry95-C.Clayton).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 20
(11:02 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 16 for 4 yards (88-J.Ligon4-A.Parks).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 26
(11:32 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony scrambles to UTSA 20 for 6 yards (98-L.Dantzler).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 27
(12:05 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 22-I.Tucker. 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 26 for 1 yard (98-L.Dantzler).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - LATECH 40
(12:30 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 6-A.Hardy. 6-A.Hardy to UTSA 27 for 13 yards (11-K.Nwachuku26-C.Mayfield).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LATECH 42
(13:09 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 13-I.Graham. 13-I.Graham to UTSA 40 for 2 yards (7-D.Taylor).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45
(13:41 - 1st) 9-L.Anthony complete to 0-C.Powell. 0-C.Powell to UTSA 42 for 3 yards (11-K.Nwachuku).
+18 YD
3 & 1 - LATECH 37
(14:00 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to UTSA 45 for 18 yards (0-R.Wisdom).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 35
(14:20 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 37 for 2 yards (7-D.Taylor).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 28
(14:52 - 1st) 22-I.Tucker to LT 35 for 7 yards (15-T.Harmanson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 48-H.Duplessis kicks 59 yards from UTSA 35. 86-W.Toussant to LT 28 for 22 yards (27-J.Preston).
