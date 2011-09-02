Drive Chart
|MD
|NWEST
Key Players
Preview not available
Key Players
D. Demus Jr.
7 WR
41 ReYds, 4 RECs
P. Ramsey
12 QB
212 PaYds, PaTD, 47 RuYds, RuTD
NWEST
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
1:32 POS
-1 YD
3RD & 3 NWEST 30
5:05
29-M.Cisco to NW 29 for -1 yard (89-A.Booker).
+4 YD
2ND & 7 NWEST 26
5:50
29-M.Cisco to NW 30 for 4 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NWEST 23
6:37
29-M.Cisco to NW 26 for 3 yards (25-B.Brade89-A.Booker).
MD
1 Pass
3 Rush
14 YDS
1:33 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 MD 39
6:47
99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 39 Downed at the NW 23.
No Gain
3RD & 7 MD 39
6:52
3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Jacobs.
+2 YD
2ND & 9 MD 37
7:25
4-I.Jacobs to MAR 39 for 2 yards (44-K.Jones).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MD 36
7:55
3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 37 for 1 yard (11-A.Hampton).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 MD 25
8:20
4-I.Jacobs to MAR 36 for 11 yards (22-B.Jackson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:20
15-T.Finison kicks 59 yards from NW 35. 32-R.Jackson to MAR 25 for 19 yards (22-B.Jackson).
NWEST
0 Pass
255 Rush
96 YDS
5:47 POS
Missed PAT
0 MD 2
8:25
15-T.Finison extra point is no good.
Touchdown 6:35
12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
70
yds
08:31
pos
3
36
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|31
|Rushing
|2
|17
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|131
|537
|Total Plays
|41
|83
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|325
|Rush Attempts
|16
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|94
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|14-25
|23-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-48
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.6
|2-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|94
|PASS YDS
|212
|37
|RUSH YDS
|325
|131
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|14/25
|94
|0
|3
J. Jackson 17 QB
|J. Jackson
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|6
|35
|0
|24
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|6
|15
|0
|11
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|3
|-16
|0
|8
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|7
|4
|41
|0
|19
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|6
|5
|37
|0
|11
J. Funk 34 RB
|J. Funk
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
D. Jones 21 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|11-3
|0.0
|0
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|7-1
|0.0
|0
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|7-0
|0.0
|0
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|5-1
|0.0
|0
T. Still 21 DB
|T. Still
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
J. Boletepeli 9 LB
|J. Boletepeli
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
A. Finau 55 DL
|A. Finau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Andrews 36 LB
|C. Andrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
F. Burgess 99 LB
|F. Burgess
|1-2
|0.0
|0
D. Holt 39 LB
|D. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Nasili-Kite 34 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Titi 91 DL
|A. Titi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
E. Byrd 26 DB
|E. Byrd
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|4
|37.8
|1
|39
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|47.0
|0
|47
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|6
|19.3
|30
|0
|
K. Thomas 35 LB
|K. Thomas
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
C. Faamatau 35 RB
|C. Faamatau
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
R. Jackson 32 RB
|R. Jackson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|23/30
|212
|1
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|10
|103
|1
|37
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|23
|70
|1
|13
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|7
|47
|1
|12
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|4
|44
|1
|30
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|25
|0
|20
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|2
|19
|0
|11
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|7
|0
|7
M. Cisco 29 RB
|M. Cisco
|3
|6
|0
|4
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|6
|5
|53
|0
|19
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|5
|4
|46
|0
|15
|
M. Washington 14 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|5
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
J. Brown 36 RB
|J. Brown
|2
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|4
|4
|21
|1
|12
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
W. Dennis Jr. 86 WR
|W. Dennis Jr.
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Heard 24 DB
|R. Heard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|5-0
|0.0
|0
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|2-0
|1.0
|0
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|1-0
|0.0
|1
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|1-3
|0.0
|0
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
K. Jones 44 LB
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Butler 52 DT
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Gold Jr. 94 DE
|J. Gold Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|0-0
|0.0
|1
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Azema 27 DB
|C. Azema
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|3/3
|43
|4/4
|13
T. Finison 15 K
|T. Finison
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|2
|41.0
|0
|51
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
NWEST
Wildcats
- Downs (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Play
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 30(5:05 - 4th) 29-M.Cisco to NW 29 for -1 yard (89-A.Booker).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 26(5:50 - 4th) 29-M.Cisco to NW 30 for 4 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(6:37 - 4th) 29-M.Cisco to NW 26 for 3 yards (25-B.Brade89-A.Booker).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MD 39(6:47 - 4th) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 39 Downed at the NW 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MD 39(6:52 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Jacobs.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MD 37(7:25 - 4th) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 39 for 2 yards (44-K.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(7:55 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 5-R.Jarrett. 5-R.Jarrett to MAR 37 for 1 yard (11-A.Hampton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(8:20 - 4th) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 36 for 11 yards (22-B.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 4th) 15-T.Finison kicks 59 yards from NW 35. 32-R.Jackson to MAR 25 for 19 yards (22-B.Jackson).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 93 yards, 5:47 poss)
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(8:25 - 4th) 15-T.Finison extra point is no good.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(8:33 - 4th) 26-E.Hull runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 50(9:18 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to MAR 30 for 20 yards (12-T.Still).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(10:03 - 4th) 20-C.Porter to NW 50 for 5 yards (99-F.Burgess).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 37(10:43 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to NW 45 for 8 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 34(11:35 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to NW 37 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu11-R.Hyppolite).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(12:17 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to NW 34 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 7(13:03 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 31 for 24 yards (18-J.Mosley99-F.Burgess).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 13 - NWEST 4(13:47 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 7 for 3 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 7(14:12 - 4th) 6-D.Anderson to NW 27 for 20 yards (23-F.Gotay). Penalty on NW 71-B.Wrather Holding 3 yards enforced at NW 7. No Play.
NWEST
Wildcats
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(14:21 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones INTERCEPTED by 27-C.Azema at NW 7. 27-C.Azema to NW 7 for no gain.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - NWEST 36(14:28 - 4th) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones. Penalty on NW 24-R.Heard Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NWEST 33(15:00 - 4th) 13-P.Boone to MAR 36 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher24-R.Heard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on MAR 73-J.Jordan Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MAR 38. No Play.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (7 plays, -13 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Play
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - MD 27(0:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones runs ob at MAR 38 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MD 22(0:53 - 3rd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 27 for 5 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(1:22 - 3rd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 22 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
NWEST
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NWEST 49(1:29 - 3rd) 36-D.Adams punts 51 yards from NW 49 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NWEST 49(1:35 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 86-W.Dennis.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 46(2:15 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 86-W.Dennis. 86-W.Dennis to NW 49 for 3 yards (12-T.Still).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(2:49 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at NW 46 for 1 yard (16-A.Eley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(2:57 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson pushed ob at NW 45 for 11 yards (3-N.Cross).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(3:22 - 3rd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 34 for 14 yards (3-N.Cross).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (7 plays, 5 yards, 2:59 poss)
|Play
|Punt
4 & 28 - MD 42(3:30 - 3rd) 99-C.Spangler punts 38 yards from MAR 42 to NW 20 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|Sack
3 & 14 - MD 44(4:08 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 42 for -14 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MD 44(4:15 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 13-P.Boone.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - MD 45(4:45 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to NW 44 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 40(4:55 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 72-M.Minor False start 5 yards enforced at NW 40. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - MD 50(5:21 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones pushed ob at NW 40 for 10 yards (24-R.Heard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(5:54 - 3rd) 34-J.Funk to MAR 50 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(6:23 - 3rd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 47 for 10 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 42 yards from NW 35. 35-K.Thomas to MAR 37 for 14 yards (31-J.Rivers).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (18 plays, 60 yards, 8:31 poss)
|Play
|PAT Good
|+7 YD
|
|+1 YD
|
|+1 YD
|
|+7 YD
|
|+11 YD
|
|Penalty
|
|+4 YD
|
|+1 YD
|
|No Gain
|
|+6 YD
|
|+5 YD
|
|+3 YD
|
|+3 YD
|
|Penalty
|
|+4 YD
|
|+4 YD
|
|+3 YD
|
|+13 YD
|
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 22 for -3 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 59 yards from MAR 35 to NW 6 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
NWEST
Wildcats
- Halftime (11 plays, 56 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 3 - NWEST 25(0:02 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(0:12 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown to MAR 25 for 7 yards (11-R.Hyppolite).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 34(0:24 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to MAR 32 for 2 yards (55-A.Finau).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 39(0:33 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MAR 34 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NWEST 39(0:37 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to MAR 39 for 4 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(1:08 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-J.Brown. 1-J.Brown pushed ob at MAR 43 for 15 yards (33-D.Banks).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 38(1:49 - 2nd) 1-J.Brown to NW 42 for 4 yards (9-J.Boletepeli).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(1:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Washington.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 23(2:10 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 38 for 15 yards (33-D.Banks).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 24(2:14 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 23 for -1 yard (89-A.Booker26-E.Byrd).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(2:35 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 24 for 5 yards (89-A.Booker).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MD 42(2:41 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 39 yards from MAR 42 to NW 19 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MD 42(2:47 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MD 34(3:12 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 42 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 34(3:17 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 61 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 34 for 30 yards (14-C.Kuhbander16-B.Joseph).
NWEST
Wildcats
- FG (4 plays, 18 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NWEST 5(3:27 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 4(4:15 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 5 for -1 yard (97-S.Okuayinonu44-C.Campbell).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 10(4:50 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MAR 4 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(5:15 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 10 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(5:39 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser to MAR 11 for 12 yards (18-J.Mosley).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Play
|PAT Good
|+37 YD
|
|+9 YD
|
|+6 YD
|
|+7 YD
|
|+1 YD
|
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MD 39(7:48 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 36 yards from MAR 39 to NW 25 fair catch by 19-R.Lees. Penalty on MAR 33-D.Banks Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at NW 25.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - MD 44(7:48 - 2nd) Team penalty on MAR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MAR 44. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MD 44(7:56 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 44(7:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40(8:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to MAR 44 for 4 yards.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MD 21(8:59 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 40 for 19 yards (24-R.Heard).
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 58 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 21 for 14 yards (20-C.Porter).
NWEST
Wildcats
- FG (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NWEST 25(9:08 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+9 YD
3 & 23 - NWEST 34(9:30 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to MAR 25 for 9 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NWEST 19(9:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 25-I.Bowser. 25-I.Bowser pushed ob at MAR 12 for 7 yards (44-C.Campbell). Penalty on NW 8-K.McGowan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 19. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 19(9:55 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(10:25 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 19 for 2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu91-A.Titi).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(10:53 - 2nd) 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at MAR 21 for 11 yards (33-D.Banks).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(11:20 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MAR 32 for 11 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu26-E.Byrd).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(11:38 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 0-J.Raine. 0-J.Raine to MAR 43 for 17 yards (3-N.Cross).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - MD 14(11:45 - 2nd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 47 yards from MAR 14. 19-R.Lees to NW 40 for 1 yard (3-N.Cross).
|Sack
3 & 10 - MD 24(12:24 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 14 for -10 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 24(12:28 - 2nd) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 24(12:58 - 2nd) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 24 for no gain (16-B.Joseph51-B.Gallagher).
NWEST
Wildcats
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NWEST 45(13:04 - 2nd) 36-D.Adams punts 31 yards from NW 45 to MAR 24 fair catch by 6-J.Jones.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NWEST 50(13:04 - 2nd) Team penalty on NW Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NW 50. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 43(13:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 14-M.Washington. 14-M.Washington to NW 50 for 7 yards (2-J.Bennett18-J.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 43(14:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(14:25 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 43 for 2 yards (34-M.Nasili-Kite18-J.Mosley).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - NWEST 26(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 41 for 15 yards (20-A.Richardson).
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Play
|Int
2 & 7 - MD 31(0:54 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Pace at NW 28. 5-J.Pace to NW 28 for no gain.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(1:25 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 31 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 60 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 28 for 23 yards (28-C.Bergin).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Play
|PAT Good
|+12 YD
|
|+19 YD
|
|No Gain
|
|+23 YD
|
|+1 YD
|
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (3 plays, 18 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Play
|Int
3 & 4 - MD 33(3:36 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett INTERCEPTED by 11-A.Hampton at NW 45. 11-A.Hampton runs ob at NW 45 for no gain.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - MD 26(4:14 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 33 for 7 yards (52-J.Butler).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 27(4:42 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 26 for -1 yard (16-B.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 60 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 27 for 22 yards (28-C.Bergin).
NWEST
Wildcats
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 4:20 poss)
|Play
|PAT Good
|+1 YD
|
|+1 YD
|
|+12 YD
|
|+9 YD
|
|+3 YD
|
|+7 YD
|
|+6 YD
|
|+4 YD
|
|+8 YD
|
|No Gain
|
|+13 YD
|
|+11 YD
|
|No Gain
|
|No Gain
|
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino kicks 60 yards from MAR 35 to NW 5 fair catch by 19-R.Lees.
MD
Terrapins
- FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - MD 16(9:15 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MD 16(9:59 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-I.Jacobs. 4-I.Jacobs to NW 16 for no gain (51-B.Gallagher).
|-5 YD
2 & 9 - MD 11(10:35 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to NW 16 for -5 yards (55-E.Leota).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 12(11:10 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to NW 11 for 1 yard (93-J.Spivak28-C.Bergin).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MD 17(11:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 34-J.Funk. 34-J.Funk to NW 12 for 5 yards (24-R.Heard51-B.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MD 23(12:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to NW 17 for 6 yards (24-R.Heard51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 23(12:23 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MD 47(13:00 - 1st) 34-J.Funk pushed ob at NW 23 for 24 yards (24-R.Heard).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(13:25 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to NW 47 for 11 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MD 35(13:55 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-J.Jones. 6-J.Jones to MAR 42 for 7 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - MD 36(14:30 - 1st) 34-J.Funk to MAR 35 for -1 yard (94-J.Gold).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(14:55 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus pushed ob at MAR 36 for 8 yards (24-R.Heard).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 57 yards from NW 35. 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 28 for 20 yards (22-B.Jackson28-C.Bergin).
