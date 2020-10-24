Drive Chart
MICH
MINN

Key Players
J. Milton 5 QB
160 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds, RuTD
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
140 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 4 RECs
MINN
1 Pass
7 Rush
33 YDS
1:41 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 45
12:10
3-T.Potts to MICH 42 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson10-A.Solomon).
+14 YD
3RD & 8 MINN 41
12:36
2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 45 for 14 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
No Gain
2ND & 8 MINN 41
12:42
2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 42-K.Kieft.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 MINN 39
13:23
2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 41 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 MINN 25
13:51
24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 14 yards (7-M.Paige8-W.Mohan).
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:51
13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
MICH
1 Pass
3 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:51
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+5 YD
2ND & 5 MINN 5
13:57
9-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 7 MINN 7
14:38
24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 5 for 2 yards (32-K.Schad).
+16 YD
2ND & 3 MINN 23
15:00
5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 7 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).
4th Quarter
Point After TD 13:51
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
24
Touchdown 13:57
9-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
96
yds
00:38
pos
48
24
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 5:20
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
24
Touchdown 5:25
5-J.Milton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
04:16
pos
41
24
Point After TD 9:36
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 9:41
24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
71
yds
05:24
pos
35
23
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:00
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 1:07
25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
15
yds
02:06
pos
34
17
Point After TD 4:48
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 4:52
25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
87
yds
04:50
pos
27
17
Point After TD 9:38
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 9:47
24-M.Ibrahim runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
00:07
pos
21
16
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:15
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 0:22
5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:15
pos
20
10
Field Goal 0:42
34-B.Walker 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
69
yds
06:26
pos
14
10
Point After TD 7:08
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Point After TD 12:33
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:43
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:11
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:44
34-B.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:50
2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
17
yds
00:41
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 19
Rushing 6 10
Passing 9 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-6 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 405 320
Total Plays 45 58
Avg Gain 9.0 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 245 144
Rush Attempts 26 34
Avg Rush Yards 9.4 4.2
Yards Passing 160 176
Comp. - Att. 13-19 16-24
Yards Per Pass 7.6 6.4
Penalties - Yards 5-60 4-34
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 5 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-24.5
Return Yards 0 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
18 Michigan 0-0 21147749
21 Minnesota 0-0 1077024
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, Minn.
 160 PASS YDS 176
245 RUSH YDS 144
405 TOTAL YDS 320
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 160 1 0 156.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 160 1 0 156.5
J. Milton 13/19 160 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 82 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 82 2
H. Haskins 6 82 2 66
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 70 1
Z. Charbonnet 4 70 1 70
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 52 1
J. Milton 8 52 1 23
C. Evans 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
C. Evans 5 19 1 8
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
B. Corum 2 14 0 7
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
G. Jackson 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Wilson 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
R. Wilson 3 2 34 0 18
E. All 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
E. All 5 2 33 0 27
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
B. Corum 1 1 24 0 24
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
G. Jackson 4 2 17 0 12
A. Henning 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
A. Henning 1 1 14 0 14
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Sainristil 1 1 11 0 11
C. Evans 9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Evans 1 1 10 0 10
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
R. Bell 2 2 9 0 7
B. Mason 42 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
B. Mason 1 1 8 1 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Ross 6-1 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 6-0 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 5-0 0.0 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Barrett 5-0 1.0 0
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 3-0 0.0 0
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. McGrone 3-1 0.0 0
M. Paige 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Paige 2-0 0.0 0
V. Gray 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Gray 2-0 0.0 0
T. Upshaw 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Upshaw 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shibley 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shibley 1-0 0.0 0
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Haskins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Welschof 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Welschof 1-1 1.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Kemp 1-1 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Paye 1-0 0.0 0
A. Solomon 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Solomon 0-1 0.0 0
W. Mohan 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Mohan 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jeter 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jeter 0-1 0.0 0
G. Green 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Green 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
0/2 7/7
J. Moody 0/2 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Mason 42 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Mason 1 0.0 0 0
B. Corum 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
B. Corum 1 1.0 1 0
M. Brown 46 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
M. Brown 1 4.0 4 0
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Bell 1 0.0 0 0
G. Jackson 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
G. Jackson 1 -5.0 -5 0
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 66.0 66 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 66.0 66 0
M. Barrett 1 66.0 66 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 176 1 0 142.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 176 1 0 142.0
T. Morgan 16/24 176 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 140 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 140 2
M. Ibrahim 26 140 2 25
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Potts 2 12 0 9
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
C. Wiley 2 7 0 7
K. Kieft 42 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Kieft 1 -2 0 -2
R. Bateman 0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
R. Bateman 1 -4 0 -4
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -13 0
T. Morgan 3 -13 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Bateman 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 89 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 0
R. Bateman 10 8 89 0 38
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
C. Autman-Bell 2 1 45 0 45
K. Kieft 42 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
K. Kieft 3 2 29 1 15
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
M. Ibrahim 5 4 17 0 14
B. Witham 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Witham 1 0 0 0 0
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Spann-Ford 1 0 0 0 0
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Wiley 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Sori-Marin 4-0 0.0 0
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Lindenberg 3-0 0.0 0
T. Nubin 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Nubin 3-1 0.0 0
C. Durr 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Durr 3-0 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 3-1 0.0 0
K. Schad 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Schad 2-0 0.0 0
S. Brown 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
B. Mafe 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Mafe 2-0 1.0 0
T. Rush 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rush 1-0 0.0 0
B. St-Juste 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. St-Juste 1-0 0.0 0
E. Otomewo 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Otomewo 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Aune 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Aune 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Walker 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
B. Walker 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Stephenson 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 24.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 24.5 0
M. Stephenson 2 24.5 0 31
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wiley 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 20 0
C. Wiley 2 16.5 20 0
T. Potts 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
T. Potts 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Jelen 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
P. Jelen 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 30 0:51 5 4 Punt
12:44 MICH 30 0:11 1 70 TD
10:37 MINN 45 3:23 6 25 FG Miss
7:08 0:00 0 0 TD
0:37 MINN 8 0:15 2 8 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 MICH 23 4:50 12 77 TD
3:13 MINN 29 2:06 4 29 TD
0:26 MINN 47 0:23 4 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 MICH 32 4:16 9 68 TD
0:49 MICH 4 0:38 2 73
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 MICH 17 0:41 2 17 TD
12:33 MINN 25 1:41 3 -11 Punt
7:14 MINN 20 0:00 1 78 TD
7:08 MINN 10 6:26 12 79 FG
0:22 MINN 25 0:07 10 60 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:48 MINN 25 1:28 4 4 Downs
1:04 MINN 25 0:31 3 4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 29 5:24 11 71 TD
5:20 MINN 18 4:24 9 78 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 MINN 25 1:41 5 33
13:51 0:00 0 0

MINN Golden Gophers

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45
(12:10 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to MICH 42 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson10-A.Solomon).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - MINN 41
(12:36 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 45 for 14 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MINN 41
(12:42 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 42-K.Kieft.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39
(13:23 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 41 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(13:51 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 14 yards (7-M.Paige8-W.Mohan).
Kickoff
(13:51 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.

MINN Golden Gophers

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:51 - 4th) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 5
(13:57 - 4th) 9-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 7 - MINN 7
(14:38 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 5 for 2 yards (32-K.Schad).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 23
(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 7 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).

MICH Wolverines

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(0:11 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MIN 23 for 7 yards (32-K.Schad).
+66 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 4
(0:49 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 30 for 66 yards (16-C.Durr).

MINN Golden Gophers  - Downs (9 plays, 78 yards, 4:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - MINN 4
(0:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Ibrahim.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MINN 4
(1:01 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
No Gain
2 & 4 - MINN 4
(1:39 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 4 for no gain (97-A.Hutchinson).
+4 YD
1 & 8 - MINN 8
(2:25 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 4 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 11
(3:00 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 8 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 16
(3:35 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 11 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19
(4:14 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 16 for 3 yards (12-J.Ross).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43
(4:36 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 19 for 38 yards. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Pass interference declined.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18
(5:12 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 43 for 25 yards (12-J.Ross).
Kickoff
(5:20 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 18 for 13 yards (33-G.Green).

MICH Wolverines  - TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:20 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 2
(5:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 3 - MICH 3
(6:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 2 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
+27 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 30
(6:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MIN 3 for 27 yards (8-T.Rush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(6:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 37
(7:08 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MIN 30 for 7 yards (7-S.Brown).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46
(7:42 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton runs ob at MIN 37 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 48
(8:16 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MIN 46 for 6 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 44
(8:50 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 48 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 32
(9:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson runs ob at MICH 44 for 12 yards.
Kickoff
(9:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker kicks 34 yards from MIN 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 32 FUMBLES. 23-M.Barrett to MICH 32 for no gain.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 5
(9:41 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - MINN 8
(10:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 5 for 3 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+25 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 33
(10:43 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 8 for 25 yards (4-V.Gray).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 33
(10:48 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Witham.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 37
(11:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 33 for 4 yards (20-B.Hawkins12-J.Ross).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 44
(12:03 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 37 for 7 yards (44-C.McGrone).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 41
(12:40 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft to MICH 44 for 15 yards (7-M.Paige).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 41
(13:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 36
(14:03 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross2-C.Kemp).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 29
(14:50 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 36 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 29
(14:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 61 yards from MICH 35. 3-T.Potts to MIN 29 for 25 yards (20-B.Hawkins).

MICH Wolverines  - Halftime (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Good
2 & 3 - MICH 30
(0:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37
(0:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MIN 30 for 7 yards (7-S.Brown).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MICH 47
(0:14 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to MIN 37 for 10 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MICH 47
(0:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47
(0:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - MINN 29
(0:33 - 2nd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 18 yards from MIN 29 out of bounds at the MIN 47.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MINN 29
(0:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 25
(0:48 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 29 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(1:04 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 25 for no gain (97-A.Hutchinson).
Kickoff
(1:04 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 4
(1:07 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - MICH 12
(1:57 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 4 FUMBLES (27-T.Nubin). 9-C.Evans to MIN 4 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 13
(2:47 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 12 for 1 yard (21-J.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 29
(3:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MIN 27 for 2 yards (25-B.St-Juste). Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Facemasking 14 yards enforced at MIN 27.

MINN Golden Gophers  - Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
4 & 4 - MINN 31
(3:20 - 2nd) 42-K.Kieft to MIN 29 for -2 yards (25-H.Haskins).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MINN 31
(3:23 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 30
(4:02 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 31 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone22-G.Green).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(4:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 30 for 5 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
Kickoff
(4:48 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:48 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - MICH 4
(4:52 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+23 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 27
(5:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MIN 4 for 23 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 33
(6:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton scrambles to MIN 27 for 6 yards (29-J.Aune).
Penalty
2 & 13 - MICH 38
(6:04 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 32-K.Schad Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - MICH 36
(6:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MIN 28 for 8 yards (45-C.Lindenberg). Penalty on MICH 86-L.Schoonmaker Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 28.
Penalty
2 & 6 - MICH 31
(6:55 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 76-R.Hayes False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 31. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 35
(7:32 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 31 for 4 yards (27-T.Nubin).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 49
(8:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning pushed ob at MIN 35 for 14 yards (23-J.Howden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 49
(8:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - MICH 42
(8:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton runs ob at MIN 49 for 9 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 34
(9:07 - 2nd) 0-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 42 for 8 yards (23-J.Howden).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 23
(9:32 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs ob at MICH 34 for 11 yards.
Kickoff
(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker kicks 37 yards from MIN 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 23 for -5 yards (27-T.Nubin).

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
+16 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 16
(9:47 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 20
(10:29 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 16 for 4 yards (45-A.Shibley96-J.Welschof).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23
(11:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 20 for 3 yards (30-D.Hill).
+14 YD
2 & 14 - MINN 37
(11:55 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 23 for 14 yards.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33
(12:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-C.Wiley. 1-C.Wiley to MICH 37 for -4 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 48
(12:40 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MICH 48. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 49
(13:05 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 48 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 40
(13:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 49 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 40
(14:24 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 40 for no gain (23-M.Barrett).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 40 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(0:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 33 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
(0:22 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:22 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - MICH 8
(0:22 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 8 - MICH 8
(0:28 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
Kickoff
(0:37 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 39 yards from MIN 35. 23-M.Barrett to MIN 8 for 66 yards (23-J.Howden).

MINN Golden Gophers  - FG (12 plays, 79 yards, 6:26 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - MINN 11
(0:42 - 1st) 34-B.Walker 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MINN 11
(1:29 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 11 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MINN 11
(1:35 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
-4 YD
1 & 7 - MINN 7
(2:19 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 11 for -4 yards (23-M.Barrett44-C.McGrone).
Penalty
1 & 2 - MINN 2
(2:24 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 2 for no gain (2-C.Kemp). Penalty on MIN 7-C.Autman-Bell False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 2. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 13
(2:57 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 2 for 11 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 13
(3:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 13 for no gain (2-C.Kemp).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 22
(4:52 - 1st) 3-T.Potts pushed ob at MICH 13 for 9 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(4:54 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 22 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
Penalty
2 & 5 - MINN 40
(4:59 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman. Penalty on MICH 30-D.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 40. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45
(5:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 40 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross95-D.Jeter).
+45 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 10
(6:24 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MICH 45 for 45 yards (30-D.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 10
(7:02 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 10 for no gain (19-K.Paye).
Kickoff
(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 20 for 20 yards (35-C.Kolesar). Penalty on MIN 36-B.McDonald Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MIN 20.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 20
(7:14 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 15 for -5 yards FUMBLES (23-M.Barrett). 95-D.Jeter runs 15 yards for a touchdown.

MICH Wolverines  - Missed FG (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - MICH 20
(7:14 - 1st) 13-J.Moody 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-6 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 14
(8:52 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 20 for -6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin27-T.Nubin).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MICH 14
(9:02 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 14 for no gain (16-C.Durr).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 22
(9:32 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 14 for 8 yards.
+18 YD
3 & 5 - MICH 40
(9:54 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 22 for 18 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MICH 40
(10:01 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 40 for no gain (45-C.Lindenberg).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45
(10:37 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MIN 40 for 5 yards (34-B.Mafe29-J.Aune).

MINN Golden Gophers  - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - MINN 14
(10:52 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from MIN 14 Downed at the MIN 45.
Sack
3 & 11 - MINN 24
(11:22 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 14 for -10 yards (96-J.Welschof).
-5 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 29
(12:01 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 24 for -5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25
(12:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
Kickoff
(12:33 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.

MICH Wolverines  - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:33 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(12:43 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
Kickoff
(12:44 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 35 yards from MIN 35. 42-B.Mason to MICH 30 for no gain.

MINN Golden Gophers  - TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:44 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 14
(12:50 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17
(13:25 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 14 for 3 yards.

MICH Wolverines  - Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 30 - MICH 34
(14:09 - 1st) punts 0 yards from MICH 34 blocked by 25-P.Jelen. 48-B.McNaboe to MICH 17 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 22 - MICH 42
(14:09 - 1st) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 34 for -8 yards (34-B.Mafe).
No Gain
2 & 22 - MICH 42
(14:14 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
Penalty
2 & 7 - MICH 43
(14:27 - 1st) Team penalty on MICH Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIN 43. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 46
(14:27 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to MIN 43 for 3 yards (45-C.Lindenberg).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MIN 46 for 24 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin23-J.Howden).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 39 yards from MIN 35. 46-M.Brown to MICH 30 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
