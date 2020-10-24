Drive Chart
|
|
|MICH
|MINN
Key Players
|
|
J. Milton
5 QB
160 PaYds, PaTD, 52 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
140 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, 4 RECs
MINN
1 Pass
7 Rush
33 YDS
1:41 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 45
12:10
3-T.Potts to MICH 42 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson10-A.Solomon).
+14 YD
3RD & 8 MINN 41
12:36
2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 45 for 14 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
No Gain
2ND & 8 MINN 41
12:42
2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 42-K.Kieft.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 MINN 39
13:23
2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 41 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 MINN 25
13:51
24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 14 yards (7-M.Paige8-W.Mohan).
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:51
13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
MICH
1 Pass
3 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:51
13-J.Moody extra point is good.
+5 YD
2ND & 5 MINN 5
13:57
9-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1ST & 7 MINN 7
14:38
24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 5 for 2 yards (32-K.Schad).
+16 YD
2ND & 3 MINN 23
15:00
5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 7 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).
Touchdown 0:22
5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
8
yds
00:15
pos
20
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|405
|320
|Total Plays
|45
|58
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|245
|144
|Rush Attempts
|26
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.4
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|160
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|13-19
|16-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-24.5
|Return Yards
|0
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|245
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|320
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|13/19
|160
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|6
|82
|2
|66
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|4
|70
|1
|70
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|8
|52
|1
|23
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|5
|19
|1
|8
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|3
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
E. All 83 TE
|E. All
|5
|2
|33
|0
|27
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|4
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Evans 9 RB
|C. Evans
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
B. Mason 42 RB
|B. Mason
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hill 30 DB
|D. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Paige 7 DB
|M. Paige
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 4 DB
|V. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Upshaw 91 DL
|T. Upshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shibley 45 LB
|A. Shibley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Welschof 96 DL
|J. Welschof
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 10 LB
|A. Solomon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Mohan 8 LB
|W. Mohan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jeter 95 DL
|D. Jeter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 22 DB
|G. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|0/2
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Mason 42 RB
|B. Mason
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
M. Brown 46 LB
|M. Brown
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jackson 0 WR
|G. Jackson
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|1
|66.0
|66
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|16/24
|176
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|26
|140
|2
|25
|
T. Potts 23 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Kieft 42 TE
|K. Kieft
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|3
|-13
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bateman 0 WR
|R. Bateman
|10
|8
|89
|0
|38
|
C. Autman-Bell 7 WR
|C. Autman-Bell
|2
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
K. Kieft 42 TE
|K. Kieft
|3
|2
|29
|1
|15
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|5
|4
|17
|0
|14
|
B. Witham 85 TE
|B. Witham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durr 16 DB
|C. Durr
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Schad 32 DL
|K. Schad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 7 DB
|S. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mafe 34 DL
|B. Mafe
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 LB
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 DB
|B. St-Juste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 9 DL
|E. Otomewo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 21 DB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Aune 29 LB
|J. Aune
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Walker 34 K
|B. Walker
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Stephenson 90 P
|M. Stephenson
|2
|24.5
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Jelen 25 RB
|P. Jelen
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
MINN
Golden Gophers
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(12:10 - 4th) 3-T.Potts to MICH 42 for 3 yards (97-A.Hutchinson10-A.Solomon).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - MINN 41(12:36 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 45 for 14 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MINN 41(12:42 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 42-K.Kieft.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 39(13:23 - 4th) 2-T.Morgan scrambles to MIN 41 for 2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(13:51 - 4th) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 39 for 14 yards (7-M.Paige8-W.Mohan).
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 4th) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
MINN
Golden Gophers
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:51 - 4th) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 5(13:57 - 4th) 9-C.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - MINN 7(14:38 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 5 for 2 yards (32-K.Schad).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 23(15:00 - 4th) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 7 for 16 yards (23-J.Howden).
MICH
Wolverines
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(0:11 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MIN 23 for 7 yards (32-K.Schad).
|+66 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 4(0:49 - 3rd) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 30 for 66 yards (16-C.Durr).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Downs (9 plays, 78 yards, 4:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MINN 4(0:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 24-M.Ibrahim.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MINN 4(1:01 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MINN 4(1:39 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 4 for no gain (97-A.Hutchinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - MINN 8(2:25 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 4 for 4 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MINN 11(3:00 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 8 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 16(3:35 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 11 for 5 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 19(4:14 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 16 for 3 yards (12-J.Ross).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 43(4:36 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 19 for 38 yards. Penalty on MICH 4-V.Gray Pass interference declined.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 18(5:12 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim pushed ob at MIN 43 for 25 yards (12-J.Ross).
|Kickoff
|(5:20 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 60 yards from MICH 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 18 for 13 yards (33-G.Green).
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:20 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 2(5:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - MICH 3(6:00 - 3rd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 2 for 1 yard (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 30(6:20 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MIN 3 for 27 yards (8-T.Rush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(6:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MICH 37(7:08 - 3rd) 2-B.Corum to MIN 30 for 7 yards (7-S.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(7:42 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton runs ob at MIN 37 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICH 48(8:16 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 83-E.All. 83-E.All to MIN 46 for 6 yards (9-E.Otomewo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 44(8:50 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 48 for 4 yards (16-C.Durr).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 32(9:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson runs ob at MICH 44 for 12 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker kicks 34 yards from MIN 35. 2-B.Corum to MICH 32 FUMBLES. 23-M.Barrett to MICH 32 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 3rd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 5(9:41 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - MINN 8(10:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 5 for 3 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 33(10:43 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 8 for 25 yards (4-V.Gray).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 33(10:48 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Witham.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MINN 37(11:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 33 for 4 yards (20-B.Hawkins12-J.Ross).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 44(12:03 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 37 for 7 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 41(12:40 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft to MICH 44 for 15 yards (7-M.Paige).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 41(13:23 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 36(14:03 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 41 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross2-C.Kemp).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 29(14:50 - 3rd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 36 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 29(14:56 - 3rd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Moody kicks 61 yards from MICH 35. 3-T.Potts to MIN 29 for 25 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
MICH
Wolverines
- Halftime (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
2 & 3 - MICH 30(0:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 37(0:07 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MIN 30 for 7 yards (7-S.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICH 47(0:14 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 9-C.Evans. 9-C.Evans to MIN 37 for 10 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICH 47(0:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 47(0:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MINN 29(0:33 - 2nd) 90-M.Stephenson punts 18 yards from MIN 29 out of bounds at the MIN 47.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MINN 29(0:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Spann-Ford.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 25(0:48 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 29 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(1:04 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 25 for no gain (97-A.Hutchinson).
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICH 4(1:07 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - MICH 12(1:57 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 4 FUMBLES (27-T.Nubin). 9-C.Evans to MIN 4 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 13(2:47 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 12 for 1 yard (21-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 29(3:13 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MIN 27 for 2 yards (25-B.St-Juste). Penalty on MIN 25-B.St-Juste Facemasking 14 yards enforced at MIN 27.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 4 - MINN 31(3:20 - 2nd) 42-K.Kieft to MIN 29 for -2 yards (25-H.Haskins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MINN 31(3:23 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MINN 30(4:02 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 31 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone22-G.Green).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:48 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 30 for 5 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (12 plays, 77 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 2nd) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MICH 4(4:52 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 27(5:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MIN 4 for 23 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 33(6:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton scrambles to MIN 27 for 6 yards (29-J.Aune).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - MICH 38(6:04 - 2nd) Penalty on MIN 32-K.Schad Offside 5 yards enforced at MIN 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICH 36(6:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton to MIN 28 for 8 yards (45-C.Lindenberg). Penalty on MICH 86-L.Schoonmaker Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 28.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MICH 31(6:55 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 76-R.Hayes False start 5 yards enforced at MIN 31. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 35(7:32 - 2nd) 9-C.Evans to MIN 31 for 4 yards (27-T.Nubin).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICH 49(8:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 3-A.Henning. 3-A.Henning pushed ob at MIN 35 for 14 yards (23-J.Howden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICH 49(8:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Wilson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - MICH 42(8:34 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton runs ob at MIN 49 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 34(9:07 - 2nd) 0-G.Jackson pushed ob at MICH 42 for 8 yards (23-J.Howden).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 23(9:32 - 2nd) 5-J.Milton complete to 19-M.Sainristil. 19-M.Sainristil runs ob at MICH 34 for 11 yards.
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker kicks 37 yards from MIN 35. 0-G.Jackson to MICH 23 for -5 yards (27-T.Nubin).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (10 plays, 60 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:38 - 2nd) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - MINN 16(9:47 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 20(10:29 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 16 for 4 yards (45-A.Shibley96-J.Welschof).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 23(11:15 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 20 for 3 yards (30-D.Hill).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - MINN 37(11:55 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 23 for 14 yards.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 33(12:40 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 1-C.Wiley. 1-C.Wiley to MICH 37 for -4 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MINN 48(12:40 - 2nd) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MICH 48. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MINN 49(13:05 - 2nd) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 48 for 3 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 40(13:36 - 2nd) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 49 for 9 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 40(14:24 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 40 for no gain (23-M.Barrett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MINN 33(15:00 - 2nd) 1-C.Wiley to MIN 40 for 7 yards (4-V.Gray).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(0:15 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 33 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICH 8(0:22 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 42-B.Mason. 42-B.Mason runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - MICH 8(0:28 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 83-E.All.
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 39 yards from MIN 35. 23-M.Barrett to MIN 8 for 66 yards (23-J.Howden).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- FG (12 plays, 79 yards, 6:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - MINN 11(0:42 - 1st) 34-B.Walker 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MINN 11(1:29 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 11 for no gain (12-J.Ross).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MINN 11(1:35 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Autman-Bell.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 7 - MINN 7(2:19 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MICH 11 for -4 yards (23-M.Barrett44-C.McGrone).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - MINN 2(2:24 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 2 for no gain (2-C.Kemp). Penalty on MIN 7-C.Autman-Bell False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 2. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 13(2:57 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 2 for 11 yards (91-T.Upshaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 13(3:39 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 13 for no gain (2-C.Kemp).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 22(4:52 - 1st) 3-T.Potts pushed ob at MICH 13 for 9 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(4:54 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 24-M.Ibrahim. 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 22 for 3 yards (23-M.Barrett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - MINN 40(4:59 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Bateman. Penalty on MICH 30-D.Hill Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 45(5:46 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 40 for 5 yards (12-J.Ross95-D.Jeter).
|+45 YD
|
2 & 10 - MINN 10(6:24 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 7-C.Autman-Bell. 7-C.Autman-Bell to MICH 45 for 45 yards (30-D.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MINN 10(7:02 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 10 for no gain (19-K.Paye).
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35. 1-C.Wiley to MIN 20 for 20 yards (35-C.Kolesar). Penalty on MIN 36-B.McDonald Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MIN 20.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (1 plays, 78 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MINN 20(7:14 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 15 for -5 yards FUMBLES (23-M.Barrett). 95-D.Jeter runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
MICH
Wolverines
- Missed FG (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - MICH 20(7:14 - 1st) 13-J.Moody 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICH 14(8:52 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MIN 20 for -6 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin27-T.Nubin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MICH 14(9:02 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 14 for no gain (16-C.Durr).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 22(9:32 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 14 for 8 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICH 40(9:54 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 14-R.Wilson. 14-R.Wilson to MIN 22 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MICH 40(10:01 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MIN 40 for no gain (45-C.Lindenberg).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 45(10:37 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 0-G.Jackson. 0-G.Jackson to MIN 40 for 5 yards (34-B.Mafe29-J.Aune).
MINN
Golden Gophers
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - MINN 14(10:52 - 1st) 90-M.Stephenson punts 31 yards from MIN 14 Downed at the MIN 45.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MINN 24(11:22 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan sacked at MIN 14 for -10 yards (96-J.Welschof).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MINN 29(12:01 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 0-R.Bateman. 0-R.Bateman to MIN 24 for -5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 25(12:33 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MIN 29 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 1st) 13-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to MIN 25 fair catch by 1-C.Wiley.
MICH
Wolverines
- TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 1st) 13-J.Moody extra point is good.
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(12:43 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 35 yards from MIN 35. 42-B.Mason to MICH 30 for no gain.
MINN
Golden Gophers
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:44 - 1st) 34-B.Walker extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - MINN 14(12:50 - 1st) 2-T.Morgan complete to 42-K.Kieft. 42-K.Kieft runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MINN 17(13:25 - 1st) 24-M.Ibrahim to MICH 14 for 3 yards.
MICH
Wolverines
- Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - MICH 34(14:09 - 1st) punts 0 yards from MICH 34 blocked by 25-P.Jelen. 48-B.McNaboe to MICH 17 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 22 - MICH 42(14:09 - 1st) 5-J.Milton sacked at MICH 34 for -8 yards (34-B.Mafe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 22 - MICH 42(14:14 - 1st) 5-J.Milton incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Jackson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MICH 43(14:27 - 1st) Team penalty on MICH Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIN 43. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 46(14:27 - 1st) 5-J.Milton to MIN 43 for 3 yards (45-C.Lindenberg).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICH 30(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Milton complete to 2-B.Corum. 2-B.Corum to MIN 46 for 24 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin23-J.Howden).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 34-B.Walker kicks 39 yards from MIN 35. 46-M.Brown to MICH 30 for 4 yards (55-M.Sori-Marin).
