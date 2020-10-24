Drive Chart
|
|
|MTSU
|RICE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
A. O'Hara
10 QB
297 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
M. Collins
4 QB
242 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds
RICE
5 Pass
1 Rush
83 YDS
1:45 POS
+20 YD
1ST & 5 MTSU 20
0:39
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1ST & 10 RICE 25
0:39
Penalty on MTS 20-D.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
+48 YD
4TH & 24 RICE 27
0:47
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to MTS 25 for 48 yards (15-R.Fuller).
No Gain
3RD & 24 RICE 27
0:54
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
Penalty
3RD & 19 RICE 32
0:54
Penalty on RICE 11-J.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 32. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 19 RICE 32
1:00
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
Sack
1ST & 10 RICE 41
1:06
4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 32 for -9 yards (85-R.Kinley).
+9 YD
3RD & 8 RICE 32
1:12
4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 41 for 9 yards (33-D.Patterson).
No Gain
2ND & 8 RICE 32
1:18
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 RICE 30
1:53
8-J.Otoviano to RICE 32 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch38-J.Butler).
Touchdown 0:39
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
83
yds
01:45
pos
31
32
Touchdown 11:40
4-M.Collins complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
03:26
pos
31
25
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:34
4-M.Collins sacked at MTS 14 for -12 yards (20-D.Thomas).
plays
yds
pos
28
19
Touchdown 5:38
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:21
pos
28
19
Touchdown 8:06
4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 32 for -5 yards FUMBLES (42-C.Smith). 38-J.Butler runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:38
pos
27
13
Touchdown 0:37
10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
01:03
pos
13
13
Touchdown 1:40
4-M.Collins complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
80
yds
09:07
pos
7
12
Touchdown 10:49
10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
02:22
pos
6
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|399
|420
|Total Plays
|61
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|178
|Rush Attempts
|32
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|297
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|22-29
|18-35
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|9-79
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|297
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|399
|TOTAL YDS
|420
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|22/29
|297
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|16
|54
|1
|26
|
C. Mobley 5 RB
|C. Mobley
|9
|22
|0
|13
|
J. McDonald 2 RB
|J. McDonald
|5
|16
|0
|15
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Peasant 1 RB
|F. Peasant
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|8
|7
|109
|1
|31
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|5
|4
|83
|1
|27
|
J. Pierce 9 WR
|J. Pierce
|8
|6
|62
|0
|29
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|3
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
J. Thompson 86 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|12-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Butler 38 LB
|J. Butler
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 91 DE
|J. Ferguson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Branch 99 DL
|J. Branch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fuller 15 DB
|R. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nix 92 DT
|T. Nix
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 23 CB
|J. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kinley 85 DE
|R. Kinley
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 LB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
|Q. Dunnigan
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 0 K
|C. Holt
|1/2
|20
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|5
|42.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Collins 4 QB
|M. Collins
|18/35
|242
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|17
|77
|0
|16
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|9
|46
|0
|20
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|4
|36
|0
|25
|
M. Collins 4 QB
|M. Collins
|7
|15
|0
|14
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|3
|3
|76
|2
|48
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|7
|6
|65
|0
|17
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|2
|2
|49
|1
|27
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|8
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
R. French 18 TE
|R. French
|5
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Pitre III 88 WR
|A. Pitre III
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
A. Mason 25 WR
|A. Mason
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alldredge 6 LB
|B. Alldredge
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 19 CB
|T. Devones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montero 1 LB
|A. Montero
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grammer 46 LS
|G. Grammer
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Calderon 4 DB
|P. Calderon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 LB
|K. Orji
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCord II 20 WR
|K. McCord II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DT
|D. Carroll
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 29
|S. Fresch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 0 K
|C. Riccitelli
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Mendes 99 P
|C. Mendes
|3
|45.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|4
|19.0
|39
|0
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 10 WR
|A. Trammell
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
RICE
Owls
- TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 5 - RICE 20(0:39 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(0:39 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 20-D.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
|+48 YD
|
4 & 24 - RICE 27(0:47 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to MTS 25 for 48 yards (15-R.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - RICE 27(0:54 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - RICE 32(0:54 - 4th) Penalty on RICE 11-J.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - RICE 32(1:00 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - RICE 41(1:06 - 4th) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 32 for -9 yards (85-R.Kinley).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - RICE 32(1:12 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 41 for 9 yards (33-D.Patterson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RICE 32(1:18 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(1:53 - 4th) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 32 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch38-J.Butler).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 17(2:02 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at RICE 30 for 13 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 17(2:24 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 17 for no gain (33-D.Patterson).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MTSU 49(2:32 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 34 yards from MTS 49 to RICE 17 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 46(2:32 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 62-J.Palmer False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 47(2:36 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 46 for 1 yard (1-A.Montero91-I.Enechukwu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 49(3:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 47 for 2 yards (91-I.Enechukwu92-E.Garcia).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(4:01 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 49 for 5 yards (92-E.Garcia).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 42(4:31 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 46 for 4 yards (10-K.Orji92-E.Garcia).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(4:58 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 42 for 7 yards (20-C.McCord91-I.Enechukwu).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 16 - MTSU 9(5:15 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 35 for 26 yards (6-B.Alldredge17-T.Chamberlain).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 18(5:37 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant pushed ob at MTS 25 for 7 yards. Penalty on MTS 45-J.Sewell Holding 9 yards enforced at MTS 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(6:09 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 18 for 3 yards (4-P.Calderon6-B.Alldredge).
RICE
Owls
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - RICE 42(6:19 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 43 yards from RICE 42 to MTS 15 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RICE 42(6:24 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Otoviano.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 40(7:06 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 42 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(7:45 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 40 for 5 yards (42-C.Smith12-R.Blankenship).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 20(8:22 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 35 for 15 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(9:02 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 20 for no gain (91-J.Ferguson12-R.Blankenship).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 47(9:11 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 53 yards from MTS 47 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 47(9:23 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(10:02 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 47 for 6 yards (1-A.Montero92-E.Garcia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(10:43 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 41 for no gain (1-A.Montero10-K.Orji).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 20 - MTSU 15(10:59 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 41 for 26 yards (4-P.Calderon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:28 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 42 for 17 yards. Penalty on MTS 77-E.Magwood Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:34 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
RICE
Owls
- TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 3:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 22(11:40 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 24(12:21 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to MTS 22 for 2 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 39(12:26 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Bradley. Penalty on MTS 3-G.Grate Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 39. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 49(13:09 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 39 for 12 yards (38-J.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(13:47 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 2 yards (38-J.Butler97-Q.Dunnigan).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(14:27 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 47 for 20 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 17(14:54 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 27 for 10 yards (3-G.Grate).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 44-S.Payne kicks 56 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 17 for 8 yards (37-J.Shellman26-W.Parks).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- FG (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 2(0:03 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 2(0:23 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 2 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 2(0:52 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 2 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(1:30 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to RICE 2 for no gain (55-D.Carroll92-E.Garcia).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 17(1:52 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to RICE 2 for 15 yards (17-T.Chamberlain6-B.Alldredge).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MTSU 40(2:04 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 23 yards from RICE 40. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 17 FUMBLES. 46-A.Leak to RICE 17 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 43(2:42 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 40 for 3 yards (10-K.Orji9-K.Lockhart).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 44(3:21 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to RICE 43 for 1 yard (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(3:51 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley pushed ob at RICE 44 for 4 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 12 - MTSU 25(4:13 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to RICE 48 for 27 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 28(4:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 25 for -3 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 27(5:27 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 28 for 1 yard (46-G.Grammer).
|Kickoff
|(5:34 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 53 yards from RICE 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 27 for 15 yards (30-A.Broussard5-C.Anigbogu).
RICE
Owls
- TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:34 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins sacked at MTS 14 for -12 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 8(5:38 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 14(6:17 - 3rd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 8 for 6 yards (38-J.Butler85-R.Kinley).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 30(6:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 14 for 16 yards (3-G.Grate85-R.Kinley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - RICE 45(7:02 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 49-J.Starling Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 48(7:25 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to MTS 45 for 3 yards (33-D.Patterson49-J.Starling).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(7:55 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 48 for 17 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 3rd) 44-S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 out of bounds at the RICE 3.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 31(8:54 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards from MTS 31. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 23 for no gain (43-B.Shepherd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MTSU 31(9:01 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:29 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 31 for 6 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm.
RICE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - RICE 40(9:44 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 35 yards from RICE 40. 12-R.Blankenship to MTS 25 for no gain (46-G.Grammer11-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - RICE 40(9:51 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - RICE 36(10:37 - 3rd) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 40 for 4 yards (49-J.Starling90-R.Poydras).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - RICE 41(10:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on RICE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 41. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(11:43 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins to RICE 41 for -1 yard (42-C.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(11:52 - 3rd) 44-S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 42 for 39 yards (36-D.McClendon44-S.Payne).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:52 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MTSU 2(11:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 11 - MTSU 33(12:25 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to RICE 2 for 31 yards.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 27(13:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 33 for -6 yards (1-A.Montero).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(13:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to RICE 27 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(13:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham pushed ob at RICE 32 for 20 yards (19-T.Devones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 39(14:31 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 48 for 9 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(14:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 39 for 1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 49 yards from RICE 35. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 38 for 22 yards (23-I.Richardson).
RICE
Owls
- Halftime (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - RICE 47(0:06 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 18-R.French.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - RICE 45(0:12 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins scrambles runs ob at MTS 47 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 45(0:17 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Otoviano.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(0:24 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 44-S.Payne kicks 53 yards from MTS 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 45 for 33 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 21(0:37 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 16(0:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on MTS False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 16. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:43 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson pushed ob at RICE 16 for 9 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 32(0:50 - 2nd) 7-D.England-Chisolm pushed ob at RICE 25 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 32(0:57 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(1:15 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to RICE 32 for 5 yards (24-M.McCord6-B.Alldredge).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(1:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to RICE 37 for 29 yards.
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 58 yards from RICE 35. 83-J.Lane pushed ob at MTS 34 for 27 yards (8-K.Page9-K.Lockhart).
RICE
Owls
- TD (18 plays, 80 yards, 9:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 3(1:40 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RICE 3(1:48 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to MTS 3 for no gain (91-J.Ferguson12-R.Blankenship).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - RICE 4(2:31 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 3 for 1 yard (38-J.Butler91-J.Ferguson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - RICE 7(2:38 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins to MTS 4 for 3 yards (12-R.Blankenship23-J.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 15(3:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano pushed ob at MTS 7 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - RICE 17(3:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 15 for 2 yards (90-R.Poydras99-J.Branch).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 25(4:20 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at MTS 17 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - RICE 29(4:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 25 for 4 yards (38-J.Butler91-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - RICE 29(5:01 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 18-R.French.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(5:37 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to MTS 29 for 6 yards (33-D.Patterson42-C.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(6:09 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to MTS 35 for 11 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 42(6:41 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MTS 46 for 12 yards (15-R.Fuller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 40(7:15 - 2nd) 7-J.Myers to RICE 42 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship38-J.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 35(7:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 40 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate12-R.Blankenship).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 31(8:37 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 35 for 4 yards (3-G.Grate97-Q.Dunnigan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - RICE 29(9:17 - 2nd) 7-J.Myers to RICE 31 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 22(9:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 29 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(10:33 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 22 for 2 yards (92-T.Nix97-Q.Dunnigan).
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 2nd) 44-S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 20 for 16 yards (52-D.Williams).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 25(10:49 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to RICE 25 for no gain (19-T.Devones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Lane.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(11:44 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 25 for 13 yards (19-T.Devones17-T.Chamberlain).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(12:12 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to RICE 38 for 19 yards (19-T.Devones9-K.Lockhart).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 37(12:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham pushed ob at MTS 43 for 6 yards (19-T.Devones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 32(13:02 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 37 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain1-A.Montero).
RICE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - RICE 18(13:15 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes punts 58 yards from RICE 18. 12-R.Blankenship to MTS 32 for 8 yards (29-S.Fresch11-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - RICE 18(13:21 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - RICE 23(13:21 - 2nd) Penalty on RICE 58-S.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RICE 23(13:30 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(14:06 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 23 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MTSU 46(14:16 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards from MTS 46 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 48(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 46 for -2 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 46(0:20 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 48 for 2 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 13 - MTSU 45(0:44 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at RICE 44 for 11 yards (9-K.Lockhart). Penalty on MTS 81-C.Windham Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at RICE 44.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(1:19 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 45 for -3 yards (7-T.Schuman).
RICE
Owls
- Interception (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - RICE 37(1:35 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Grate at MTS 35. 3-G.Grate to MTS 48 for 13 yards (18-R.French).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - RICE 37(1:43 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(2:14 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 37 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas3-G.Grate).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Missed FG (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 35(2:21 - 1st) 0-C.Holt 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 35(2:31 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 39(2:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at RICE 35 for 4 yards (24-M.McCord).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(2:59 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 39 for no gain (9-K.Lockhart).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 35(3:17 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham pushed ob at RICE 39 for 26 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - MTSU 30(4:12 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 35 for 5 yards (9-K.Lockhart24-M.McCord).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(4:23 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 50 for 15 yards. Team penalty on MTS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 57 yards from RICE 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 35 for 27 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
RICE
Owls
- FG (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - RICE 27(4:35 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RICE 27(4:35 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers. Penalty on RICE 8-J.Otoviano Personal Foul declined.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 32(5:25 - 1st) 4-M.Collins to MTS 27 for 5 yards (38-J.Butler12-R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 32(5:30 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - RICE 35(6:11 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 32 for 3 yards (20-D.Thomas91-J.Ferguson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(7:00 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 8-J.Otoviano. 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 35 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate20-D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 48(7:34 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 43 for 5 yards (43-B.Shepherd12-R.Blankenship).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 47(7:44 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 48 for 5 yards (99-J.Branch3-G.Grate).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(8:25 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 47 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras35-J.Davis).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Fumble (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 43(8:30 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to RICE 44 FUMBLES. 10-K.Orji to RICE 44 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(8:54 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Thompson. 86-J.Thompson to RICE 43 for 9 yards (29-S.Fresch).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MTSU 38(9:03 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson. Penalty on RICE 19-T.Devones Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 38(9:39 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 38 for no gain (91-I.Enechukwu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(10:07 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 38 for 1 yard (6-B.Alldredge).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 32(10:23 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 37 for 5 yards (92-E.Garcia10-K.Orji).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 30(10:50 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 32 for 2 yards (9-K.Lockhart55-D.Carroll).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(11:11 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 30 for 5 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 25-B.Bailey.
RICE
Owls
- FG (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - RICE 16(11:17 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RICE 16(11:24 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 19(12:03 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 16 for 3 yards (23-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 19(12:10 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(12:47 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley to MTS 19 for 27 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 29(13:25 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to MTS 46 for 25 yards (3-G.Grate).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 27(14:12 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 29 for 2 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(14:54 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 27 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas12-R.Blankenship).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-S.Payne kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 21 for 13 yards (52-D.Williams).
