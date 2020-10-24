Drive Chart
MTSU
RICE

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
A. O'Hara 10 QB
297 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
M. Collins 4 QB
242 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds
RICE
5 Pass
1 Rush
83 YDS
1:45 POS
+20 YD
1ST & 5 MTSU 20
0:39
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1ST & 10 RICE 25
0:39
Penalty on MTS 20-D.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
+48 YD
4TH & 24 RICE 27
0:47
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to MTS 25 for 48 yards (15-R.Fuller).
No Gain
3RD & 24 RICE 27
0:54
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
Penalty
3RD & 19 RICE 32
0:54
Penalty on RICE 11-J.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 32. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 19 RICE 32
1:00
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
Sack
1ST & 10 RICE 41
1:06
4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 32 for -9 yards (85-R.Kinley).
+9 YD
3RD & 8 RICE 32
1:12
4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 41 for 9 yards (33-D.Patterson).
No Gain
2ND & 8 RICE 32
1:18
4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 RICE 30
1:53
8-J.Otoviano to RICE 32 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch38-J.Butler).
4th Quarter
Touchdown 0:39
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
83
yds
01:45
pos
31
32
Point After TD 11:34
0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
26
Touchdown 11:40
4-M.Collins complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
03:26
pos
31
25
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 0:03
0-C.Holt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
15
yds
01:49
pos
31
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:34
4-M.Collins sacked at MTS 14 for -12 yards (20-D.Thomas).
plays
yds
pos
28
19
Touchdown 5:38
4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
02:21
pos
28
19
Point After TD 7:55
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 8:06
4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 32 for -5 yards FUMBLES (42-C.Smith). 38-J.Butler runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:38
pos
27
13
Point After TD 11:52
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 11:55
10-A.O'Hara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
62
yds
03:08
pos
20
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:30
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 0:37
10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
71
yds
01:03
pos
13
13
Point After TD 1:33
0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:40
4-M.Collins complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
80
yds
09:07
pos
7
12
Point After TD 10:40
0-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 10:49
10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
02:22
pos
6
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:35
0-C.Riccitelli 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
29
yds
03:50
pos
0
6
Field Goal 11:17
0-C.Riccitelli 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
03:43
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 7 12
Passing 10 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 7-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 399 420
Total Plays 61 74
Avg Gain 6.5 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 102 178
Rush Attempts 32 39
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 4.6
Yards Passing 297 242
Comp. - Att. 22-29 18-35
Yards Per Pass 9.4 5.9
Penalties - Yards 9-79 4-25
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.0 3-45.3
Return Yards 21 0
Punts - Returns 2-8 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-13 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 1-5 01417031
Rice 0-0 676726
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 297 PASS YDS 242
102 RUSH YDS 178
399 TOTAL YDS 420
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.9% 297 2 0 184.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.5% 744 4 5 123.7
A. O'Hara 22/29 297 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 222 2
A. O'Hara 16 54 1 26
C. Mobley 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 92 2
C. Mobley 9 22 0 13
J. McDonald 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 94 0
J. McDonald 5 16 0 15
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
D. England-Chisolm 1 7 0 7
F. Peasant 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
F. Peasant 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 42 1
C. Windham 8 7 109 1 31
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 148 1
Y. Ali 5 4 83 1 27
J. Pierce 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 286 0
J. Pierce 8 6 62 0 29
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 1
J. Lane 3 2 20 0 19
J. Thompson 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
J. Thompson 2 1 9 0 9
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Anderson 1 1 9 0 9
D. England-Chisolm 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 1
D. England-Chisolm 2 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Grate Jr 12-2 0.0 1
J. Butler 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Butler 8-2 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
D. Thomas 6-2 1.0 0
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-7 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 6-7 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 4-3 0.0 0
D. Patterson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Patterson 4-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Smith 3-1 1.0 0
J. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Branch 2-1 0.0 0
R. Fuller 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Fuller 2-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Poydras 2-1 0.0 0
T. Nix 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Nix 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Shepherd 1-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Starling 1-1 0.0 0
R. Kinley 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
R. Kinley 1-2 1.0 0
J. Davis 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Dunnigan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
Q. Dunnigan 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 6/6
C. Holt 1/2 20 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
K. Ulbrich 5 42.0 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lane 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
J. Lane 3 23.0 27 0
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
Y. Ali 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 8 0
R. Blankenship 2 4.0 8 0
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Collins 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 242 4 1 141.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 242 4 1 141.5
M. Collins 18/35 242 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Otoviano 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 77 0
J. Otoviano 17 77 0 16
K. Griffin 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 46 0
K. Griffin 9 46 0 20
J. Johnson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Johnson 4 36 0 25
M. Collins 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
M. Collins 7 15 0 14
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Myers 2 4 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 76 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 76 2
A. Trammell 3 3 76 2 48
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
J. Myers 7 6 65 0 17
J. Bradley 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
J. Bradley 2 2 49 1 27
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Bailey 8 2 21 0 12
R. French 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
R. French 5 3 20 0 11
J. Otoviano 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Otoviano 3 1 8 0 8
A. Pitre III 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
A. Pitre III 3 1 3 1 3
A. Mason 25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Mason 3 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Lockhart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 8-2 0.0 0
B. Alldredge 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
B. Alldredge 7-3 0.0 0
T. Devones 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Devones 5-0 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Chamberlain 4-2 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Montero 4-1 0.0 0
T. Schuman 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Schuman 3-0 1.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
E. Garcia 3-4 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 3-1 0.0 0
M. McCord 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. McCord 2-1 0.0 0
G. Grammer 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Grammer 2-0 1.0 0
P. Calderon 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Calderon 2-0 0.0 0
K. Orji 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Orji 2-2 0.0 0
K. McCord II 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McCord II 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Carroll 1-1 0.0 0
S. Fresch 29
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Fresch 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Riccitelli 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
C. Riccitelli 2/2 45 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Mendes 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.3 1
C. Mendes 3 45.3 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bailey 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 39 0
J. Bailey 4 19.0 39 0
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
A. Trammell 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
A. Trammell 2 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 MTSU 25 2:41 8 31 Fumble
4:29 MTSU 35 2:08 6 30 FG Miss
1:19 MTSU 48 0:59 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 MTSU 32 2:22 7 68 TD
1:33 MTSU 34 1:03 7 66 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MTSU 38 3:08 7 62 TD
9:35 MTSU 25 0:41 3 6 Punt
7:55 0:00 0 0 TD
5:34 MTSU 27 3:30 6 33 Fumble
1:52 RICE 17 1:49 4 15 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 MTSU 25 2:23 6 22 Punt
6:09 MTSU 15 3:37 9 34 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 21 3:43 7 63 FG
8:25 RICE 44 3:50 8 29 FG
2:14 RICE 35 0:39 3 13 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 RICE 20 0:51 4 -2 Punt
10:40 RICE 20 9:07 18 80 TD
0:30 RICE 45 0:24 4 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 RICE 42 2:08 4 -2 Punt
8:44 RICE 23 0:38 2 75 TD
7:55 RICE 35 2:21 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 17 3:26 7 83 TD
9:02 RICE 20 2:43 5 22 Punt
2:24 RICE 17 1:45 12 83 TD
2:24 0:00 0 0

RICE Owls  - TD (12 plays, 83 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 5 - RICE 20
(0:39 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(0:39 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 20-D.Thomas Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
+48 YD
4 & 24 - RICE 27
(0:47 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell to MTS 25 for 48 yards (15-R.Fuller).
No Gain
3 & 24 - RICE 27
(0:54 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
Penalty
3 & 19 - RICE 32
(0:54 - 4th) Penalty on RICE 11-J.Bailey False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 32. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 19 - RICE 32
(1:00 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 41
(1:06 - 4th) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 32 for -9 yards (85-R.Kinley).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 32
(1:12 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey pushed ob at RICE 41 for 9 yards (33-D.Patterson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 32
(1:18 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(1:53 - 4th) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 32 for 2 yards (99-J.Branch38-J.Butler).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 17
(2:02 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at RICE 30 for 13 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 17
(2:24 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 17 for no gain (33-D.Patterson).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - MTSU 49
(2:32 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 34 yards from MTS 49 to RICE 17 fair catch by 10-A.Trammell.
Penalty
4 & 2 - MTSU 46
(2:32 - 4th) Penalty on MTS 62-J.Palmer False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 46. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 47
(2:36 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 46 for 1 yard (1-A.Montero91-I.Enechukwu).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 49
(3:47 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 47 for 2 yards (91-I.Enechukwu92-E.Garcia).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46
(4:01 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 49 for 5 yards (92-E.Garcia).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 42
(4:31 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 46 for 4 yards (10-K.Orji92-E.Garcia).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(4:58 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 42 for 7 yards (20-C.McCord91-I.Enechukwu).
+26 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 9
(5:15 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 35 for 26 yards (6-B.Alldredge17-T.Chamberlain).
Penalty
2 & 7 - MTSU 18
(5:37 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant pushed ob at MTS 25 for 7 yards. Penalty on MTS 45-J.Sewell Holding 9 yards enforced at MTS 18. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 15
(6:09 - 4th) 1-F.Peasant to MTS 18 for 3 yards (4-P.Calderon6-B.Alldredge).

RICE Owls  - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 42
(6:19 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 43 yards from RICE 42 to MTS 15 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
No Gain
3 & 3 - RICE 42
(6:24 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Otoviano.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 40
(7:06 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 42 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(7:45 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 40 for 5 yards (42-C.Smith12-R.Blankenship).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 20
(8:22 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to RICE 35 for 15 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(9:02 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 20 for no gain (91-J.Ferguson12-R.Blankenship).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MTSU 47
(9:11 - 4th) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 53 yards from MTS 47 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MTSU 47
(9:23 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 89-Y.Ali.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 41
(10:02 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 47 for 6 yards (1-A.Montero92-E.Garcia).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(10:43 - 4th) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 41 for no gain (1-A.Montero10-K.Orji).
+26 YD
2 & 20 - MTSU 15
(10:59 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 41 for 26 yards (4-P.Calderon).
Penalty
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(11:28 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 42 for 17 yards. Penalty on MTS 77-E.Magwood Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(11:34 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
Kickoff
(11:34 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.

RICE Owls  - TD (7 plays, 83 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:34 - 4th) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
+22 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 22
(11:40 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(12:21 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to MTS 22 for 2 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 39
(12:26 - 4th) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Bradley. Penalty on MTS 3-G.Grate Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 39. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 49
(13:09 - 4th) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 39 for 12 yards (38-J.Butler).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(13:47 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 49 for 2 yards (38-J.Butler97-Q.Dunnigan).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27
(14:27 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 47 for 20 yards (3-G.Grate).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 17
(14:54 - 4th) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 27 for 10 yards (3-G.Grate).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 44-S.Payne kicks 56 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 17 for 8 yards (37-J.Shellman26-W.Parks).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - FG (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - MTSU 2
(0:03 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 2
(0:23 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 2 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MTSU 2
(0:52 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to RICE 2 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge).
No Gain
1 & 2 - MTSU 2
(1:30 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to RICE 2 for no gain (55-D.Carroll92-E.Garcia).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 17
(1:52 - 3rd) 2-J.McDonald to RICE 2 for 15 yards (17-T.Chamberlain6-B.Alldredge).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Fumble (6 plays, 33 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - MTSU 40
(2:04 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 23 yards from RICE 40. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 17 FUMBLES. 46-A.Leak to RICE 17 for no gain.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 43
(2:42 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 40 for 3 yards (10-K.Orji9-K.Lockhart).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 44
(3:21 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to RICE 43 for 1 yard (17-T.Chamberlain).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(3:51 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley pushed ob at RICE 44 for 4 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
+27 YD
3 & 12 - MTSU 25
(4:13 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to RICE 48 for 27 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
Sack
2 & 9 - MTSU 28
(4:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 25 for -3 yards (7-T.Schuman).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 27
(5:27 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 28 for 1 yard (46-G.Grammer).
Kickoff
(5:34 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 53 yards from RICE 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 27 for 15 yards (30-A.Broussard5-C.Anigbogu).

RICE Owls  - TD (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(5:34 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins sacked at MTS 14 for -12 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 8
(5:38 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 10-A.Trammell. 10-A.Trammell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 14
(6:17 - 3rd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 8 for 6 yards (38-J.Butler85-R.Kinley).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(6:52 - 3rd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 14 for 16 yards (3-G.Grate85-R.Kinley).
Penalty
2 & 7 - RICE 45
(7:02 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 49-J.Starling Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 45. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(7:25 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to MTS 45 for 3 yards (33-D.Patterson49-J.Starling).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(7:55 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MTS 48 for 17 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
Kickoff
(7:55 - 3rd) 44-S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 out of bounds at the RICE 3.

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:55 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.

RICE Owls  - TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(8:06 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins sacked at RICE 32 for -5 yards FUMBLES (42-C.Smith). 38-J.Butler runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23
(8:44 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins scrambles to RICE 37 for 14 yards (3-G.Grate).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MTSU 31
(8:54 - 3rd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards from MTS 31. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 23 for no gain (43-B.Shepherd).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MTSU 31
(9:01 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(9:29 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 31 for 6 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(9:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 7-D.England-Chisolm.

RICE Owls  - Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - RICE 40
(9:44 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 35 yards from RICE 40. 12-R.Blankenship to MTS 25 for no gain (46-G.Grammer11-J.Bailey).
No Gain
3 & 12 - RICE 40
(9:51 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 88-A.Pitre.
+4 YD
2 & 16 - RICE 36
(10:37 - 3rd) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 40 for 4 yards (49-J.Starling90-R.Poydras).
Penalty
2 & 11 - RICE 41
(10:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on RICE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 41. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(11:43 - 3rd) 4-M.Collins to RICE 41 for -1 yard (42-C.Smith).
Kickoff
(11:52 - 3rd) 44-S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 42 for 39 yards (36-D.McClendon44-S.Payne).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (7 plays, 62 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:52 - 3rd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - MTSU 2
(11:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+31 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 33
(12:25 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to RICE 2 for 31 yards.
-6 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 27
(13:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 33 for -6 yards (1-A.Montero).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(13:35 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 7-D.England-Chisolm. 7-D.England-Chisolm to RICE 27 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(13:55 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham pushed ob at RICE 32 for 20 yards (19-T.Devones).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 39
(14:31 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 48 for 9 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(14:54 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 39 for 1 yard (92-E.Garcia).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 49 yards from RICE 35. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 38 for 22 yards (23-I.Richardson).

RICE Owls  - Halftime (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - RICE 47
(0:06 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 18-R.French.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 45
(0:12 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins scrambles runs ob at MTS 47 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 45
(0:17 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Otoviano.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(0:24 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
Kickoff
(0:30 - 2nd) 44-S.Payne kicks 53 yards from MTS 35. 10-A.Trammell to RICE 45 for 33 yards (30-M.Myers-Glover).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (7 plays, 66 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:30 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
+21 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 21
(0:37 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 1 - MTSU 16
(0:37 - 2nd) Team penalty on MTS False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 16. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(0:43 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson pushed ob at RICE 16 for 9 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 32
(0:50 - 2nd) 7-D.England-Chisolm pushed ob at RICE 25 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 32
(0:57 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Pierce.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(1:15 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to RICE 32 for 5 yards (24-M.McCord6-B.Alldredge).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34
(1:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to RICE 37 for 29 yards.
Kickoff
(1:33 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 58 yards from RICE 35. 83-J.Lane pushed ob at MTS 34 for 27 yards (8-K.Page9-K.Lockhart).

RICE Owls  - TD (18 plays, 80 yards, 9:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:33 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 3
(1:40 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 88-A.Pitre. 88-A.Pitre runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 3 - RICE 3
(1:48 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to MTS 3 for no gain (91-J.Ferguson12-R.Blankenship).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - RICE 4
(2:31 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 3 for 1 yard (38-J.Butler91-J.Ferguson).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 7
(2:38 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins to MTS 4 for 3 yards (12-R.Blankenship23-J.Jackson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15
(3:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano pushed ob at MTS 7 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 17
(3:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 15 for 2 yards (90-R.Poydras99-J.Branch).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(4:20 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers pushed ob at MTS 17 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 29
(4:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 25 for 4 yards (38-J.Butler91-J.Ferguson).
No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 29
(5:01 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 18-R.French.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(5:37 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to MTS 29 for 6 yards (33-D.Patterson42-C.Smith).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(6:09 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 18-R.French. 18-R.French to MTS 35 for 11 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(6:41 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MTS 46 for 12 yards (15-R.Fuller).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 40
(7:15 - 2nd) 7-J.Myers to RICE 42 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship38-J.Butler).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 35
(7:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 40 for 5 yards (3-G.Grate12-R.Blankenship).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 31
(8:37 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 35 for 4 yards (3-G.Grate97-Q.Dunnigan).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 29
(9:17 - 2nd) 7-J.Myers to RICE 31 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 22
(9:54 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to RICE 29 for 7 yards (3-G.Grate).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(10:33 - 2nd) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 22 for 2 yards (92-T.Nix97-Q.Dunnigan).
Kickoff
(10:40 - 2nd) 44-S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 20 for 16 yards (52-D.Williams).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:40 - 2nd) 0-C.Holt extra point is good.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 25
(10:49 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 25
(11:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to RICE 25 for no gain (19-T.Devones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(11:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Lane.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(11:44 - 2nd) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 25 for 13 yards (19-T.Devones17-T.Chamberlain).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43
(12:12 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Lane. 83-J.Lane to RICE 38 for 19 yards (19-T.Devones9-K.Lockhart).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 37
(12:35 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham pushed ob at MTS 43 for 6 yards (19-T.Devones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 32
(13:02 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 37 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain1-A.Montero).

RICE Owls  - Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - RICE 18
(13:15 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes punts 58 yards from RICE 18. 12-R.Blankenship to MTS 32 for 8 yards (29-S.Fresch11-J.Bailey).
No Gain
3 & 12 - RICE 18
(13:21 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
Penalty
3 & 7 - RICE 23
(13:21 - 2nd) Penalty on RICE 58-S.Baker False start 5 yards enforced at RICE 23. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 23
(13:30 - 2nd) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(14:06 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 23 for 3 yards (38-J.Butler20-D.Thomas).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - MTSU 46
(14:16 - 2nd) 13-K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards from MTS 46 to RICE End Zone. touchback.
Sack
3 & 10 - MTSU 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 46 for -2 yards (46-G.Grammer).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 46
(0:20 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to MTS 48 for 2 yards (7-T.Schuman).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - MTSU 45
(0:44 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at RICE 44 for 11 yards (9-K.Lockhart). Penalty on MTS 81-C.Windham Personal Foul 10 yards enforced at RICE 44.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(1:19 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 45 for -3 yards (7-T.Schuman).

RICE Owls  - Interception (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 8 - RICE 37
(1:35 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey INTERCEPTED by 3-G.Grate at MTS 35. 3-G.Grate to MTS 48 for 13 yards (18-R.French).
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 37
(1:43 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 35
(2:14 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 37 for 2 yards (20-D.Thomas3-G.Grate).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Missed FG (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - MTSU 35
(2:21 - 1st) 0-C.Holt 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MTSU 35
(2:31 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 39
(2:37 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce pushed ob at RICE 35 for 4 yards (24-M.McCord).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(2:59 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to RICE 39 for no gain (9-K.Lockhart).
+26 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 35
(3:17 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham pushed ob at RICE 39 for 26 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
+5 YD
1 & 15 - MTSU 30
(4:12 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-J.Pierce. 9-J.Pierce to MTS 35 for 5 yards (9-K.Lockhart24-M.McCord).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(4:23 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham to MTS 50 for 15 yards. Team penalty on MTS Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MTS 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(4:29 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 57 yards from RICE 35. 83-J.Lane to MTS 35 for 27 yards (9-K.Lockhart).

RICE Owls  - FG (8 plays, 29 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - RICE 27
(4:35 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - RICE 27
(4:35 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Myers. Penalty on RICE 8-J.Otoviano Personal Foul declined.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 32
(5:25 - 1st) 4-M.Collins to MTS 27 for 5 yards (38-J.Butler12-R.Blankenship).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(5:30 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 35
(6:11 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 32 for 3 yards (20-D.Thomas91-J.Ferguson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43
(7:00 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 8-J.Otoviano. 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 35 for 8 yards (3-G.Grate20-D.Thomas).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 48
(7:34 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 43 for 5 yards (43-B.Shepherd12-R.Blankenship).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 47
(7:44 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 48 for 5 yards (99-J.Branch3-G.Grate).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 44
(8:25 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 47 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras35-J.Davis).

MTSU Blue Raiders  - Fumble (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 43
(8:30 - 1st) 2-J.McDonald to RICE 44 FUMBLES. 10-K.Orji to RICE 44 for no gain.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48
(8:54 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Thompson. 86-J.Thompson to RICE 43 for 9 yards (29-S.Fresch).
Penalty
3 & 9 - MTSU 38
(9:03 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Thompson. Penalty on RICE 19-T.Devones Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 38. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 38
(9:39 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 38 for no gain (91-I.Enechukwu).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(10:07 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 38 for 1 yard (6-B.Alldredge).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 32
(10:23 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 37 for 5 yards (92-E.Garcia10-K.Orji).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 30
(10:50 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 32 for 2 yards (9-K.Lockhart55-D.Carroll).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(11:11 - 1st) 5-C.Mobley to MTS 30 for 5 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
Kickoff
(11:11 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 40 yards from RICE 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 25-B.Bailey.

RICE Owls  - FG (7 plays, 63 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - RICE 16
(11:17 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 16
(11:24 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 19
(12:03 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to MTS 16 for 3 yards (23-J.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(12:10 - 1st) 4-M.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(12:47 - 1st) 4-M.Collins complete to 87-J.Bradley. 87-J.Bradley to MTS 19 for 27 yards (3-G.Grate).
+25 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 29
(13:25 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to MTS 46 for 25 yards (3-G.Grate).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 27
(14:12 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 29 for 2 yards (91-J.Ferguson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21
(14:54 - 1st) 8-J.Otoviano to RICE 27 for 6 yards (20-D.Thomas12-R.Blankenship).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 44-S.Payne kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 21 for 13 yards (52-D.Williams).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores