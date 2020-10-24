Drive Chart
TEMPLE
MEMP

MEMP
0 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:06 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 10 TEMPLE 45
0:05
2-R.Clark to TEM 38 for 7 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
No Gain
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 45
0:11
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
TEMPLE
0 Pass
1 Rush
23 YDS
0:26 POS
Int
2ND & 7 TEMPLE 35
0:23
15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at TEM 44. 30-R.Owens to TEM 45 for -1 yard (13-R.Davis).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 32
0:49
13-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 3 yards.
MEMP
2 Pass
1 Rush
48 YDS
1:44 POS
No Good
4TH & 5 TEMPLE 32
0:53
36-R.Patterson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3RD & 5 TEMPLE 32
0:58
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
No Gain
2ND & 5 TEMPLE 32
1:12
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 37
1:43
28-A.Martin to TEM 32 for 5 yards (3-A.Tyler).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 MEMP 50
2:16
3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 37 for 13 yards (38-J.Ware30-A.Isaacs).
+30 YD
1ST & 15 MEMP 20
2:37
3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TEM 50 for 30 yards (21-F.Johnson).
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:37
91-W.Mobley extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Personal Foul declined.
plays
yds
pos
22
27
Touchdown 2:53
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:36
pos
21
27
Point After TD 6:29
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
27
Touchdown 6:36
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
54
yds
00:46
pos
15
26
Point After TD 7:52
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
20
Touchdown 8:03
3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
66
yds
00:40
pos
15
19
Field Goal 8:45
36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
47
yds
06:15
pos
15
13
2nd Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:31
15-A.Russo incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
15
10
Touchdown 0:34
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MEM Pass interference declined.
12
plays
75
yds
03:03
pos
15
10
Field Goal 3:40
36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
1
yds
01:14
pos
9
10
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:41
91-W.Mobley extra point is no good. blocked by. Penalty on TEM 69-E.Boozer Holding declined.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 7:45
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
54
yds
02:51
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:45
91-W.Mobley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
01:21
pos
3
7
Point After TD 5:29
36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:36
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
03:21
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 17
Rushing 7 6
Passing 12 8
Penalty 4 3
3rd Down Conv 5-12 8-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 343 369
Total Plays 66 55
Avg Gain 5.2 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 106 120
Rush Attempts 28 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.4
Yards Passing 237 249
Comp. - Att. 27-38 13-28
Yards Per Pass 5.3 8.9
Penalties - Yards 5-60 6-65
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 2-41.5
Return Yards 0 20
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-20
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Temple 1-1 3127-22
Memphis 2-1 7317-27
Liberty Bowl Memorial Memphis, TN
 237 PASS YDS 249
106 RUSH YDS 120
343 TOTAL YDS 369
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 237 3 3 133.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 237 3 3 133.7
A. Russo 27/38 237 3 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 112 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 112 0
R. Davis 19 112 0 30
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
T. Ruley 3 3 0 3
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
A. Russo 6 -9 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
B. Mack 11 6 64 1 25
J. Blue 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 52 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 2
J. Blue 10 7 52 2 32
R. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 38 0
R. Jones 8 7 38 0 8
R. Davis 13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
R. Davis 4 4 34 0 12
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 29 0
T. Ruley 1 1 29 0 29
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Pittman 2 2 20 0 18
J. Barbon 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Barbon 1 0 0 0 0
J. Smith 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Smith 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Johnson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
A. Ebiketie 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Ebiketie 3-0 0.0 0
I. Maijeh 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Maijeh 3-0 0.0 0
A. Isaacs 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Isaacs 3-1 0.0 0
A. Tyler 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Tyler 3-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Reid 2-1 0.0 0
C. Braswell 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Braswell 2-0 0.0 0
M. Griffin 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Griffin 2-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jordan 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0
L. Crump 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Crump 1-0 0.0 0
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Kwenkeu 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ware 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ware 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/2
W. Mobley 1/2 25 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Barry 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
A. Barry 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blue 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 27 0
J. Blue 2 22.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Memphis
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 249 3 0 156.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 576 7 3 153.8
B. White 13/28 249 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Clark 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 203 1
R. Clark 13 67 0 28
K. Watkins 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 120 0
K. Watkins 7 29 0 13
T. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Taylor 1 15 0 15
A. Martin 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
A. Martin 1 5 0 5
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Washington 1 3 0 3
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 30 0
M. Weaver 1 2 0 2
B. White 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 46 0
B. White 3 -1 0 3
T. Carter 2 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Carter 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Austin III 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 159 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 2
C. Austin III 11 5 159 1 65
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 47 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 1
T. Washington 6 4 47 2 26
J. Ivory 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
J. Ivory 6 2 33 0 20
M. Weaver 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Weaver 1 1 8 0 8
R. Clark 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
R. Clark 1 1 2 0 2
S. Dykes 5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 222 3
S. Dykes 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Broussard Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Broussard Jr. 8-1 0.0 0
T. Lindsey 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Lindsey 7-0 0.0 0
O. Goodson 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
O. Goodson 7-0 1.0 0
J. Russell 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Russell 5-2 0.0 0
J. Clemons 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Clemons 4-0 1.0 0
Q. Johnson 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
Q. Johnson 3-2 0.0 0
J. Francis 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Francis 2-0 0.0 1
M. Joseph 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Joseph 2-1 0.0 0
X. Cullens 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Cullens 1-1 0.0 0
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Blake Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. White 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. White 1-0 0.0 0
R. Owens 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
R. Owens 1-1 0.0 2
K. Robinson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Pickens 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pickens 1-0 0.0 0
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Ducksworth 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Patterson 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/4 7/8
R. Patterson 2/4 42 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Williams 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
A. Williams 2 41.5 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Washington 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Washington 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 25 6:01 13 66 FG Miss
5:29 TEMPLE 30 2:02 3 -3 Punt
3:06 MEMP 10 1:21 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 TEMPLE 16 3:27 8 62 Downs
10:31 TEMPLE 35 2:51 9 65 TD
6:55 TEMPLE 32 1:53 7 43 INT
3:34 TEMPLE 25 3:03 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:38 TEMPLE 25 0:00 1 9 INT
7:52 TEMPLE 30 0:00 2 24 Fumble
6:29 TEMPLE 22 3:36 10 78 TD
0:49 TEMPLE 32 0:26 2 23 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:50 MEMP 20 3:21 12 80 TD
3:17 MEMP 27 0:00 1 21 Fumble
1:42 MEMP 35 1:31 8 49 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 MEMP 22 0:35 3 2 Punt
7:41 MEMP 25 0:16 3 1 Punt
4:54 TEMPLE 25 1:14 3 1 FG
0:31 MEMP 35 0:27 4 38 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MEMP 29 6:15 12 47 FG
8:32 MEMP 34 0:40 2 66 TD
7:15 MEMP 46 0:46 2 54 TD
2:37 MEMP 25 1:44 6 43 FG Miss
0:11 TEMPLE 45 0:06 2 7
0:11 0:00 0 0

MEMP Tigers

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 45
(0:05 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 38 for 7 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 45
(0:11 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 35
(0:23 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at TEM 44. 30-R.Owens to TEM 45 for -1 yard (13-R.Davis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(0:49 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 3 yards.

MEMP Tigers  - Missed FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 5 - MEMP 32
(0:53 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - MEMP 32
(0:58 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
No Gain
2 & 5 - MEMP 32
(1:12 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 37
(1:43 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TEM 32 for 5 yards (3-A.Tyler).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(2:16 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 37 for 13 yards (38-J.Ware30-A.Isaacs).
+30 YD
1 & 15 - MEMP 20
(2:37 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TEM 50 for 30 yards (21-F.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(2:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:37 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:53 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Personal Foul declined.
+32 YD
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 32
(2:53 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22
(3:10 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 20 for 2 yards (32-J.Francis). Penalty on TEM 57-M.Niese Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 22. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 37
(3:16 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon. Penalty on MEM 9-J.Broussard Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 37. No Play.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 35
(3:55 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue pushed ob at MEM 37 for -2 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(4:27 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 35 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(4:51 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 42
(4:57 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 46 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey). Penalty on MEM 22-T.Lindsey Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at TEM 46.
+10 YD
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 32
(5:20 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 42 for 10 yards (9-J.Broussard).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33
(5:56 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 32 for -1 yard (32-J.Francis).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22
(6:25 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 33 for 11 yards (41-S.Blake).
Kickoff
(6:29 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 60 yards from MEM 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 22 for 17 yards (16-C.Mashburn).

MEMP Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 54 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:29 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 26
(6:36 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46
(7:15 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 26 for 28 yards (3-A.Tyler).

TEMPLE Owls  - Fumble (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(7:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 46 FUMBLES (23-J.Russell). 1-O.Goodson to MEM 46 for no gain.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30
(7:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 47 for 23 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(7:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on MEM Offside 5 yards enforced at TEM 25.
Kickoff
(7:52 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.

MEMP Tigers  - TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:52 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
+65 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 35
(8:03 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34
(8:32 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 35 for 1 yard (98-K.Robertson).

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(8:40 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at MEM 41. 30-R.Owens to MEM 34 for -7 yards (5-J.Blue).
Kickoff
(8:38 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to TEM 25 fair catch by 10-J.Barbon.

MEMP Tigers  - FG (12 plays, 47 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - MEMP 24
(8:45 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
+8 YD
3 & 14 - MEMP 32
(9:24 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 26-M.Weaver. 26-M.Weaver to TEM 24 for 8 yards (21-F.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 15 - MEMP 33
(10:02 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 32 for 1 yard (13-L.Jordan39-G.Reid).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28
(10:32 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TEM 33 FUMBLES. 3-B.White to TEM 33 for no gain.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 31
(10:46 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 28 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs4-W.Kwenkeu).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 35
(11:22 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 35 FUMBLES (9-I.Maijeh). 17-K.Watkins to TEM 31 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40
(11:52 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 35 for 5 yards (28-M.Griffin).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 46
(12:26 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 40 for 6 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 44
(13:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark pushed ob at TEM 46 for -2 yards (28-M.Griffin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(13:28 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 44 for 6 yards (3-A.Tyler).
+20 YD
3 & 9 - MEMP 30
(13:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 50 for 20 yards (21-F.Johnson).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 32
(14:25 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 30 for -2 yards (39-G.Reid).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29
(14:54 - 3rd) 18-T.Washington to MEM 32 for 3 yards (21-F.Johnson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 59 yards from TEM 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 29 for 23 yards (2-C.Braswell).

MEMP Tigers  - Halftime (4 plays, 38 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
No Good
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(0:04 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 50
(0:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TEM 42 for 8 yards (21-F.Johnson). Penalty on TEM 21-F.Johnson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TEM 42.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 50
(0:15 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(0:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(0:31 - 2nd) 21-T.Taylor to TEM 50 for 15 yards.
Kickoff
(0:31 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the MEM 3.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(0:31 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 10
(0:34 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MEM Pass interference declined.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 14
(0:41 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 10 for 4 yards (9-J.Broussard).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11
(0:49 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 14 for -3 yards (1-O.Goodson).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 16
(1:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs ob at MEM 11 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24
(1:18 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 16 for 8 yards (8-X.Cullens).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32
(1:25 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 24 for 8 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34
(1:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo scrambles to MEM 32 for 2 yards (92-M.White).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(1:57 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis runs ob at MEM 34 for 20 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 44
(2:29 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 46 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(2:48 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 44 for 9 yards (1-O.Goodson9-J.Broussard).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30
(3:17 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones pushed ob at TEM 35 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(3:34 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 30 for 5 yards (1-O.Goodson8-X.Cullens).
Kickoff
(3:34 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.

MEMP Tigers  - FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - MEMP 24
(3:40 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 24
(3:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 23
(4:28 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 24 for -1 yard (12-M.Walker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(4:54 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 23 for 2 yards (9-I.Maijeh).

TEMPLE Owls  - Interception (7 plays, 43 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(5:02 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Francis at MEM 47. 32-J.Francis pushed ob at TEM 25 for 28 yards (57-M.Niese).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(5:07 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Smith.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(5:16 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 41
(5:35 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to TEM 43 for 2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 41
(6:21 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 41 for no gain (23-J.Russell).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(6:50 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 41 for 9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(6:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - MEMP 26
(7:25 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 26 to TEM 32 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MEMP 26
(7:32 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 25
(7:36 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 26 for 1 yard.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 25
(7:41 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
Kickoff
(7:41 - 2nd) 47-R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.

TEMPLE Owls  - TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(7:40 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is no good. blocked by. Penalty on TEM 69-E.Boozer Holding declined.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 5
(7:45 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 16
(7:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones. Penalty on MEM 15-Q.Johnson Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MEM 16. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(8:23 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 16 for 4 yards (9-J.Broussard30-R.Owens).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(8:43 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 20 for 12 yards (1-O.Goodson15-Q.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(8:48 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50
(9:14 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 81-D.Pittman. 81-D.Pittman to MEM 32 for 18 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 44
(9:32 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 50 for 6 yards (10-M.Joseph).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 43
(10:08 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 44 for 1 yard (99-K.Robinson10-M.Joseph).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(10:31 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 43 for 8 yards (22-T.Lindsey).

MEMP Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - MEMP 24
(10:43 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 41 yards from MEM 24 Downed at the TEM 35.
No Gain
3 & 8 - MEMP 24
(10:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 24
(10:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(11:18 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 24 for 2 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).

TEMPLE Owls  - Downs (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
4 & 21 - TEMPLE 31
(11:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 22 for 9 yards (23-J.Russell).
Sack
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 22
(12:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo sacked at MEM 31 for -9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(12:44 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 22 for -2 yards (13-J.Clemons23-J.Russell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20
(12:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
+29 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 49
(13:24 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 29-T.Ruley. 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at MEM 20 for 29 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 50
(13:56 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 49 for 1 yard (9-J.Broussard).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46
(14:12 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones pushed ob at MEM 50 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16
(14:53 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis pushed ob at TEM 46 for 30 yards (30-R.Owens).

MEMP Tigers  - Fumble (8 plays, 49 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White to TEM 16 FUMBLES. 2-C.Braswell to TEM 16 for no gain (56-D.Parham).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 29
(0:11 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs ob at TEM 19 for 10 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 31
(0:40 - 1st) 26-M.Weaver to TEM 29 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu12-M.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 31
(0:45 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
+17 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 48
(1:10 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to TEM 31 for 17 yards (2-C.Braswell).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 50
(1:35 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to TEM 48 for 2 yards (12-M.Walker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 50
(1:39 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(1:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on TEM 21-F.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(1:42 - 1st) 47-R.Bell kicks 30 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the MEM 35. Team penalty on TEM Offside declined.

TEMPLE Owls  - FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(1:45 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 8
(1:50 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
Sack
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 7
(2:28 - 1st) 15-A.Russo sacked at MEM 8 for -1 yard (1-O.Goodson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10
(3:06 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to MEM 7 for 3 yards (13-J.Clemons15-Q.Johnson).

MEMP Tigers  - Fumble (1 plays, 21 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 27
(3:17 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 48 FUMBLES (11-S.Oliver). 30-A.Isaacs to MEM 10 for 38 yards (71-E.Fields).

TEMPLE Owls  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - TEMPLE 27
(3:27 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 46 yards from TEM 27 Downed at the MEM 27.
Sack
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 35
(4:05 - 1st) 15-A.Russo sacked at TEM 27 for -8 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 33
(4:43 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 81-D.Pittman. 81-D.Pittman to TEM 35 for 2 yards (23-J.Russell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30
(5:23 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 33 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
Kickoff
(5:29 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 30 for 27 yards (36-R.Patterson).

MEMP Tigers  - TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:29 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - MEMP 3
(5:36 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
3 & 6 - MEMP 18
(5:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 45-K.Wilson. Penalty on TEM 39-G.Reid Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 18. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MEMP 21
(6:09 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 18 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs38-J.Ware).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 22
(6:44 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 21 for 1 yard (9-I.Maijeh).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 35
(7:08 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 22 for 13 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35
(7:13 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
+29 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 36
(7:26 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at TEM 35 for 29 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 36
(7:38 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34
(7:49 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark pushed ob at MEM 36 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
+14 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 20
(8:13 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 34 for 14 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 20
(8:45 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 20 for no gain (2-C.Braswell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 20
(8:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.

TEMPLE Owls  - Missed FG (13 plays, 66 yards, 6:01 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 9
(8:59 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 9
(9:05 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 14
(9:44 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 9 for 5 yards (1-O.Goodson).
+5 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 19
(10:17 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to MEM 14 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14
(10:17 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 76-V.Picozzi False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 14. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 27
(10:48 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to MEM 28 for -1 yard (15-Q.Johnson). Penalty on MEM 99-K.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at MEM 28.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32
(11:20 - 1st) 15-A.Russo to MEM 27 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 41
(11:49 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 32 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42
(12:23 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to MEM 41 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens23-J.Russell).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 48
(12:47 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 42 for 6 yards (9-J.Broussard).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 48
(13:25 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 48 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(14:01 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 48 FUMBLES (9-J.Broussard). 86-A.Jarman to TEM 48 for no gain.
+25 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 22
(14:30 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 47 for 25 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to TEM 22 FUMBLES. 13-R.Davis to TEM 22 for no gain.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
