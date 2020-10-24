Drive Chart
|
|
|TEMPLE
|MEMP
MEMP
0 Pass
1 Rush
7 YDS
0:06 POS
+7 YD
2ND & 10 TEMPLE 45
0:05
2-R.Clark to TEM 38 for 7 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu).
No Gain
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 45
0:11
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
TEMPLE
0 Pass
1 Rush
23 YDS
0:26 POS
Int
2ND & 7 TEMPLE 35
0:23
15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at TEM 44. 30-R.Owens to TEM 45 for -1 yard (13-R.Davis).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 32
0:49
13-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 3 yards.
MEMP
2 Pass
1 Rush
48 YDS
1:44 POS
No Good
4TH & 5 TEMPLE 32
0:53
36-R.Patterson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3RD & 5 TEMPLE 32
0:58
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
No Gain
2ND & 5 TEMPLE 32
1:12
3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 37
1:43
28-A.Martin to TEM 32 for 5 yards (3-A.Tyler).
+13 YD
1ST & 10 MEMP 50
2:16
3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 37 for 13 yards (38-J.Ware30-A.Isaacs).
+30 YD
1ST & 15 MEMP 20
2:37
3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TEM 50 for 30 yards (21-F.Johnson).
Point After TD 2:37
91-W.Mobley extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Personal Foul declined.
plays
yds
pos
22
27
Touchdown 2:53
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
58
yds
03:36
pos
21
27
Touchdown 6:36
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
54
yds
00:46
pos
15
26
Touchdown 8:03
3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
66
yds
00:40
pos
15
19
Touchdown 0:34
15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MEM Pass interference declined.
12
plays
75
yds
03:03
pos
15
10
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:41
91-W.Mobley extra point is no good. blocked by. Penalty on TEM 69-E.Boozer Holding declined.
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 7:45
15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
54
yds
02:51
pos
9
7
Touchdown 5:36
3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
03:21
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|17
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|343
|369
|Total Plays
|66
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|120
|Rush Attempts
|28
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|237
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|13-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|343
|TOTAL YDS
|369
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|27/38
|237
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|11
|6
|64
|1
|25
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|10
|7
|52
|2
|32
|
R. Jones 0 WR
|R. Jones
|8
|7
|38
|0
|8
|
R. Davis 13 RB
|R. Davis
|4
|4
|34
|0
|12
|
T. Ruley 29 RB
|T. Ruley
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
D. Pittman 81 TE
|D. Pittman
|2
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 19 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. Johnson 21 CB
|F. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ebiketie 17 DE
|A. Ebiketie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DT
|I. Maijeh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaacs 30 LB
|A. Isaacs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tyler 3 S
|A. Tyler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 39 LB
|G. Reid
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 2 CB
|C. Braswell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 28 S
|M. Griffin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 98 DT
|K. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 DE
|L. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Crump 11 CB
|L. Crump
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|1/2
|25
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Barry 49 P
|A. Barry
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blue 5 WR
|J. Blue
|2
|22.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|13/28
|249
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|13
|67
|0
|28
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|7
|29
|0
|13
|
T. Taylor 21 RB
|T. Taylor
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|3
|-1
|0
|3
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|11
|5
|159
|1
|65
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|6
|4
|47
|2
|26
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|6
|2
|33
|0
|20
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Clark 2 RB
|R. Clark
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broussard Jr. 9 DB
|J. Broussard Jr.
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Goodson 1 DL
|O. Goodson
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 LB
|J. Clemons
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. White 92 DL
|M. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|2
|
K. Robinson 99 DL
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|2/4
|42
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|2
|41.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (2 plays, 23 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 35(0:23 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at TEM 44. 30-R.Owens to TEM 45 for -1 yard (13-R.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(0:49 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 35 for 3 yards.
MEMP
Tigers
- Missed FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - MEMP 32(0:53 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 32(0:58 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 32(1:12 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(1:43 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TEM 32 for 5 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(2:16 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 37 for 13 yards (38-J.Ware30-A.Isaacs).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 20(2:37 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TEM 50 for 30 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:37 - 3rd) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (10 plays, 78 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 3rd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good. Team penalty on MEM Personal Foul declined.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 20 - TEMPLE 32(2:53 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(3:10 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 20 for 2 yards (32-J.Francis). Penalty on TEM 57-M.Niese Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 22. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 37(3:16 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon. Penalty on MEM 9-J.Broussard Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 37. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 35(3:55 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue pushed ob at MEM 37 for -2 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(4:27 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 35 for 4 yards (32-J.Francis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(4:51 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 42(4:57 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 46 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey). Penalty on MEM 22-T.Lindsey Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at TEM 46.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 32(5:20 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 42 for 10 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(5:56 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 32 for -1 yard (32-J.Francis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(6:25 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 33 for 11 yards (41-S.Blake).
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 60 yards from MEM 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 22 for 17 yards (16-C.Mashburn).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 54 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:29 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 26(6:36 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(7:15 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 26 for 28 yards (3-A.Tyler).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Fumble (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(7:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 46 FUMBLES (23-J.Russell). 1-O.Goodson to MEM 46 for no gain.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(7:52 - 3rd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 47 for 23 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(7:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on MEM Offside 5 yards enforced at TEM 25.
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+65 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 35(8:03 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(8:32 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 35 for 1 yard (98-K.Robertson).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(8:40 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue INTERCEPTED by 30-R.Owens at MEM 41. 30-R.Owens to MEM 34 for -7 yards (5-J.Blue).
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to TEM 25 fair catch by 10-J.Barbon.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (12 plays, 47 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MEMP 24(8:45 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - MEMP 32(9:24 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 26-M.Weaver. 26-M.Weaver to TEM 24 for 8 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 33(10:02 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 32 for 1 yard (13-L.Jordan39-G.Reid).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(10:32 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TEM 33 FUMBLES. 3-B.White to TEM 33 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 31(10:46 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 28 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs4-W.Kwenkeu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 35(11:22 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 35 FUMBLES (9-I.Maijeh). 17-K.Watkins to TEM 31 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(11:52 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 35 for 5 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 46(12:26 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 40 for 6 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 44(13:00 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark pushed ob at TEM 46 for -2 yards (28-M.Griffin).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(13:28 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 44 for 6 yards (3-A.Tyler).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 30(13:48 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TEM 50 for 20 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 32(14:25 - 3rd) 2-R.Clark to MEM 30 for -2 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(14:54 - 3rd) 18-T.Washington to MEM 32 for 3 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-R.Bell kicks 59 yards from TEM 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 29 for 23 yards (2-C.Braswell).
MEMP
Tigers
- Halftime (4 plays, 38 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(0:04 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 50(0:10 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TEM 42 for 8 yards (21-F.Johnson). Penalty on TEM 21-F.Johnson Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at TEM 42.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 50(0:15 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(0:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(0:31 - 2nd) 21-T.Taylor to TEM 50 for 15 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the MEM 3.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:31 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 10(0:34 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MEM Pass interference declined.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 14(0:41 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 10 for 4 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(0:49 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 14 for -3 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 16(1:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones runs ob at MEM 11 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(1:18 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 16 for 8 yards (8-X.Cullens).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(1:25 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 24 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(1:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo scrambles to MEM 32 for 2 yards (92-M.White).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(1:57 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis runs ob at MEM 34 for 20 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 44(2:29 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 46 for 2 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(2:48 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to TEM 44 for 9 yards (1-O.Goodson9-J.Broussard).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(3:17 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones pushed ob at TEM 35 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(3:34 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 30 for 5 yards (1-O.Goodson8-X.Cullens).
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
MEMP
Tigers
- FG (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 24(3:40 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 24(3:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 23(4:28 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 24 for -1 yard (12-M.Walker).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(4:54 - 2nd) 2-R.Clark to TEM 23 for 2 yards (9-I.Maijeh).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Interception (7 plays, 43 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(5:02 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack INTERCEPTED by 32-J.Francis at MEM 47. 32-J.Francis pushed ob at TEM 25 for 28 yards (57-M.Niese).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(5:07 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Smith.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(5:16 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 41(5:35 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo to TEM 43 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 41(6:21 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 41 for no gain (23-J.Russell).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(6:50 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 41 for 9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(6:55 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Barbon.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 26(7:25 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 42 yards from MEM 26 to TEM 32 fair catch by 84-W.Erdman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 26(7:32 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:36 - 2nd) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 26 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(7:41 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Dykes.
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) 47-R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:40 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is no good. blocked by. Penalty on TEM 69-E.Boozer Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - TEMPLE 5(7:45 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 16(7:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones. Penalty on MEM 15-Q.Johnson Pass interference 11 yards enforced at MEM 16. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(8:23 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 16 for 4 yards (9-J.Broussard30-R.Owens).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(8:43 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 20 for 12 yards (1-O.Goodson15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(8:48 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Jones.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(9:14 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 81-D.Pittman. 81-D.Pittman to MEM 32 for 18 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 44(9:32 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 50 for 6 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 43(10:08 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to TEM 44 for 1 yard (99-K.Robinson10-M.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(10:31 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to TEM 43 for 8 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MEMP 24(10:43 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 41 yards from MEM 24 Downed at the TEM 35.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 24(10:46 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 24(10:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(11:18 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 24 for 2 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
4 & 21 - TEMPLE 31(11:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 22 for 9 yards (23-J.Russell).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 22(12:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo sacked at MEM 31 for -9 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(12:44 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 22 for -2 yards (13-J.Clemons23-J.Russell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(12:49 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Blue.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 49(13:24 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 29-T.Ruley. 29-T.Ruley pushed ob at MEM 20 for 29 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 50(13:56 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis to MEM 49 for 1 yard (9-J.Broussard).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(14:12 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones pushed ob at MEM 50 for 4 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(14:53 - 2nd) 13-R.Davis pushed ob at TEM 46 for 30 yards (30-R.Owens).
MEMP
Tigers
- Fumble (8 plays, 49 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White to TEM 16 FUMBLES. 2-C.Braswell to TEM 16 for no gain (56-D.Parham).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 29(0:11 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs ob at TEM 19 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 31(0:40 - 1st) 26-M.Weaver to TEM 29 for 2 yards (4-W.Kwenkeu12-M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(0:45 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 48(1:10 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to TEM 31 for 17 yards (2-C.Braswell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 50(1:35 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to TEM 48 for 2 yards (12-M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(1:39 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(1:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on TEM 21-F.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 1st) 47-R.Bell kicks 30 yards from TEM 35 out of bounds at the MEM 35. Team penalty on TEM Offside declined.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(1:45 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 8(1:50 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 7(2:28 - 1st) 15-A.Russo sacked at MEM 8 for -1 yard (1-O.Goodson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 10(3:06 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to MEM 7 for 3 yards (13-J.Clemons15-Q.Johnson).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEMPLE 27(3:27 - 1st) 49-A.Barry punts 46 yards from TEM 27 Downed at the MEM 27.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 35(4:05 - 1st) 15-A.Russo sacked at TEM 27 for -8 yards (97-W.Ducksworth).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 33(4:43 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 81-D.Pittman. 81-D.Pittman to TEM 35 for 2 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(5:23 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 33 for 3 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from MEM 35. 5-J.Blue to TEM 30 for 27 yards (36-R.Patterson).
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MEMP 3(5:36 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MEMP 18(5:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 45-K.Wilson. Penalty on TEM 39-G.Reid Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEM 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 21(6:09 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 18 for 3 yards (30-A.Isaacs38-J.Ware).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(6:44 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 21 for 1 yard (9-I.Maijeh).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:08 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to TEM 22 for 13 yards (30-A.Isaacs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:13 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 36(7:26 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs ob at TEM 35 for 29 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 36(7:38 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(7:49 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 2-R.Clark. 2-R.Clark pushed ob at MEM 36 for 2 yards (39-G.Reid).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 20(8:13 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 34 for 14 yards (17-A.Ebiketie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 20(8:45 - 1st) 2-R.Clark to MEM 20 for no gain (2-C.Braswell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(8:50 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Missed FG (13 plays, 66 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 9(8:59 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 26 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 9(9:05 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(9:44 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 13-R.Davis. 13-R.Davis to MEM 9 for 5 yards (1-O.Goodson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 19(10:17 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 5-J.Blue. 5-J.Blue to MEM 14 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(10:17 - 1st) Penalty on TEM 76-V.Picozzi False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 14. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 27(10:48 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to MEM 28 for -1 yard (15-Q.Johnson). Penalty on MEM 99-K.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at MEM 28.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(11:20 - 1st) 15-A.Russo to MEM 27 for 5 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 41(11:49 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 32 for 9 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(12:23 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to MEM 41 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens23-J.Russell).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 48(12:47 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 42 for 6 yards (9-J.Broussard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 48(13:25 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 0-R.Jones. 0-R.Jones to MEM 48 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(14:01 - 1st) 29-T.Ruley to TEM 48 FUMBLES (9-J.Broussard). 86-A.Jarman to TEM 48 for no gain.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 22(14:30 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 47 for 25 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-R.Davis to TEM 22 FUMBLES. 13-R.Davis to TEM 22 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
