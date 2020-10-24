Drive Chart
TNCHAT
WKY

Key Players
A. Ford
92 RuYds
G. Walker 5 RB
88 RuYds, 11 ReYds, REC
WKY
0 Pass
1 Rush
-2 YDS
0:00 POS
-2 YD
1ST & 10 TNCHAT 20
0:44
1-T.Pigrome kneels at CHT 22 for -2 yards.
WKY
1 Pass
0 Rush
8 YDS
0:33 POS
No Gain
4TH & 15 WKY 20
0:48
3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
No Gain
3RD & 15 TNCHAT 20
0:53
3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
+8 YD
2ND & 23 TNCHAT 12
1:17
3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to CHT 20 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
1ST & 23 TNCHAT 12
1:21
3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TNCHAT 25
1:21
Team penalty on CHT Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at CHT 25. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:21
46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by.
WKY
3 Pass
255 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:21
46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 19-B.Nunnelly runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
WKY
2 Pass
255 Rush
48 YDS
4:08 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:21
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
+4 YD
4TH & 4 TNCHAT 4
1:23
1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4th Quarter
Point After TD 1:21
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 1:23
1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
48
yds
04:08
pos
10
12
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 5:02
44-B.Narveson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
53
yds
04:33
pos
10
6
Field Goal 9:38
60-V.Ulmo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
4
yds
01:16
pos
10
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:11
44-B.Narveson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
50
yds
03:33
pos
7
3
Point After TD 7:44
60-V.Ulmo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:50
3-D.Arnold scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
07:16
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 14
Rushing 10 6
Passing 3 7
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-15 3-12
4th Down Conv 2-5 3-4
Total Net Yards 225 254
Total Plays 65 58
Avg Gain 3.5 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 135 122
Rush Attempts 42 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 3.7
Yards Passing 90 132
Comp. - Att. 9-23 16-25
Yards Per Pass 3.2 4.8
Penalties - Yards 4-34 3-25
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.0 3-47.0
Return Yards 0 -3
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chattanooga 0-0 703010
W. Kentucky 1-4 303713
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 90 PASS YDS 132
135 RUSH YDS 122
225 TOTAL YDS 254
Chattanooga
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Arnold 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.1% 90 0 0 72.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.1% 90 0 0 72.0
D. Arnold 9/23 90 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Ford 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 92 0
A. Ford 25 92 0 13
D. Arnold 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 27 1
D. Arnold 13 27 1 12
G. Appleberry 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
G. Appleberry 3 14 0 8
T. Price 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Price 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Arnett 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
T. Arnett 3 2 30 0 25
B. Nunnelly 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
B. Nunnelly 7 3 28 0 12
R. Henderson 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
R. Henderson 8 2 24 0 16
C. James 17 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. James 3 2 8 0 5
K. McKinnon 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. McKinnon 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Jones 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Jones 7-2 0.0 0
R. Freeman 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
R. Freeman 7-1 0.0 0
J. Lawson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Lawson 7-1 0.0 0
B. Dowdell 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Dowdell 6-0 0.0 0
T. Boeck 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Boeck 5-1 0.0 0
J. Lee 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Lee 4-1 0.0 0
J. Prince 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Prince 4-0 0.0 0
J. Person 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Person 3-1 1.0 0
C. Smith 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
E. Brown 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Ulmo 60 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
V. Ulmo 1/1 22 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Boring 61 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.0 1
G. Boring 4 38.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 73 1 0 167.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 510 6 0 132.9
T. Pigrome 4/8 73 1 0
K. Thomas 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 59 0 0 99.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 59 0 0 99.7
K. Thomas 12/17 59 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 68 1
G. Walker 17 88 0 38
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
J. Moses 5 39 0 23
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Tinsley 1 5 0 5
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 185 0
T. Pigrome 4 2 0 4
K. Thomas 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 0
K. Thomas 4 -2 0 7
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
C. Burt Jr. 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 117 2
M. Tinsley 7 4 46 0 38
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 1
J. Simon 5 2 29 0 28
X. Lane 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 78 1
X. Lane 6 4 24 0 9
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
C. Burt Jr. 6 5 22 1 7
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Walker 1 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
A. Kincade 8-2 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
D. Key 7-3 0.0 0
D. Malone 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.5
D. Malone 7-2 0.5 0
E. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
E. Brown 4-0 1.0 0
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bradshaw 3-0 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Bailey 3-1 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Darvin 3-2 0.0 0
R. Barber 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Barber 1-1 0.0 0
J. Madden 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Madden 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hunter 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Cain 28 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Cain 1-0 0.0 0
K. Simpkins 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Simpkins 1-0 0.0 0
O. Alexander 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Alexander 1-1 0.0 0
D. Shipp 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Shipp 1-0 0.0 0
M. Bragg 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bragg 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
J. Jones 1-2 0.5 0
D. Lowe Jr. 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Lowe Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 8/8
B. Narveson 2/2 32 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
J. Haggerty 3 47.0 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Witchoskey 48 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.3 18 0
S. Witchoskey 3 11.3 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Ruffin 26 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
D. Ruffin 1 -3.0 -3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TNCHAT 25 7:16 14 75 TD
4:06 TNCHAT 25 1:25 3 3 Punt
0:30 TNCHAT 10 0:00 1 4
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 TNCHAT 20 0:05 2 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 TNCHAT 42 2:02 3 5 Fumble
10:54 WKY 9 1:16 3 4 FG
4:57 TNCHAT 25 4:36 10 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 TNCHAT 34 5:08 10 30 Downs
7:06 TNCHAT 12 1:28 3 -1 Punt
1:21 TNCHAT 25 0:33 5 -5 Downs
1:21 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:44 WKY 36 3:33 6 50 FG
2:33 WKY 31 1:53 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:02 WKY 21 7:39 19 59 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 31 1:44 3 -8 Punt
9:35 WKY 43 4:33 9 43 FG
0:12 WKY 27 0:00 5 39 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:06 WKY 36 0:47 3 -1 Punt
5:29 WKY 46 4:08 11 54 TD
0:44 TNCHAT 20 0:00 1 -2
0:44 0:00 0 0

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(0:44 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome kneels at CHT 22 for -2 yards.

TNCHAT Mocs  - Downs (5 plays, -5 yards, 0:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 15 - TNCHAT 20
(0:48 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TNCHAT 20
(0:53 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
+8 YD
2 & 23 - TNCHAT 12
(1:17 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to CHT 20 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
1 & 23 - TNCHAT 12
(1:21 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25
(1:21 - 4th) Team penalty on CHT Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at CHT 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(1:21 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by.

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:21 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 19-B.Nunnelly runs 100 yards for a touchdown.

WKY Hilltoppers  - TD (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:21 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
+4 YD
4 & 4 - WKY 4
(1:23 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 3
(1:38 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 4 for -1 yard (57-K.Jones).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 2
(1:42 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 3 for -1 yard (27-J.Lawson).
+4 YD
1 & 6 - WKY 6
(1:51 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 2 for 4 yards (46-T.Boeck).
Penalty
2 & 9 - WKY 12
(2:00 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley. Penalty on CHT 30-J.Person Roughing the passer 6 yards enforced at CHT 12. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(2:41 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 12 for 1 yard (57-K.Jones).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(3:08 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHT 13 for 28 yards (27-J.Lawson30-J.Person).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 45
(3:41 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 41 for 4 yards (57-K.Jones14-J.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 46
(4:22 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 45 for 1 yard (98-C.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 47
(5:00 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 46 for 1 yard (95-J.Prince).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(5:29 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 47 for 7 yards (57-K.Jones).

TNCHAT Mocs  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - TNCHAT 11
(5:38 - 4th) 61-G.Boring punts 43 yards from CHT 11 out of bounds at the WKY 46.
Sack
3 & 3 - TNCHAT 19
(5:55 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold sacked at CHT 11 for -8 yards. Penalty on CHT 69-C.Strange Holding declined. (32-E.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TNCHAT 16
(6:28 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 19 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 12
(7:06 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 16 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - WKY 35
(7:19 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 53 yards from WKY 35 to the CHT 12 downed by 54-M.Baldeck.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WKY 35
(7:25 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 35
(7:31 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(8:06 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 35 for -1 yard (3-R.Freeman).

TNCHAT Mocs  - Downs (10 plays, 30 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 17 - TNCHAT 36
(8:14 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 17-C.James.
No Gain
3 & 17 - TNCHAT 36
(8:50 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to WKY 36 for no gain (10-D.Malone).
+1 YD
2 & 18 - TNCHAT 37
(9:30 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to WKY 36 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TNCHAT 27
(9:36 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly. Penalty on CHT 75-H.Moon Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 27. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 29
(10:19 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to WKY 27 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+25 YD
2 & 8 - TNCHAT 46
(10:56 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold complete to 11-T.Arnett. 11-T.Arnett to WKY 29 for 25 yards (2-D.Key).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 44
(11:29 - 4th) 8-G.Appleberry to CHT 46 for 2 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - TNCHAT 41
(12:05 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 44 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade53-J.Darvin).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - TNCHAT 38
(12:51 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 41 for 3 yards (2-D.Key53-J.Darvin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 34
(13:22 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 38 for 4 yards (50-R.Barber).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Downs (5 plays, 39 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 9 - WKY 34
(13:33 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
-2 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 32
(14:16 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 34 for -2 yards (30-J.Person).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 35
(14:55 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to CHT 32 for 3 yards (37-J.Lee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27
(0:12 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to CHT 35 for 38 yards (1-B.Dowdell37-J.Lee).

TNCHAT Mocs  - Punt (10 plays, 21 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - TNCHAT 46
(0:21 - 3rd) 61-G.Boring punts 27 yards from CHT 46 out of bounds at the WKY 27.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TNCHAT 46
(0:29 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 47
(1:12 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold to CHT 46 for -1 yard (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 47
(1:55 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 47 for no gain (32-E.Brown).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - TNCHAT 43
(2:25 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 47 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade52-D.Lowe).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - TNCHAT 40
(2:50 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 17-C.James. 17-C.James to CHT 43 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone2-D.Key). Penalty on CHT 62-A.Sears Holding declined.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TNCHAT 40
(2:56 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Arnett.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 35
(3:09 - 3rd) Team penalty on WKY Offside 5 yards enforced at CHT 35. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 35
(3:49 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 35 for no gain (32-E.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TNCHAT 30
(4:26 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 35 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25
(4:57 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 11-T.Arnett. 11-T.Arnett to CHT 30 for 5 yards (27-O.Alexander).
Kickoff
(4:57 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by 19-B.Nunnelly.

WKY Hilltoppers  - FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - WKY 14
(5:02 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 13 - WKY 14
(5:09 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
+7 YD
2 & 20 - WKY 21
(5:53 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas to CHT 14 for 7 yards (57-K.Jones14-J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 20 - WKY 21
(6:01 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 11
(6:18 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to CHT 3 for 8 yards (27-J.Lawson). Penalty on WKY 74-T.Witt Holding 10 yards enforced at CHT 11. No Play.
+23 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 34
(7:01 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to CHT 11 for 23 yards (46-T.Boeck).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WKY 34
(7:36 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 34 for no gain (57-K.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(8:17 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 34 for 6 yards (95-J.Prince).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 49
(8:55 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 40 for 11 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(9:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 6 yards (3-R.Freeman).
Kickoff
(9:35 - 3rd) 60-V.Ulmo kicks 40 yards from CHT 35. 48-S.Witchoskey pushed ob at WKY 43 for 18 yards (28-J.Walker).

TNCHAT Mocs  - FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - TNCHAT 5
(9:38 - 3rd) 60-V.Ulmo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TNCHAT 5
(9:43 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TNCHAT 5
(10:17 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 5 for no gain (99-J.Madden52-D.Lowe).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - TNCHAT 9
(10:54 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 5 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).

TNCHAT Mocs  - Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TNCHAT 47
(11:06 - 3rd) 61-G.Boring punts 41 yards from CHT 47. 26-D.Ruffin to WKY 9 FUMBLES. 27-J.Lawson to WKY 9 for no gain.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - TNCHAT 43
(11:46 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 47 for 4 yards (53-J.Darvin).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TNCHAT 43
(12:28 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 43 for no gain (53-J.Darvin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 42
(13:08 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 43 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones2-D.Key).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - WKY 23
(13:16 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 35 yards from WKY 23 out of bounds at the CHT 42.
Sack
3 & 11 - WKY 30
(13:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 23 for -7 yards (30-J.Person).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 30
(14:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 30 for no gain (95-J.Prince).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(14:56 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 30 for -1 yard (95-J.Prince).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 60-V.Ulmo kicks 43 yards from CHT 35. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 31 for 9 yards (7-R.Lowery).

TNCHAT Mocs  - Halftime (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 20
(0:11 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 21 for 1 yard (53-J.Darvin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 20
(0:16 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.

WKY Hilltoppers  - Fumble (19 plays, 59 yards, 7:39 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
2 & 18 - WKY 18
(0:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to CHT 20 FUMBLES (30-J.Person). to CHT 20 for no gain.
-8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 10
(0:35 - 2nd) 11-C.Burt to CHT 18 for -8 yards (3-R.Freeman).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 14
(0:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to CHT 10 for 4 yards (46-T.Boeck).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 15
(0:57 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 14 for 1 yard (27-J.Lawson57-K.Jones).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20
(1:25 - 2nd) 4-M.Tinsley to CHT 15 for 5 yards (27-J.Lawson).
+5 YD
4 & 3 - WKY 25
(1:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to CHT 20 for 5 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 32
(2:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to CHT 25 for 7 yards (3-R.Freeman57-K.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 32
(2:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(2:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 34
(3:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to CHT 32 for 2 yards (27-J.Lawson).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 35
(3:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at CHT 24 for 11 yards (27-J.Lawson). Penalty on WKY 11-C.Burt Holding 10 yards enforced at CHT 24.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(4:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt pushed ob at CHT 35 for 7 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 47
(4:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to CHT 42 for 11 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 47
(5:30 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 47 for no gain (46-T.Boeck98-C.Smith).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 37
(6:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 47 for 10 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(6:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 37 for 4 yards (3-R.Freeman).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 24
(7:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 33 for 9 yards (37-J.Lee).
No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 24
(7:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(8:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 24 for 3 yards (37-J.Lee).

WKY Hilltoppers

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - WKY 21
(8:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
+6 YD
4 & 2 - WKY 21
(8:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 12-R.Henderson. 12-R.Henderson runs ob at WKY 15 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 29
(8:46 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 12-R.Henderson. 12-R.Henderson to WKY 21 for 8 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 29
(8:54 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 29
(9:01 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
+5 YD
4 & 2 - WKY 34
(9:40 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 29 for 5 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
+4 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 38
(10:25 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles pushed ob at WKY 34 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 40
(11:09 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 38 for 2 yards (11-J.Hunter).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(11:43 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 40 for 2 yards (28-D.Cain).
+16 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 42
(12:16 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 12-R.Henderson. 12-R.Henderson runs ob at WKY 42 for 16 yards.
Penalty
3 & 1 - WKY 47
(12:16 - 2nd) 23-T.Price to CHT 49 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone). Penalty on CHT 74-C.Truett False start 5 yards enforced at CHT 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - WKY 47
(12:22 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(13:03 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 47 for 9 yards (31-A.Kincade27-O.Alexander).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 29
(13:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles runs ob at CHT 38 for 9 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(14:18 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 29 for 7 yards (32-E.Brown).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 14
(15:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Appleberry to CHT 22 for 8 yards (97-D.Shipp34-J.Jones).

TNCHAT Mocs

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 10
(0:30 - 1st) 8-G.Appleberry to CHT 14 for 4 yards (10-D.Malone).

WKY Hilltoppers  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - WKY 37
(0:40 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 53 yards from WKY 37 to the CHT 10 downed by 26-D.Ruffin.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 39
(1:16 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 35
(1:55 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 39 for 4 yards (37-J.Lee).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(2:33 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 4 yards (46-T.Boeck27-J.Lawson).

TNCHAT Mocs  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - TNCHAT 28
(2:41 - 1st) 61-G.Boring punts 41 yards from CHT 28 to WKY 31 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
Sack
3 & 2 - TNCHAT 33
(3:25 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold sacked at CHT 28 for -5 yards (10-D.Malone34-J.Jones).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 25
(4:02 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to CHT 33 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25
(4:06 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
Kickoff
(4:06 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by 19-B.Nunnelly.

WKY Hilltoppers  - FG (6 plays, 50 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - WKY 14
(4:11 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 15
(5:04 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHT 14 for 1 yard.
-2 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 13
(5:27 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to CHT 15 for -2 yards (3-R.Freeman).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(6:04 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHT 13 for 3 yards (98-C.Smith46-T.Boeck).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(6:35 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHT 16 for 10 yards (27-J.Lawson3-R.Freeman).
+38 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 36
(7:09 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHT 26 for 38 yards (3-R.Freeman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 36
(7:38 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas to WKY 36 for no gain (57-K.Jones).
Kickoff
(7:44 - 1st) 60-V.Ulmo kicks 36 yards from CHT 35. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 36 for 7 yards (7-R.Lowery).

TNCHAT Mocs  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:44 - 1st) 60-V.Ulmo extra point is good.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - TNCHAT 10
(7:50 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 14 - TNCHAT 14
(8:28 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 10 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
-5 YD
1 & 9 - TNCHAT 9
(9:11 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold to WKY 14 FUMBLES. 3-D.Arnold to WKY 14 for no gain.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 22
(9:47 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 9 for 13 yards (2-D.Key).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - TNCHAT 34
(10:22 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to WKY 22 for 12 yards (2-D.Key).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 36
(10:57 - 1st) 23-T.Price to WKY 34 for 2 yards (98-M.Bragg10-D.Malone).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TNCHAT 39
(11:25 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold to WKY 36 for 3 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TNCHAT 44
(11:49 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold complete to 17-C.James. 17-C.James to WKY 39 for 5 yards (9-D.Bradshaw31-A.Kincade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 47
(12:27 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 44 for 3 yards (16-K.Simpkins50-R.Barber).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - TNCHAT 46
(13:03 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 47 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 40
(13:39 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to CHT 46 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - TNCHAT 28
(14:12 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold to CHT 40 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 25
(14:57 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to CHT 28 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHT End Zone. touchback.
