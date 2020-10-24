Drive Chart
|
|
|TNCHAT
|WKY
WKY
0 Pass
1 Rush
-2 YDS
0:00 POS
-2 YD
1ST & 10 TNCHAT 20
0:44
1-T.Pigrome kneels at CHT 22 for -2 yards.
WKY
1 Pass
0 Rush
8 YDS
0:33 POS
No Gain
4TH & 15 WKY 20
0:48
3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
No Gain
3RD & 15 TNCHAT 20
0:53
3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
+8 YD
2ND & 23 TNCHAT 12
1:17
3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to CHT 20 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
No Gain
1ST & 23 TNCHAT 12
1:21
3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TNCHAT 25
1:21
Team penalty on CHT Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at CHT 25. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:21
46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by.
WKY
3 Pass
255 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:21
46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 19-B.Nunnelly runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
WKY
2 Pass
255 Rush
48 YDS
4:08 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:21
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
+4 YD
4TH & 4 TNCHAT 4
1:23
1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
Touchdown 1:23
1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
48
yds
04:08
pos
10
12
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|14
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|3
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|225
|254
|Total Plays
|65
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|122
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|90
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|9-23
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.0
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|122
|
|
|225
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Arnold 3 QB
|D. Arnold
|9/23
|90
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ford 32 RB
|A. Ford
|25
|92
|0
|13
|
D. Arnold 3 QB
|D. Arnold
|13
|27
|1
|12
|
G. Appleberry 8 RB
|G. Appleberry
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Price 23 RB
|T. Price
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Arnett 11 WR
|T. Arnett
|3
|2
|30
|0
|25
|
B. Nunnelly 19 WR
|B. Nunnelly
|7
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
R. Henderson 12 WR
|R. Henderson
|8
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
C. James 17 TE
|C. James
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. McKinnon 2 WR
|K. McKinnon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Jones 57 LB
|K. Jones
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeman 3 LB
|R. Freeman
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 27 DB
|J. Lawson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dowdell 1 DB
|B. Dowdell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Boeck 46 LB
|T. Boeck
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 37 DB
|J. Lee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 95 DL
|J. Prince
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Person 30 LB
|J. Person
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 98 DL
|C. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 99 DL
|E. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 14 DB
|J. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ulmo 60 K
|V. Ulmo
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Boring 61 P
|G. Boring
|4
|38.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|4/8
|73
|1
|0
|
K. Thomas 8 QB
|K. Thomas
|12/17
|59
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|17
|88
|0
|38
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|5
|39
|0
|23
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|4
|2
|0
|4
|
K. Thomas 8 QB
|K. Thomas
|4
|-2
|0
|7
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|7
|4
|46
|0
|38
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|5
|2
|29
|0
|28
|
X. Lane 9 WR
|X. Lane
|6
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|6
|5
|22
|1
|7
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 10 DE
|D. Malone
|7-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Brown 32 LB
|E. Brown
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madden 99 DT
|J. Madden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cain 28 DE
|D. Cain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Alexander 27 DB
|O. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bragg 98 DT
|M. Bragg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Lowe Jr. 52 LB
|D. Lowe Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|2/2
|32
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|3
|47.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Witchoskey 48 TE
|S. Witchoskey
|3
|11.3
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ruffin 26 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
WKY
Hilltoppers
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(0:44 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome kneels at CHT 22 for -2 yards.
TNCHAT
Mocs
- Downs (5 plays, -5 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 15 - TNCHAT 20(0:48 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TNCHAT 20(0:53 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - TNCHAT 12(1:17 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to CHT 20 for 8 yards (2-D.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 23 - TNCHAT 12(1:21 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 2-K.McKinnon.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(1:21 - 4th) Team penalty on CHT Unsportsmanlike conduct 13 yards enforced at CHT 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by.
WKY
Hilltoppers
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 4th) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 19-B.Nunnelly runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- TD (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 4th) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - WKY 4(1:23 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 3(1:38 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 4 for -1 yard (57-K.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 2(1:42 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 3 for -1 yard (27-J.Lawson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - WKY 6(1:51 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 2 for 4 yards (46-T.Boeck).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - WKY 12(2:00 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley. Penalty on CHT 30-J.Person Roughing the passer 6 yards enforced at CHT 12. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 13(2:41 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 12 for 1 yard (57-K.Jones).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(3:08 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHT 13 for 28 yards (27-J.Lawson30-J.Person).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 45(3:41 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 41 for 4 yards (57-K.Jones14-J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 46(4:22 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 45 for 1 yard (98-C.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 47(5:00 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 46 for 1 yard (95-J.Prince).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(5:29 - 4th) 5-G.Walker to CHT 47 for 7 yards (57-K.Jones).
TNCHAT
Mocs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TNCHAT 11(5:38 - 4th) 61-G.Boring punts 43 yards from CHT 11 out of bounds at the WKY 46.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - TNCHAT 19(5:55 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold sacked at CHT 11 for -8 yards. Penalty on CHT 69-C.Strange Holding declined. (32-E.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TNCHAT 16(6:28 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 19 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 12(7:06 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 16 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey31-A.Kincade).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WKY 35(7:19 - 4th) 47-J.Haggerty punts 53 yards from WKY 35 to the CHT 12 downed by 54-M.Baldeck.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WKY 35(7:25 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WKY 35(7:31 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(8:06 - 4th) 3-J.Moses to WKY 35 for -1 yard (3-R.Freeman).
TNCHAT
Mocs
- Downs (10 plays, 30 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 17 - TNCHAT 36(8:14 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 17-C.James.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - TNCHAT 36(8:50 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to WKY 36 for no gain (10-D.Malone).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - TNCHAT 37(9:30 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to WKY 36 for 1 yard (36-K.Bailey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TNCHAT 27(9:36 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly. Penalty on CHT 75-H.Moon Holding 10 yards enforced at WKY 27. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 29(10:19 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to WKY 27 for 2 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 8 - TNCHAT 46(10:56 - 4th) 3-D.Arnold complete to 11-T.Arnett. 11-T.Arnett to WKY 29 for 25 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 44(11:29 - 4th) 8-G.Appleberry to CHT 46 for 2 yards (2-D.Key36-K.Bailey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TNCHAT 41(12:05 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 44 for 3 yards (31-A.Kincade53-J.Darvin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TNCHAT 38(12:51 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 41 for 3 yards (2-D.Key53-J.Darvin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 34(13:22 - 4th) 32-A.Ford to CHT 38 for 4 yards (50-R.Barber).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Downs (5 plays, 39 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - WKY 34(13:33 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 32(14:16 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome to CHT 34 for -2 yards (30-J.Person).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 35(14:55 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to CHT 32 for 3 yards (37-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 35(15:00 - 4th) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 27(0:12 - 3rd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to CHT 35 for 38 yards (1-B.Dowdell37-J.Lee).
TNCHAT
Mocs
- Punt (10 plays, 21 yards, 4:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TNCHAT 46(0:21 - 3rd) 61-G.Boring punts 27 yards from CHT 46 out of bounds at the WKY 27.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TNCHAT 46(0:29 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 47(1:12 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold to CHT 46 for -1 yard (10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 47(1:55 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 47 for no gain (32-E.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - TNCHAT 43(2:25 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 47 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade52-D.Lowe).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TNCHAT 40(2:50 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 17-C.James. 17-C.James to CHT 43 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone2-D.Key). Penalty on CHT 62-A.Sears Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TNCHAT 40(2:56 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Arnett.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 35(3:09 - 3rd) Team penalty on WKY Offside 5 yards enforced at CHT 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 35(3:49 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 35 for no gain (32-E.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TNCHAT 30(4:26 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 35 for 5 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(4:57 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 11-T.Arnett. 11-T.Arnett to CHT 30 for 5 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 3rd) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by 19-B.Nunnelly.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (9 plays, 43 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - WKY 14(5:02 - 3rd) 44-B.Narveson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WKY 14(5:09 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 9-X.Lane.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - WKY 21(5:53 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas to CHT 14 for 7 yards (57-K.Jones14-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - WKY 21(6:01 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WKY 11(6:18 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to CHT 3 for 8 yards (27-J.Lawson). Penalty on WKY 74-T.Witt Holding 10 yards enforced at CHT 11. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 34(7:01 - 3rd) 3-J.Moses to CHT 11 for 23 yards (46-T.Boeck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WKY 34(7:36 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 34 for no gain (57-K.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 40(8:17 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 34 for 6 yards (95-J.Prince).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 49(8:55 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 40 for 11 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(9:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 49 for 6 yards (3-R.Freeman).
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) 60-V.Ulmo kicks 40 yards from CHT 35. 48-S.Witchoskey pushed ob at WKY 43 for 18 yards (28-J.Walker).
TNCHAT
Mocs
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TNCHAT 5(9:38 - 3rd) 60-V.Ulmo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TNCHAT 5(9:43 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TNCHAT 5(10:17 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 5 for no gain (99-J.Madden52-D.Lowe).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - TNCHAT 9(10:54 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 5 for 4 yards (36-K.Bailey).
TNCHAT
Mocs
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TNCHAT 47(11:06 - 3rd) 61-G.Boring punts 41 yards from CHT 47. 26-D.Ruffin to WKY 9 FUMBLES. 27-J.Lawson to WKY 9 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - TNCHAT 43(11:46 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 47 for 4 yards (53-J.Darvin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TNCHAT 43(12:28 - 3rd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles to CHT 43 for no gain (53-J.Darvin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 42(13:08 - 3rd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 43 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones2-D.Key).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WKY 23(13:16 - 3rd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 35 yards from WKY 23 out of bounds at the CHT 42.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - WKY 30(13:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas sacked at WKY 23 for -7 yards (30-J.Person).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WKY 30(14:23 - 3rd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 30 for no gain (95-J.Prince).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(14:56 - 3rd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 30 for -1 yard (95-J.Prince).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 60-V.Ulmo kicks 43 yards from CHT 35. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 31 for 9 yards (7-R.Lowery).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Fumble (19 plays, 59 yards, 7:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
2 & 18 - WKY 18(0:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas to CHT 20 FUMBLES (30-J.Person). to CHT 20 for no gain.
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 10(0:35 - 2nd) 11-C.Burt to CHT 18 for -8 yards (3-R.Freeman).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 14(0:49 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to CHT 10 for 4 yards (46-T.Boeck).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 15(0:57 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to CHT 14 for 1 yard (27-J.Lawson57-K.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 20(1:25 - 2nd) 4-M.Tinsley to CHT 15 for 5 yards (27-J.Lawson).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - WKY 25(1:59 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to CHT 20 for 5 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 32(2:37 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to CHT 25 for 7 yards (3-R.Freeman57-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 32(2:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Burt.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 32(2:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Tinsley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WKY 34(3:24 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to CHT 32 for 2 yards (27-J.Lawson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 35(3:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses pushed ob at CHT 24 for 11 yards (27-J.Lawson). Penalty on WKY 11-C.Burt Holding 10 yards enforced at CHT 24.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(4:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt pushed ob at CHT 35 for 7 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 47(4:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to CHT 42 for 11 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(5:30 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 47 for no gain (46-T.Boeck98-C.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 37(6:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to WKY 47 for 10 yards (1-B.Dowdell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 33(6:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Moses to WKY 37 for 4 yards (3-R.Freeman).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WKY 24(7:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 33 for 9 yards (37-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WKY 24(7:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Simon.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(8:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Thomas complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to WKY 24 for 3 yards (37-J.Lee).
WKY
Hilltoppers
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - WKY 21(8:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - WKY 21(8:07 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 12-R.Henderson. 12-R.Henderson runs ob at WKY 15 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - WKY 29(8:46 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 12-R.Henderson. 12-R.Henderson to WKY 21 for 8 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WKY 29(8:54 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 29(9:01 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - WKY 34(9:40 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 29 for 5 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 38(10:25 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles pushed ob at WKY 34 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WKY 40(11:09 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 38 for 2 yards (11-J.Hunter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 42(11:43 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to WKY 40 for 2 yards (28-D.Cain).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 42(12:16 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold complete to 12-R.Henderson. 12-R.Henderson runs ob at WKY 42 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - WKY 47(12:16 - 2nd) 23-T.Price to CHT 49 for 2 yards (10-D.Malone). Penalty on CHT 74-C.Truett False start 5 yards enforced at CHT 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WKY 47(12:22 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 12-R.Henderson.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 38(13:03 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 47 for 9 yards (31-A.Kincade27-O.Alexander).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 29(13:32 - 2nd) 3-D.Arnold scrambles runs ob at CHT 38 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 22(14:18 - 2nd) 32-A.Ford to CHT 29 for 7 yards (32-E.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 14(15:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Appleberry to CHT 22 for 8 yards (97-D.Shipp34-J.Jones).
WKY
Hilltoppers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WKY 37(0:40 - 1st) 47-J.Haggerty punts 53 yards from WKY 37 to the CHT 10 downed by 26-D.Ruffin.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WKY 39(1:16 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for -2 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 35(1:55 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 9-X.Lane. 9-X.Lane to WKY 39 for 4 yards (37-J.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 31(2:33 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 35 for 4 yards (46-T.Boeck27-J.Lawson).
TNCHAT
Mocs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TNCHAT 28(2:41 - 1st) 61-G.Boring punts 41 yards from CHT 28 to WKY 31 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - TNCHAT 33(3:25 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold sacked at CHT 28 for -5 yards (10-D.Malone34-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(4:02 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to CHT 33 for 8 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(4:06 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 40 yards from WKY 35 to CHT 25 fair catch by 19-B.Nunnelly.
WKY
Hilltoppers
- FG (6 plays, 50 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WKY 14(4:11 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - WKY 15(5:04 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHT 14 for 1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 13(5:27 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to CHT 15 for -2 yards (3-R.Freeman).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 16(6:04 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHT 13 for 3 yards (98-C.Smith46-T.Boeck).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 26(6:35 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHT 16 for 10 yards (27-J.Lawson3-R.Freeman).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 36(7:09 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHT 26 for 38 yards (3-R.Freeman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 36(7:38 - 1st) 8-K.Thomas to WKY 36 for no gain (57-K.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(7:44 - 1st) 60-V.Ulmo kicks 36 yards from CHT 35. 48-S.Witchoskey to WKY 36 for 7 yards (7-R.Lowery).
TNCHAT
Mocs
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 7:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:44 - 1st) 60-V.Ulmo extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - TNCHAT 10(7:50 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - TNCHAT 14(8:28 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 10 for 4 yards (31-A.Kincade).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 9 - TNCHAT 9(9:11 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold to WKY 14 FUMBLES. 3-D.Arnold to WKY 14 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 22(9:47 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 9 for 13 yards (2-D.Key).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - TNCHAT 34(10:22 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold complete to 19-B.Nunnelly. 19-B.Nunnelly to WKY 22 for 12 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 36(10:57 - 1st) 23-T.Price to WKY 34 for 2 yards (98-M.Bragg10-D.Malone).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TNCHAT 39(11:25 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold to WKY 36 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TNCHAT 44(11:49 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold complete to 17-C.James. 17-C.James to WKY 39 for 5 yards (9-D.Bradshaw31-A.Kincade).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 47(12:27 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 44 for 3 yards (16-K.Simpkins50-R.Barber).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TNCHAT 46(13:03 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to WKY 47 for 7 yards (31-A.Kincade2-D.Key).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 40(13:39 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to CHT 46 for 6 yards (10-D.Malone).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - TNCHAT 28(14:12 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold to CHT 40 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(14:57 - 1st) 32-A.Ford to CHT 28 for 3 yards (10-D.Malone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TNCHAT 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-D.Arnold incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Nunnelly.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHT End Zone. touchback.
-
