UK
MIZZOU

Key Players
J. Ali 6 WR
35 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
L. Rountree III 34 RB
118 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
MIZZOU
0 Pass
4095 Rush
48 YDS
7:01 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 4 UK 4
3:10
92-H.Mevis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
+1 YD
3RD & 5 UK 5
3:16
9-J.Knox pushed ob at KEN 4 for 1 yard (29-Y.Corker).
No Gain
2ND & 5 UK 5
4:00
34-L.Rountree to KEN 5 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
-2 YD
1ST & 3 UK 3
4:44
1-T.Badie to KEN 5 for -2 yards (6-J.Casey).
+12 YD
3RD & 10 UK 15
5:25
1-T.Badie to KEN 3 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
No Gain
2ND & 10 UK 15
5:31
8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wilson.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UK 15
5:37
8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
+4 YD
3RD & 1 UK 19
6:07
8-C.Bazelak to KEN 15 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright).
+8 YD
2ND & 9 UK 27
6:37
34-L.Rountree pushed ob at KEN 19 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UK 28
7:20
34-L.Rountree to KEN 27 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
4th Quarter
Field Goal 3:10
92-H.Mevis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
48
yds
07:01
pos
10
20
Point After TD 13:14
96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 13:22
3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
00:32
pos
9
17
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 0:45
92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 0:49
34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
03:11
pos
3
16
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:03
92-H.Mevis 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
61
yds
02:50
pos
3
10
Field Goal 8:29
96-M.Ruffolo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
43
yds
02:28
pos
3
7
Point After TD 10:57
92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:01
34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
82
yds
01:48
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 25
Rushing 5 12
Passing 1 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-9 10-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-4
Total Net Yards 133 408
Total Plays 35 86
Avg Gain 3.8 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 95 207
Rush Attempts 22 56
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 3.7
Yards Passing 38 201
Comp. - Att. 4-13 21-30
Yards Per Pass 2.4 6.4
Penalties - Yards 1-10 6-54
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.0 4-38.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 2-2 030710
Missouri 1-2 0107320
Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field Columbia, MO
 38 PASS YDS 201
95 RUSH YDS 207
133 TOTAL YDS 408
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 38 1 0 104.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.1% 390 1 1 131.0
T. Wilson 4/10 38 1 0
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Gatewood 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 146 2
C. Rodriguez Jr. 9 48 0 17
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 148 1
A. Rose 5 43 0 29
J. Gatewood 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Gatewood 3 6 0 8
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 171 3
T. Wilson 5 -2 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 186 0
J. Ali 5 3 35 1 26
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
A. Rose 1 1 3 0 3
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Oliver 2 0 0 0 0
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
A. Dailey Jr. 3 0 0 0 0
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Upshaw 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Y. Corker 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-1 0 1.0
Y. Corker 15-1 1.0 0
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 8-1 0.0 0
D. Square 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Square 7-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. McCall 5-1 0.0 0
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Echols 5-0 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Watson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Weaver 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Weaver 4-0 0.0 0
J. Wright 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Wright 4-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 3-1 0.0 0
D. Robinson 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Robinson 3-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Looney 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ajian 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Ajian 2-0 0.0 0
I. Gibson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Gibson 2-0 0.0 0
M. Bembry 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Bembry 1-1 0.0 0
P. Hoskins 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Hoskins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Paschal 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dort Jr. 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dort Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Devonshire 36 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Devonshire 1-0 0.0 0
J. Casey 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Casey 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ruffolo 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/7
M. Ruffolo 1/1 50 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
M. Duffy 6 44.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 201 0 0 126.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 286 0 1 120.1
C. Bazelak 21/30 201 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
35 118 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 151 1
L. Rountree III 35 118 2 18
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
T. Badie 10 48 0 15
C. Bazelak 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 1
C. Bazelak 10 40 0 13
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Knox 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
J. Knox 6 5 60 0 27
D. Hazelton 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
D. Hazelton 8 6 51 0 17
N. Hea 48 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
N. Hea 6 4 31 0 12
K. Chism 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 0
K. Chism 1 1 24 0 24
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 98 1
T. Badie 3 2 15 0 10
D. Smith 31 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Smith 1 1 10 0 10
T. Dove 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Dove 1 1 7 0 7
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Rountree III 2 1 3 0 3
B. Banister 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
B. Banister 1 0 0 0 0
M. Wilson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
N. Bolton 7-0 1.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 3-0 0.0 0
D. Nicholson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Nicholson 3-0 0.0 0
M. Manuel 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Manuel 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
S. Martin Jr. 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Martin Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
I. Burdine 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Burdine 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jeffcoat 1-0 0.0 0
A. Byers 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Byers 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Mevis 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 1/1
H. Mevis 2/2 20 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. McKinniss 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
G. McKinniss 4 38.5 3 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 0:48 3 6 Punt
10:24 UK 15 3:19 6 18 Punt
4:28 UK 8 2:16 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 UK 25 2:28 6 43 FG
5:08 UK 15 2:07 3 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:25 UK 9 1:22 3 6 Punt
0:45 UK 25 0:32 2 39
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:09 UK 21 0:49 3 2 Punt
11:09 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 MIZZOU 21 3:30 7 28 Punt
6:56 MIZZOU 31 2:21 5 25 Punt
1:58 MIZZOU 34 1:48 5 21
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:24 MIZZOU 25 3:04 6 23 Punt
2:53 MIZZOU 35 2:50 12 58 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 25 9:29 22 -16 Downs
3:56 MIZZOU 39 3:11 6 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 MIZZOU 25 1:56 3 9 Punt
10:11 MIZZOU 38 7:01 15 58 FG
10:11 0:00 0 0

MIZZOU Tigers  - FG (15 plays, 58 yards, 7:01 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 4
(3:10 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 5
(3:16 - 4th) 9-J.Knox pushed ob at KEN 4 for 1 yard (29-Y.Corker).
No Gain
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 5
(4:00 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 5 for no gain (4-J.Paschal).
-2 YD
1 & 3 - MIZZOU 3
(4:44 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 5 for -2 yards (6-J.Casey).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(5:25 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to KEN 3 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker44-J.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(5:31 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Wilson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(5:37 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 19
(6:07 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 15 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 27
(6:37 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at KEN 19 for 8 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28
(7:20 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 27 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 35
(7:55 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 28 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(8:38 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 35 for 6 yards (50-M.McCall).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49
(8:56 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 3-C.Dort Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 49. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 41
(8:56 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 49 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 41
(9:31 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for no gain (59-K.Looney).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38
(10:11 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 41 for 3 yards (50-M.McCall).

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 23
(10:20 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 39 yards from KEN 23 out of bounds at the MIZ 38.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 23
(10:27 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 23
(10:33 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21
(11:09 - 4th) 10-A.Rose to KEN 23 for 2 yards (1-J.Bledsoe97-A.Byers).

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 34
(11:18 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 45 yards from MIZ 34 to KEN 21 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31
(12:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 34 for 3 yards (5-D.Square).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27
(12:37 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(13:14 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
Kickoff
(13:14 - 4th) 12-C.Poore kicks 40 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ 25 fair catch by 28-D.Downing.

UK Wildcats

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:14 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - UK 26
(13:22 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UK 27
(13:57 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 30
(14:27 - 4th) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali pushed ob at MIZ 27 for 3 yards (49-S.Martin).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36
(15:00 - 4th) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 30 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 42
(0:13 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez pushed ob at KEN 49 for 7 yards (11-D.Nicholson). Penalty on MIZ 2-E.Rakestraw Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 49.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(0:45 - 3rd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 42 for 17 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
Kickoff
(0:45 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.

MIZZOU Tigers  - TD (6 plays, 61 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:45 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:49 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - MIZZOU 4
(1:46 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 1 for 3 yards (23-T.Ajian).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10
(2:23 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 4 for 6 yards (13-J.Weaver).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16
(2:45 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 10 for 6 yards (13-J.Weaver).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34
(3:27 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at KEN 16 for 18 yards.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39
(3:56 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 34 for 27 yards (36-M.Devonshire).

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UK 15
(4:03 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 46 yards from KEN 15 to MIZ 39 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - UK 11
(4:43 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson scrambles pushed ob at KEN 15 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 11
(4:47 - 3rd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 9
(5:25 - 3rd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 11 for 2 yards (9-T.Gillespie).

MIZZOU Tigers  - Downs (22 plays, -16 yards, 9:29 poss)

Result Play
Sack
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 7
(5:31 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at KEN 9 for -2 yards (29-Y.Corker).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 7
(6:12 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 7 for no gain (13-J.Weaver).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 10
(6:42 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 7 for 3 yards (44-J.Davis29-Y.Corker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16
(7:09 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 10 for 6 yards (44-J.Davis).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 19
(7:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 16 for 3 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 22
(8:04 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 19 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28
(8:29 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 22 for 6 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+7 YD
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 35
(8:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to KEN 28 for 7 yards (3-C.Dort).
-4 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 31
(9:40 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 35 for -4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 36
(10:16 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 31 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis1-K.Joseph).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39
(10:35 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 36 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+4 YD
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 43
(11:02 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 39 for 4 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+7 YD
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 50
(11:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 43 for 7 yards (5-D.Square).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 50
(11:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49
(12:23 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 50 for -1 yard (13-J.Weaver).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(12:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to KEN 49 for 10 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(12:48 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41
(12:54 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28
(13:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at MIZ 41 for 13 yards (26-B.Echols).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - MIZZOU 22
(14:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 28 for 6 yards (23-T.Ajian).
Penalty
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27
(14:20 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 82-D.Parker False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 27. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (5-D.Square).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.

MIZZOU Tigers  - Halftime (12 plays, 58 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:03 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
No Gain
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(0:12 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 1 for no gain (50-M.McCall).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 10
(0:19 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 1 for 9 yards (96-I.Gibson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13
(0:42 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 10 for 3 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+24 YD
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 37
(0:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to KEN 13 for 24 yards (5-D.Square).
+4 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 41
(1:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 37 for 4 yards (44-J.Davis).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39
(1:29 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 41 for -2 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 50
(1:35 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to KEN 39 for 11 yards (5-D.Square42-M.Bembry).
Penalty
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 47
(1:50 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 40 for 13 yards. Team penalty on MIZ Holding 3 yards enforced at KEN 47. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47
(2:26 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for no gain (96-I.Gibson).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 35
(2:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 47 for 12 yards (31-J.Watson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35
(2:53 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - UK 14
(3:01 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 14 to MIZ 35 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
Sack
3 & 7 - UK 18
(3:41 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood sacked at KEN 14 for -4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 17
(4:28 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 18 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15
(5:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to KEN 17 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 48
(5:20 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from MIZ 48 Downed at the KEN 15.
No Gain
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 48
(5:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 43
(6:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 48 for 5 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42
(6:46 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 43 for 1 yard (44-J.Davis).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 32
(7:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to MIZ 42 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30
(7:53 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 32 for 2 yards (5-D.Square).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25
(8:24 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (50-M.McCall).
Kickoff
(8:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on MIZ Holding declined.

UK Wildcats  - FG (6 plays, 43 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - UK 32
(8:29 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UK 32
(8:38 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UK 35
(9:10 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 32 for 3 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 35
(9:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UK 43
(9:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Gatewood to MIZ 35 for 8 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 46
(10:22 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25
(10:57 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to MIZ 46 for 29 yards.
Kickoff
(10:57 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.

MIZZOU Tigers

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:57 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(11:01 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1
(11:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 1 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
+10 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 11
(11:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to KEN 1 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 14
(12:28 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 11 for 3 yards (15-J.Wright50-M.McCall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15
(12:55 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 14 for 1 yard (50-M.McCall).
+8 YD
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 23
(13:25 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 15 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28
(13:52 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 13 for 15 yards (5-D.Square). Penalty on MIZ 79-L.Borom Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 13.
+12 YD
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 40
(14:22 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to KEN 28 for 12 yards (29-Y.Corker).
+5 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to KEN 40 for 5 yards (15-J.Wright).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 50
(0:10 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 45 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
Penalty
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 44
(0:15 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to KEN 36 for 8 yards (9-D.Robinson). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 6 yards enforced at KEN 44. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45
(0:50 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 44 for 1 yard (59-K.Looney).
+13 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 42
(1:25 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 45 for 13 yards (9-D.Robinson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34
(1:58 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 42 for 8 yards (44-J.Davis).

UK Wildcats  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - UK 22
(2:12 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 44 yards from KEN 22 to MIZ 34 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
-10 YD
3 & 5 - UK 32
(2:44 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 25 FUMBLES. 3-T.Wilson to KEN 22 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 32
(2:51 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27
(3:24 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 32 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - UK 9
(3:49 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 12 for 3 yards (9-T.Gillespie). Penalty on MIZ 9-T.Gillespie Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at KEN 12.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 8
(4:28 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 9 for 1 yard (3-M.Manuel).

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 44
(4:35 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from KEN 44 to KEN 8 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 47
(5:09 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to KEN 44 for 3 yards (26-B.Echols).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 47
(5:43 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 47 for no gain (31-J.Watson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(6:13 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to KEN 47 for 3 yards (42-M.Bembry).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 37
(6:34 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 50 for 13 yards (1-K.Joseph).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31
(6:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 37 for 6 yards (29-Y.Corker).

UK Wildcats  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UK 33
(7:05 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 36 yards from KEN 33 Downed at the MIZ 31.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 33
(7:13 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - UK 30
(8:01 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to KEN 33 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31
(8:41 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 30 for -1 yard (97-A.Byers0-T.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UK 24
(9:11 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 31 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UK 21
(9:54 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 24 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15
(10:24 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 21 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).

MIZZOU Tigers  - Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - MIZZOU 49
(10:35 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from MIZ 49 Downed at the KEN 15.
+3 YD
3 & 14 - MIZZOU 46
(11:11 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 49 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 14 - MIZZOU 46
(11:17 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50
(11:52 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 46 for -4 yards (15-J.Wright).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 44
(12:23 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to KEN 50 for 6 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 40
(13:01 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 44 for 4 yards (31-J.Watson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38
(13:34 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 40 for 2 yards (26-B.Echols).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21
(14:05 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to MIZ 38 for 17 yards (26-B.Echols).

UK Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UK 31
(14:12 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 48 yards from KEN 31 to MIZ 21 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - UK 25
(14:49 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 31 for 6 yards (24-I.Burdine).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 25
(14:55 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey. Team penalty on KEN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
