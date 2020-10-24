Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|LIB
USM
0 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
0:02 POS
+8 YD
1ST & 10 USM 26
0:13
21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs35-T.Dupree).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:15
95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35. 35-T.Newsome to USM 26 for 1 yard.
LIB
2 Pass
15 Rush
44 YDS
3:51 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:15
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
+10 YD
3RD & 10 USM 10
0:21
7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
-4 YD
2ND & 6 USM 6
1:10
1-S.Louis to USM 10 for -4 yards (3-T.Sykes).
+1 YD
1ST & 7 USM 7
1:56
1-S.Louis to USM 6 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
+25 YD
2ND & 12 USM 32
2:33
1-S.Louis pushed ob at USM 7 for 25 yards (19-K.Hemby).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 USM 30
3:19
8-J.Mack to USM 32 for -2 yards.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 USM 44
4:06
7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to USM 30 for 14 yards (25-T.Barnes6-S.Latham).
USM
1 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
1:31 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 USM 7
4:15
49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 7. 3-D.Douglas to USM 44 for no gain (11-A.Willis).
Touchdown 0:21
7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
03:51
pos
7
34
Touchdown 5:52
7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
01:24
pos
7
27
Touchdown 8:48
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
06:08
pos
7
20
Touchdown 1:30
7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
98
yds
06:15
pos
7
13
Touchdown 11:23
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:42
pos
7
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|16
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|143
|325
|Total Plays
|25
|38
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|109
|Rush Attempts
|13
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|86
|216
|Comp. - Att.
|8-12
|16-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|9.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-27
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|3-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|216
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|143
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|8/12
|86
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|6
|27
|0
|8
|
T. Whatley 6 QB
|T. Whatley
|5
|21
|1
|10
|
B. Hayes 16 RB
|B. Hayes
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 17 WR
|J. Brownlee
|2
|2
|46
|0
|29
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|3
|2
|36
|0
|21
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|6
|0
|11
|
G. Gunter 89 TE
|G. Gunter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cavallo 97 TE
|C. Cavallo
|2
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 18 DB
|N. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moody 36 DB
|T. Moody
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Maples 32 LB
|H. Maples
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cherry 24 DL
|T. Cherry
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sykes 3 DL
|T. Sykes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 2 DL
|E. Kitchen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 25 DB
|T. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
|E. Scott Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Fleming 49 P
|G. Fleming
|3
|38.7
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Robinson 13 WR
|A. Robinson
|3
|22.0
|26
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|16/21
|216
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Willis 7 QB
|M. Willis
|4
|56
|0
|23
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|9
|43
|0
|25
|
J. Faulks 8 CB
|J. Faulks
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Mack 8 RB
|J. Mack
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|5
|5
|69
|1
|32
|
K. Shaa 2 WR
|K. Shaa
|3
|2
|50
|2
|39
|
D. Stubbs 5 WR
|D. Stubbs
|5
|3
|38
|0
|17
|
C. Barrett 15 TE
|C. Barrett
|1
|1
|18
|1
|18
|
C. Daniels 4 WR
|C. Daniels
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Huntley 0 TE
|J. Huntley
|3
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. James 55 DT
|E. James
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Butler 6 LB
|A. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierre 32 LB
|A. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stone 23 S
|C. Stone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Dabney 2 CB
|E. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haskins 7 S
|M. Haskins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rusins 99 DT
|R. Rusins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Barbir 95 K
|A. Barbir
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Pickett 25 RB
|P. Pickett
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
USM
Golden Eagles
- Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(0:13 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs35-T.Dupree).
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35. 35-T.Newsome to USM 26 for 1 yard.
LIB
Flames
- TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 10(0:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LIB 6(1:10 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for -4 yards (3-T.Sykes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - LIB 7(1:56 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 6 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - LIB 32(2:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis pushed ob at USM 7 for 25 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(3:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to USM 32 for -2 yards.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 44(4:06 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to USM 30 for 14 yards (25-T.Barnes6-S.Latham).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - USM 7(4:15 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 7. 3-D.Douglas to USM 44 for no gain (11-A.Willis).
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - USM 12(4:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 12. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USM 12(4:19 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 6(4:53 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at USM 12 for 6 yards (35-T.Dupree).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 7(5:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to USM 6 for -1 yard (1-J.Scruggs55-E.James).
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson runs 100 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USM 34-T.Hopkins Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at USM 14.
LIB
Flames
- TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 18(5:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 18(5:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - LIB 27(6:28 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 18 for 9 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(7:10 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 27 for 8 yards (29-C.Harrell).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USM 35(7:18 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 35 for no gain (6-A.Butler10-T.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - USM 35(7:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 35 for no gain (55-E.James).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 26(8:26 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes to USM 35 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(8:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (23-C.Stone57-C.Poole).
LIB
Flames
- TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 6:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - LIB 11(8:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LIB 10(9:38 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 11 for -1 yard (24-T.Cherry).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 3 - LIB 16(10:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for 6 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LIB 16(11:02 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 16 for no gain (19-K.Hemby2-E.Kitchen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 23(11:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 16 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman18-N.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 23(11:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 2 - LIB 25(12:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 23 for 2 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LIB 33(12:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 25 for 8 yards (5-M.Pleas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LIB 33(12:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 33(12:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 49(13:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to USM 33 for 18 yards (18-N.Brooks19-K.Hemby).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 17(14:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 49 for 32 yards (12-E.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 17(14:49 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 17 for no gain (32-H.Maples).
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - USM 42(14:57 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 41 yards from USM 42 to LIB 17 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - USM 42(15:00 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
USM
Golden Eagles
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 38(0:20 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley to USM 42 for 4 yards (55-E.James).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(0:53 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 38 for 2 yards (55-E.James).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(1:21 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 36 for 11 yards (23-C.Stone).
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
LIB
Flames
- TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(1:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - LIB 28(1:49 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at USM 12 for 16 yards (13-T.Moody).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - LIB 40(2:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at USM 28 for 12 yards (18-N.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 30(2:43 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to USM 19 for 11 yards (25-T.Barnes). Penalty on LIB 88-J.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LIB 34(3:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 30 for 4 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - LIB 48(3:47 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas pushed ob at USM 34 for 14 yards (6-S.Latham).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - LIB 50(4:19 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to USM 48 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LIB 40(4:33 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 40 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Mack Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 40. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LIB 45(5:25 - 1st) 8-J.Mack pushed ob at USM 40 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 50(5:47 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to USM 45 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - LIB 27(6:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 50 for 23 yards (46-A.Habas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LIB 27(6:20 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - LIB 17(6:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley. Penalty on USM 29-C.Harrell Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 17. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LIB 15(7:03 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 17 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas24-T.Cherry).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 12(7:36 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 15 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - USM 50(7:44 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 38 yards from LIB 50 to LIB 12 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - USM 50(7:50 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - USM 45(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 44(8:43 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to LIB 45 for -1 yard (32-A.Pierre).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(9:18 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 44 for 1 yard (10-T.Clark99-R.Rusins).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(9:56 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 45 for 15 yards (32-A.Pierre).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - USM 34(10:26 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 40 for 6 yards (32-A.Pierre6-A.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 26(11:08 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
LIB
Flames
- TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 1 - LIB 39(11:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 48(11:35 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 39 for 9 yards (13-T.Moody).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LIB 35(11:52 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 48 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby).
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 35 for 10 yards (51-A.Gregory).
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 10(12:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - USM 31(12:36 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 10 for 21 yards (6-A.Butler7-M.Haskins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 32(13:16 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley scrambles to LIB 31 for 1 yard (9-J.Treadwell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(13:48 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 32 for 2 yards (11-D.Johnson).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(14:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs ob at LIB 34 for 29 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 15 - USM 20(14:32 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 37 for 17 yards (2-E.Dabney).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 20 for -5 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
