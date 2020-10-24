Drive Chart
USM
LIB

USM
0 Pass
1 Rush
8 YDS
0:02 POS
+8 YD
1ST & 10 USM 26
0:13
21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs35-T.Dupree).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:15
95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35. 35-T.Newsome to USM 26 for 1 yard.
LIB
2 Pass
15 Rush
44 YDS
3:51 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:15
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
+10 YD
3RD & 10 USM 10
0:21
7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
-4 YD
2ND & 6 USM 6
1:10
1-S.Louis to USM 10 for -4 yards (3-T.Sykes).
+1 YD
1ST & 7 USM 7
1:56
1-S.Louis to USM 6 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
+25 YD
2ND & 12 USM 32
2:33
1-S.Louis pushed ob at USM 7 for 25 yards (19-K.Hemby).
-2 YD
1ST & 10 USM 30
3:19
8-J.Mack to USM 32 for -2 yards.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 USM 44
4:06
7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to USM 30 for 14 yards (25-T.Barnes6-S.Latham).
USM
1 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
1:31 POS
Punt
4TH & 10 USM 7
4:15
49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 7. 3-D.Douglas to USM 44 for no gain (11-A.Willis).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:15
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 0:21
7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
44
yds
03:51
pos
7
34
Point After TD 5:46
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 5:52
7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
01:24
pos
7
27
Point After TD 8:41
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 8:48
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
83
yds
06:08
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:21
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:30
7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
98
yds
06:15
pos
7
13
Point After TD 11:14
95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 11:23
7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:42
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:00
40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:06
6-T.Whatley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:00
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 16
Rushing 1 7
Passing 5 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-5 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 143 325
Total Plays 25 38
Avg Gain 5.7 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 57 109
Rush Attempts 13 17
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 6.4
Yards Passing 86 216
Comp. - Att. 8-12 16-21
Yards Per Pass 7.2 9.8
Penalties - Yards 4-27 2-20
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.7 3-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 1-3 70--7
Liberty 5-0 1421--35
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 86 PASS YDS 216
57 RUSH YDS 109
143 TOTAL YDS 325
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 86 0 0 126.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 86 0 0 126.9
T. Whatley 8/12 86 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 208 1
F. Gore Jr. 6 27 0 8
T. Whatley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
T. Whatley 5 21 1 10
B. Hayes 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Hayes 1 9 0 9
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 82 2
K. Perkins 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brownlee 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 301 3
J. Brownlee 2 2 46 0 29
A. Robinson 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 0
A. Robinson 3 2 36 0 21
D. Jones 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 183 1
D. Jones 2 2 6 0 11
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
G. Gunter 2 0 0 0 0
C. Cavallo 97 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Cavallo 2 2 -2 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hemby 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Hemby 4-1 0.0 0
N. Brooks 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
C. Harrell 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Harrell 3-0 0.0 0
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Bozeman 3-0 0.0 0
A. Habas 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Habas 2-0 0.0 0
T. Moody 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Moody 2-0 0.0 0
H. Maples 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Maples 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cherry 24 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
T. Cherry 1-1 1.0 0
T. Sykes 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sykes 1-0 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Kitchen 1-1 0.0 0
T. Barnes 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
S. Latham 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Latham 1-1 0.0 0
E. Scott Jr. 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Scott Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/8 12/12
B. Bourgeois 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Fleming 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
G. Fleming 3 38.7 2 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Robinson 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.0 26 0
A. Robinson 3 22.0 26 0
T. Newsome 35 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
T. Newsome 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 216 5 0 241.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.5% 418 2 0 154.3
M. Willis 16/21 216 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Willis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 253 3
M. Willis 4 56 0 23
S. Louis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 106 1
S. Louis 9 43 0 25
J. Faulks 8 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Faulks 1 5 0 5
J. Mack 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 337 1
J. Mack 3 5 0 5
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 144 1
P. Pickett 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 33 1
D. Douglas 5 5 69 1 32
K. Shaa 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 50 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 113 0
K. Shaa 3 2 50 2 39
D. Stubbs 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 177 2
D. Stubbs 5 3 38 0 17
C. Barrett 15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 1
C. Barrett 1 1 18 1 18
C. Daniels 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Daniels 2 2 17 0 9
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 96 0
C. Yarbrough 1 1 14 0 14
J. Huntley 0 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Huntley 3 1 10 1 10
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
P. Pickett 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. James 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. James 3-1 0.0 0
A. Butler 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Butler 3-1 0.0 0
J. Scruggs 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Scruggs 3-1 0.0 0
A. Pierre 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Pierre 3-0 0.0 0
J. Treadwell 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Treadwell 2-0 0.0 0
C. Stone 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Stone 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dupree 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Dupree 1-1 0.0 0
E. Dabney 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Dabney 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Clark 1-1 0.0 0
M. Haskins 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Haskins 0-1 0.0 0
R. Rusins 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Rusins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Barbir 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/7 10/11
A. Barbir 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Pickett 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
P. Pickett 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.5 38 0
D. Douglas 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 3:00 7 75 TD
11:14 USM 26 3:30 7 24 Punt
1:21 USM 25 1:01 3 17
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:41 USM 26 1:23 4 9 Downs
5:46 USM 7 1:31 4 0 Punt
0:15 USM 26 0:02 1 8 Halftime
0:15 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 LIB 35 0:42 3 65 TD
7:36 LIB 12 6:15 15 88 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 LIB 17 6:08 13 83 TD
7:10 USM 35 1:24 4 35 TD
4:06 USM 44 3:51 6 44 TD

USM Golden Eagles  - Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:02 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(0:13 - 2nd) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (1-J.Scruggs35-T.Dupree).
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 40 yards from LIB 35. 35-T.Newsome to USM 26 for 1 yard.

LIB Flames  - TD (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:15 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 10
(0:21 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 0-J.Huntley. 0-J.Huntley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
-4 YD
2 & 6 - LIB 6
(1:10 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for -4 yards (3-T.Sykes).
+1 YD
1 & 7 - LIB 7
(1:56 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 6 for 1 yard (32-H.Maples).
+25 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 32
(2:33 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis pushed ob at USM 7 for 25 yards (19-K.Hemby).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(3:19 - 2nd) 8-J.Mack to USM 32 for -2 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44
(4:06 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 13-C.Yarbrough. 13-C.Yarbrough to USM 30 for 14 yards (25-T.Barnes6-S.Latham).

USM Golden Eagles  - Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 7
(4:15 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 37 yards from USM 7. 3-D.Douglas to USM 44 for no gain (11-A.Willis).
Penalty
4 & 5 - USM 12
(4:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on USM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at USM 12. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - USM 12
(4:19 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - USM 6
(4:53 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley pushed ob at USM 12 for 6 yards (35-T.Dupree).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 7
(5:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to USM 6 for -1 yard (1-J.Scruggs55-E.James).
Kickoff
(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson runs 100 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on USM 34-T.Hopkins Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at USM 14.

LIB Flames  - TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:46 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 18
(5:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 15-C.Barrett. 15-C.Barrett runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 18
(5:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 27
(6:28 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 18 for 9 yards (18-N.Brooks).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(7:10 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 4-C.Daniels. 4-C.Daniels to USM 27 for 8 yards (29-C.Harrell).

USM Golden Eagles  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - USM 35
(7:18 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 35 for no gain (6-A.Butler10-T.Clark).
No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 35
(7:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley to USM 35 for no gain (55-E.James).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - USM 26
(8:26 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley complete to 16-B.Hayes. 16-B.Hayes to USM 35 for 9 yards (1-J.Scruggs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 26
(8:32 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete.
Kickoff
(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (23-C.Stone57-C.Poole).

LIB Flames  - TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:41 - 2nd) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
+11 YD
2 & 11 - LIB 11
(8:48 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 10
(9:38 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis sacked at USM 11 for -1 yard (24-T.Cherry).
+6 YD
4 & 3 - LIB 16
(10:17 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 10 for 6 yards (28-S.Bozeman).
No Gain
3 & 3 - LIB 16
(11:02 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 16 for no gain (19-K.Hemby2-E.Kitchen).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 23
(11:45 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 16 for 7 yards (28-S.Bozeman18-N.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(11:52 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
+2 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 25
(12:12 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 23 for 2 yards (2-E.Kitchen).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 33
(12:44 - 2nd) 1-S.Louis to USM 25 for 8 yards (5-M.Pleas).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 33
(12:50 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shaa.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 33
(12:55 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Stubbs.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(13:24 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis scrambles to USM 33 for 18 yards (18-N.Brooks19-K.Hemby).
+32 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 17
(14:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to LIB 49 for 32 yards (12-E.Scott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 17
(14:49 - 2nd) 7-M.Willis complete to 25-P.Pickett. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 17 for no gain (32-H.Maples).

USM Golden Eagles

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - USM 42
(14:57 - 2nd) 49-G.Fleming punts 41 yards from USM 42 to LIB 17 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
No Gain
3 & 4 - USM 42
(15:00 - 2nd) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 89-G.Gunter.

USM Golden Eagles

Result Play
+4 YD
2 & 8 - USM 38
(0:20 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley to USM 42 for 4 yards (55-E.James).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(0:53 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 38 for 2 yards (55-E.James).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(1:21 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 36 for 11 yards (23-C.Stone).
Kickoff
(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.

LIB Flames  - TD (15 plays, 88 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:21 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(1:30 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 28
(1:49 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles pushed ob at USM 12 for 16 yards (13-T.Moody).
+12 YD
1 & 20 - LIB 40
(2:09 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs pushed ob at USM 28 for 12 yards (18-N.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(2:43 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa to USM 19 for 11 yards (25-T.Barnes). Penalty on LIB 88-J.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 30. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 34
(3:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas to USM 30 for 4 yards (29-C.Harrell).
+14 YD
2 & 18 - LIB 48
(3:47 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 3-D.Douglas. 3-D.Douglas pushed ob at USM 34 for 14 yards (6-S.Latham).
+2 YD
1 & 20 - LIB 50
(4:19 - 1st) 8-J.Mack to USM 48 for 2 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 40
(4:33 - 1st) 7-M.Willis runs 40 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on LIB 8-J.Mack Holding 10 yards enforced at USM 40. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 45
(5:25 - 1st) 8-J.Mack pushed ob at USM 40 for 5 yards (19-K.Hemby).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50
(5:47 - 1st) 25-P.Pickett to USM 45 for 5 yards (29-C.Harrell).
+23 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 27
(6:16 - 1st) 7-M.Willis scrambles to LIB 50 for 23 yards (46-A.Habas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 27
(6:20 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley.
Penalty
3 & 5 - LIB 17
(6:28 - 1st) 7-M.Willis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Huntley. Penalty on USM 29-C.Harrell Holding 10 yards enforced at LIB 17. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 15
(7:03 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 17 for 2 yards (46-A.Habas24-T.Cherry).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12
(7:36 - 1st) 1-S.Louis to LIB 15 for 3 yards (28-S.Bozeman).

USM Golden Eagles  - Punt (7 plays, 24 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - USM 50
(7:44 - 1st) 49-G.Fleming punts 38 yards from LIB 50 to LIB 12 fair catch by 3-D.Douglas.
No Gain
3 & 15 - USM 50
(7:50 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley incomplete. Intended for 13-A.Robinson.
Penalty
3 & 10 - USM 45
(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at LIB 45. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - USM 44
(8:43 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 97-C.Cavallo. 97-C.Cavallo to LIB 45 for -1 yard (32-A.Pierre).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(9:18 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 44 for 1 yard (10-T.Clark99-R.Rusins).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40
(9:56 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 45 for 15 yards (32-A.Pierre).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - USM 34
(10:26 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 40 for 6 yards (32-A.Pierre6-A.Butler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(11:08 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to USM 34 for 8 yards (6-A.Butler1-J.Scruggs).
Kickoff
(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35. 13-A.Robinson to USM 26 for 26 yards (9-J.Treadwell).

LIB Flames  - TD (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:14 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir extra point is good.
+39 YD
2 & 1 - LIB 39
(11:23 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 2-K.Shaa. 2-K.Shaa runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(11:35 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 39 for 9 yards (13-T.Moody).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35
(11:52 - 1st) 7-M.Willis complete to 5-D.Stubbs. 5-D.Stubbs to USM 48 for 17 yards (19-K.Hemby).
Kickoff
(11:56 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 40 yards from USM 35. 25-P.Pickett pushed ob at LIB 35 for 10 yards (51-A.Gregory).

USM Golden Eagles  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:00 - 1st) 40-B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(12:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
+21 YD
3 & 7 - USM 31
(12:36 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 13-A.Robinson. 13-A.Robinson to LIB 10 for 21 yards (6-A.Butler7-M.Haskins).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - USM 32
(13:16 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley scrambles to LIB 31 for 1 yard (9-J.Treadwell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34
(13:48 - 1st) 21-F.Gore to LIB 32 for 2 yards (11-D.Johnson).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37
(14:06 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee runs ob at LIB 34 for 29 yards.
+17 YD
2 & 15 - USM 20
(14:32 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 17-J.Brownlee. 17-J.Brownlee to USM 37 for 17 yards (2-E.Dabney).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 6-T.Whatley complete to 0-D.Jones. 0-D.Jones to USM 20 for -5 yards (9-J.Treadwell).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 95-A.Barbir kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to USM End Zone. touchback.
NCAA FB Scores