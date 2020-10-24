Drive Chart
UTEP
CHARLO

Key Players
D. Hankins 33 RB
117 RuYds, RuTD
C. Reynolds 3 QB
177 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
UTEP
2 Pass
15 Rush
21 YDS
4:18 POS
Sack
4TH & 5 CHARLO 41
8:24
12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 49 for -10 yards (10-T.Harris).
-1 YD
3RD & 4 CHARLO 40
9:05
22-R.Awatt to CHA 41 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
2ND & 10 CHARLO 46
9:43
22-R.Awatt to CHA 40 for 6 yards (17-L.Martin).
No Gain
1ST & 10 CHARLO 46
9:50
12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
+3 YD
3RD & 3 CHARLO 49
10:23
22-R.Awatt to CHA 46 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
2ND & 3 CHARLO 49
10:28
12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 44
11:05
12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 49 for 7 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+10 YD
4TH & 6 UTEP 34
11:34
12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 44 for 10 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+4 YD
3RD & 10 UTEP 30
12:16
33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
No Gain
2ND & 10 UTEP 30
12:22
12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:43
11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
60
yds
01:31
pos
14
24
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 3:31
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 3:38
3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
42
yds
03:22
pos
14
20
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:26
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:30
3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
79
yds
05:09
pos
14
13
Point After TD 5:35
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:40
22-R.Awatt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
103
yds
06:35
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:29
40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:34
33-D.Hankins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
18
plays
41
yds
08:51
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:20
11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:26
5-A.McAllister runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
7
yds
00:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 13
Rushing 9 4
Passing 5 9
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 6-11 7-12
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 262 248
Total Plays 59 48
Avg Gain 4.4 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 164 71
Rush Attempts 36 26
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 2.7
Yards Passing 98 177
Comp. - Att. 11-23 13-22
Yards Per Pass 3.7 7.2
Penalties - Yards 4-25 9-98
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-29.5 4-47.3
Return Yards 0 48
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-48
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 3-2 770014
Charlotte 1-2 777324
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, NC
 98 PASS YDS 177
164 RUSH YDS 71
262 TOTAL YDS 248
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.8% 98 0 2 66.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 850 1 2 121.6
G. Hardison 11/23 98 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hankins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 265 5
D. Hankins 17 117 1 30
R. Awatt 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 51 2
R. Awatt 10 39 1 13
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 153 1
J. Fields 6 15 0 4
G. Hardison 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -3 0
G. Hardison 3 -7 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Cowing 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 377 0
J. Cowing 6 4 56 0 21
J. Garrett 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 287 1
J. Garrett 4 2 20 0 13
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
W. Dawn Jr. 6 4 16 0 9
D. Cooper 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 0
D. Cooper 4 1 6 0 6
J. Fields 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Fields 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Forester 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
S. Forester 8-0 0.0 0
T. Knight 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 5-1 0.0 0
D. Inyang 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Inyang 5-1 0.0 0
B. Harrell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Harrell 4-1 0.0 0
K. Moss 7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Moss 3-1 0.0 0
K. Stewart 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Stewart 3-0 0.0 0
J. VanHook 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. VanHook 3-1 1.0 0
D. Barnes 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Amaewhule 2-0 1.0 0
B. Thompson 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Prince 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Prince 0-1 0.0 0
J. Caldwell 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/7 9/9
G. Baechle 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
J. Sloan 2 29.5 0 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lowe 29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 33.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
D. Lowe 2 33.0 36 0
J. Garrett 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
J. Garrett 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 177 2 0 156.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 454 1 2 116.8
C. Reynolds 13/22 177 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
A. McAllister 7 32 1 12
D. Shoffner 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Shoffner 2 15 0 8
T. Harbison III 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 136 2
T. Harbison III 4 12 0 7
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
V. Tucker 1 9 0 9
C. Camp 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Camp 6 5 0 5
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 37 0
C. Reynolds 6 -2 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 78 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 141 0
V. Tucker 7 5 78 1 25
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 121 1
C. Dollar 3 2 27 1 17
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
M. Elder 2 1 24 0 24
T. Thompson 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 62 0
T. Thompson 4 1 18 0 18
R. Carriere 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Carriere 3 2 17 0 12
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 0
T. Ringwood 1 1 7 0 7
R. Arnold 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
R. Arnold 1 1 6 0 6
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
A. McAllister 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. DeLuca 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
B. DeLuca 7-1 0.0 0
B. Whitehead 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Whitehead 5-0 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Martin 5-1 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Horne 4-1 0.0 0
T. Harris 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
T. Harris 4-1 1.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Lyon 4-2 0.0 0
A. Williams 0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
T. Murray 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Murray 3-0 0.0 1
L. McMillan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. McMillan 1-0 0.0 1
K. Presley 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Presley 1-1 0.0 0
J. Sharpe 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sharpe 1-0 0.0 0
R. McKnight 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. McKnight 1-2 0.0 0
S. Sa'o 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Sa'o 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wallace 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
D. Morgan 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/5 4/4
J. Cruz 1/1 32 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
C. Bowler 4 47.3 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
A. McAllister 1 18.0 18 0
C. Camp 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
C. Camp 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 2:12 5 68 INT
12:20 UTEP 36 8:51 18 64 TD
0:03 UTEP 20 0:00 4 -8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 UTEP 2 6:35 14 98 TD
0:26 UTEP 43 0:18 3 35 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 UTEP 7 2:04 5 24 INT
6:58 UTEP 20 0:00 1 17 Fumble
3:31 UTEP 25 1:26 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 UTEP 30 4:18 11 21 Downs
12:42 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 UTEP 7 0:09 2 7 TD
3:29 CHARLO 16 3:12 6 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 UTEP 45 1:55 3 2 Punt
5:35 CHARLO 21 5:09 13 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHARLO 25 1:41 4 17 Punt
10:54 CHARLO 31 3:48 8 21 Punt
6:53 UTEP 37 3:22 9 37 TD
1:57 CHARLO 40 1:31 4 25

UTEP Miners  - Downs (11 plays, 21 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Sack
4 & 5 - UTEP 41
(8:24 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison sacked at TEP 49 for -10 yards (10-T.Harris).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 40
(9:05 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 41 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 46
(9:43 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 40 for 6 yards (17-L.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 46
(9:50 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 49
(10:23 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 46 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
2 & 3 - UTEP 49
(10:28 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(11:05 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 49 for 7 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+10 YD
4 & 6 - UTEP 34
(11:34 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 44 for 10 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
+4 YD
3 & 10 - UTEP 30
(12:16 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTEP 30
(12:22 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(12:27 - 4th) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
Kickoff
(12:42 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 30 for 30 yards (97-D.Weldon).

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHARLO 15
(12:43 - 4th) 11-J.Cruz 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
+7 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 22
(13:28 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 15 for 7 yards (28-B.Harrell9-J.VanHook).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(14:16 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 22 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester28-B.Harrell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(14:23 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
+15 YD
1 & 7 - CHARLO 35
(15:00 - 4th) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 20 for 15 yards (47-S.Forester).

CHARLO 49ers

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 38
(0:26 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 18-T.Thompson. 18-T.Thompson to TEP 20 for 18 yards (28-B.Harrell). Penalty on CHA 16-K.Blake Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at TEP 20.
+24 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 38
(1:06 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to TEP 38 for 24 yards (28-B.Harrell).
Sack
2 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(1:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 38 for -2 yards (9-J.VanHook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(1:57 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.

UTEP Miners  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - UTEP 34
(2:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Sloan punts 26 yards from TEP 34 out of bounds at the CHA 40.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 28
(2:55 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 1-D.Cooper. 1-D.Cooper to TEP 34 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UTEP 28
(3:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(3:31 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 28 for 3 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
Kickoff
(3:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:31 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 10
(3:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10
(3:44 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 85-R.Carriere.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 12
(4:22 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to TEP 10 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 16
(4:38 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 12 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight).
+9 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 25
(5:05 - 3rd) 9-V.Tucker to TEP 16 for 9 yards (12-D.Barnes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20
(5:20 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 79-P.Askew False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 20. No Play.
+17 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(5:50 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar to TEP 20 for 17 yards (12-D.Barnes).
-5 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 32
(6:28 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 37 for -5 yards (54-K.Stewart).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(6:53 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to TEP 32 for 5 yards (5-D.Inyang).

UTEP Miners  - Fumble (1 plays, 17 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(6:58 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 37 FUMBLES (28-B.DeLuca). 4-L.McMillan to TEP 37 for no gain.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (8 plays, 21 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(7:06 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 48 yards from TEP 48 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 50
(7:41 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to TEP 48 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight7-K.Moss).
+3 YD
2 & 15 - CHARLO 47
(8:26 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 50 for 3 yards (7-K.Moss5-D.Inyang).
Penalty
2 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(8:26 - 3rd) Penalty on CHA 2-D.Shoffner Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEP 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48
(8:31 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McAllister.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 47
(9:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to TEP 48 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(10:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 8-R.Arnold. 8-R.Arnold to CHA 47 for 6 yards (5-D.Inyang22-J.Caldwell).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 29
(10:13 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 41 for 12 yards (5-D.Inyang).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31
(10:54 - 3rd) 20-C.Camp to CHA 29 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester).

UTEP Miners  - Interception (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 9 - UTEP 38
(11:01 - 3rd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 4-L.McMillan at CHA 30. 4-L.McMillan to CHA 31 for 1 yard (6-J.Cowing).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(11:41 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to TEP 38 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 31
(12:14 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 37 for 6 yards (10-T.Harris0-A.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 26
(12:49 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 31 for 5 yards (5-T.Murray10-T.Harris).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 7
(13:05 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 26 for 19 yards (28-B.DeLuca).

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - CHARLO 42
(13:19 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 51 yards from CHA 42 to the TEP 7 downed by 16-K.Blake.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CHARLO 42
(13:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder.
+7 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 35
(13:57 - 3rd) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 42 for 7 yards (47-S.Forester).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37
(14:42 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 35 for -2 yards (47-S.Forester).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 37 for 12 yards (23-P.Amaewhule21-J.Prince).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 40 yards from TEP 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.

UTEP Miners  - Halftime (3 plays, 35 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 42
(0:08 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 22 for 20 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(0:13 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 43
(0:19 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper. Penalty on CHA 27-B.Whitehead Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 43. No Play.
Kickoff
(0:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 60 yards from CHA 20. 2-J.Garrett to TEP 43 for 23 yards (83-C.Wiggins).

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35
(0:26 - 2nd) Team penalty on CHA Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at CHA 35. No Play.
PAT Good
(0:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(0:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
+25 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 47
(0:44 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to TEP 22 for 25 yards (47-S.Forester).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARLO 47
(0:50 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 49
(1:00 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 47 for 2 yards (48-B.Thompson).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - CHARLO 44
(1:30 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 81-T.Ringwood. 81-T.Ringwood to TEP 49 for 7 yards (5-D.Inyang).
Penalty
3 & 11 - CHARLO 39
(2:01 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-J.Prince at TEP 40. 21-J.Prince to CHA 25 for 35 yards. Penalty on TEP 54-K.Stewart Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 39. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 37
(2:47 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 39 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight).
+2 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 35
(3:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 for 2 yards (54-K.Stewart).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(3:24 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on CHA 53-J.Jacobs Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CHA 40. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 28
(4:02 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 85-R.Carriere. 85-R.Carriere to CHA 40 for 12 yards (5-D.Inyang).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 26
(4:48 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 28 for 2 yards (7-K.Moss).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21
(5:29 - 2nd) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 26 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook10-T.Knight).
Kickoff
(5:35 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 21 for 18 yards (32-I.Johnson).

UTEP Miners  - TD (14 plays, 98 yards, 6:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:35 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - UTEP 4
(5:40 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
1 & 8 - UTEP 8
(6:17 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 4 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21
(6:30 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 8 for 13 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 22
(7:03 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 21 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 27
(7:37 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to CHA 22 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(8:17 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to CHA 27 for 4 yards (57-J.Sa'o).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - UTEP 44
(8:52 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to CHA 31 for 13 yards (0-A.Williams8-N.Lyon).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 50
(9:36 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 44 for 6 yards (8-N.Lyon11-R.McKnight).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 49
(10:10 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 50 for 1 yard (10-T.Harris).
+21 YD
3 & 14 - UTEP 28
(10:41 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to TEP 49 for 21 yards (4-L.McMillan).
No Gain
2 & 14 - UTEP 28
(10:47 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett.
Penalty
2 & 9 - UTEP 33
(11:05 - 2nd) Penalty on TEP 79-E.Klein False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 33. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 32
(11:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 33 for 1 yard (11-R.McKnight98-T.Horne).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 2
(12:10 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 32 for 30 yards (8-N.Lyon).

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 43
(12:20 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 41 yards from TEP 43 Downed at the TEP 2.
-6 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 37
(13:02 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 43 FUMBLES (54-K.Stewart). 20-C.Camp to TEP 43 for no gain.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 42
(13:50 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 37 for 5 yards (7-K.Moss).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45
(14:15 - 2nd) 20-C.Camp to TEP 42 for 3 yards (28-B.Harrell).

UTEP Miners  - Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - UTEP 12
(14:23 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 33 yards from TEP 12 out of bounds at the TEP 45.
No Gain
3 & 18 - UTEP 12
(14:27 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fields.
No Gain
2 & 18 - UTEP 12
(14:33 - 2nd) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 20
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to TEP 22 for 2 yards (28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on TEP 2-J.Garrett Holding 10 yards enforced at TEP 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 20
(0:03 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.

CHARLO 49ers  - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - CHARLO 31
(0:17 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 49 yards from CHA 31 to the TEP 20 downed by 2-B.Faison-Walden.
No Gain
3 & 6 - CHARLO 31
(0:28 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(1:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 31 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27
(1:19 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 21
(2:00 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 27 for 6 yards (9-J.VanHook).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 13
(2:43 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 21 for 8 yards (47-S.Forester).
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 16
(3:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds sacked at CHA 13 for -3 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
Kickoff
(3:29 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 55 yards from TEP 35. 20-C.Camp to CHA 26 for 16 yards (19-D.Trotter). Penalty on CHA 16-K.Blake Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CHA 26.

UTEP Miners  - TD (18 plays, 64 yards, 8:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:29 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 2
(3:34 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 2 - UTEP 2
(4:05 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 2 for no gain (28-B.DeLuca).
Penalty
3 & 6 - UTEP 15
(4:12 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn. Penalty on CHA 4-L.McMillan Pass interference 13 yards enforced at CHA 15. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 16
(4:53 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to CHA 15 for 1 yard (47-K.Presley).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19
(5:30 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to CHA 16 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin47-K.Presley).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTEP 21
(5:59 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison to CHA 19 for 2 yards (98-T.Horne).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 29
(6:20 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to CHA 21 for 8 yards (27-B.Whitehead).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 28
(7:00 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 29 for -1 yard (0-A.Williams11-R.McKnight).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(7:33 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 28 for 2 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 35
(8:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to CHA 30 for 5 yards (27-B.Whitehead17-L.Martin).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 37
(8:48 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 35 for 2 yards (90-D.Morgan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(9:29 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to CHA 37 for 4 yards (5-T.Murray).
Penalty
3 & 16 - UTEP 44
(9:37 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on CHA 0-A.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEP 44. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 11 - UTEP 49
(10:14 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 44 for -5 yards (98-T.Horne).
+4 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 45
(10:49 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 49 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 50
(11:06 - 1st) Penalty on TEP 73-B.DeHaro False start 5 yards enforced at TEP 50. No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 37
(11:38 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 50 for 13 yards (17-L.Martin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 36
(12:12 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison to TEP 37 for 1 yard (28-B.DeLuca).
Kickoff
(12:20 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35. 29-D.Lowe to TEP 36 for 36 yards (16-K.Blake20-C.Camp).

CHARLO 49ers  - TD (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:20 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 7
(12:26 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 7 - CHARLO 7
(12:29 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.

UTEP Miners  - Interception (5 plays, 68 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 6 - UTEP 45
(12:48 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 5-T.Murray at CHA 46. 5-T.Murray to TEP 7 for 47 yards (1-D.Cooper).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(13:20 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to TEP 45 for 4 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 34
(13:48 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 41 for 7 yards (0-A.Williams28-B.DeLuca).
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 34
(14:26 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to TEP 34 for no gain (10-T.Harris60-B.Wallace).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-G.Hardison complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to TEP 34 for 9 yards (60-B.Wallace).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to TEP End Zone. touchback.
NCAA FB Scores