WVU
3 Pass
3 Rush
24 YDS
2:01 POS
+3 YD
4TH & 1 WVU 46
0:35
4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
+5 YD
3RD & 6 WVU 41
1:14
2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for 5 yards (7-A.Frye).
+4 YD
2ND & 10 WVU 37
1:46
2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 41 for 4 yards (27-A.Hogan).
No Gain
1ST & 10 WVU 37
1:50
2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+4 YD
2ND & 2 WVU 33
2:36
2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 37 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
+8 YD
1ST & 10 WVU 25
2:36
4-L.Brown to WVU 33 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:36
36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
TXTECH
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:36
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
TXTECH
6 Pass
63 Rush
70 YDS
6:24 POS
+11 YD
3RD & 8 WVU 11
2:36
3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
2ND & 6 WVU 9
3:10
14-X.White to WVU 11 for -2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 2:36
3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
06:24
pos
10
19
Field Goal 9:04
30-E.Staley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
52
yds
02:58
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:35
36-T.Wolff extra point is no good. blocked by.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 1:44
4-S.Thompson runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
66
yds
01:11
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:41
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:44
4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:48
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:29
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:33
3-H.Colombi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
69
yds
04:08
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 11
Rushing 3 4
Passing 6 5
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 1-6 5-9
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 210 235
Total Plays 32 37
Avg Gain 6.6 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 56 117
Rush Attempts 12 21
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 5.6
Yards Passing 154 118
Comp. - Att. 13-20 13-16
Yards Per Pass 7.7 5.8
Penalties - Yards 5-49 2-15
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-45.5 1-74.0
Return Yards 0 9
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
West Virginia 3-1 73--10
Texas Tech 1-3 137--20
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 154 PASS YDS 118
56 RUSH YDS 117
210 TOTAL YDS 235
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Doege 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 154 0 0 129.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 724 5 2 136.8
J. Doege 13/20 154 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 320 4
L. Brown 10 56 1 14
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 187 2
A. Sinkfield 2 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 180 1
W. Wright Jr. 6 5 51 0 20
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 160 1
S. James 3 2 36 0 32
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
M. O'Laughlin 1 1 34 0 34
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Jennings 1 1 12 0 12
R. Smith 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
R. Smith 1 1 9 0 9
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
L. Brown 2 2 8 0 5
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
S. Ryan 2 1 4 0 4
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 108 2
B. Ford-Wheaton 3 0 0 0 0
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
A. Sinkfield 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Loe 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 5-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
A. Addae 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Addae 4-0 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Mahone 3-0 0.0 0
D. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Stills 2-0 1.0 0
D. Miller 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Miller 2-0 0.0 0
D. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Stills 2-0 1.0 0
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Chandler-Semedo 2-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mesidor 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mesidor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pooler Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beaver 65 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Beaver 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 11/11
E. Staley 1/1 41 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Sumpter 35 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
T. Sumpter 1 40.0 0 40
K. McGhee 40 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 0
K. McGhee 1 51.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 118 1 0 163.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 244 2 1 131.2
H. Colombi 13/16 118 1 0
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 784 7 4 138.7
A. Bowman 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Thompson 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 268 4
S. Thompson 7 65 1 48
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
H. Colombi 8 31 1 14
M. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
M. Price 2 13 0 8
X. White 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 113 1
X. White 4 8 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
M. Price 6 6 72 0 44
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 234 2
E. Ezukanma 2 2 23 0 14
T. Cleveland 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Cleveland 2 2 17 1 11
J. Polk 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 66 0
J. Polk 1 1 11 0 11
X. White 14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 12 0
X. White 2 1 1 0 1
L. Fouonji 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Fouonji 1 0 0 0 0
S. Thompson 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 42 0
S. Thompson 1 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Schooler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Schooler 4-1 0.0 0
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bouyer-Randle 2-0 0.0 0
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. McPhearson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ingram 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ingram 2-1 0.0 0
C. White 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. White 2-0 0.0 0
K. Merriweather 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Merriweather 2-1 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 2-0 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 2-0 0.0 0
T. Te'o 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Te'o 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hogan 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hogan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Wilson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Frye 1-0 0.0 0
E. Monroe 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Monroe 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/3
SEASON FG XP
0/3 16/16
T. Wolff 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 74.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
A. McNamara 1 74.0 0 74
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hogan 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
A. Hogan 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 1.7 5 0
A. Frye 2 4.5 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WVU 25 1:09 4 2 Punt
9:29 WVU 25 1:48 5 75 TD
6:30 WVU 20 3:39 9 42 Downs
1:35 WVU 25 1:13 4 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 WVU 34 2:58 7 42 FG
2:36 WVU 25 2:01 6 24 Downs
2:36 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 TXTECH 31 4:08 10 69 TD
7:41 TXTECH 19 1:02 3 7 Punt
2:46 TXTECH 39 1:11 4 61 TD
0:13 TXTECH 30 0:00 8 37 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:00 TXTECH 25 6:24 14 75 TD

WVU Mountaineers  - Downs (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 46
(0:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 41
(1:14 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 46 for 5 yards (7-A.Frye).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37
(1:46 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 41 for 4 yards (27-A.Hogan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(1:50 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 33
(2:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 37 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(2:36 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 33 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
(2:36 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.

WVU Mountaineers

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:36 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 11
(2:36 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 9
(3:10 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 11 for -2 yards (9-J.Pooler).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13
(3:10 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 9 for 4 yards (4-A.Addae65-D.Beaver).
+14 YD
4 & 10 - TXTECH 27
(3:10 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to WVU 13 for 14 yards (5-D.Miller).
+2 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 29
(4:14 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 27 for 2 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+4 YD
2 & 16 - TXTECH 33
(4:43 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 29 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
+4 YD
1 & 20 - TXTECH 37
(5:30 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 33 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27
(6:03 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to WVU 22 for 5 yards. Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 27. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(6:13 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 42 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae). Team penalty on WVU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 42.
-17 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(6:13 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 40 FUMBLES (6-E.Loe). to WVU 50 for 10 yards. Team penalty on WVU Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WVU 50.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 39
(6:53 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 48 for 13 yards (6-E.Loe).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - TXTECH 31
(7:40 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to TT 39 for 8 yards (6-E.Loe).
Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36
(8:21 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 31 for -5 yards (56-D.Stills).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(8:56 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to TT 36 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(9:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete.
Kickoff
(9:00 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.

WVU Mountaineers  - FG (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WVU 24
(9:04 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
+1 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 25
(9:44 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 24 for 1 yard (23-D.Fields).
+9 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 34
(10:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to TT 25 for 9 yards (10-C.White).
Penalty
2 & 5 - WVU 24
(10:22 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown runs 24 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 79-J.Hughes Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 24. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 29
(10:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 24 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 43
(11:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to TT 29 for 14 yards (19-T.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46
(11:40 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to TT 43 for 3 yards (17-C.Schooler).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34
(12:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 46 for 20 yards (22-J.Ingram).

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Downs (8 plays, 37 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - TXTECH 33
(12:06 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 19-L.Fouonji.
+12 YD
3 & 14 - TXTECH 45
(12:23 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 33 for 12 yards (6-E.Loe).
Sack
2 & 5 - TXTECH 36
(12:48 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at WVU 45 for -9 yards (55-D.Stills).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41
(13:30 - 2nd) 18-M.Price to WVU 36 for 5 yards (11-N.Fortune).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 44
(14:01 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 41 for 3 yards (6-E.Loe).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 47
(14:36 - 2nd) 14-X.White to WVU 44 for 3 yards (6-E.Loe).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 47 for 5 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30
(0:13 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 34 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith). Penalty on WVU 1-T.Fields Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at TT 34.

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - WVU 30
(0:22 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 40 yards from WVU 30. 7-A.Frye to TT 30 for no gain (16-W.Wright).
+9 YD
3 & 14 - WVU 21
(0:54 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 9 yards (1-K.Merriweather22-J.Ingram).
No Gain
2 & 14 - WVU 21
(1:00 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 20
(1:35 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 21 for 1 yard (93-T.Te'O).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(1:35 - 1st) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(1:35 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (4 plays, 61 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(1:35 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is no good. blocked by.
+48 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48
(1:44 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 38
(2:01 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to WVU 48 for 14 yards (56-D.Stills).
Penalty
2 & 6 - TXTECH 43
(2:15 - 1st) Penalty on TT 56-J.Anderson False start 5 yards enforced at TT 43. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39
(2:46 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 43 for 4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).

WVU Mountaineers  - Downs (9 plays, 42 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - WVU 38
(2:51 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 37
(3:32 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to TT 38 for -1 yard (6-R.Jeffers).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 44
(4:12 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 37 for 7 yards (23-D.Fields).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 44
(4:18 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 49
(4:50 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to TT 44 for 5 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 43
(5:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to TT 49 for 8 yards (10-C.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 43
(5:33 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31
(6:01 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 19-A.Jennings. 19-A.Jennings to WVU 43 for 12 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20
(6:30 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 31 for 11 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - TXTECH 26
(6:39 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 74 yards from TT 26 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TXTECH 26
(6:44 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 14-X.White.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 20
(7:20 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 26 for 6 yards (4-A.Addae).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19
(7:37 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 20 for 1 yard (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
Kickoff
(7:41 - 1st) 30-E.Staley kicks 56 yards from WVU 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 19 for 10 yards (29-S.Mahone).

WVU Mountaineers  - TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:41 - 1st) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 3
(7:44 - 1st) 4-L.Brown runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 3 - WVU 3
(7:48 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37
(8:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 87-M.O'Laughlin. 87-M.O'Laughlin to TT 3 for 34 yards (11-E.Monroe).
+32 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 31
(8:58 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to TT 37 for 32 yards (22-J.Ingram).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(9:29 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 31 for 6 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle17-C.Schooler).
Kickoff
(9:29 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (10 plays, 69 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:29 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 1
(9:33 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXTECH 1
(10:06 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for no gain (55-D.Stills).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 3
(10:29 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 1 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8
(10:47 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to WVU 3 for 5 yards (23-T.Smith).
+44 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 48
(11:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to WVU 8 for 44 yards (29-S.Mahone).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45
(11:45 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 48 for 3 yards (4-A.Addae).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42
(12:07 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to TT 45 for 3 yards.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 33
(12:40 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 42 for 9 yards (5-D.Miller).
+8 YD
2 & 16 - TXTECH 25
(13:12 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to TT 33 for 8 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31
(13:37 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to TT 25 for -6 yards (23-T.Smith).

WVU Mountaineers  - Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 27
(13:51 - 1st) 40-K.McGhee punts 51 yards from WVU 27. 7-A.Frye to TT 31 for 9 yards (51-K.Poland).
Penalty
4 & 3 - WVU 32
(13:51 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 6-E.Loe False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 32. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 32
(13:55 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 26
(14:27 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 32 for 6 yards (17-C.Schooler1-K.Merriweather).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 26 for 1 yard (17-C.Schooler).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
